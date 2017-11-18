₦airaland Forum

Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by dinma007: 6:41am
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh ditched her car and rode with an Okada yesterday to the cinema for her new movie promo. 

She shared a video as she smiled through the journey and made it on time to the cinema.

https://www.lailasblog.com/traffic-jam--rides-okada-event/

Cc; lalasticlala

Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by tyson98: 6:42am
All na for camera and wanna still be relevant


Dem born car with her ni

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by Bitterleafsoup: 6:46am
Regina took over Dear your position as Nollywoods top creamy chick expired.

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by psalmson001: 7:27am
Just imagining what's going on tru dat rider's mind, dats if he actually knows who he is carrying........ Konji go don tear him pata cheesy

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by CecyAdrian(f): 7:33am
Nice one
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by Khonvicted(m): 8:01am
She smiled through the journey

Pesin wey dey untop okada dey cry b4 ??

6 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:55am
What do we call this now

As if she never climbed okada in her life time

6 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by bjx5: 10:55am
Officially Broke grin grin

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by Papiikush: 10:55am
Ok, let me get this straight...
She dumped her car
hopped on a bike to the movies
Then decided to do a video of herself on bike?

Bìtch this ain't the right way to trend. Not in 2017. Even fayose rode on a bikeand nothing happened. undecided

5 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by jeftalene(m): 10:55am
Contact a reliable contractor with vast experience and competence.
Heavens Contractors Ltd
Call/Whatsapp: Engr. Osaz on 08167394799


See latest prices of building materials here> www.engineerosaz.blogspot.com

Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by LordBaelish: 10:55am
rabbish.

This biatch is thirsty as Bleep
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by CarlyX8(m): 10:56am
How i go get car, com dey enter bike nawoooh!
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 10:56am
publicity stunt
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by ismokeweed(m): 10:56am
The bitch rides anything rideable.

2 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by fastgyal(f): 10:56am
Vb
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:56am
sad nonsense. Nor be car dey follow her for back so?

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by willi926(m): 10:56am
Nonsense. who she epp angry
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:56am
grin grin grin grin

Ejor, who get information regarding Churchill he's disappeared from our FP for a while, him no dey pay him media people again?
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by carzeem1: 10:56am
undecided...big deal to enter a bike
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by abduljamil(m): 10:56am
OK..so ?
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by 2shure: 10:57am
shes now broke
her pussy smells bad
and her boobs are bare chests
yuck
bleached bich
bich

2 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by igwegeorgiano(m): 10:57am
asonto di-ckson
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 10:57am
So we should start clapping?
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by LordBaelish: 10:57am
ismokeweed:
K
really?
SMH
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by Olalan(m): 10:57am
Anything for publicity.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by Lotel: 10:57am
The elders deciding whether to give a Bleep or not..

2 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 10:57am
I ride on Okada yesterday to see lai mohammed in his office but news did not carry it, why Toto dike, sorry Toronto Dike?
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by freeman95(m): 10:57am
Haha dope
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:58am
Tonto , always in the news.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by majamajic(m): 10:58am
lucky okada man
Re: Tonto Dikeh Rides On Okada To The Cinema (Photos) by sharpwriter: 11:01am
And na news be dis abi ..... shey na animal dey ride okada before? Abi na silver spoon dey her mouth since birth? Rubbish!!! angry angry angry

(0) (1) (Reply)

