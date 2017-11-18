Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) (6001 Views)

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5094841/Serena-Williams-reveals-dress-post-wedding-party.html Serena Williams' stunning wedding dress has finally been revealed in a series of photos taken during and after her Thursday-night ceremony with Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian. 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice

The ceremony was inspired by Beauty and the Beast.



Groom men 5 Likes 1 Share

All this american celebrities with their extravegant wedding and controversial divorce is appaling ... Why they no turn this wedding to one of disney animated films 5 Likes



Beautiful.



Dear future husband, I don't want a wedding ceremony. Wow!Beautiful.Dear future husband, I don't want a wedding ceremony. 11 Likes 1 Share

Kim Kardashian (far left), Kelly Rowland and Beyonce (center), LaLa Anthony (second from right) and Ciara were all in attendance at the wedding









Sister act: Vanessa and Serena party down after the event while Serena holds up a sign she isn't going to need any more 1 Like 2 Shares

Happy married life.





makydebbie:

Wow!

Beautiful.



Dear future husband, I don't want a wedding ceremony. So what do you want?

Serena looks moved as she walks down the aisle to the applause of her friends and family at the beautifully appointed and unusually designed art center wedding.











Pretty maids all in a row: Serena is seen here with her bridesmaids including the youngest of all, her two-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, whom she had with Ohanian









Endowment everywhere.......... 2 Likes 1 Share

This lady supposed to be a Nigerian



Probably from ondo state



Modify; I said it... See the look on her mom face at the second picture under my post, like a typical Nigeria lady.....





The type of look a YORUBA mother will look at there daughter boyfriend the first time they saw him

Sweet Alexis wit grandma. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Beyonce, Ciara, Eva

madridguy:

So what do you want?



We can go to court quietly and make it official, I don't like ceremonies. We can go to court quietly and make it official, I don't like ceremonies. 4 Likes





makydebbie:

We can go to court quietly and make it official, I don't like ceremonies. Low key type.

Explorers:

Alexis wit grandma. This baby is just two months? She's big oo! This baby is just two months? She's big oo! 1 Like

...hope few months or years from now there would be no celebrity divorce or separation

...these guys have a penchant for rubbishing what marriage stand for

...otherwise I wish them the best ...now that is a strong blackwoman

...a jehova witness getting married to a non member...religion is truly the opium of the poor

madridguy:

Low key type.



Yup. Yup.





Where is Venus?







More. 1 Like

Explorers:

Beyonce, Ciara, Eva Kai diz eva ma crush olympus fallen bt @explorer i cnt see any beast cos the event luk so clamourous nd cute Kai diz eva ma crush olympus fallen bt @explorer i cnt see any beast cos the event luk so clamourous nd cute





makydebbie:

Yup. Hope your potential husband will accept that with you.

Hangover bar.





Around and about: Guests take the party to the carousel





The bride and groom took to the stage to dance alongside New Edition, who performed some of their greatest hits 1 Like

Samsimple:

All this american celebrities with their extravegant wedding and controversial divorce is appaling ... Why they no turn this wedding to one of disney animated films

How is it any different from Nigerian celebrities with their extravagant weddings and controversial divorces? How is it any different from Nigerian celebrities with their extravagant weddings and controversial divorces? 1 Like

LeJeun3:



Where is Venus?



Venus cream abi, she s on her way Venus cream abi, she s on her way

madridguy:

Hope your potential husband will accept that with you.



He will. He will.

LeJeun3:





Where is Venus?







After Earth After Earth 3 Likes

Nice ceremony.









Explorers:

Serena Williams' stunning wedding dress has finally been revealed in a series of photos taken during and after her Thursday-night ceremony with Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.













Lalasticlala, Mynd44 Sad... Looks like their father didn't show up

9ice

Marriage is sweet when u find that person that completes you jare... Wish them the best.

We don't wanna hear divorce palava in the nearest future o.

So cute, I pray they have the best time of their lives in this union. Their baby looks very calm. 1 Like 1 Share