The General Overseer, King of King Deliverance Church Gbonum-Ulepa Ntezi in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State‎, Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi, has claimed that‎ the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Anambra State, Mr. Oseloka Obaze will win the election on November 18.



Prophet Chukwudi told journalists in Enugu on Monday: “I have a message to tell the world about the election in Anambra state; God is revealing to me that I have chosen Obaze (Oseloka), the PDP candidate to emerge winner of the November 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra state.‎”





Asked if God revealed to him why He chose Obaze, Prophet Chukwudi said “In the Book of Amos chapter 3 verse 7, the Bible said the Lord God dwelleth and revealeth his secret unto his servant the prophet.”



“He told me that the incumbent Governor‎ of Anambra state is misusing the money of the state, not using it properly but by the grace of God he wants to raise a great leader in the person of Obaze to put things right,” he further claimed.



Pressed further if God ‎told him the qualities he saw in Obaze, Prophet Chukwudi said it was best known to God, whom he said had previously revealed to him that Donald Trump would win American Presidency before it came to manifestation.



“I predicted the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the downfall of Nnamdi Kanu, the winning of Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 presidential election‎ and also gave prediction 3 years ago before the 2015 election, that Muhammadu Buhari will win.”





Prophet Chukwudi said God has never failed him in his predictions.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/24/anambra-guber-prophet-predicts-winner/

Indeed! A prophet is born





God bless you man of God

People just dey find relevance upandan. 1 Like 1 Share

WE WILL KNOW IF YOUR PROPHECY IS TRUE AFTER THE ELECTION.

There's must be fulfilment of the prophecy

they have come again, season of prophets and prophecy. 1 Like

Haha!!!



Prophet don play penalty go throwing.





Na APGA go win for sure.





Chai, you don use your church gamble



Nothing go happen sha. Those that prophesied Jonathan and Hilary Cliton would win churches are still waxing strong. Never underestimate the power of gullibility 1 Like

MOG for life

all these so called men of God no dey respect demselves

Oga predictor... I need three sure odd for weekend. Invest your predicting skills where they are needed, who Anambra governorship election go help?

G

Anambra people are foolish...Dem no suppose don tie this guy?? 1 Like

lool.

God know say if na my type of person full this world eh, all this Men of God hunger for don wire dem. Coz I no dey even send dem.



Naso Fr Mbaka predict Buhari win, everybody clap for am say na sure prophet. Saying Buhari is God sent and all.



wetin dey happen now? Abeg leave matter for Mathias. All na format

But Apostle J Suleman told his congregation on Sunday this week, that the incumbent governor will win.

OZAOEKPE:

Indeed! A prophet is born





Obiano is still the man anointed by God to handle the affairs of Anambra people. No man can take that away from him.

Patiently waiting

Mr. Oseloka Obaze don pay him Tithe and offering

Ok o. Watching.

Believe this shiit at your own peril

OZAOEKPE:

Indeed! A prophet is born



God bless you man of God Hmmm... Hmmm...

Business prophet

asuustrike2009:

This man seeks attention... anambra people wants progress and obiano will deliver that to anambra people .

Okotie said God told him he would be president in 2003. Obviously these guys don serve god

Hmmmm. All z well