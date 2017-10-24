₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,900,424 members, 3,871,340 topics. Date: Tuesday, 24 October 2017 at 12:03 PM

Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" (1937 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Ebisco013: 10:18am
The General Overseer, King of King Deliverance Church Gbonum-Ulepa Ntezi in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State‎, Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi, has claimed that‎ the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Anambra State, Mr. Oseloka Obaze will win the election on November 18.

Prophet Chukwudi told journalists in Enugu on Monday: “I have a message to tell the world about the election in Anambra state; God is revealing to me that I have chosen Obaze (Oseloka), the PDP candidate to emerge winner of the November 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra state.‎”


Asked if God revealed to him why He chose Obaze, Prophet Chukwudi said “In the Book of Amos chapter 3 verse 7, the Bible said the Lord God dwelleth and revealeth his secret unto his servant the prophet.”

“He told me that the incumbent Governor‎ of Anambra state is misusing the money of the state, not using it properly but by the grace of God he wants to raise a great leader in the person of Obaze to put things right,” he further claimed.

Pressed further if God ‎told him the qualities he saw in Obaze, Prophet Chukwudi said it was best known to God, whom he said had previously revealed to him that Donald Trump would win American Presidency before it came to manifestation.

“I predicted the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the downfall of Nnamdi Kanu, the winning of Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 presidential election‎ and also gave prediction 3 years ago before the 2015 election, that Muhammadu Buhari will win.”


Prophet Chukwudi said God has never failed him in his predictions.


http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/24/anambra-guber-prophet-predicts-winner/

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by OZAOEKPE(m): 10:20am
Indeed! A prophet is born


God bless you man of God
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by frenzydilz(m): 10:23am
People just dey find relevance upandan.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by clevvermind(m): 11:18am
WE WILL KNOW IF YOUR PROPHECY IS TRUE AFTER THE ELECTION.
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by asuustrike2009: 11:20am
There's must be fulfilment of the prophecy
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by ofeco: 11:33am
they have come again, season of prophets and prophecy.

1 Like

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by mykemiley(f): 11:40am
grin angry grin grin
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by XXLDICK(m): 11:56am
Haha!!!

Prophet don play penalty go throwing.


Na APGA go win for sure.


Chai, you don use your church gamble

Nothing go happen sha. Those that prophesied Jonathan and Hilary Cliton would win churches are still waxing strong. Never underestimate the power of gullibility

1 Like

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by looseweight: 11:56am
MOG for life
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by kittykollinxx(m): 11:56am
all these so called men of God no dey respect demselves
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Nawteemaxie(m): 11:57am
Oga predictor... I need three sure odd for weekend. Invest your predicting skills where they are needed, who Anambra governorship election go help?
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by kingxsamz(m): 11:57am
G
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by tellwisdom: 11:57am
Anambra people are foolish...Dem no suppose don tie this guy?? sad

1 Like

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by chukzyfcbb: 11:58am
lool.
God know say if na my type of person full this world eh, all this Men of God hunger for don wire dem. Coz I no dey even send dem.

Naso Fr Mbaka predict Buhari win, everybody clap for am say na sure prophet. Saying Buhari is God sent and all.

wetin dey happen now? Abeg leave matter for Mathias. All na format

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by emeijeh(m): 11:58am
But Apostle J Suleman told his congregation on Sunday this week, that the incumbent governor will win.
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Joshuanwafor234: 12:00pm
OZAOEKPE:
Indeed! A prophet is born


God bless you man of God
Obiano is still the man anointed by God to handle the affairs of Anambra people. No man can take that away from him.
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by johnshagb(m): 12:00pm
Patiently waiting
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Edopesin(m): 12:00pm
Mr. Oseloka Obaze don pay him Tithe and offering
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by jamace(m): 12:01pm
Ok o. Watching. lipsrsealed
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Iscoalarcon: 12:01pm
Believe this shiit at your own peril
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by velai(m): 12:01pm
OZAOEKPE:
Indeed! A prophet is born

God bless you man of God
Hmmm...
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Fsilney: 12:01pm
Business prophet
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Joshuanwafor234: 12:01pm
asuustrike2009:
There's must be fulfilment of the prophecy
This man seeks attention... anambra people wants progress and obiano will deliver that to anambra people .
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by asatemple(f): 12:01pm
Amen
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Michaelisaacng(m): 12:01pm
Find below, your interest in the following estates of your choice,
located in Ibeju Lekki, Magboro, sangotedo, Ajah
and environs with neighborhood attraction like:

- Dangote petrochemical Refinery
- Pan African University
- Lekki Free Trade Zone
- Lekki Golf and country resort
- lacampaigne tropicana beach resort
- Eleganza Industrial Layout
- Proposed 4th mainland bridge
- Proposed International Airport
- Lekki Deep Sea Port
- Dangote Fertilizer Plant
And many more gated estates

LAND DOCUMENTS ARE:

Registered Survey/layout plan
Deed of Assignment
Gazette
Excision in progress
Global C of O
Land size - 600sqm (standard plot size)

OUR ESTATES BELOW ARE:

1) CHRISTAL VILLA GOLD phase 2
Behind Phase 1, Igbogun road, Ibeju-lekki*
3 minutes after lacampaigne tropicana beach resort
Promo Price: N700k per plot
Promo: Buy 5 get 1free
Title:Registered Survey
Status: 100% Dry

2) CHRISTAL VILLA GOLD ESTATE phase 1
Location: Igbogun road, Ibeju-lekki,
3 minutes after lacampaigne tropicana beach resort
Promo Price: #800k
Title: Reg. Survey
Status: 100% Dry

3) WALTON GATE ESTATE (Gazette).
2 mins drive from Lagos Business School Sangotedo
Payment Plan:
Outright 0-3 months 18M (N16.2m on outright payment)
4-12 months N18m
Initial Payment #2m

4) OPULENCE ESTATE LAKOWE (Gazette).
1 minute off Lekki Epe Expressway along
Lakowe Lake Golf and country Estate road, Lakowe.
Payment Plan:
Outright 0-3months N10.5m (5% off – N9,975,000 )
4-6 months N11m
Initial Payment N2m

5) ARIUM ESTÀTE , Abijo GRA (C of O)
beside Nicon town II, Off Lekki-Epe Expressway
Payment Plan:
Outright 1 -2 months - N7.5m
3 months - N8m
6 months – N8.5m
Initial Payment N2m

6) ORANGE VILLE ESTATE (C of O),
Ogombo, Along Abraham Adesanya Road
Payment Plan:
Outright 0-3months – N8m
3 months - N8.5m
6 months – N9m
Initial Payment N2m

7) URBAN BASE ESTATE (Governor’s Consent),
Bogije, Ibeju-lekki, off Lekki-epe Express
Payment Plan:
Outright 0-3months – N10m
4-6 months – N10.5m
Initial Payment N2m

cool WESTWOOD PARK ESTATE II (C of O),
Monastery Road, Sangotedo behind Novera-lekki
Shopping mall (Shoprite, Sangotedo).
Payment Plan:
Outright 0-3months – N12m (5% discount on outright payment)
4-6 months – N12.5m
Initial Payment N2m


9) GREENWICH ESTATE
Monastery Road, Sangotedo behind Novera-lekki Shopping mall
Payment Plan:
N30,000 per Square Meters
Outright 0-3months
600sqm (18M)
Title: C of O
Initial deposits of #2M

10) VILLA GARDEN CITY MAGBORO.
Behind MFM prayer city
Price: *#650* per plot
Promo offer: buy 6 get 1 free
Title: Registered survey
FLEXIBLE PAYMENT PLAN
3 Months plan: #230k × 3 months = #690k
6 months plan: #125k × 6 months = #750k
Size: 600sqm
Status: 100% dry
Instant Allocation/Buy and Build

11) CASAVILLA ESTATE MAGBORO
Behind the Punch news Paper Office.
LAND PRICE: N2Million[b][/b]
TITLE: C of O
Status: 100% dry
Instant Allocation/Buy and Build


12) AMITY ESTATE, SANGOTEDO AJAH*
LOCATION: Shoprite Sangotedo.
TITLE: Governor's Consent, Registered Survey plan and Approved Layout.
PLOT SIZE and PRICE
300sqm... N6.6million
350sqm... N7.7million
400sqm....N8.8million
500sqm... N11million
600sqm... N13.2million
Flexible payments plan up to 12 months with 10% interest: Initial payment of 60%.

Looking forward to hearing from you

Thank you

Call/whatsapp 08060606005
or 08080553162 and lets discuss your option
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by velai(m): 12:01pm
.
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by yeyerolling: 12:01pm
Okotie said God told him he would be president in 2003. Obviously these guys don serve god
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by killdiabetes(f): 12:02pm
Hmmmm. All z well
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by kendylet(f): 12:02pm
see his dry head! the struggle is real
Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by hazyfm1: 12:02pm
grin grin grin

Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by guruzmarstk(m): 12:02pm
grin

(0) (Reply)

Muslims Claim To Jerusalem Is Just Recent. / Why Fear When You Can Win / Seek For Fogiveness

Viewing this topic: Profitcost, cloudview(m), Joseid, lotex(m), Excellence12(m), iykenex(m), olab007(m), dman4mdmoon(m), cyborg123(m), cutefergiee(m), godfatherx, amyzon, jackie35(m), Iyanuoluwa27(f), tehinse1(m), isarumah(m), ABIOLAXYZ(m), Seytex, STOIC123, lloydoshalee(m), losak9111(m), courssy, Johnpaul1099, Theben(m), taxsman(m), Ycmia, tellwisdom, kola23, shegzxxy(m), prolifik83(m), ottizz, proudlyYoruba(m), lordOM(m), safarigirl(f), Seth89(m), successking, montumonami(m), Rmxr, johnjah, XXLDICK(m), fortune5050, donstan18(m), chloride6, emeshot, Anapuao(f), holborno(m), mayowagabriel(m), deafeyez, Pridestorm(m), dafeeds(m), brownsugar23, bigblxd(m), mumsie, moshood44(m), francesawesome(f), histemple, idealsico(m), yusods(m), orexsdexter, wallinton, akejuvictor, TFarrah, JSKetiquette, bolafez(m), Shafiiimran99, ruggedised, Bennyrock, Jaeru, johnshagb(m), ernie4life(m), Nov6(m), olu2014, Edopesin(m), Ebulonse(m), soniawarmate, Atimeset, Ella001(f), emenye(m), samadet(m), Onyemaboy(m), socialmallam(m), Jonex123465, aflovic(m), emaderocha(m), nathan5050(m), pender(m), Olukolade1(m), 12345baba, yale001(f), Dandsome, talk2percy(m), datovid, leexey(m), jamace(m), Pat081, emeijeh(m), Ballack1(m), kton(m), xtanburg, Pavore9, killdiabetes(f), velai(m), engrshakespeare, abhosts(m), kendylet(f), Blessingbenson(f), dononics(m), Sirheny007(m), kingxsamz(m), Number999, sonsomegrigbo, Iyelinkonomilo(m), chuksLetting, sus4allng, excel127(m), Joshuanwafor234, Slymonster(m), ivieeseosa, ndcide(m), Daniel058(m), bro4u, kk4real, destinychildolu(m), thosedays, PRYCE(m), tpnatuzzi, josipho, Sokoyaseye(m), lwise(m), topsamjo, skeletine(m), boygeorge, Maydfourth, DAVECENA(m), guruzmarstk(m), Obiochajumbo123, vicbef1000, BrotherBlood1, Skyloloprince(m), akinsondan, davabiao(m), yeyerolling, Nawteemaxie(m), okopido, apajetura, prince13, nwosu35, hazyfm1 and 330 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.