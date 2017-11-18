₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,175 members, 3,919,433 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 November 2017 at 11:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) (5134 Views)
What Traffic Jam? Tonto Dikeh Rides With An Okada To The Cinema / Traffic Jam Makes Tonto Dikeh Rides With An Okada To The Cinema (photos) / Davido's Daughter Imade Rides Her Little Wrangler Jeep Inside Their Mansion(pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by dinma007: 6:41am
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh ditched her car and rode with an Okada yesterday to the cinema for her new movie promo.
She shared a video as she smiled through the journey and made it on time to the cinema.
https://www.lailasblog.com/traffic-jam--rides-okada-event/
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by tyson98: 6:42am
All na for camera and wanna still be relevant
Dem born car with her ni
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by Bitterleafsoup: 6:46am
Regina took over Dear your position as Nollywoods top creamy chick expired.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by psalmson001: 7:27am
Just imagining what's going on tru dat rider's mind, dats if he actually knows who he is carrying........ Konji go don tear him pata
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by CecyAdrian(f): 7:33am
Nice one
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by Khonvicted(m): 8:01am
She smiled through the journey
Pesin wey dey untop okada dey cry b4 ??
6 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:55am
What do we call this now
As if she never climbed okada in her life time
6 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by bjx5: 10:55am
Officially Broke
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by Papiikush: 10:55am
Ok, let me get this straight...
She dumped her car
hopped on a bike to the movies
Then decided to do a video of herself on bike?
Bìtch this ain't the right way to trend. Not in 2017. Even fayose rode on a bikeand nothing happened.
5 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by jeftalene(m): 10:55am
Contact a reliable contractor with vast experience and competence.
Heavens Contractors Ltd
Call/Whatsapp: Engr. Osaz on 08167394799
See latest prices of building materials here> www.engineerosaz.blogspot.com
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by LordBaelish: 10:55am
rabbish.
This biatch is thirsty as Bleep
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by CarlyX8(m): 10:56am
How i go get car, com dey enter bike nawoooh!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 10:56am
publicity stunt
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by ismokeweed(m): 10:56am
The bitch rides anything rideable.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by fastgyal(f): 10:56am
Vb
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:56am
nonsense. Nor be car dey follow her for back so?
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by willi926(m): 10:56am
Nonsense. who she epp
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:56am
Ejor, who get information regarding Churchill he's disappeared from our FP for a while, him no dey pay him media people again?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by carzeem1: 10:56am
...big deal to enter a bike
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by abduljamil(m): 10:56am
OK..so ?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by 2shure: 10:57am
shes now broke
her pussy smells bad
and her boobs are bare chests
yuck
bleached bich
bich
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by igwegeorgiano(m): 10:57am
asonto di-ckson
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 10:57am
So we should start clapping?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by LordBaelish: 10:57am
ismokeweed:really?
SMH
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by Olalan(m): 10:57am
Anything for publicity.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by Lotel: 10:57am
The elders deciding whether to give a Bleep or not..
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 10:57am
I ride on Okada yesterday to see lai mohammed in his office but news did not carry it, why Toto dike, sorry Toronto Dike?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by freeman95(m): 10:57am
Haha dope
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:58am
Tonto , always in the news.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by majamajic(m): 10:58am
lucky okada man
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by sharpwriter: 11:01am
And na news be dis abi ..... shey na animal dey ride okada before? Abi na silver spoon dey her mouth since birth? Rubbish!!!
Kora Awards Boss Arrested In Nigeria, Wanted In Burkina Faso / Grandpa Hoooker! 83-year-old Arrested For Prostitution / Nollywood Actor Set To Wed This November
Viewing this topic: Nathdoug(m), tabtabtab, dtruth50(m), HITdemUP, smoke555, Biamond(m), garymathew, Emotionless100, Gerardcole(m), Juban(m), ennyola1987(m), LaughButton01(m), DammyFx, Gratia(f), Onochsky, Damojoy(m), DaddyYoo, jfking2005(m), anethcharly(m), Anatech(m), Kayceezark, playboy99(m), golpen(m), kaycyor, ogbolu0147(m), stevejomo(m), oyb(m), ASAMPETE1, you2fine(m), Ojim07(m), soberdrunk(m), IZOSKY, Maniche44(m), ZaraOli, BluePearls(m), Mirallas, Victornezzar, archangel1(m), Magnifico2000, omatule2000, blackjackson284(m), Estybluess(f), olubams, spanzed(m), Toyyn, Cybertext(m), janefrances01(f), Springdale, Racing(m), ella45(m), Jeff50, Tundetiler2011(m), cyril700(m), InyinyaAgbaOku(m), Winners72(m), jayjayfancy(m), defemidefemi(m), femi4, Hope141, oyinslive(m), Xano(m), Usiosefekessy(m), Adagba1, realoscar84(m), VEE2010(m), olagamalin(m), ELTON123(m), mema900, KingMicky3286, damiolly(m), Oche211(m), Java001(m), Syphonn(m), goldedprince, smartmey61(m), 12stinep, deepwater(f), josephubah111(m), debdave(f), yeltans(m), biejibbs93(m), Onnasucs1(m), sniperr007, Kingdov(m), Fragileheart(f), Babgee01(m), dokJ, abraham88(m), mojysiola(f), psychologist(m), youngestgrad(m), Favourcharles23(f), Lamzee(m), obinnanelson4(m), excel1988, Donbraye(m), donmeks123(m), stephanie11, harch354(m), FUNCY22(f), Banga1(m), funshint(m), djbussy(m), JEREMYBENTHAM, Pritycrystal(f), nyrol(m), Attahir1(m), Nathayas, salbis(m), kabuski(m), HEYWAYA, KlausMike, Mrbllymer, airamuche, Jakasibo(m), baakus(m), ayagha, chrisbaby24(m), micolaj, dodec(m), cooljoe(m), denony(m), Adebowaleaa, Kellz193, phatnelly(f), Mikeshine(m), djeezy(m), jyomite(m), Herphies(m) and 231 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14