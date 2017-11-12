₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,270 members, 3,921,889 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 November 2017 at 10:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics (32399 Views)
Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Invitation Card (Pictured) / Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding Holds In Lagos On Nov. 19th / Female Celebrities' Outfits To The 2016 Ghana Movie Awards (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by 360metrosports: 6:53pm
Bride, Adesua Etomi’s first look for the traditional ceremony comprises of a metallic, embellished dress by Toju Foyeh. She was all beaded up to achieve her Edo princess look while her personal favourite MUA, T.A La Mode Beauty finished off the glam.
The aso ebi ladies have shown up in the most unique outfits with each person trying to OUTSLAY the other. Director, Kemi Adetiba was outstanding in her aso ebi as she stuck to the groom’s side in an agbada that mirrors the men’s outfits while Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun chose a white thigh-high slit dress with petals in the same colour as the aso ebi fabric.
See all the photos at http://metronaija.com/photos-female-celebs-stun-banky-w-adesua-etomis-wedding/
2 Likes
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by 360metrosports: 6:54pm
2 Shares
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by 360metrosports: 6:55pm
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by 360metrosports: 6:56pm
2 Likes
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by Rokia2(f): 6:58pm
The wedding party all over again.
3 Likes
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by Smellingmouth: 7:01pm
50 litres of Dulux paints..
84 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by makimberlly01(f): 7:04pm
Hehehe... this one no be shereshere ooo
1 Like
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by sugarbmay(f): 8:14pm
toyin aimaku you ✊ rock✊dis dress I love it.
7 Likes
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by BruncleZuma: 8:19pm
Hahahahahaha
Bia mods, una know say one Oil and Gas bros dey dash people motor?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by Ericaikince(m): 8:19pm
This is me at Banky wedding
10 Likes
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by Xerox01(m): 8:24pm
oya na pepper dem gang
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by soberdrunk(m): 8:24pm
Na wa oo!! Some of them want to steal the shine from the bride
1 Like
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by hezy4real01(m): 8:24pm
Enough of this abeg..... God bless us wey never marry too
2 Likes
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by LuvU2(f): 8:24pm
Nigerian women: beautiful nd classy. Proud ❤
3 Likes
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by Daemonsanti(m): 8:24pm
Marry joor and let nairaland rest.
1 Like
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by adudu208(m): 8:24pm
I think weddings have lost its essence.
Ladies are more interested in the slaying part than wishing the bride a successful matrimony.
In a bid to outshine each other they end up making the event more about them than the bride.
2 Likes
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by konkonbilo(m): 8:24pm
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by sirjentul05(m): 8:24pm
Stupid woman, see who is calling herself a future mum, wearing bum short and spaghetti hand singlet, leta now u will say banky is cheating on u, shame on u
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by emeijeh(m): 8:24pm
Naija gals and their artificial looks these days.
Another shítty thread, if you ask me
7 Likes
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by streamsofjoy(f): 8:24pm
This people should marry and allow us rest with the piecemeal weddings. Do it once and for all. They want to keep hitting the news with their "class and style". Finish and face the real deal-MARRIAGE
4 Likes
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by carbony4red(m): 8:24pm
With dis too much painting....i no kuku recognise any of these celebrities again o jare..
2 Likes
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by ossaichika(m): 8:24pm
Yoruba demons tonight be like
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by Sheun001(m): 8:24pm
dafuqqq this is on FP again seems a mod has gone rogue
1 Like
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by konkonbilo(m): 8:25pm
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by donprincebigt(m): 8:25pm
gorgeous women
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by konkonbilo(m): 8:25pm
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by Mikelowe: 8:25pm
.
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:25pm
Congratulations Mr and Mrs Wellington.
Happy married life.
Are you a lover of BARBECUE?
If YES, check our signature....
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by shaddoww: 8:25pm
this their outfit dey somehow for traditional marriage
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by carammel(f): 8:25pm
Toyin's dress is lovely followed by Juliet. Muaah.
1 Like
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:26pm
At 28, I already built a house, constructing another one at Lekki, own a nice car, I'm in a serious relationship and I own a business worth over 50 million naira. Well that was before the alarm woke me up this morning..
11 Likes
|Re: Female Celebrities Outfits To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Pics by vioment: 8:26pm
pink theme. nice on them.
Ugezu J Ugezu Cutting His Birthday Yam, Yesterday(photos) / Lil Wayne In Critical Condition And In A Coma After More Seizures / Segun Arinze Shows Off His Baby Girl (photos)
Viewing this topic: Scanfrost, smartkester, otonye12, Edeali(m), nurukool(m), Lastborn0074(m), krazydave(m), jason00, lilmonarch, oladoja1(m), amobii, alan056, Nwodosis(m), Icon79(m), bliss11(m), Tollexie(m), calddon(m), okeythaone, rushman003, tayo69(m), tanwiz, blackbelt(m), wucheiyconsult(m), eliwa47, PicassoSaySo, sleekier(m), carlkenny, JayXclusive03, sleepyeyez(m), diggz, fridayEsson(m), bejay766, Ngutor(m), icefish1(f), whisp3r(m), cookieL, deji47, kennybelle, olagunjumariah, Enoquin(f), Olajayy, DatsAll1mSayin(m), gooResource, sanc2s(m), chigonye, aujile(m), balladin, Bloodwitch(f), geetom(m), jacyhelen(f), teeyma(f), Akowemoon(m), stylse(m), BigSamability(m), AkinseteK(m), Emmyjb(m), Jaiye002(m), simoke(m), beeveepee, thelastmediator, Streetmade(m), Machina(m), bishopjoe02(m), timzyrhymes(m), Aeesha2, dspecialist(m), Ebemusty(m), Debbieo(f), youngkia, dongbo, geolleks, santimmytiago(m), annyberry(f), Arosko(m), Bukolakush(f), Movichabiodun(m), Haniel18(m), wills937, crest2j(m), Damie010(m), berryice(f), bola4dprec(m), heywhy4u, Swissgoldenpro(m), Ruler2, DivinelyBlessed, Adhocnaira, Mickolad, marvizzy(m), abefeb1(m), realmundi, zees(f), fearnot1(m), opetiti, totx, megbu, Hargbo(m), alewo002(m), foonshur(m), GreatManBee, blaze007(m), staymore, 14june(m), dagsbest(m), mayorchimex(m), Ezechionye, maj59(m), auska2(m), Emotionless100, krosh, Hades2016(m), Chiamaka1(f) and 203 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7