|Electoral Materials Arrive At Ezeemo’s Ward 5 Hours Late, Chidoka Reacts by kabakaauu: 4:55pm
Electoral Materials Arrive At Ezeemo’s Ward Five Hours Late
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Wg3mkfaxv8
Chidoka Condemns Late Arrival Of Electoral Materials
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJQh_4KO8-M
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Electoral Materials Arrive At Ezeemo’s Ward 5 Hours Late, Chidoka Reacts by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:42pm
UNJUST! UNFAIR! !
|Re: Electoral Materials Arrive At Ezeemo’s Ward 5 Hours Late, Chidoka Reacts by noble71(m): 5:43pm
Government for my country na joke
|Re: Electoral Materials Arrive At Ezeemo’s Ward 5 Hours Late, Chidoka Reacts by Lataability(m): 5:43pm
|Re: Electoral Materials Arrive At Ezeemo’s Ward 5 Hours Late, Chidoka Reacts by Mungo: 5:43pm
Hmmmm Na so
|Re: Electoral Materials Arrive At Ezeemo’s Ward 5 Hours Late, Chidoka Reacts by greatjoey: 5:43pm
APC rigging machine at work.
|Re: Electoral Materials Arrive At Ezeemo’s Ward 5 Hours Late, Chidoka Reacts by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:43pm
E no good at all, but that Ezeemo should find something doing than showing up every gubernatorial election in Anambra state
|Re: Electoral Materials Arrive At Ezeemo’s Ward 5 Hours Late, Chidoka Reacts by DoTheNeedful: 5:43pm
People even waited for electoral officials just to vote. Yet some people were posting fake pictures up and down about boycott.
|Re: Electoral Materials Arrive At Ezeemo’s Ward 5 Hours Late, Chidoka Reacts by profolaolu: 5:44pm
nothing strange
|Re: Electoral Materials Arrive At Ezeemo’s Ward 5 Hours Late, Chidoka Reacts by Kayoski(m): 5:44pm
Osita no vex
Na the handwork of the cabal
Osita Infact make him dey thankGod say the material even show
|Re: Electoral Materials Arrive At Ezeemo’s Ward 5 Hours Late, Chidoka Reacts by scantee(m): 5:44pm
Sorry bro try hard next time..
.obiano all the way.
APGA!!!!!!
|Re: Electoral Materials Arrive At Ezeemo’s Ward 5 Hours Late, Chidoka Reacts by ALAYORMII: 5:45pm
Lootocracy
