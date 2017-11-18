



http://metronaija.com/bankyw-adesuas-traditional-wedding-access-card/ The traditional wedding ceremony between RnB singer/actor/director, BankyW and his fiancée, actress Adesua Etomi will take place tomorrow, November 19th. Pictured above is the first look at the enveloped copies of the access cards needed to gain entrance into the venue.Adesua and her bridesmaids were also spotted at a beauty salon/spa in Lagos Friday night getting prepared for her big day tomorrow.