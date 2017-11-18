₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by metronaija2: 4:37pm
The traditional wedding ceremony between RnB singer/actor/director, BankyW and his fiancée, actress Adesua Etomi will take place tomorrow, November 19th. Pictured above is the first look at the enveloped copies of the access cards needed to gain entrance into the venue.
Adesua and her bridesmaids were also spotted at a beauty salon/spa in Lagos Friday night getting prepared for her big day tomorrow.
http://metronaija.com/bankyw-adesuas-traditional-wedding-access-card/
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by Hardrock1: 4:43pm
FTC,it looks good,i wish them happy married life.
1 Like
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by icon007(m): 4:44pm
Nice 1.... HML to them
1 Like
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by Topccy007(m): 5:41pm
Marriage is beautiful! Today is our first wedding anniversary.... Pls show us some love....
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by Benjom(m): 5:41pm
Yes, I've gotten mine already.......
..... in my dream
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by masada: 5:41pm
looks so simple
HML to the Wellington
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by Ivimilly: 5:41pm
It looks like a condom pack
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by udyheart01(m): 5:41pm
After All The Hype, I Hope This Marriage Won't Crash
God Bless Their Marriage
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by 2lateBiafra: 5:41pm
They won NACK each other, HAPPY FOR THEM
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by Waspy(m): 5:42pm
The card.....Nice
The nail on the card........Yuck
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by philtex(m): 5:42pm
Non of my business
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by gunners160(m): 5:42pm
Shmm,how d wedding card take add mb for my phone?naija and I too knw ehn......
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:42pm
So invitation card is now news
1 Like
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by saint047(m): 5:42pm
This is good news for Democracy
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by dahunsy(m): 5:42pm
Coughs***clears throat# License to knack
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by Enskynelson(m): 5:43pm
I was thinking it wont be made of paper after all these talks o. Make them marry make we rest.
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by adorablepepple(f): 5:43pm
Ok
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by MhizzAJ(f): 5:43pm
Nice
I pray they don't break up
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by Threebear(m): 5:45pm
He will milk this wedding for all its worth.
That's the only thing keeping him relevant.
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by CodedTobx(m): 5:45pm
My crush ehn why nah ? I am still coming for your ass
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by Alexk2(m): 5:45pm
...
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by WizAkzy: 5:46pm
Ivimilly:
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by Doskit(m): 5:46pm
Happy married life
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by uzoclinton(m): 5:47pm
K
|Re: Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) by refreshrate: 5:47pm
.
