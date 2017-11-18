Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Election: Security Personnel Stranded At Nzam Since Last Night (Photos) (9377 Views)

@VIVIANGIST



#AnambraDecides : Security personnel stranded at Nzam LGA since last night - Pictures



via ;



Cc; lalasticlala #AnambraDecides : Security personnel stranded at Nzam LGA since last night - Picturesvia ; http://www.viviangist.ng/anambradecides-security-personnel-stranded-at-nzam-lga-since-last-night-pictures/ Cc; lalasticlala

may God watch and protect dem from the evil ipob may God watch and protect dem from the evil ipob 4 Likes 1 Share

Ok





Meanwhile

They kill us,tag us terrorist, rape our mothers in the farm, now expect us to come out and vote,pls do terrorist vote? 12 Likes

That's what I call change

g

this is not fair, I am the first to comment



but I was giving fourth position



lala and co' this is not fair ooooo

Make them mount checkpoint and stop and search before you know money to move around go fall out



These ones are indigenes of O.Y.O Maybe they are not part of the mercenaries.These ones are indigenes of O.Y.O

..

why are they stranded

One chance security personnel

Ipob juju don hold dem

OK let them just relax election is almost over 1 Like

Rigging is already going on.



The guys in vests with OBSERVER, what are they observing?



I guess they are writing down their observation such as Stranded, no motor, no food. 1 Like

The country we find ourselve

God don't catch them, evil people

E

Ifeanyi4491:

They kill us,tag us terrorist, rape our mothers in the farm, now expect us to come out and vote,pls do terrorist vote? Who rape your mother Who rape your mother 2 Likes

I don't think they are stranded, they are probably taking a break. Otherwise why can't they go to the nearest police station to give a msg to their ogas? If they are really stranded, then shame on them and their Oga at the top for making them the 'best' police force in the world.

Ifeanyi4491:

They kill us,tag us terrorist, rape our mothers in the farm, now expect us to come out and vote,pls do terrorist vote? No bloda terrorists don't vote, terrorists do Python dance only! No bloda terrorists don't vote, terrorists do Python dance only! 1 Like 1 Share

donconior:

OK let them just relax election is almost over

Lol! Lol!

The worst police force in the world

ChiefPiiko:

Make them mount checkpoint and stop and search before you know money to move around go gallery out forgetting that they are in an unknown bush where they can easily be killed. forgetting that they are in an unknown bush where they can easily be killed.

Wheres nzam in Anambra

Naija is a waste of territory





Must such deployment be made every and anytime elections are to be held?

Police people Police people



ipobarecriminals:

may God watch and protect dem from the evil ipob in as much as am not in support of IPOB, i would appreciate you explain the word "EVIL" in your comment in as much as am not in support of IPOB, i would appreciate you explain the word "EVIL" in your comment 1 Like