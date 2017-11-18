₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by viviangist: 1:19pm
@VIVIANGIST
#AnambraDecides : Security personnel stranded at Nzam LGA since last night - Pictures
via ; http://www.viviangist.ng/anambradecides-security-personnel-stranded-at-nzam-lga-since-last-night-pictures/
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 1:28pm
may God watch and protect dem from the evil ipob
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Charisdesigns: 1:28pm

Ok
Ok
Meanwhile
We provide great design that improves the human condition.
Transforming business by design.
Unique solutions for your home through a personalized process.
We are problem solvers.
We combine expertise across disciplines, locations, and sectors.
Why settle for less is more?
Contact us : 08052949014
Email: Destinedik@gmail.com
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 1:28pm
They kill us,tag us terrorist, rape our mothers in the farm, now expect us to come out and vote,pls do terrorist vote?
12 Likes
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by kkko(m): 1:28pm
That's what I call change
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by joeaz58(m): 1:28pm
g
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 1:28pm
this is not fair, I am the first to comment
but I was giving fourth position
lala and co' this is not fair ooooo
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:28pm
Make them mount checkpoint and stop and search before you know money to move around go fall out
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 1:28pm
Maybe they are not part of the mercenaries.
These ones are indigenes of O.Y.O
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by chidonbu: 1:29pm
..
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Develpeast: 1:29pm
why are they stranded
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by MEGA4BILLION(m): 1:29pm
One chance security personnel
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by bugidon(m): 1:30pm
Ipob juju don hold dem
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by donconior: 1:30pm
OK let them just relax election is almost over
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Sanchase: 1:30pm
Rigging is already going on.
The guys in vests with OBSERVER, what are they observing?
I guess they are writing down their observation such as Stranded, no motor, no food.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Crossguy: 1:31pm
The country we find ourselve
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 1:31pm
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by eastman11: 1:31pm
God don't catch them, evil people
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by twilliamx: 1:33pm
E
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by tociano009(m): 1:33pm
Ifeanyi4491:Who rape your mother
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by jfolorun(m): 1:33pm
I don't think they are stranded, they are probably taking a break. Otherwise why can't they go to the nearest police station to give a msg to their ogas? If they are really stranded, then shame on them and their Oga at the top for making them the 'best' police force in the world.
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by begwong: 1:33pm
Ifeanyi4491:No bloda terrorists don't vote, terrorists do Python dance only!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by patrick89(m): 1:35pm
viviangist:There is no local government in Anambra state known as nzam
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 1:36pm
donconior:
Lol!
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 1:37pm
The worst police force in the world
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by Saintinoo(m): 1:38pm
ChiefPiiko:forgetting that they are in an unknown bush where they can easily be killed.
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by grayht(m): 1:41pm
Wheres nzam in Anambra
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 1:45pm
Naija is a waste of territory
Must such deployment be made every and anytime elections are to be held?
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by akigbemaru: 1:46pm
viviangist:
Police people
Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by gimmehear(f): 1:50pm
Check out what Gov. Ahmed said about kwara voting today in his interview
http://gimmehear.com/gov-ahmed-says-apc-will-win/
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by vchykp(m): 2:00pm
ipobarecriminals:in as much as am not in support of IPOB, i would appreciate you explain the word "EVIL" in your comment
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) by eagleeye2: 2:02pm
viviangist:Stranded Kwa After the show of force yesterday.
