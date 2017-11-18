₦airaland Forum

Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos)

Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by viviangist: 1:19pm
#AnambraDecides : Security personnel stranded at Nzam LGA since last night - Pictures

Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 1:28pm
cool may God watch and protect dem from the evil ipob

Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Charisdesigns: 1:28pm
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 1:28pm
They kill us,tag us terrorist, rape our mothers in the farm, now expect us to come out and vote,pls do terrorist vote?

Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by kkko(m): 1:28pm
That's what I call change
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by joeaz58(m): 1:28pm
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 1:28pm
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:28pm
Make them mount checkpoint and stop and search before you know money to move around go fall out undecided
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 1:28pm
Maybe they are not part of the mercenaries.
These ones are indigenes of O.Y.O cheesy
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by chidonbu: 1:29pm
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Develpeast: 1:29pm
why are they stranded
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by MEGA4BILLION(m): 1:29pm
One chance security personnel
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by bugidon(m): 1:30pm
Ipob juju don hold dem
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by donconior: 1:30pm
OK let them just relax election is almost over

Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Sanchase: 1:30pm
Rigging is already going on.

The guys in vests with OBSERVER, what are they observing?

I guess they are writing down their observation such as Stranded, no motor, no food.

Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Crossguy: 1:31pm
The country we find ourselve
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 1:31pm
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by eastman11: 1:31pm
God don't catch them, evil people
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by twilliamx: 1:33pm
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by tociano009(m): 1:33pm
Ifeanyi4491:
They kill us,tag us terrorist, rape our mothers in the farm, now expect us to come out and vote,pls do terrorist vote?
Who rape your mother

Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by jfolorun(m): 1:33pm
I don't think they are stranded, they are probably taking a break. Otherwise why can't they go to the nearest police station to give a msg to their ogas? If they are really stranded, then shame on them and their Oga at the top for making them the 'best' police force in the world.
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by begwong: 1:33pm
Ifeanyi4491:
They kill us,tag us terrorist, rape our mothers in the farm, now expect us to come out and vote,pls do terrorist vote?
No bloda terrorists don't vote, terrorists do Python dance only!

Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by patrick89(m): 1:35pm
There is no local government in Anambra state known as nzam

Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 1:36pm
donconior:
OK let them just relax election is almost over

Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 1:37pm
The worst police force in the world
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Saintinoo(m): 1:38pm
forgetting that they are in an unknown bush where they can easily be killed.
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by grayht(m): 1:41pm
Wheres nzam in Anambra shocked
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 1:45pm
Naija is a waste of territory


Must such deployment be made every and anytime elections are to be held?
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by akigbemaru: 1:46pm
Police people
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by gimmehear(f): 1:50pm
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by vchykp(m): 2:00pm
in as much as am not in support of IPOB, i would appreciate you explain the word "EVIL" in your comment

Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by eagleeye2: 2:02pm
Stranded Kwa After the show of force yesterday.

