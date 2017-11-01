₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos)
Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian man, Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi, who graduated top of his class with distinction during his Master's degree at the University of Bedfordshire UK. The young man from Ikorodu area in Lagos shared his amazing success story on Instagram. Read below;
I never like to boast, but I will make an exception today. I just successfully completed my MSc in Project Management! I graduated summa cum laude. Top of my class, with Distinction (1:1).
In addition to this laudable feat, I scored the highest grade on my Dissertation, which I am looking to publish soon. I scored nothing below B in all the modules I took during my programme.
Also, I have successfully completed my Prince2 Foundation, Scrum, Negotiations and Six Sigma Certificate Examinations.
Through my good networking skills I have a wide contacts base which consists of business partners and friends I have worked with.
As stated earlier, I’m not the one to blow my trumpet, but today I chose to applaud myself by sharing my success story. I believe there's still so much to do. I also believe that God that started the good work is able to perfect it.
A massive THANK YOU therefore goes to my Family, Lecturers and Friends that supported me throughout the whole process of my MSc programme.
I hereby dedicate all this achievement to my Great Community "IKORODU ORIWU". I promise to be a Good and Loyal Ikorodu Ambassador. May the Lord grant us all our heart desires.
Thank you all!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/prince-oluwarotimi-adeyemi-bags-distinction-during-masters-degree-in-uk.html
Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos)
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by noblealuu: 5:30am
Congratulations.
On a lighter note, imagine if Badoo had killed this guy in Ikorodu he wouldn't have achieved this feat.
Praying you translate this to the betterment of humanity and the glory of divinity.
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by iambijo(m): 5:33am
Awesome
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:35am
Wow wow wow.
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by malware: 5:45am
We all shine abroad. I think the only way to make Nigeria great again, is to never allow a Nigerian to rule us again.... Let's be importing leaders, like football coaches, and you'll see the country prosper.
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by Chevalier(m): 6:00am
wow, that was awesome!!!
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 6:08am
Oya make them kill cow ... Today na saturday ikorodu people like party
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by fatymore(f): 7:04am
Congrats. If given the chance too.. I can pull the stunt..
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by bayocanny: 7:37am
Evablizin:Stop making noise na, are you an Ambulance?
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by freeman95(m): 10:52am
Dope
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:53am
If you nor fine, no come sabi book, of what use are you to society?
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by paddyofboss(m): 10:54am
Cool
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by tenraw: 10:54am
Big congrats..
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by NotComplaining: 10:54am
Now for stage 2, putting all that theory into practice.
Its one thing to know how to make money, and actually making money.
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by I124U: 10:54am
Yoruba lawa
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 10:54am
On behalf Sai Buhari and Lai mohammed I say congratulations to u.
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by ademoladeji(m): 10:55am
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 10:55am
He is so dark.
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by CarlyX8(m): 10:56am
Wonderful
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by bjx5: 10:56am
Congrats
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by Magnifico2000: 10:56am
I only came to check names. I am not disappointed!
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by abduljamil(m): 10:57am
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by bignoisemaker: 10:57am
not hating but it's achievable if given a chance abroad. Many who finish with 2.1 here are first class materials. Our lecturers are like 'village people'
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by mrmajor5: 10:57am
malware:thats a great idea, cos I think our leaders hv failed us
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by Hardrock1: 10:59am
Awesome,Afonja number 1
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by dotcomnamename: 11:03am
Oluwarotimi Adeyemi
Thats ma boy!.
Thats ma nigga.
My boy did not go there to develop UK.
He is not a developer, nor agitator.
Ma boy focused on his studies and has made me proud.
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by inotice: 11:06am
Yorubas sabi book pass for Nigeria.Yorubas no dey use education play lai lai.Thats why I like them
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by WizAkzy: 11:08am
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:09am
But him don dey oldoooooooo
|Re: Prince Oluwarotimi Adeyemi Graduates From University Of Bedfordshire UK (Photos) by Jasperwhizz(m): 11:09am
CONGRATULATIONS!!!
