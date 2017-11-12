



Bride, Adesua Etomi's first look for the traditional ceremony comprises of a metallic, embellished dress by Toju Foyeh. She was all beaded up to achieve her Edo princess look while her personal favourite MUA, T.A La Mode Beauty finished off the glam.The aso ebi ladies have shown up in the most unique outfits with each person trying to OUTSLAY the other. Director, Kemi Adetiba was outstanding in her aso ebi as she stuck to the groom's side in an agbada that mirrors the men's outfits while Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun chose a white thigh-high slit dress with petals in the same colour as the aso ebi fabric.