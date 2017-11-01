₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 3:36pm
Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari will commission these roads in Kano state. This is CBN road in Hotoro, Kano. One of the 14 projects Buhari will commission/inspect the end of this month when he pays a 2day official visit to Kano. see more pictures below..
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/lists-of-roads-to-be-commissioned-by.html
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 3:38pm
Making it real..
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 3:40pm
Rochas is one governor that has charted numerous roads where none existed.
All others will just pour tar on existing roads and paint it, thereby recomissioning roads already commissioned by previous administrations
Rochas is still mad though.
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by okosodo: 4:02pm
Our money. These road wen moto no dey pass
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by Nellybank(m): 4:50pm
Hit 'like' if this is our (Niger Delta) oil money
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by dayleke(m): 4:50pm
Good now....
No maintenance = Nightmare
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by whateverkay(m): 4:50pm
Chai see road. One Nigeria is sweet. God bless our Oil money
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by Papiikush: 4:50pm
okosodo:
They probably spent 800 billion on that
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 4:51pm
Good for Kano people
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 4:51pm
nice road hope no be camel and Marwa go dey fight for traffic
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by HMZi(m): 4:51pm
Cool roads
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by aleeyus(m): 4:51pm
Kai, naija people get problem
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by GoodandBad007: 4:51pm
One of the fourteen What about the remaining 13?
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by KwoiZabo(m): 4:52pm
When will Buhari commission the one built by his administration after collecting 52% of the Nation's wealth. We must Restructure
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 4:52pm
Nice to see kano gov working well
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by brainpulse: 4:52pm
The north are making use of their money for infrastructural development though abused by the south-east and south-south. The south east that abuses everyone is filled up with red mud and sand, but they enjoy it like that because they love their governors
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by Pearlyakin(m): 4:52pm
We hope the road will serve the citizen for long, because most Nigerian roads only last for 6 months after their commissioning.
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:53pm
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by sandland: 4:53pm
Down loaded road
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by dadavivo: 4:53pm
Our oil money at work. Thieves
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by biggerboyc(m): 4:54pm
It looks beautiful
On camera
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by columbus007(m): 4:54pm
funny enough they dont even have cars to be driven on these roads bt they prefer to trek.
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by EmmaOgbu(m): 4:55pm
PMB commissions good road in Kano after commissioning status in Imo state. Compare and contrast between Ganduje of Kano state
and Rochas of Imo state all in Nigeria?
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 4:55pm
Weldon Bubu we will see u in 2019
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by dontbothermuch: 4:56pm
Good development
What we really need is town hall meetings
There we can discuss Power, unemployment, security & all in each local government council
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by hohafrank(m): 4:57pm
ok
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:57pm
This is nice.
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by origima: 4:58pm
Nellybank:
Nonsense, keep claiming Niger Delta money.how do u want to develop and progress when u share urs in the Government house? Niger Deltans should be ashamed and stop fooling themselves with this " Our oil Money" slogans
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by origima: 5:00pm
brainpulse:
Great one,thank u
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by totorimi: 5:01pm
It is normal..
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by furrr(m): 5:01pm
GoodandBad007:I will help...... in just a moment
|Re: Roads To Be Commissioned By President Buhari In Kano State (Photos) by furrr(m): 5:02pm
GoodandBad007:loading.....
