Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Ebisco013: 10:18am
The General Overseer, King of King Deliverance Church Gbonum-Ulepa Ntezi in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State, Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi, has claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Anambra State, Mr. Oseloka Obaze will win the election on November 18.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/24/anambra-guber-prophet-predicts-winner/
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by OZAOEKPE(m): 10:20am
Indeed! A prophet is born
God bless you man of God
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by frenzydilz(m): 10:23am
People just dey find relevance upandan.
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by clevvermind(m): 11:18am
WE WILL KNOW IF YOUR PROPHECY IS TRUE AFTER THE ELECTION.
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by asuustrike2009: 11:20am
There's must be fulfilment of the prophecy
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by ofeco: 11:33am
they have come again, season of prophets and prophecy.
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by mykemiley(f): 11:40am
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by XXLDICK(m): 11:56am
Haha!!!
Prophet don play penalty go throwing.
Na APGA go win for sure.
Chai, you don use your church gamble
Nothing go happen sha. Those that prophesied Jonathan and Hilary Cliton would win churches are still waxing strong. Never underestimate the power of gullibility
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by looseweight: 11:56am
MOG for life
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by kittykollinxx(m): 11:56am
all these so called men of God no dey respect demselves
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Nawteemaxie(m): 11:57am
Oga predictor... I need three sure odd for weekend. Invest your predicting skills where they are needed, who Anambra governorship election go help?
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by kingxsamz(m): 11:57am
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by tellwisdom: 11:57am
Anambra people are foolish...Dem no suppose don tie this guy??
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by chukzyfcbb: 11:58am
lool.
God know say if na my type of person full this world eh, all this Men of God hunger for don wire dem. Coz I no dey even send dem.
Naso Fr Mbaka predict Buhari win, everybody clap for am say na sure prophet. Saying Buhari is God sent and all.
wetin dey happen now? Abeg leave matter for Mathias. All na format
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by emeijeh(m): 11:58am
But Apostle J Suleman told his congregation on Sunday this week, that the incumbent governor will win.
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Joshuanwafor234: 12:00pm
OZAOEKPE:Obiano is still the man anointed by God to handle the affairs of Anambra people. No man can take that away from him.
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by johnshagb(m): 12:00pm
Patiently waiting
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Edopesin(m): 12:00pm
Mr. Oseloka Obaze don pay him Tithe and offering
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by jamace(m): 12:01pm
Ok o. Watching.
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Iscoalarcon: 12:01pm
Believe this shiit at your own peril
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by velai(m): 12:01pm
OZAOEKPE:Hmmm...
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Fsilney: 12:01pm
Business prophet
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Joshuanwafor234: 12:01pm
asuustrike2009:This man seeks attention... anambra people wants progress and obiano will deliver that to anambra people .
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by asatemple(f): 12:01pm
Amen
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by Michaelisaacng(m): 12:01pm
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by velai(m): 12:01pm
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by yeyerolling: 12:01pm
Okotie said God told him he would be president in 2003. Obviously these guys don serve god
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by killdiabetes(f): 12:02pm
Hmmmm. All z well
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by kendylet(f): 12:02pm
see his dry head! the struggle is real
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by hazyfm1: 12:02pm
|Re: Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi: "PDP Will Win Anambra Governorship Election 2017" by guruzmarstk(m): 12:02pm
