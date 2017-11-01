Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) (9948 Views)

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/lists-of-roads-to-be-commissioned-by.html Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari will commission these roads in Kano state. This is CBN road in Hotoro, Kano. One of the 14 projects Buhari will commission/inspect the end of this month when he pays a 2day official visit to Kano. see more pictures below..Source: 3 Likes 1 Share

Rochas is one governor that has charted numerous roads where none existed.



All others will just pour tar on existing roads and paint it, thereby recomissioning roads already commissioned by previous administrations



Our money. These road wen moto no dey pass

Hit 'like' if this is our (Niger Delta) oil money 36 Likes 2 Shares

No maintenance = Nightmare

Chai see road. One Nigeria is sweet. God bless our Oil money 3 Likes 1 Share

Our money. These road wen moto no dey pass

They probably spent 800 billion on that 6 Likes

Good for Kano people 2 Likes

nice road hope no be camel and Marwa go dey fight for traffic 1 Like

Kai, naija people get problem 1 Like

When will Buhari commission the one built by his administration after collecting 52% of the Nation's wealth. We must Restructure 1 Like

Nice to see kano gov working well

The north are making use of their money for infrastructural development though abused by the south-east and south-south. The south east that abuses everyone is filled up with red mud and sand, but they enjoy it like that because they love their governors 5 Likes 1 Share

We hope the road will serve the citizen for long, because most Nigerian roads only last for 6 months after their commissioning.

Our oil money at work. Thieves 1 Like

bt they prefer to trek. funny enough they dont even have cars to be driven on these roadsbt they prefer to trek. 4 Likes

PMB commissions good road in Kano after commissioning status in Imo state. Compare and contrast between Ganduje of Kano state





























and Rochas of Imo state all in Nigeria?

What we really need is town hall meetings

There we can discuss Power, unemployment, security & all in each local government council

This is nice. 1 Like 1 Share

Hit 'like' if this is our (Niger Delta) oil money



Nonsense, keep claiming Niger Delta money.how do u want to develop and progress when u share urs in the Government house? Niger Deltans should be ashamed and stop fooling themselves with this " Our oil Money" slogans

The north are making use of their money for infrastructural development though abused by the south-east and south-south. The south east that abuses everyone is filled up with red mud and sand, but they enjoy it like that because they love their governors

Great one,thank u

I will help...... in just a moment