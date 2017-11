Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics (32399 Views)

The aso ebi ladies have shown up in the most unique outfits with each person trying to OUTSLAY the other. Director, Kemi Adetiba was outstanding in her aso ebi as she stuck to the groom’s side in an agbada that mirrors the men’s outfits while Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun chose a white thigh-high slit dress with petals in the same colour as the aso ebi fabric.



Bride, Adesua Etomi's first look for the traditional ceremony comprises of a metallic, embellished dress by Toju Foyeh. She was all beaded up to achieve her Edo princess look while her personal favourite MUA, T.A La Mode Beauty finished off the glam.The aso ebi ladies have shown up in the most unique outfits with each person trying to OUTSLAY the other. Director, Kemi Adetiba was outstanding in her aso ebi as she stuck to the groom's side in an agbada that mirrors the men's outfits while Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun chose a white thigh-high slit dress with petals in the same colour as the aso ebi fabric.See all the photos at http://metronaija.com/photos-female-celebs-stun-banky-w-adesua-etomis-wedding/

The wedding party all over again. 3 Likes

50 litres of Dulux paints.. 84 Likes 4 Shares

Hehehe... this one no be shereshere ooo 1 Like

toyin aimaku you ✊ rock✊dis dress I love it. 7 Likes





Hahahahahaha



Bia mods, una know say one Oil and Gas bros dey dash people motor?



11 Likes 1 Share

Banky wedding This is me atwedding 10 Likes

oya na pepper dem gang

Na wa oo!! Some of them want to steal the shine from the bride 1 Like

Enough of this abeg..... God bless us wey never marry too 2 Likes

Nigerian women: beautiful nd classy. Proud ❤ 3 Likes

Marry joor and let nairaland rest. 1 Like

I think weddings have lost its essence.

Ladies are more interested in the slaying part than wishing the bride a successful matrimony.

In a bid to outshine each other they end up making the event more about them than the bride. 2 Likes

Stupid woman, see who is calling herself a future mum, wearing bum short and spaghetti hand singlet, leta now u will say banky is cheating on u, shame on u







Another shítty thread, if you ask me



Naija gals and their artificial looks these days. 7 Likes

This people should marry and allow us rest with the piecemeal weddings. Do it once and for all. They want to keep hitting the news with their "class and style". Finish and face the real deal-MARRIAGE 4 Likes

With dis too much painting....i no kuku recognise any of these celebrities again o jare.. 2 Likes

Yoruba demons tonight be like 3 Likes 1 Share

dafuqqq this is on FP again seems a mod has gone rogue dafuqqq this is on FP again seems a mod has gone rogue 1 Like

gorgeous women

Congratulations Mr and Mrs Wellington.

Happy married life.





this their outfit dey somehow for traditional marriage

Toyin's dress is lovely followed by Juliet. Muaah. 1 Like

At 28, I already built a house, constructing another one at Lekki, own a nice car, I'm in a serious relationship and I own a business worth over 50 million naira. Well that was before the alarm woke me up this morning.. 11 Likes