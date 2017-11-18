₦airaland Forum

Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:50am
Serena Williams' stunning wedding dress has finally been revealed in a series of photos taken during and after her Thursday-night ceremony with Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.


http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5094841/Serena-Williams-reveals-dress-post-wedding-party.html

Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 6:52am
Nice
Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:52am
The ceremony was inspired by Beauty and the Beast.

Groom men

Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 6:53am
All this american celebrities with their extravegant wedding and controversial divorce is appaling ... Why they no turn this wedding to one of disney animated films

Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 6:53am
Wow! shocked
Beautiful. kiss kiss

Dear future husband, I don't want a wedding ceremony. sad

Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:53am
Kim Kardashian (far left), Kelly Rowland and Beyonce (center), LaLa Anthony (second from right) and Ciara were all in attendance at the wedding




Sister act: Vanessa and Serena party down after the event while Serena holds up a sign she isn't going to need any more

Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:54am
Happy married life.
Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:56am
So what do you want?

makydebbie:
Wow! shocked
Beautiful. kiss kiss

Dear future husband, I don't want a wedding ceremony. sad
Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:56am
Serena looks moved as she walks down the aisle to the applause of her friends and family at the beautifully appointed and unusually designed art center wedding.





Pretty maids all in a row: Serena is seen here with her bridesmaids including the youngest of all, her two-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, whom she had with Ohanian




Endowment everywhere..........

Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by HARDLABOR: 6:57am
This lady supposed to be a Nigerian wink

Probably from ondo state undecided

Modify; I said it... See the look on her mom face at the second picture under my post, like a typical Nigeria lady.....


The type of look a YORUBA mother will look at there daughter boyfriend the first time they saw him cry
Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:58am
Sweet Alexis wit grandma.

Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by Explorers(m): 7:00am
Beyonce, Ciara, Eva

Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 7:00am
madridguy:
So what do you want?

We can go to court quietly and make it official, I don't like ceremonies.

Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:02am
Low key type.

makydebbie:
We can go to court quietly and make it official, I don't like ceremonies.
Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 7:02am
Explorers:
Alexis wit grandma.
This baby is just two months? She's big oo! shocked

Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by fuckpro: 7:02am
...hope few months or years from now there would be no celebrity divorce or separation
...these guys have a penchant for rubbishing what marriage stand for
...otherwise I wish them the best ...now that is a strong blackwoman
...a jehova witness getting married to a non member...religion is truly the opium of the poor
Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 7:02am
madridguy:
Low key type.

Yup.
Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by LeJeun3: 7:03am


Where is Venus?


Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by Explorers(m): 7:06am
More.

Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by ucnwafor(m): 7:07am
Explorers:
Beyonce, Ciara, Eva
Kai diz eva ma crush olympus fallen bt @explorer i cnt see any beast cos the event luk so clamourous nd cute
Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:09am
Hope your potential husband will accept that with you.

makydebbie:
Yup.
Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by Explorers(m): 7:10am
Hangover bar.


Around and about: Guests take the party to the carousel


The bride and groom took to the stage to dance alongside New Edition, who performed some of their greatest hits

Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by khiaa(f): 7:10am
Samsimple:
All this american celebrities with their extravegant wedding and controversial divorce is appaling ... Why they no turn this wedding to one of disney animated films

How is it any different from Nigerian celebrities with their extravagant weddings and controversial divorces? undecided

Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by ucnwafor(m): 7:10am
LeJeun3:

Where is Venus?

Venus cream abi, she s on her way
Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 7:11am
madridguy:
Hope your potential husband will accept that with you.

He will.
Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by babablogger: 7:11am
LeJeun3:


Where is Venus?



After Earth

Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by johncallidon(m): 7:12am
Nice ceremony.
Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 7:14am
Sad... Looks like their father didn't show up undecided



Explorers:
Serena Williams' stunning wedding dress has finally been revealed in a series of photos taken during and after her Thursday-night ceremony with Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.






http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5094841/Serena-Williams-reveals-dress-post-wedding-party.html
Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by adenine02: 7:14am
9ice
Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 7:14am
Marriage is sweet when u find that person that completes you jare... Wish them the best.
We don't wanna hear divorce palava in the nearest future o.
Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by adorablepepple(f): 7:18am
So cute, I pray they have the best time of their lives in this union. Their baby looks very calm.

Re: Disney Style, Serena Williams Wedding Gown Revealed (Photos) by Divay22(f): 7:36am
Her gown is lovely..
All the best

