Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Eagles Squad Rewarded With $2,000 Each For Thrashing Argentina 4 – 2 (6399 Views)

Nigeria Trends Worldwide On Twitter After Trashing Argentina 4 - 2 / Gernot Rohr Releases Eagles' Squad For Nigeria Vs Zambia Match (See Full List) / Super Eagles Squad Arrive Cameroon, Check Into Hilton Hotel. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



“The players are entitled to a flat rate of $2,000 for being part of the squad for any international friendly ahead of the World Cup and they are all aware of it” Our source disclosed.

We also learned that the players already knew how much they were getting before the match.

However, the NFF is also considering options to organise more international friendly matches for the Super Eagles before the 2018 World Cup tournament begins in Russia







source The Super Eagles squad were reportedly rewarded with $2,000 each after they thrashed Argentina 4 – 2 in an international friendly in Krasnodar, Russia last Tuesday. This was disclosed to SportingLife by a top Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) executive member who was in Russia.“The players are entitled to a flat rate of $2,000 for being part of the squad for any international friendly ahead of the World Cup and they are all aware of it” Our source disclosed.We also learned that the players already knew how much they were getting before the match.However, the NFF is also considering options to organise more international friendly matches for the Super Eagles before the 2018 World Cup tournament begins in Russiasource http://viewz9ja.com/sports/super-eagles-squad-rewarded-with-2000-each-for-thrashing-argentina-4-2/ 2 Likes

You guys deserve it jare. I have never been this happy since Atlanta '96. You guys deserve it jare. I have never been this happy since Atlanta '96. 17 Likes

Good



Seems Amaju picnik will emerge as the best NFA president ever and maybe rewarded with a second term ticket



Are you aware that immediately after the match he organized a meeting with senior players and coaches on how the FIFA grant shld be shared?



Stability is the key



Allow the players to know how much is due to them and how they will all get their money after each match



Semis is our target 17 Likes

...And i could have won 500k if i believed in them.. It would have been a win-win situation for us all.. 13 Likes

Rubbish

Only $2000? 1 Like

Pay ya teachers and workers oooo 1 Like

;Ezenwa would be somewhere soaking his chaplets for water, consulting all the whole Alfa's and Oracle's to ensure enyema doesn't come back from retirement.



Dude is making cool 700k from games mehn, and his making it to the world cup gives him a higher chance of moving abroad.



Team bring back Enyeama 4 Likes 2 Shares

Rubbish

Wetin Mr Obi or Mr Iwobi wan take $2000 do ? Money to fuel dere lambo ....... 4 Likes

90 minutes 2000 dollars.





This world is so unfair





We need to restart it 27 Likes 2 Shares

Iranu abasha

Just for a ninety minute match and my eye office is paying me 23k a month. God punish my Director 9 Likes 2 Shares





Useless government;

So much for a fixed, worthless friendly. Useless government;So much for a fixed, worthless friendly. 1 Like







Buhari must not hear this Just for friendly match, if dem come win world cup nko?Buhari must not hear this 3 Likes 1 Share

IYANGBALI:

Just for a ninety minute match and my eye office is paying me 23k in a month. God punish my Director

Report to my Office on monday, your sack letter awaits you ...... Report to my Office on monday, your sack letter awaits you ...... 14 Likes 3 Shares

Nice one!

Lexusgs430:





Report to my Ofiice on monday, your sack letter awaits you ...... 5 Likes

Why not if it is enough to encourage them to perform in subsequent matches

Weldone Guys.

We will love to be your Official Barbecue partner to Russia come next year!



UP Super Eagles.







Are you a lover of BARBECUE?

If yes, check our signature....

sad day haters of Nigeria. sad day haters of Nigeria. 2 Likes

IYANGBALI:

Just for a ninety minute match and my eye office is paying me 23k a month. God punish my Director see u in office on Monday. see u in office on Monday. 2 Likes

Wow

sell your bitcoin and paypal funds instantly call 08088719937

so because una beat Argentina ,una don d think of to arrange more intnl friendlies.



its OK.

let me help u pple out.

arrange d following teams;

Germany,Uruguay, Brazil and Italy.





Cell phones and different gadgets intended to be waterproof, and in addition dustproof, get a rating from a gathering known as the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The rating comes as the two letters “IP” which remains for Ingress Protection took after by a two-digit number. The primary number characterizes the level of assurance against tidy, soil and sand. The second number alludes to the level of insurance against water.

Take a look at the top smartphones that are waterproof and were released this year



READ MORE TOP PHONES RELEASED IN 2017 THAT ARE WATERPROOFCell phones and different gadgets intended to be waterproof, and in addition dustproof, get a rating from a gathering known as the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The rating comes as the two letters “IP” which remains for Ingress Protection took after by a two-digit number. The primary number characterizes the level of assurance against tidy, soil and sand. The second number alludes to the level of insurance against water.Take a look at the top smartphones that are waterproof and were released this yearREAD MORE http://www.busygisting.com/top-waterproof-smartphones-2017/

nice

dfrost:

You guys deserve it jare. I have never been this happy since Atlanta '96. .

who gave them the money

Why are you actimg like 730.000Naira is big money.? Its just 2000$ .Cost of a flight ticket one way to russia is 2000$