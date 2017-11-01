



I never like to boast, but I will make an exception today. I just successfully completed my MSc in Project Management! I graduated summa cum laude. Top of my class, with Distinction (1:1).



In addition to this laudable feat, I scored the highest grade on my Dissertation, which I am looking to publish soon. I scored nothing below B in all the modules I took during my programme.



Also, I have successfully completed my Prince2 Foundation, Scrum, Negotiations and Six Sigma Certificate Examinations.



Through my good networking skills I have a wide contacts base which consists of business partners and friends I have worked with.



As stated earlier, I’m not the one to blow my trumpet, but today I chose to applaud myself by sharing my success story. I believe there's still so much to do. I also believe that God that started the good work is able to perfect it.



A massive THANK YOU therefore goes to my Family, Lecturers and Friends that supported me throughout the whole process of my MSc programme.



I hereby dedicate all this achievement to my Great Community "IKORODU ORIWU". I promise to be a Good and Loyal Ikorodu Ambassador. May the Lord grant us all our heart desires.



Thank you all!



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/prince-oluwarotimi-adeyemi-bags-distinction-during-masters-degree-in-uk.html