|Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by TrapHedges(m): 12:18pm
The Super Eagles squad were reportedly rewarded with $2,000 each after they thrashed Argentina 4 – 2 in an international friendly in Krasnodar, Russia last Tuesday. This was disclosed to SportingLife by a top Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) executive member who was in Russia.
“The players are entitled to a flat rate of $2,000 for being part of the squad for any international friendly ahead of the World Cup and they are all aware of it” Our source disclosed.
We also learned that the players already knew how much they were getting before the match.
However, the NFF is also considering options to organise more international friendly matches for the Super Eagles before the 2018 World Cup tournament begins in Russia
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by dfrost: 1:40pm
You guys deserve it jare. I have never been this happy since Atlanta '96.
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by NigerDeltan(m): 1:40pm
Good
Seems Amaju picnik will emerge as the best NFA president ever and maybe rewarded with a second term ticket
Are you aware that immediately after the match he organized a meeting with senior players and coaches on how the FIFA grant shld be shared?
Stability is the key
Allow the players to know how much is due to them and how they will all get their money after each match
Semis is our target
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by Qsscruz(m): 1:41pm
...And i could have won 500k if i believed in them.. It would have been a win-win situation for us all..
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by colizee(m): 1:41pm
Rubbish
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by eleojo23: 1:41pm
Only $2000?
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by BruncleZuma: 1:41pm
Pay ya teachers and workers oooo
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by massinola(m): 1:41pm
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by 9japrof(m): 1:41pm
;Ezenwa would be somewhere soaking his chaplets for water, consulting all the whole Alfa's and Oracle's to ensure enyema doesn't come back from retirement.
Dude is making cool 700k from games mehn, and his making it to the world cup gives him a higher chance of moving abroad.
Team bring back Enyeama
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by fidalgo19: 1:42pm
Rubbish
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by Lexusgs430: 1:42pm
Wetin Mr Obi or Mr Iwobi wan take $2000 do ? Money to fuel dere lambo .......
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by medolab90(m): 1:42pm
90 minutes 2000 dollars.
This world is so unfair
We need to restart it
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by Olaskybab: 1:42pm
Iranu abasha
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by IYANGBALI: 1:42pm
Just for a ninety minute match and my eye office is paying me 23k a month. God punish my Director
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by NwaAmaikpe: 1:43pm
Useless government;
So much for a fixed, worthless friendly.
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by Mufasa27(m): 1:43pm
Just for friendly match, if dem come win world cup nko?
Buhari must not hear this
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by Lexusgs430: 1:43pm
IYANGBALI:
Report to my Office on monday, your sack letter awaits you ......
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by Flexherbal(m): 1:44pm
Nice one!
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by IYANGBALI: 1:45pm
Lexusgs430:
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by Boyooosa(m): 1:45pm
Why not if it is enough to encourage them to perform in subsequent matches
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by vedaxcool(m): 1:46pm
sad day haters of Nigeria.
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by LEXYCOM: 1:46pm
IYANGBALI:see u in office on Monday.
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by Anderdewbj: 1:47pm
Wow
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by onyidonaldson(m): 1:48pm
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by dlaw70: 1:48pm
so because una beat Argentina ,una don d think of to arrange more intnl friendlies.
its OK.
let me help u pple out.
arrange d following teams;
Germany,Uruguay, Brazil and Italy.
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by valgbo(m): 1:49pm
nice
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by valgbo(m): 1:50pm
dfrost:.
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by 9PBLIVE(m): 1:52pm
who gave them the money
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by hollandis(f): 1:55pm
Why are you actimg like 730.000Naira is big money.? Its just 2000$ .Cost of a flight ticket one way to russia is 2000$
|Re: Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 by Russianruble: 1:55pm
dollars mmmmm I come on this thread ahhhhh
