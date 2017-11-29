



by Danny Biitka



Rama who always had it in mind to marry at an early age before her friends gets the feeling of unfulfillment when her childhood boyfriend marries her close friend. This coupled with two devastating heartbreaks makes her determine in her heart not to give her heart to any man again. But soon she meets Aquila, a cute and cool guy, the dream of every young woman. She falls in love with him but is not ready to make the confession. Another friend of hers is in love with the same guy and is ready to do anything to get him.

Several other shocking and unbelievable things come up even after Rama seems to have won Aquila. These things shake the family of the two, it’s the unimaginable… A big disaster follows.

Will this love ever come to pass?

Find out as you follow this story.



Source: DEFILEDby Danny BiitkaRama who always had it in mind to marry at an early age before her friends gets the feeling of unfulfillment when her childhood boyfriend marries her close friend. This coupled with two devastating heartbreaks makes her determine in her heart not to give her heart to any man again. But soon she meets Aquila, a cute and cool guy, the dream of every young woman. She falls in love with him but is not ready to make the confession. Another friend of hers is in love with the same guy and is ready to do anything to get him.Several other shocking and unbelievable things come up even after Rama seems to have won Aquila. These things shake the family of the two, it’s the unimaginable… A big disaster follows.Will this love ever come to pass?Find out as you follow this story.Source: www.youngicee.com 2 Likes





It was a bright Sunday morning, Rama woke up late due to the previous day's work she had to execute at her friend’s wedding,she felt reluctant to attend Church because she had to do some clean up,still yawning,she took her phone to read the WhatSapp messages that come to her phone when she went to sleep, and as usual, it was messages from boring groups and nothing new, she threw the phone back into her bed and stretched herself to a bone cracking sound.



Her mind quickly went back to the previous day’s activity at the wedding, her best friend Haylie was married to her childhood boyfriend, Rama reflected over this and felt jealous, she always wanted to be the first to marry within her friend's circle, but her plan was not successful,she felt sad as she picked up pictures from the event to feed her eyes.



After an hour of soaking herself with tears, she took a cup of coffee without brushing her teeth, which she believed was healthy practice according to her grandmother's series of knowledge.



After breakfast, she washed her dirty clothes and did some room cleaning, which she rarely did.



She was free of cleanup exercises when the sun was in it's prime, she took her TV remote and started going through the channels but got nothing interesting to her, she retired into her bed and started reflecting back into her previous relationships, She had had two breakups in the last two years, which made her look like some kind of LovePeddler, which she wasn’t, She still felt the kind of pain both guys sent her through is enough to make her stay off guys for good.



Rama is a Economist working with a reputable company in Accra; she was financially stable and lived in an Apartment in Spintex.



Her life had been about work and fun with friends, she felt she was at 26, she is a beautiful young lady who caught the attention of men who made attempts in cash and kinds to either date,marry or lay her, but Rama’s disbelief in men was so great, she felt all men had the same habits, Her friend Ade has tried her best without number to get Rama dating once again, but she seem to have a fixed mind already.. NO GUYS PLEASE! She would say always.



Mondays are usually boring days for workers, Rama was dressed in an executive suite with her hair flowing behind her back ready to leave for work, she was kind of lost in her own thought until the sound of her phone brought her back to her normal state, It was Haylie calling



Rama: Hello Wedded Girl



Haylie: Oh don’t make me feel weird, how are you tho’?



Rama: Am good, and almost off to work



Haylie: Oh ya, you know am on leave for two months



Rama: You told me that, but when are you guys leaving for your honeymoon?



Haylie: This Friday, just want to thank those who graced the occasion before we leave, you know!



Rama: Where, Ghana here?



Haylie: He told me to choose any place, I love Puerto Rico



Rama: Wow, That’s nice to hear, Did you guys….?



Haylie: Rama, did we what?



Rama: Oh c’mon, don’t pretend you don’t know what I mean.



Haylie: We just kissed all night, nothing else, am serious!!



Rama: This was your wedding night girl



Haylie: We have reserved that for our honeymoon



Rama: Ok baby, Hey I have to go to work



Haylie: I know right! Remember to pass by after work, we can have dinner together



Rama: Sure would, bye baby boo



Haylie: Bye dear.



Rama hanged up the phone and threw it into her handbag; she located her ignition key and said a prayer before taking off to her workplace.



The city roads were chocked in heavy traffic; Rama drove slowly according to the rhythm of the traffic and soon found herself thinking deep into her relationship life, a part of her was seriously protesting against her will to get into a relationship, she felt she had to consider and review her relationship status, The tooting of the cars behind and bitter words from "trotro" mates brought her back to her senses, she eased up her mind and tried to relax herself, but it was almost impossible.



“For Christ’s sake Haylie is leaving the country for her honeymoon, and am still here and all I do is partying and clubbing, Oh God speak to me now”, she soliloquized with tears forming In her eyes as she parked her car at the parking lot.



Rama walked majestically into the office building with a mild smile, the receptionist greeted her and handed a white envelope to her ,she tore it open, and It was a letter from the Board Of Directors of the company inviting her to join a team of interviewers to interview two persons for the positions of Human Resource Officer and Chief Accountant,Rama was confused because she thought she wasn't part of the Interview Board,she quickly hopped onto Google to get some interview questions that will tally the positions available whiles she helped herself into her executive office chair.



Her heart skipped a beat when she realized the meeting will happen the same day mid Monday, she felt the letter was impromptu, the letter was dated back last week, her absence to work the whole of last work due to Haylie’s wedding resulted in her inability to get the letter on time., she knew she been interloped into the panel.



“Ah well, I will try my best”, she said



It was thirty minutes past eleven; Rama heard a knock on her office door,



Come in, she said



Madam, the panel of interviewers should be seated in Twenty minutes, said her secretary



Rama: Ok, Araba



Araba: Madam, let me redo your hair, it’s not intact



Rama: Alright, but do it fast, hope my make-up is ok



Araba: Yes, you sit back and let me dress you up



Rama: Araba, please remember to send these files to the receptionist



Araba: Yes Madam, you good to go, you look nervous



Rama: Yes am very nervous, I should be going



Araba: Ok Ma!



Rama opened the door to the conference room and was greeted by furious eyes; she knew she was late and wasted no time in apologizing to the panel, she took her seat and soon after a prayer was said, the first interviewee was invited to meet the panel.



She felt she had to ask fewer questions, the Chairman soon called her to ask her question, she posed a very sensitive question that puzzled the interviewee, but He somehow managed to answer it partially.



After one and a half hour of the activity, the applicant was released and the panel went on a one hour break, Rama felt sitting for more than one hour asking random questions was just stressing to her, she wished time will race past her so that the day will be over, she sipped on the coffee provided by Araba as she read through the next set of questions she would be asking the next interviewee.



Back into the conference room, Rama’s eyes were fixed on her phone, she didn’t notice the interviewee enter until she heard a voice greet, and she quickly raised her head to see the bearer of the voice...It was this young man



Aquila was the name of the interviewee, He is 27 years and just returned from Britain to work here in Ghana after completing his University education, He was dark in complexion with gently trimmed Afro to match is goatee beard, His smile exposes a set of white teeth to match his eyes white as snow.



Rama’s eyes where transfixed to Aquila as he identified himself to the panel, She quickly stole a glance at his ring finger to confirm whether He was married or not, She took a deep breath and relaxed back into her seat...."Seriously,already crushing on a stranger?"....



When it was her turn to pose a question to Aquila, she smiled for the first time in the meeting, she looked deep into his eyes and asked a question she knew will be easier for him to answer, He answered the question without thinking, and soon the process was over.



The panel adjourned the meeting to the next day to decide whether the interviewees should be employed or not, Rama couldn’t take Aquila off his mind, she wore a smile that she rarely wore on a Monday,When she was about entering her office, she saw Aquila leaving the office premises, she stopped to look at him once more, their eyes met and it continued until he left the office smiling back.



Araba: Madam



Rama: oohhh, Araba you shocked me



Araba: shocked you? What were you looking at?



Rama: Nothing, just thinking



Araba: I saw you look at him, I mean the guy who just left



Rama: Can’t I admire God’s creation?



Araba: I know that look on your face



Rama: What look, go back to work Araba…gossip



Araba: I hear, but he is good looking tho’



Rama: Did you hear me say, go back to work?



Araba: I have actually closed for the day; I was waiting for you, for a ride in your car



Rama: If you want to ride in my car, you will say nothing about the guy...Deal?



Araba: Deal!!



Rama: Go get my hand bag, take my suit along...and my charger



Araba: Ok!



The journey through the heavy traffic was hectic, but Rama seems to be enjoying the whole drive, she was smiling and singing along the music coming from the car stereos.



Araba alighted at a lorry station to board a Trotro to Jamestown, where she stays



Araba: Madam, You like the guy right?



Rama: If yes, would that be part of your business?



Araba: No, am just surprised, you never look at guys



Rama: Araba, go home, your mom is waiting



Araba: I knew it, she’s in love!!!



Rama: Be gone, you will come and meet me tomorrow



Araba: Oh, am gone ooo...



Rama knew Araba was right, she couldn’t hide her feelings, but still refused to accept it



No, am not in love, Maybe I just admire him, that’s all,But crush at first sight?..I didn't even speak to him...she spoke to herself as she drove to Cantonments, where Haylie lives with her husband.



Rama arrived when Haylie had finished preparing dinner



Haylie: Where have you been, I have been trying to reach you



Rama: Oh, sorry girl, I had to put my phone on silence, was in a meeting the whole of day



Haylie:...Oh ok..Dinner is ready, let’s go to the table



Rama: Am hungry,...hey…Where is He?



Haylie: He’s in the bed room; let me call him for dinner



Rama: Ok…



Rama was sitting in the living room when Mr. and Mrs. Asare come from the bedroom walking hand in hand



Mr.Asare: Hello Rama



Rama: Hope you doing fine, you look tired



Mr.Asare:Yea,I have been driving all day to show appreciation to some of those who graced our wedding



Haylie: You two should stop talking and come for dinner



After a prayer was said, they started eating without talking, Haylie realized the smile on Rama’s face, she knew she’d wore that look when she is very happy,but made no effort to ask her the reason especially in the presence of her husband who was busy eating and had not realized the facial communications between the ladies.



After dinner, Rama asked to take her leave because it was late, she bid farewell to Mr.Asare who she knew will be traveling outside to spend the honeymoon with Haylie; she walked towards her car with Haylie



Haylie: What is that look on your face, don’t lie to me



Rama: Oh, I met this guy today; He actually came for the interview today



Haylie: A guy got you smiling all day?, tell me something better girl



Rama: He’s so cute; I can’t stop thinking about him….



Haylie: Whaaat! Yooou? Falling for a guy...God be praised…I thought you were a timber log without feelings…



Rama: You’ve got to see this guy baby girl…soo cute!



Haylie:You, we will talk more about him, just make sure he does not slip outta your hand, but you ought to be sure he’s single before you make any silly move…



Rama: He is not married,I checked his finger and the form he applied with... I pray he gets the job; He applied for the position of Chief Accountant



Haylie:Is He dating?



Rama:..I don't really know



Haylie: Just make sure you not crushing on someone Else's boyfriend…



Rama:Hmmmm...



Haylie:You have to get going....I have to pamper my baby boy tonight



Rama: Mtcheeeww! Spare me that, just tell him am gone



Haylie: bye dear, safe journey



Rama: Bye dear, good night to you both



Rama reached home very late, she quickly dashed into the wash room to get a cold bath, she made the water fall on her as she caressed her own body, she knew she has missed the touch of a man for soo long,but what could she do about that...She thought.



Leaving the washing room,she covered herself in a towel and went to her computer desk,she logged to Facebook to trace the account of Aquila,luckily she found it,and He was online...



She was tempted to throw a hi,but she controlled herself and limited today to watching pictures of him...



The day had retired into its deepest,whispers of the shadows of the night was heard,the moon and stars scattered near and beyond the seven skies,Rama slowpoke to bed,she hoped for an encounter with this guy He met today...



Lord,do something.She said as she closed her eyes......



...to be continued





Read more here: © Danny BiitkaIt was a bright Sunday morning, Rama woke up late due to the previous day's work she had to execute at her friend’s wedding,she felt reluctant to attend Church because she had to do some clean up,still yawning,she took her phone to read the WhatSapp messages that come to her phone when she went to sleep, and as usual, it was messages from boring groups and nothing new, she threw the phone back into her bed and stretched herself to a bone cracking sound.Her mind quickly went back to the previous day’s activity at the wedding, her best friend Haylie was married to her childhood boyfriend, Rama reflected over this and felt jealous, she always wanted to be the first to marry within her friend's circle, but her plan was not successful,she felt sad as she picked up pictures from the event to feed her eyes.After an hour of soaking herself with tears, she took a cup of coffee without brushing her teeth, which she believed was healthy practice according to her grandmother's series of knowledge.After breakfast, she washed her dirty clothes and did some room cleaning, which she rarely did.She was free of cleanup exercises when the sun was in it's prime, she took her TV remote and started going through the channels but got nothing interesting to her, she retired into her bed and started reflecting back into her previous relationships, She had had two breakups in the last two years, which made her look like some kind of LovePeddler, which she wasn’t, She still felt the kind of pain both guys sent her through is enough to make her stay off guys for good.Rama is a Economist working with a reputable company in Accra; she was financially stable and lived in an Apartment in Spintex.Her life had been about work and fun with friends, she felt she was at 26, she is a beautiful young lady who caught the attention of men who made attempts in cash and kinds to either date,marry or lay her, but Rama’s disbelief in men was so great, she felt all men had the same habits, Her friend Ade has tried her best without number to get Rama dating once again, but she seem to have a fixed mind already.. NO GUYS PLEASE! She would say always.Mondays are usually boring days for workers, Rama was dressed in an executive suite with her hair flowing behind her back ready to leave for work, she was kind of lost in her own thought until the sound of her phone brought her back to her normal state, It was Haylie callingRama: Hello Wedded GirlHaylie: Oh don’t make me feel weird, how are you tho’?Rama: Am good, and almost off to workHaylie: Oh ya, you know am on leave for two monthsRama: You told me that, but when are you guys leaving for your honeymoon?Haylie: This Friday, just want to thank those who graced the occasion before we leave, you know!Rama: Where, Ghana here?Haylie: He told me to choose any place, I love Puerto RicoRama: Wow, That’s nice to hear, Did you guys….?Haylie: Rama, did we what?Rama: Oh c’mon, don’t pretend you don’t know what I mean.Haylie: We just kissed all night, nothing else, am serious!!Rama: This was your wedding night girlHaylie: We have reserved that for our honeymoonRama: Ok baby, Hey I have to go to workHaylie: I know right! Remember to pass by after work, we can have dinner togetherRama: Sure would, bye baby booHaylie: Bye dear.Rama hanged up the phone and threw it into her handbag; she located her ignition key and said a prayer before taking off to her workplace.The city roads were chocked in heavy traffic; Rama drove slowly according to the rhythm of the traffic and soon found herself thinking deep into her relationship life, a part of her was seriously protesting against her will to get into a relationship, she felt she had to consider and review her relationship status, The tooting of the cars behind and bitter words from "trotro" mates brought her back to her senses, she eased up her mind and tried to relax herself, but it was almost impossible.“For Christ’s sake Haylie is leaving the country for her honeymoon, and am still here and all I do is partying and clubbing, Oh God speak to me now”, she soliloquized with tears forming In her eyes as she parked her car at the parking lot.Rama walked majestically into the office building with a mild smile, the receptionist greeted her and handed a white envelope to her ,she tore it open, and It was a letter from the Board Of Directors of the company inviting her to join a team of interviewers to interview two persons for the positions of Human Resource Officer and Chief Accountant,Rama was confused because she thought she wasn't part of the Interview Board,she quickly hopped onto Google to get some interview questions that will tally the positions available whiles she helped herself into her executive office chair.Her heart skipped a beat when she realized the meeting will happen the same day mid Monday, she felt the letter was impromptu, the letter was dated back last week, her absence to work the whole of last work due to Haylie’s wedding resulted in her inability to get the letter on time., she knew she been interloped into the panel.“Ah well, I will try my best”, she saidIt was thirty minutes past eleven; Rama heard a knock on her office door,Come in, she saidMadam, the panel of interviewers should be seated in Twenty minutes, said her secretaryRama: Ok, ArabaAraba: Madam, let me redo your hair, it’s not intactRama: Alright, but do it fast, hope my make-up is okAraba: Yes, you sit back and let me dress you upRama: Araba, please remember to send these files to the receptionistAraba: Yes Madam, you good to go, you look nervousRama: Yes am very nervous, I should be goingAraba: Ok Ma!Rama opened the door to the conference room and was greeted by furious eyes; she knew she was late and wasted no time in apologizing to the panel, she took her seat and soon after a prayer was said, the first interviewee was invited to meet the panel.She felt she had to ask fewer questions, the Chairman soon called her to ask her question, she posed a very sensitive question that puzzled the interviewee, but He somehow managed to answer it partially.After one and a half hour of the activity, the applicant was released and the panel went on a one hour break, Rama felt sitting for more than one hour asking random questions was just stressing to her, she wished time will race past her so that the day will be over, she sipped on the coffee provided by Araba as she read through the next set of questions she would be asking the next interviewee.Back into the conference room, Rama’s eyes were fixed on her phone, she didn’t notice the interviewee enter until she heard a voice greet, and she quickly raised her head to see the bearer of the voice...It was this young manAquila was the name of the interviewee, He is 27 years and just returned from Britain to work here in Ghana after completing his University education, He was dark in complexion with gently trimmed Afro to match is goatee beard, His smile exposes a set of white teeth to match his eyes white as snow.Rama’s eyes where transfixed to Aquila as he identified himself to the panel, She quickly stole a glance at his ring finger to confirm whether He was married or not, She took a deep breath and relaxed back into her seat...."Seriously,already crushing on a stranger?"....When it was her turn to pose a question to Aquila, she smiled for the first time in the meeting, she looked deep into his eyes and asked a question she knew will be easier for him to answer, He answered the question without thinking, and soon the process was over.The panel adjourned the meeting to the next day to decide whether the interviewees should be employed or not, Rama couldn’t take Aquila off his mind, she wore a smile that she rarely wore on a Monday,When she was about entering her office, she saw Aquila leaving the office premises, she stopped to look at him once more, their eyes met and it continued until he left the office smiling back.Araba: MadamRama: oohhh, Araba you shocked meAraba: shocked you? What were you looking at?Rama: Nothing, just thinkingAraba: I saw you look at him, I mean the guy who just leftRama: Can’t I admire God’s creation?Araba: I know that look on your faceRama: What look, go back to work Araba…gossipAraba: I hear, but he is good looking tho’Rama: Did you hear me say, go back to work?Araba: I have actually closed for the day; I was waiting for you, for a ride in your carRama: If you want to ride in my car, you will say nothing about the guy...Deal?Araba: Deal!!Rama: Go get my hand bag, take my suit along...and my chargerAraba: Ok!The journey through the heavy traffic was hectic, but Rama seems to be enjoying the whole drive, she was smiling and singing along the music coming from the car stereos.Araba alighted at a lorry station to board a Trotro to Jamestown, where she staysAraba: Madam, You like the guy right?Rama: If yes, would that be part of your business?Araba: No, am just surprised, you never look at guysRama: Araba, go home, your mom is waitingAraba: I knew it, she’s in love!!!Rama: Be gone, you will come and meet me tomorrowAraba: Oh, am gone ooo...Rama knew Araba was right, she couldn’t hide her feelings, but still refused to accept itNo, am not in love, Maybe I just admire him, that’s all,But crush at first sight?..I didn't even speak to him...she spoke to herself as she drove to Cantonments, where Haylie lives with her husband.Rama arrived when Haylie had finished preparing dinnerHaylie: Where have you been, I have been trying to reach youRama: Oh, sorry girl, I had to put my phone on silence, was in a meeting the whole of dayHaylie:...Oh ok..Dinner is ready, let’s go to the tableRama: Am hungry,...hey…Where is He?Haylie: He’s in the bed room; let me call him for dinnerRama: Ok…Rama was sitting in the living room when Mr. and Mrs. Asare come from the bedroom walking hand in handMr.Asare: Hello RamaRama: Hope you doing fine, you look tiredMr.Asare:Yea,I have been driving all day to show appreciation to some of those who graced our weddingHaylie: You two should stop talking and come for dinnerAfter a prayer was said, they started eating without talking, Haylie realized the smile on Rama’s face, she knew she’d wore that look when she is very happy,but made no effort to ask her the reason especially in the presence of her husband who was busy eating and had not realized the facial communications between the ladies.After dinner, Rama asked to take her leave because it was late, she bid farewell to Mr.Asare who she knew will be traveling outside to spend the honeymoon with Haylie; she walked towards her car with HaylieHaylie: What is that look on your face, don’t lie to meRama: Oh, I met this guy today; He actually came for the interview todayHaylie: A guy got you smiling all day?, tell me something better girlRama: He’s so cute; I can’t stop thinking about him….Haylie: Whaaat! Yooou? Falling for a guy...God be praised…I thought you were a timber log without feelings…Rama: You’ve got to see this guy baby girl…soo cute!Haylie:You, we will talk more about him, just make sure he does not slip outta your hand, but you ought to be sure he’s single before you make any silly move…Rama: He is not married,I checked his finger and the form he applied with... I pray he gets the job; He applied for the position of Chief AccountantHaylie:Is He dating?Rama:..I don't really knowHaylie: Just make sure you not crushing on someone Else's boyfriend…Rama:Hmmmm...Haylie:You have to get going....I have to pamper my baby boy tonightRama: Mtcheeeww! Spare me that, just tell him am goneHaylie: bye dear, safe journeyRama: Bye dear, good night to you bothRama reached home very late, she quickly dashed into the wash room to get a cold bath, she made the water fall on her as she caressed her own body, she knew she has missed the touch of a man for soo long,but what could she do about that...She thought.Leaving the washing room,she covered herself in a towel and went to her computer desk,she logged to Facebook to trace the account of Aquila,luckily she found it,and He was online...She was tempted to throw a hi,but she controlled herself and limited today to watching pictures of him...The day had retired into its deepest,whispers of the shadows of the night was heard,the moon and stars scattered near and beyond the seven skies,Rama slowpoke to bed,she hoped for an encounter with this guy He met today...Lord,do something.She said as she closed her eyes.........to be continuedRead more here: www.youngicee.com 1 Like

Why r u stealing people's story n posting them on your blog.



Shewrites u are doing all the hardwork n this guy is making money off your story.claiming he wrote them

Check out his page.





Stop stealing people's effort n time

rofemiguwa:

Why r u stealing people's story n posting them on your blog.



Shewrites u are doing all the hardwork n this guy is making money off your story.claiming he wrote them

Check out his page.





Stop stealing people's effort n time This is a lie, he acknowledges any writer he is posting his or her work.. I read a lot on his blog This is a lie, he acknowledges any writer he is posting his or her work.. I read a lot on his blog 4 Likes

rofemiguwa:

Why r u stealing people's story n posting them on your blog.



Shewrites u are doing all the hardwork n this guy is making money off your story.claiming he wrote them

Check out his page.





Stop stealing people's effort n time Madam He Acknowleges Ever Writer Abeg Try Nd Find Fact B4 Concludin Oyinprince Cum Nd Clarify Her Madam He Acknowleges Ever Writer Abeg Try Nd Find Fact B4 Concludin Oyinprince Cum Nd Clarify Her 1 Like

rofemiguwa:

Why r u stealing people's story n posting them on your blog.



Shewrites u are doing all the hardwork n this guy is making money off your story.claiming he wrote them

Check out his page.





Stop stealing people's effort n time Next time, make your findings before you come to spew out nonsense. Apart from crediting them, I never paste their stories without them permitting it.



The person you mentioned is my friend, we talk frequently on WhatsApp and she even shared with me the plan she has for her ongoing story.

Why should I steal people's work when my own work pulls over 70% of the traffic on my site?

Next time, make sure you reason before making comments. Next time, make your findings before you come to spew out nonsense. Apart from crediting them, I never paste their stories without them permitting it.The person you mentioned is my friend, we talk frequently on WhatsApp and she even shared with me the plan she has for her ongoing story.Why should I steal people's work when my own work pulls over 70% of the traffic on my site?Next time, make sure you reason before making comments.

StephanieElla24:

This is a lie, he acknowledges any writer he is posting his or her work.. I read a lot on his blog Hantonia:

Madam He Acknowleges Ever Writer Abeg Try Nd Find Fact B4 Concludin Oyinprince Cum Nd Clarify Her Don't mind her Jare, even this particular story, the writer is well credited (the name appears on every episode), aware and following up the story on my blog just like it happens with every other writer Don't mind her Jare, even this particular story, the writer is well credited (the name appears on every episode), aware and following up the story on my blog just like it happens with every other writer 1 Like





The morning was bright as usual,Rama woke up and did her daily morning exercise before cleaning up,she chose the best dress to make her look smart and more attractive...she was really up to something..Just like a Delilah..



On her way to woke,she stopped by a popular waakye joint to buy some waakye for herself and Araba her secretary,she continued to work in the usual traffic jam..But today,she was looking happy and lit up,she was in a rush to get to work.



Getting to the work premises,she was met by Ndego,the gate keeper



Ndego: Madam Madaaam!!



Rama: Yeess,what is it this morning?



Ndego: Oh Madam,you see errr,I just dey love the shoes you dey wear,walahi



Rama: Ah,Just that?..Just the shoes?



Ndego:Ohhh,you see err,I dey love your watch too



Rama: Look,you have myopia,you can't even praise my facial look?



Ndego: Ohh Not that,Madam,anything..Ano chop for last night ooo



Rama:...Ok If you want cash,you gonna strike a deal with me..



Ndego:..Ei Madam,you want make I kill sombro give you?



Rama:..Mtcheew!..You see the guys who came for the interview yesterday,immediately you see them here today,call me..



Ndego:Oh,just call?...Ago do am sharp sharp,make you no worry



Rama:Take this,don't ask me for money this week.



Ndego:Madam Madaaam,I go call you sharp sharp...Hahahahaaa!...



Rama: You better do..



Reaching her office,Araba was already at her desk inspecting some files that was brought to Rama



Araba:Ma' Good morning



Rama:Hmmm,have you realized you only greet me in the morning when you see me come with waakye



Araba: I do greet you every morning,maybe you refuse to hear



Rama:You think?



Araba:Yeah I think



Rama:Take it,pour mine into a bowl and bring it to me



Araba:I would



Today,a lot of files were piled up on her table for reviews,she went through each files as she ate the food served by Araba,then her phone started ringing..It was her dad...She actually thought it was Ndego...



Rama:Hello Dad,good morning



Dad:Good morning,how are you doing?



Rama:Dad am fine



Her convo with her Dad was somewhat long,Rama lost her Mom immediately she completed JHS,her father never married again,making her the only child of her parents,So she grew up with her Dad,Her dad..Mr Vandy was a successful business tycoon,so raising up Rama alone wasn't a big deal financially,He also did well by providing her the necessary help to prevent her from thinking about her Mom..It did work,He still pampa her and was worried why she is still single and not married,that was the reason He called her to talk about,she heard Haylie who was younger than Rama got married,and as a father,he has to be concerned about her daughter's well being...



Her talk with her Dad changed her mood,she was worried for the first time in a long time of being single,she was worried everyone was talking about her being single..She has a masters degree and she should be married by now...what else is she waiting for?



Mr.Ragnar is Rama's boss,He has tried all possible means He could find to lure Rama,but the man was married with kids,having a secret affair with a married man was the last thing she could ever think of,she did her best by turning down all proposals from Mr.Ragnar..



It was past 12pm but no call from Ndego,is it that they ain't coming today?...Or why..she asked herself..



Her anxiousness to see Aquila was soo great,she couldn't hide it for once...But she had doubts too,will this work comfortably under the nose of Mr.Ragnar...?



Workplace relationships was just a "no go there" crusade at her workplace,if you are in a relationship with a the office...you have to exhibit its colors outside the walls of the office premises,that will save you ass from being fired...



Her Office door banged open...it was Akosua,the IT Officer,her gossip partner..



Rama:You damned scared me,Don't you have the fingers to knock?



Akosua:..I didn't see any notice that told me to knock before entering,even if there was any,I would knock....



Rama:..Mtcheeew....By the way whats up?



Akosua:I just closed from break,didn't see you at the canteen so thought of coming over to check on you



Rama:Yea,Am busy with this files..I have to finish with them today



Akosua:...Oh ok...Ahaaa...yesterday,I saw this guy..I mean you interviewed this guy yesterday,I heard he is Aquila...He's so cute....I looked at him from my office when He was leaving



Rama:Really?...Aquila,I don't actually remember which of them was Aquila,they were two..



Akosua:The one with the Afro



Rama:Oh Ok...I was paying attention to his face though...What about hi,m,why are you discussing this with me?



Akosua:..I thought you would tell me something about him,you might have read through his form..did you?



Rama:Something?...All I saw was school stuff and nothing more



Akosua:But do you think He has a better chance of getting the job?



Rama:I was only on the panel,am not part of the Board of Directors,so i don't know for sure..



Akosua:...He must get the job...



Rama:Look Akosua,you can see am busy now,I don't want any disturbances here..



Akosua:...Ok I here...But I'll come over later,you will help me get to this guy



Rama:You think?



Akosua:...Don't talk plenty..I'll get back to you later..



Akosua left the office leaving Rama in a heated mind blowing ideas...So am not the only one who saw Aquila?...But how would Akosua also be admiring what am trying to capture...this girl is trying to cross her limits with me...She spoke to herself.



Her convo with Akosua changed her mood,looked like what she hoped for has reached a level of competition in which she has to play smart before being outsmarted..



But how is she going to do this,Akosua is a good friend,she wouldn't dare fight her over a guy..they have been good friends for long....



She wished to open up to Akosua on whatsapp about her planned motives with Aquila,but she kept calm...Its better to be patience sometimes...



Rama closed for the day and made her way to the car park,Araba had left early on to attend to her sick Mom,so she had nobody around to discuss what Akosua told her...



Madammmm....that was Ndego



Rama:Yesss...



Ndego: I bell you like millions but dem say your number no dey job



Rama:You called my number,I have being with my phone all day,which number did you call,let me see it



Ndego: See am...



Rama:Oh No..My name is Rama...not Rahma..that name is that of the Librarian



Ndego:Oh saa...me I nor know oo...He lef longest plus one woman He come plus



Rama:You mean they came here?..



Ndego:Yes,one wey come,the one with Afro nu



Rama:You mean Aquila?...Plenty hair?



Ndego:..Yeah inn that...



Rama:He left with a woman or lady?



Ndego:..Mmm..she be woman like you naaa



Rama:..Ok..Thank you...Open the gate for me..



Ndego:..All correct



On reaching home,she went straight for sofa and dialed Haylie's number,she told her about her convo with Akosua and Ndego,she felt she might be chasing the wrong person..



Hey dear,you have to keep calm and watch things,I feel you are soo desperate,but you have to watch things closely before you take any action,hmmm,but Akosua too why?...hmmmBut you can't blame her too,she is not aware you are thinking about him too...Haylie told her..



They spoke deeper into the night before hanging up,Rama went to wash down,and upon returning,she logged on to Facebook to admire Aquila's photos before pulling the bed sheet over her Unclad body...



The night bliss swept over her eyes,and sooner,she was in the dream lands yonder...





...to be continued



Read more here: © Danny BiitkaThe morning was bright as usual,Rama woke up and did her daily morning exercise before cleaning up,she chose the best dress to make her look smart and more attractive...she was really up to something..Just like a Delilah..On her way to woke,she stopped by a popular waakye joint to buy some waakye for herself and Araba her secretary,she continued to work in the usual traffic jam..But today,she was looking happy and lit up,she was in a rush to get to work.Getting to the work premises,she was met by Ndego,the gate keeperNdego: Madam Madaaam!!Rama: Yeess,what is it this morning?Ndego: Oh Madam,you see errr,I just dey love the shoes you dey wear,walahiRama: Ah,Just that?..Just the shoes?Ndego:Ohhh,you see err,I dey love your watch tooRama: Look,you have myopia,you can't even praise my facial look?Ndego: Ohh Not that,Madam,anything..Ano chop for last night oooRama:...Ok If you want cash,you gonna strike a deal with me..Ndego:..Ei Madam,you want make I kill sombro give you?Rama:..Mtcheew!..You see the guys who came for the interview yesterday,immediately you see them here today,call me..Ndego:Oh,just call?...Ago do am sharp sharp,make you no worryRama:Take this,don't ask me for money this week.Ndego:Madam Madaaam,I go call you sharp sharp...Hahahahaaa!...Rama: You better do..Reaching her office,Araba was already at her desk inspecting some files that was brought to RamaAraba:Ma' Good morningRama:Hmmm,have you realized you only greet me in the morning when you see me come with waakyeAraba: I do greet you every morning,maybe you refuse to hearRama:You think?Araba:Yeah I thinkRama:Take it,pour mine into a bowl and bring it to meAraba:I wouldToday,a lot of files were piled up on her table for reviews,she went through each files as she ate the food served by Araba,then her phone started ringing..It was her dad...She actually thought it was Ndego...Rama:Hello Dad,good morningDad:Good morning,how are you doing?Rama:Dad am fineHer convo with her Dad was somewhat long,Rama lost her Mom immediately she completed JHS,her father never married again,making her the only child of her parents,So she grew up with her Dad,Her dad..Mr Vandy was a successful business tycoon,so raising up Rama alone wasn't a big deal financially,He also did well by providing her the necessary help to prevent her from thinking about her Mom..It did work,He still pampa her and was worried why she is still single and not married,that was the reason He called her to talk about,she heard Haylie who was younger than Rama got married,and as a father,he has to be concerned about her daughter's well being...Her talk with her Dad changed her mood,she was worried for the first time in a long time of being single,she was worried everyone was talking about her being single..She has a masters degree and she should be married by now...what else is she waiting for?Mr.Ragnar is Rama's boss,He has tried all possible means He could find to lure Rama,but the man was married with kids,having a secret affair with a married man was the last thing she could ever think of,she did her best by turning down all proposals from Mr.Ragnar..It was past 12pm but no call from Ndego,is it that they ain't coming today?...Or why..she asked herself..Her anxiousness to see Aquila was soo great,she couldn't hide it for once...But she had doubts too,will this work comfortably under the nose of Mr.Ragnar...?Workplace relationships was just a "no go there" crusade at her workplace,if you are in a relationship with a the office...you have to exhibit its colors outside the walls of the office premises,that will save you ass from being fired...Her Office door banged open...it was Akosua,the IT Officer,her gossip partner..Rama:You damned scared me,Don't you have the fingers to knock?Akosua:..I didn't see any notice that told me to knock before entering,even if there was any,I would knock....Rama:..Mtcheeew....By the way whats up?Akosua:I just closed from break,didn't see you at the canteen so thought of coming over to check on youRama:Yea,Am busy with this files..I have to finish with them todayAkosua:...Oh ok...Ahaaa...yesterday,I saw this guy..I mean you interviewed this guy yesterday,I heard he is Aquila...He's so cute....I looked at him from my office when He was leavingRama:Really?...Aquila,I don't actually remember which of them was Aquila,they were two..Akosua:The one with the AfroRama:Oh Ok...I was paying attention to his face though...What about hi,m,why are you discussing this with me?Akosua:..I thought you would tell me something about him,you might have read through his form..did you?Rama:Something?...All I saw was school stuff and nothing moreAkosua:But do you think He has a better chance of getting the job?Rama:I was only on the panel,am not part of the Board of Directors,so i don't know for sure..Akosua:...He must get the job...Rama:Look Akosua,you can see am busy now,I don't want any disturbances here..Akosua:...Ok I here...But I'll come over later,you will help me get to this guyRama:You think?Akosua:...Don't talk plenty..I'll get back to you later..Akosua left the office leaving Rama in a heated mind blowing ideas...So am not the only one who saw Aquila?...But how would Akosua also be admiring what am trying to capture...this girl is trying to cross her limits with me...She spoke to herself.Her convo with Akosua changed her mood,looked like what she hoped for has reached a level of competition in which she has to play smart before being outsmarted..But how is she going to do this,Akosua is a good friend,she wouldn't dare fight her over a guy..they have been good friends for long....She wished to open up to Akosua on whatsapp about her planned motives with Aquila,but she kept calm...Its better to be patience sometimes...Rama closed for the day and made her way to the car park,Araba had left early on to attend to her sick Mom,so she had nobody around to discuss what Akosua told her...Madammmm....that was NdegoRama:Yesss...Ndego: I bell you like millions but dem say your number no dey jobRama:You called my number,I have being with my phone all day,which number did you call,let me see itNdego: See am...Rama:Oh No..My name is Rama...not Rahma..that name is that of the LibrarianNdego:Oh saa...me I nor know oo...He lef longest plus one woman He come plusRama:You mean they came here?..Ndego:Yes,one wey come,the one with Afro nuRama:You mean Aquila?...Plenty hair?Ndego:..Yeah inn that...Rama:He left with a woman or lady?Ndego:..Mmm..she be woman like you naaaRama:..Ok..Thank you...Open the gate for me..Ndego:..All correctOn reaching home,she went straight for sofa and dialed Haylie's number,she told her about her convo with Akosua and Ndego,she felt she might be chasing the wrong person..Hey dear,you have to keep calm and watch things,I feel you are soo desperate,but you have to watch things closely before you take any action,hmmm,but Akosua too why?...hmmmBut you can't blame her too,she is not aware you are thinking about him too...Haylie told her..They spoke deeper into the night before hanging up,Rama went to wash down,and upon returning,she logged on to Facebook to admire Aquila's photos before pulling the bed sheet over her Unclad body...The night bliss swept over her eyes,and sooner,she was in the dream lands yonder......to be continuedRead more here: www.youngicee.com

Oyinprince:

Next time, make your findings before you come to spew out nonsense. Apart from crediting them, I never paste their stories without them permitting it.



The person you mentioned is my friend, we talk frequently on WhatsApp and she even shared with me the plan she has for her ongoing story.

Why should I steal people's work when my own work pulls over 70% of the traffic on my site?

Next time, make sure you reason before making comments.

He speakes the truth. Oyinprince is my friend. i gave him permission to post my work on his website. He speakes the truth. Oyinprince is my friend. i gave him permission to post my work on his website. 1 Like

Nice story u gat here. Kip it up. 1 Like

SheWrites:





He speakes the truth. Oyinprince is my friend. i gave him permission to post my work on his website. Thank you Thank you







© Danny Biitka



As usual,the office premises was quiet to the core,the clicks of computer mice could be heard everywhere,and a little chirps of stilettos...



Rama was busy working on her computer when she heard a knock...



And gently walking through the door was Aquila,He started work today and was taking time to say hi to the staff....Rama was surprised,couldn't anyone tip her this guy got the job,Araba was absent too....she was by herself today..



Aquila:Hello,good morning



Rama:Errrm Ya,good morning



Aquila:I remember you from the Interview room



Rama:Yes,I was there



Aquila:I got the job and just passed by to say hi.



Rama:..You mean..Hi to me or?..



Aquila:..I mean the staff..just to familiarize with them



Rama:..Ok..Am Rama..Economist,In charge of Budget Reviews



Aquila:..Am Aquila..the new Accountant..Nice meeting you..



Rama:Nice meeting you too..



Aquila:..My office is next to yours,I hope we get to interact later..



Rama:..Oh ok..I hope so..



Aquila:.Ok I should get going...Catch you later



Rama:..See you too,thanks for coming..



Aquila:My pleasure



OMG!!...Was that him?...He came to my office?...But why didn't they tell us they have employed them in the first place...I feel like He invaded my privacy...I wish Araba was here...



Her encounter with Aquila sent chills through out her body,goose pimples appeared on her ebony glow skin as she held her jaws between her palms to catch some warmth..She was surprised and happy at the same time..



It means,If He has gone to every office,then he has being to Akosua before coming,and I know that girl will behave in a strange way to gain his attention..She said to herself as she returned to her seat.



Rama came out of the office at noon,it was break so everyone was either going to the canteen or driving outside to a restaurant nearby,She looked around,and there he was,smartly dressed and his face buried in his phone,Rama gathered courage and went over to him..



Rama:Hi Aquila



Aquila:,,Hey Rama right?



Rama:..Yea,what are you doing her,ain't you going for lunch



Aquila:..I will,am not sure where to go yet.



Rama:Oh,we can go together in my car,there is a restaurant around



Aquila:..Thank you,Am waiting for one Akosua,she offered to pick me up,she's gone to pick up her bag



Rama:..Oh cool..nice..then am gone..see ya!



Aquila:See ya too..



I knew it,this girl did just as I guessed...hmmm...what am I going to do now...just look on as she takes him like that?...Hell No!...She told herself and she drove out of the office premises....



Workers were back to their various offices after two hours break,Rama was in her office contemplating on how to deal with Akosua,then she heard someone get into her office



Aquila:..Hey Rama



Rama:,,Aquila,whats up



Aquila:..I need you to give me this year's budget allocations..



Rama:..Oh ok...please sit,let me print it for you



Aquila:thank you..



Rama:How did your break go



Aquila:..Mmmm..not soo well



Rama:..what do you mean by not so well?



Aquila:The lady was busy talking on the phone the whole time we left..I felt soo silly..



Rama:..Oh cmon...Maybe she's nervous



Aquila:..I wished she was,let's talk of something different



Rama:..Look,you came for this sheet..not a convo,we can talk later...If you ain't aware,our CEO is the mad type..Understanding level very low..



Aquila:..Ok I hear...am just trying to know more about my new partners



Rama:..You can do that later after work...



Aquila:..Thank you..



Rama:Thank you too...



The kind of relieve that swept through Rama's body was tremendous,she knew she has gotten a big chance to pounce on Aquila and do what Akosua couldn't do,she immediately planned to get his number after work,and another idea came into her mind...



Why don't I drive him home today after work....Perfect Idea...She said to herself..



She quickly took up some files that had to do with the budget and went straight to Aquila's office..



Aquila:Hey Rama



Rama:I forgot to give you this...Its the budget statements for the previous years



Aquila:Thank you..



Rama:..I have to leave now



Aquila:Soo fast...?



Rama:..I have work to do...we can talk after work.



Aquila:.Ok...



Rama:which route will you take home,am going towards spintex



Aquila:..Oh good..I live at Legon...I can hop in for a lift then



Rama:Good,come to my office immediately we close then



Aquila:..Ok..I'll



Rama:I'll be waiting



Rama went back to his office with smiles on her face,she knew she had gotten hold of Aquila in a good way,she started packing her stuffs,went for her dressing mirror and went on to remake her facial looks...make ups,hair and contact lens to make her a slayer....she sat comfortably and waited until she heard Aquila come in..



Aquila:Hey,sorry I came late,I wanted to finish off some work..



Rama:..Oh don't worry,was doing same here(She lied)..Can we go now?



Aquila:..Oh ya,after you..



Immediately they stepped out of the office,Rama saw Akosua descending the stairs,she had this look on her face,Aquila was talking on his phone so he didn't pay attention to Akosua.



Rama:Hey whats up,I have not seen you the whole of today



Akosua:.Ya,am not feeling too good..Hey,what are you doing with him...That is the guy I told you about yesterday..



Rama:..He is going my way,so am giving him a lift in my car



Akosua:Please let me do it..let me drop him



Rama:..Then you should speak to him



Akosua:..Oh c'mon.please ask him to



Rama:..Well,if you can't..Then I can't help you..He wants to know more about the annual financial reports and I will be taking him through it,that is why He is going with me...you can have him tomorrow if you wish..



Akosua:..Hmm..Safe journey then



Rama understood the facial expression on Akosua's face but she didn't give a damn about it..After all what..?



The drive through traffic was not a strange sight to Rama,she knew shortcuts like google map,she meandered through tight corners until she got to a free road that linked her to the less free traffic prone highways,she agreed to drive Aquila to his home,which she actually wanted to,the conversation between them made them get to know more about each other.



Aquila is the only child of her Mom,Ms.Lina,she is woman in her early forties,but still looking soo fresh and young,Aquila never saw his dad after he left them angrily some many years ago when his parents had a quarrel,He was fifteen then,He came back to Ghana with his Mom to stay here permanently after staying in the USA for decades..



Aquila was single,He likes having fun and being with his Mom...



There two were raised by single parents,so they all kind of felt how it is to be with a single parent,but to them,it wasn't a big deal...



Aquila alighted at a rather huge mansion,Rama was surprised but couldn't ask him anything,Aquila proposed she came in to meet his Mom,but she didn't want to rush things so she declined,they exchanged phone numbers before Rama drove to the Chinese Restaurant to buy herself a dinner pack.



She reached room earlier to catch her favorite TV series,she sat to watch as she had her supper,then her phone came to life,It was Aquila calling to confirm whether she'd gone home safely...



Rama was happy,but she doesn't want to loose Akosua her friend,she called her and they had a hearty chat,but none mentioned Aquila..



What happens between us remains within us..she told herself after she hanged up...



She refreshed her whatsapp list,and started a convo with Aquila who was already online,they had chit chat deeper into the night before they bid each other goodnight..



Aquila declined Rama's request to pick him up the next day,well..its his decision...



Going to bed,she prayed God give her a clean heart to win the heart of Aquila...She wished she had magic to place a love charm on him to get things working faster...But patience is golden..she thought



She drifted into the sleepy world with a mild smile on her face....



...to be continued





Read more here: Episode 3© Danny BiitkaAs usual,the office premises was quiet to the core,the clicks of computer mice could be heard everywhere,and a little chirps of stilettos...Rama was busy working on her computer when she heard a knock...And gently walking through the door was Aquila,He started work today and was taking time to say hi to the staff....Rama was surprised,couldn't anyone tip her this guy got the job,Araba was absent too....she was by herself today..Aquila:Hello,good morningRama:Errrm Ya,good morningAquila:I remember you from the Interview roomRama:Yes,I was thereAquila:I got the job and just passed by to say hi.Rama:..You mean..Hi to me or?..Aquila:..I mean the staff..just to familiarize with themRama:..Ok..Am Rama..Economist,In charge of Budget ReviewsAquila:..Am Aquila..the new Accountant..Nice meeting you..Rama:Nice meeting you too..Aquila:..My office is next to yours,I hope we get to interact later..Rama:..Oh ok..I hope so..Aquila:.Ok I should get going...Catch you laterRama:..See you too,thanks for coming..Aquila:My pleasureOMG!!...Was that him?...He came to my office?...But why didn't they tell us they have employed them in the first place...I feel like He invaded my privacy...I wish Araba was here...Her encounter with Aquila sent chills through out her body,goose pimples appeared on her ebony glow skin as she held her jaws between her palms to catch some warmth..She was surprised and happy at the same time..It means,If He has gone to every office,then he has being to Akosua before coming,and I know that girl will behave in a strange way to gain his attention..She said to herself as she returned to her seat.Rama came out of the office at noon,it was break so everyone was either going to the canteen or driving outside to a restaurant nearby,She looked around,and there he was,smartly dressed and his face buried in his phone,Rama gathered courage and went over to him..Rama:Hi AquilaAquila:,,Hey Rama right?Rama:..Yea,what are you doing her,ain't you going for lunchAquila:..I will,am not sure where to go yet.Rama:Oh,we can go together in my car,there is a restaurant aroundAquila:..Thank you,Am waiting for one Akosua,she offered to pick me up,she's gone to pick up her bagRama:..Oh cool..nice..then am gone..see ya!Aquila:See ya too..I knew it,this girl did just as I guessed...hmmm...what am I going to do now...just look on as she takes him like that?...Hell No!...She told herself and she drove out of the office premises....Workers were back to their various offices after two hours break,Rama was in her office contemplating on how to deal with Akosua,then she heard someone get into her officeAquila:..Hey RamaRama:,,Aquila,whats upAquila:..I need you to give me this year's budget allocations..Rama:..Oh ok...please sit,let me print it for youAquila:thank you..Rama:How did your break goAquila:..Mmmm..not soo wellRama:..what do you mean by not so well?Aquila:The lady was busy talking on the phone the whole time we left..I felt soo silly..Rama:..Oh cmon...Maybe she's nervousAquila:..I wished she was,let's talk of something differentRama:..Look,you came for this sheet..not a convo,we can talk later...If you ain't aware,our CEO is the mad type..Understanding level very low..Aquila:..Ok I hear...am just trying to know more about my new partnersRama:..You can do that later after work...Aquila:..Thank you..Rama:Thank you too...The kind of relieve that swept through Rama's body was tremendous,she knew she has gotten a big chance to pounce on Aquila and do what Akosua couldn't do,she immediately planned to get his number after work,and another idea came into her mind...Why don't I drive him home today after work....Perfect Idea...She said to herself..She quickly took up some files that had to do with the budget and went straight to Aquila's office..Aquila:Hey RamaRama:I forgot to give you this...Its the budget statements for the previous yearsAquila:Thank you..Rama:..I have to leave nowAquila:Soo fast...?Rama:..I have work to do...we can talk after work.Aquila:.Ok...Rama:which route will you take home,am going towards spintexAquila:..Oh good..I live at Legon...I can hop in for a lift thenRama:Good,come to my office immediately we close thenAquila:..Ok..I'llRama:I'll be waitingRama went back to his office with smiles on her face,she knew she had gotten hold of Aquila in a good way,she started packing her stuffs,went for her dressing mirror and went on to remake her facial looks...make ups,hair and contact lens to make her a slayer....she sat comfortably and waited until she heard Aquila come in..Aquila:Hey,sorry I came late,I wanted to finish off some work..Rama:..Oh don't worry,was doing same here(She lied)..Can we go now?Aquila:..Oh ya,after you..Immediately they stepped out of the office,Rama saw Akosua descending the stairs,she had this look on her face,Aquila was talking on his phone so he didn't pay attention to Akosua.Rama:Hey whats up,I have not seen you the whole of todayAkosua:.Ya,am not feeling too good..Hey,what are you doing with him...That is the guy I told you about yesterday..Rama:..He is going my way,so am giving him a lift in my carAkosua:Please let me do it..let me drop himRama:..Then you should speak to himAkosua:..Oh c'mon.please ask him toRama:..Well,if you can't..Then I can't help you..He wants to know more about the annual financial reports and I will be taking him through it,that is why He is going with me...you can have him tomorrow if you wish..Akosua:..Hmm..Safe journey thenRama understood the facial expression on Akosua's face but she didn't give a damn about it..After all what..?The drive through traffic was not a strange sight to Rama,she knew shortcuts like google map,she meandered through tight corners until she got to a free road that linked her to the less free traffic prone highways,she agreed to drive Aquila to his home,which she actually wanted to,the conversation between them made them get to know more about each other.Aquila is the only child of her Mom,Ms.Lina,she is woman in her early forties,but still looking soo fresh and young,Aquila never saw his dad after he left them angrily some many years ago when his parents had a quarrel,He was fifteen then,He came back to Ghana with his Mom to stay here permanently after staying in the USA for decades..Aquila was single,He likes having fun and being with his Mom...There two were raised by single parents,so they all kind of felt how it is to be with a single parent,but to them,it wasn't a big deal...Aquila alighted at a rather huge mansion,Rama was surprised but couldn't ask him anything,Aquila proposed she came in to meet his Mom,but she didn't want to rush things so she declined,they exchanged phone numbers before Rama drove to the Chinese Restaurant to buy herself a dinner pack.She reached room earlier to catch her favorite TV series,she sat to watch as she had her supper,then her phone came to life,It was Aquila calling to confirm whether she'd gone home safely...Rama was happy,but she doesn't want to loose Akosua her friend,she called her and they had a hearty chat,but none mentioned Aquila..What happens between us remains within us..she told herself after she hanged up...She refreshed her whatsapp list,and started a convo with Aquila who was already online,they had chit chat deeper into the night before they bid each other goodnight..Aquila declined Rama's request to pick him up the next day,well..its his decision...Going to bed,she prayed God give her a clean heart to win the heart of Aquila...She wished she had magic to place a love charm on him to get things working faster...But patience is golden..she thoughtShe drifted into the sleepy world with a mild smile on her face.......to be continuedRead more here: www.youngicee.com





© Danny Biitka



Thursday came soo fast like whirlwind,the week was fast ending and workers wished today were Friday,Rama was dressed in a colorful African print to match her brightened face....



She arrived a bit late to work today because of her last night chitchat with Aquila on whatsapp,she made way to her office where she saw Araba already seated at her desk.



Araba:..Good Morning



Rama:Good morning,how is your Mom doing now



Araba:..She's doing better now



Rama:..Good,has anyone come to look for me this morning?



Araba:..Nope,nobody!



Rama:Oh ok...



Araba:..Are you expecting someone?



Rama:not really



Araba:.ok



Rama went to her office and started her daily office work,she had a little to do today so she relax a bit...then some few minutes later, Araba came in..



Araba:..A gentleman is looking for you



Rama:..Who is he?



Araba:..The guy you were admiring the last time



Rama:..Oh,let him in



Aquila entered with a broad smile,she praised Rama's look after they had exchanged greetings,the two went through some financial reports for a couple of hours,and before the knew,it was break..



Rama:Hey,am starving,lets go for break



Aquila:Oh ok..good



The two soon found themselves at the Papaye Restaurant...................................................



Back in the office,Akosua had seen the two leave,she became soo jealous and anger could be seen written all over her face,she went straight to Rama's office to get some information from Araba who had resumed work from break..



Akosua:Hey Araba,whats up?



Araba:..Nothing new,just office work



Akosua:..I want you to give me some info,like a jist



Araba:,,Urrmm,what kind of jist is that?



Rama:You see the guy Rama left with,how many times have you seen them together?



Araba:..You mean the new guy?



Akosua:Ya,he's Aquila



Araba:..Just today,I was absent yesterday,but He was here this morning



Akosua:..For how long?



Araba:..Since morning,they were working on some office reports in Rama's office,they just went out for break some minutes ago



Akosua:..Oh ok



Araba:..Buh is everything alright,you look pale



Akosua:.Yes I am...And hey,that should be our little secret..



Araba:..Why do you think that should be a secret?



Akosua:..Just keep it between us



Araba:..Ok Ihr!



Akosua:..Good,am gone



Araba was confused,but why was she asking all this questions,and why is that supposed to be a secret?..She asked herself...



Araba likes Rama so much ,so there was no way she would hide that from her,she didn't need to be a psychic to know what Akosua was up to....she waited patiently for Rama who came back with Aquila walking behind him..



Aquila asked to go to his office whiles Araba followed Rama into her office..



Araba:How long have you guys been hanging out?



Rama:why do you care to ask?



Araba:Well,Akosua came here to ask me some questions about you two,she wanted to know how long you guys have been hanging out...I told her nothing..



Rama:..You mean she really asked you that?



Araba:..Yes she did,and even told me to keep it a secret..



Rama:..Hmmm...this lady is up to something



Araba:..Are you going to tell me what I missed yesterday?



Rama:..You know,Aquila started work yesterday,He went for lunch with Akosua but looks like He didn't enjoy her company..She told me she's crushing on him...She is just jealous I'm with him...



Araba:..Just that?



Rama:..And you know,He catches my eyes too,I drove him home yesterday after work,we had a lengthy chat on whatsapp last night,so we kinda friends now...



Araba:.Oohh.so you guys are secretly fighting over a guy?



Rama:...Name it as you wish...now go back to work..



Araba:..Ok..but just make sure you monitor Akosua,she can cause your suspension..You know the punishment for being open with your whatever here..



Rama:..I'll



Araba:..What I told you should remain between us...



Rama:.Cmon..am not asking her anything...Trust me..



Rama was shocked at how Akosua was taking this..................



Buh how can she?....What she is up to at all?..She asked herself.



Since Aquila arrived,her relationship with Akosua has suffered a sudden fracture,all because they want to land one new guy.



Akosua came over to Rama's office,Araba pretended nothing was wrong and so did she,she greeted her as if that was the first time she had seen her in centuries...



Rama and Akosua got dissolved in random convo for sometime before Akosua mentioned Aquila..



Akosua:..Hey,what about Aquila,did you tell him I'll be driving him home today?



Rama:..Nope,I didn't,why don't you go ask him yourself?..



Akosua:..You know,I will just wait outside after we close and offer him a ride,please don't pick him up today,just tell him you are going a different way..please.



Rama:..Ok ihr...



Akosua:..Good!...



The tension between them was just obvious,Akosua was just hoping the two had nothing doing whilst Rama was wished Aquila never met Akosua...



Akosua left Rama's office when it was thirty minutes to closing,she rushed to her office to re freshen,she hipped her breast to an erotic level and her skirt revealing her thighs...She wouldn't think twice to lay Aquila today if she had the chance to...



Work soon closed for the day and everyone was leaving,Akosua went outside and faked a call,Aquila too had gone to walk Rama out of her office,the two soon came out with Araba walking behind them to catch a lift in Rama's car...The three walked towards the direction of the car pack where Akosua was..



Rama:..Hey Akosua,wasup



Akosua:..Am cool...you?



Rama:..cooler..



Akosua:..Hey Aquila,you good?



Aquila:..Yea I am...



Rama:..Aquila,I forgot to tell you,urrm,am going to visit my aunt at Kaneshie,so you know!!



Aquila:..Oh am cool



Akosua:...Oh if you don't mind you can join me,am going to do some shopping at the Accra Mall..



Aquila:..You two shouldn't worry about me...That dodge charger over there is my car....



Akosua:..Ooohh!..coooll!...ok fine...nice car...



Rama:..You didn't tell me you had a car



Aquila:...That is the smallest car in my garage tho'...lol..



The embarrassment on Akosua's face couldn't be hidden,she drove out at a rather weird speed..



Ah...that madam dey craze small small or she suck tramadol..why she drive careless like that?...Ndego asked angrily...



Rama:...Ask her yourself when she reports to work tomorrow...



Ndego:,,Eherrn...Oga,you be new abi...ebi your car that err...you see..I wash am very well give you...Walai..!!



Aquila:..That's nice of you..



Ndego:...Ebi so I do for here ooo...so do wild then sacrifice



Aquila:..Sacrifice for what?



Rama:...He wants you to tip him..



Aquila pulled out some strings which he handed over to Ndego,He couldn't hide his joy,nobody has ever tipped him such amount..He confessed



See Oga,anything you wan know for here,come see me...every secret..,me I know...Ndego told Aquila secretly...



Rama:..What was He telling you?



Aquila:..He said he knows everything here..



Rama:you better not doubt him...He does....



Rama and Aquila drove in their cars to Rama's place,the two agreed to go to the place after a heated argument,Rama knew her room was not in order so she was not ready to host a visitor,especially her crush..



The two spent some time there discussing a lot of things about their personal lives...



Hey,what was Akosua up to,did she think I would have agreed to go with her?...Aquila asked..



Rama:..Would'nt you have?



Aquila:..No..I wouldn't..she's just something I can't describe..



Rama:Cmon don't be too mean



After two hours of being together,Aquila was ready to leave,Rama had changed into a more sexier dress which nearly popped out the eyes of Aquila,but he was more of a comported gentleman...The two parted ways after a christian hug was exchanged..



The day was over,things was working in favor of Rama and she knew it...She was very confident her relationship with Aquila was going to yield positive results and she hoped for it...



Rama picked up her phone and called Haylie to discuss her week's happenings with her...They spoke deeper into the night before going to bed..



The day ended in a more blissful way for Rama...



Aquila was beginning to feel there is chemistry between him and Rama,He has not spent much time with ladies since He came to Ghana...He smiled to himself as the idea of making his good out of Rama came to his head...He knew the game of chess had just began...







...to be continued





Read More here: Episode 4© Danny BiitkaThursday came soo fast like whirlwind,the week was fast ending and workers wished today were Friday,Rama was dressed in a colorful African print to match her brightened face....She arrived a bit late to work today because of her last night chitchat with Aquila on whatsapp,she made way to her office where she saw Araba already seated at her desk.Araba:..Good MorningRama:Good morning,how is your Mom doing nowAraba:..She's doing better nowRama:..Good,has anyone come to look for me this morning?Araba:..Nope,nobody!Rama:Oh ok...Araba:..Are you expecting someone?Rama:not reallyAraba:.okRama went to her office and started her daily office work,she had a little to do today so she relax a bit...then some few minutes later, Araba came in..Araba:..A gentleman is looking for youRama:..Who is he?Araba:..The guy you were admiring the last timeRama:..Oh,let him inAquila entered with a broad smile,she praised Rama's look after they had exchanged greetings,the two went through some financial reports for a couple of hours,and before the knew,it was break..Rama:Hey,am starving,lets go for breakAquila:Oh ok..goodThe two soon found themselves at the Papaye Restaurant...................................................Back in the office,Akosua had seen the two leave,she became soo jealous and anger could be seen written all over her face,she went straight to Rama's office to get some information from Araba who had resumed work from break..Akosua:Hey Araba,whats up?Araba:..Nothing new,just office workAkosua:..I want you to give me some info,like a jistAraba:,,Urrmm,what kind of jist is that?Rama:You see the guy Rama left with,how many times have you seen them together?Araba:..You mean the new guy?Akosua:Ya,he's AquilaAraba:..Just today,I was absent yesterday,but He was here this morningAkosua:..For how long?Araba:..Since morning,they were working on some office reports in Rama's office,they just went out for break some minutes agoAkosua:..Oh okAraba:..Buh is everything alright,you look paleAkosua:.Yes I am...And hey,that should be our little secret..Araba:..Why do you think that should be a secret?Akosua:..Just keep it between usAraba:..Ok Ihr!Akosua:..Good,am goneAraba was confused,but why was she asking all this questions,and why is that supposed to be a secret?..She asked herself...Araba likes Rama so much ,so there was no way she would hide that from her,she didn't need to be a psychic to know what Akosua was up to....she waited patiently for Rama who came back with Aquila walking behind him..Aquila asked to go to his office whiles Araba followed Rama into her office..Araba:How long have you guys been hanging out?Rama:why do you care to ask?Araba:Well,Akosua came here to ask me some questions about you two,she wanted to know how long you guys have been hanging out...I told her nothing..Rama:..You mean she really asked you that?Araba:..Yes she did,and even told me to keep it a secret..Rama:..Hmmm...this lady is up to somethingAraba:..Are you going to tell me what I missed yesterday?Rama:..You know,Aquila started work yesterday,He went for lunch with Akosua but looks like He didn't enjoy her company..She told me she's crushing on him...She is just jealous I'm with him...Araba:..Just that?Rama:..And you know,He catches my eyes too,I drove him home yesterday after work,we had a lengthy chat on whatsapp last night,so we kinda friends now...Araba:.Oohh.so you guys are secretly fighting over a guy?Rama:...Name it as you wish...now go back to work..Araba:..Ok..but just make sure you monitor Akosua,she can cause your suspension..You know the punishment for being open with your whatever here..Rama:..I'llAraba:..What I told you should remain between us...Rama:.Cmon..am not asking her anything...Trust me..Rama was shocked at how Akosua was taking this..................Buh how can she?....What she is up to at all?..She asked herself.Since Aquila arrived,her relationship with Akosua has suffered a sudden fracture,all because they want to land one new guy.Akosua came over to Rama's office,Araba pretended nothing was wrong and so did she,she greeted her as if that was the first time she had seen her in centuries...Rama and Akosua got dissolved in random convo for sometime before Akosua mentioned Aquila..Akosua:..Hey,what about Aquila,did you tell him I'll be driving him home today?Rama:..Nope,I didn't,why don't you go ask him yourself?..Akosua:..You know,I will just wait outside after we close and offer him a ride,please don't pick him up today,just tell him you are going a different way..please.Rama:..Ok ihr...Akosua:..Good!...The tension between them was just obvious,Akosua was just hoping the two had nothing doing whilst Rama was wished Aquila never met Akosua...Akosua left Rama's office when it was thirty minutes to closing,she rushed to her office to re freshen,she hipped her breast to an erotic level and her skirt revealing her thighs...She wouldn't think twice to lay Aquila today if she had the chance to...Work soon closed for the day and everyone was leaving,Akosua went outside and faked a call,Aquila too had gone to walk Rama out of her office,the two soon came out with Araba walking behind them to catch a lift in Rama's car...The three walked towards the direction of the car pack where Akosua was..Rama:..Hey Akosua,wasupAkosua:..Am cool...you?Rama:..cooler..Akosua:..Hey Aquila,you good?Aquila:..Yea I am...Rama:..Aquila,I forgot to tell you,urrm,am going to visit my aunt at Kaneshie,so you know!!Aquila:..Oh am coolAkosua:...Oh if you don't mind you can join me,am going to do some shopping at the Accra Mall..Aquila:..You two shouldn't worry about me...That dodge charger over there is my car....Akosua:..Ooohh!..coooll!...ok fine...nice car...Rama:..You didn't tell me you had a carAquila:...That is the smallest car in my garage tho'...lol..The embarrassment on Akosua's face couldn't be hidden,she drove out at a rather weird speed..Ah...that madam dey craze small small or she suck tramadol..why she drive careless like that?...Ndego asked angrily...Rama:...Ask her yourself when she reports to work tomorrow...Ndego:,,Eherrn...Oga,you be new abi...ebi your car that err...you see..I wash am very well give you...Walai..!!Aquila:..That's nice of you..Ndego:...Ebi so I do for here ooo...so do wild then sacrificeAquila:..Sacrifice for what?Rama:...He wants you to tip him..Aquila pulled out some strings which he handed over to Ndego,He couldn't hide his joy,nobody has ever tipped him such amount..He confessedSee Oga,anything you wan know for here,come see me...every secret..,me I know...Ndego told Aquila secretly...Rama:..What was He telling you?Aquila:..He said he knows everything here..Rama:you better not doubt him...He does....Rama and Aquila drove in their cars to Rama's place,the two agreed to go to the place after a heated argument,Rama knew her room was not in order so she was not ready to host a visitor,especially her crush..The two spent some time there discussing a lot of things about their personal lives...Hey,what was Akosua up to,did she think I would have agreed to go with her?...Aquila asked..Rama:..Would'nt you have?Aquila:..No..I wouldn't..she's just something I can't describe..Rama:Cmon don't be too meanAfter two hours of being together,Aquila was ready to leave,Rama had changed into a more sexier dress which nearly popped out the eyes of Aquila,but he was more of a comported gentleman...The two parted ways after a christian hug was exchanged..The day was over,things was working in favor of Rama and she knew it...She was very confident her relationship with Aquila was going to yield positive results and she hoped for it...Rama picked up her phone and called Haylie to discuss her week's happenings with her...They spoke deeper into the night before going to bed..The day ended in a more blissful way for Rama...Aquila was beginning to feel there is chemistry between him and Rama,He has not spent much time with ladies since He came to Ghana...He smiled to himself as the idea of making his good out of Rama came to his head...He knew the game of chess had just began......to be continuedRead More here: www.youngicee.com

Hello Guys, Join us here



HRHQueenPhil, sirblero, Ashiat39, MichaelBlake40, cyndy1000, uchihaclassiq, queenitee, YINKS89, Aaaalexxx, SMARTgurUxxxxxxx, kakakoshina, Dessydemmy, hpymoment, Legendbeloved, Hayerh30, Hayerh30, SOPIGO, IAmXcessiz, Fshalom7

Akosua abi wetin be d name sef. Beta look for another guy o. Rama hold ur guy tight. Bros nice story 1 Like 1 Share

Thanks for the mentioning, I'm following you bumper to bumper. 1 Like

Thanks for the mention... am sitting with my popcorn n coke waiting for the show to begin 1 Like 1 Share







© Danny Biitka



Fridays?...everyone loves Fridays....Rama and Aquila had planned to go to work in Aquila's car,Rama had finished preparing for work,she had just finished a cup of coffee when she heard Aquila pull up at her forecourt,she locked up and went out to meet him,Aquila being a gentleman as always rushed out to open the door for her to get in,Rama smiled to him as she made herself comfortable...



They spoke less on their whole journey to the workplace,Rama was very nervous,she knew a lot of talking would be made between the gossip committees in her office today,she was aware they would drag her through gutters because of her relationship with Aquila...



Hmm..Well,there ain't no relationship,we are just friends..She told Sena the office receptionist who also happens to be the information van....she is always inquisitive...



Aquila had gone to his office leaving Rama at the visitors waiting room,Rama could see the kind of eyes that were being focused on her,she pretended she'd seen nothing as she went on to sign the office register..Akosua is already present?...She asked herself after she had seen Akosua sign in early on in the register..



Then she definitely might have seen us come in together...But who cares what she thinks.Well!I don't!!!...



On getting to her office,Araba was full of smiles,she looked at Rama who had denied her a morning greetings as she went straight to her office,Araba followed her to update her already updated jist...



Rama:why are you laughing?...Look,don't bore me this morning ok



Araba:..Oh,I said nothing la,just what I heard



Rama:..What did you hear?



Araba:I heard you slept over at Aquila's place,everyone here thinks you laid the new guy already



Rama:..And who started that too?



Araba:..I wish I knew,but if my mind serves me right,I wouldn't doubt is Akosua..



Rama:..Hmmm..And how far do you think this rumor has traveled?



Araba:..Not far,just within us,I mean the service persons...No officer is in yet..



Rama:..Look,that is a false rumor,He picked me up this morning because I called him after I couldn't start my car...I didn't sleep at his house ok...



Araba:..I believe you dear,I will falsify it within my friends ok..Buh hey,watch Akosua closely..



Rama:..Hmm ihr...



Rama picked up her phone and called Aquila,she explained what is happening to him and told him not to come to her office until break,Aquila immediately knew the demon behind the happenings,He just smiled to himself as He continued sipping his coffee.



The office premises was dead quiet as usual,Mr,Ragnar,the CEO of the company was going through the news magazines when He heard someone knock his office door..



Mr.Ragnar:..Yes,please come in



Akosua:..Sir,good morning



Mr.Ragnar:.Oh hey Akosua,how are you today



Akosua:..Am good sir



Mr.Ragnar:Good,what brought you here this morning,or you are here to work as my secretary since mine is on leave?



Akosua:...Oooohhh...coool



Akosua looked at her boss seductively as she made her way to his seat,she went behind him and started massaging his shoulders,she took the magazines from his hand and switched off the CCTV camera's switches,she had locked the door,she motioned Mr.Ragnar to keep his cool



Akosua:..You really think I should work as your secretary?



Mr.Ragnar:..If you wish M'Lady



Akosua:only that?..don't you wish for anything else?



Mr.Ragnar:What else do you have to offer?



Akosua:...Shhh



Akosua planted her lips deep on Mr.Ragnar's lips,He raised her onto the office desk after he had cleared it off files,they were busy interlocking lips,Akosua began to unbutton his dress as He returned the favor by unhooking her braziers...



The two soon found themselves on the office sofa,Akosua was soon stuck Unclad and Mr,Ragnar still in his Boxers,they went through minutes of MouthAction sessions before Akosua offered her glory hole to Mr.Ragnar...Their moans couldn't escape the room,Mr.Ragnar has planted a noise diffusion system in his office because of his "Womanizing Attitude",He had had a couple of sexual bouts with his personal secretary Regina who had gone on leave to free herself from the groans of her boss.....



Akosua couldn't stand Mr.Ragnar,she begged him to stop but He was dead deaf,He continued humping on her until she exploded in a noisy orgasm,He also reached his climax and fell face flat onto the Unclad body of Akosua who seemed unconscious now....Mr.Ragnar still looked unsatisfied,He started suckling on her pointed breast as he lifted her back to the sofa...He has being waiting for this his whole life...



Their sexual escapade was distracted by the ringing of the telephone on Mr.Ragnar's desk,it was the receptionist calling



Receptionist:Hello Sir



Mr.Ragnar:..Yes Hello



Receptionist:Please Sir,a team of research officers from Tema are here to see you



Mr.Ragnar:..Ok,I have a visitor now,I will call you to let them in when He's gone



Receptionist:Ok Sir,Thank you



Mr.Ragnar quickly ordered Akosua to get dressed,they both dressed up and kept things in order,Akosua had not plaited her hair,so it looked messed,and the only place she would get a comb was her office....



What if someone see's me come out of your office with my hair messed up?...She asked her Boss..



Mr:Ragnar:..Mmmm..Look into Regina's desk,you might find one in there..



Akosua was lucky to get a comb and a lipstick to help cover her trails,she planted a kiss on Mr.Ragnar's lips,she left the office later after the two planned to meet at same place after close of work.....



Back in Rama's office,she was just shy to step outside,Araba brought her lunch because she refused to come out,Araba had to go out with Aquila to ease the tension,Aquila too has not been to her office since morning,He knew He was missing him already but just didn't want to go see her...



Akosua on the other hand too has devised a plan in other to track Rama and get her suspended for flirting with a new employee,she knew she had to give in to Mr.Ragnar in other to win this kind of favor,she was not ready to let go off Aquila,He must be mine by hook or crook..She said to himself..



Ndego is in charge of all CCTV camera's in the office premises,He had noticed the CCTV camera had gone off in Mr.Ragnar's office,but not all,Akosua had mistakenly switched off the camera that monitors Mr.Ragnar's desk leaving the place where visitors are hosted,where she had a sex bout with her boss....So as they were busy,Ndego was also busy playing the role of an external referee from the Computer room...He copied the whole show into a flash drive and deleted it from the system.....Akosua has being on Ndego's wanted list for years,she does not respect him and calls him "Gate man...Ibi time ago make this idiot call me plus my correct name..Oga Ndego!!....Ndego said happily



Work soon closed and everyone started leaving,Rama called Aquila to meet her at the car park so that they can leave immediately,Akosua was relaxed and watching them leave from her office,a wicked grin appeared on her face as she swore to end the relationship between the two..



Aquila and Rama dropped off Araba at her station and continued to Aquila's house,they planned to take dinner there,they soon reached the place and were welcomed by Aquila's Mom who had come to open the gate..



Aquila:Hey Mom..How are you...



Ms.Lina:Aquila am fine..Young lady,you are beautiful



Rama:You too Ma',thank You Ma'..



Aquila:mom,this is Rama,the lady I told you about yesterday



Ms.Lina:Oh Rama,nice meeting you,He said nice things about you



Rama:..Nice meeting you too,am humbled



Ms.Lina:you guys should come in,dinner is ready...



The trio went into the house and went straight to the dining table,Rama couldn't take her eyes off the room,it was fully decorated in foreign decors that made it look so western than African,she smiled when she saw the picture of little Aquila hanging on the wall...



Back at the work place,Akosua had gone back to Ragnar's office,they were already kissing like mad,they went through couple of bouts on Mr.Ragnar's office desk,Akosua's moans soon filled the room as they rubbed sweats on sweats,it was a Friday indeed..



After some hours,the two were dressed up and ready to leave,Akosua had not gotten enough evidence to label against Rama,so she was concentrating on getting the CEO on her side first..



The two walked out of the office as if they were busy working on something serious,this is not the first time someone left the office at odd times,so it was nothing strange to the night watchman who just came few minutes ago..



Ragnar:Hey,where is Ndego



Night Watchman:..Oga,he dey backyard



Ragnar:.Ok,open the gate for me



Night watchman:..Yes Oga



Immediately they left,Ndego dashed out of the computer room as if a rat being smoked out of its abode,He was busy recording the sexcapede between the two,He left after he convinced the Night Watchman He was at the washroom...



Back in Aquila's house,they were done eating dinner and were busy chatting on random issues,Ms.Lina was a wealthy woman,she confessed to the two she would really like to get herself a man in the coming days since she was young and beautiful...



It was thirty minutes past 9Pm,Rama sort permission to leave,she was dropped by Aquila at her place,and as usual,He came out to open the door for her to alight,but this time,they mistakenly crushed,making the ignition drop,they both bent to pick it up,and their faces met,soo close,they could feel each other breathe,the heat,and shaking of the lips and the eagerness and wet bed sheets,Rama did well by breaking the the melodrama,she bid him goodbye as she rushed into her room with Aquila still looking at her like a frozen being...



Rama looked through her window as Aquila left,...That was soo close..She said to her self..



I could not have stopped if we kissed...She added..



Today had not being a good day on her side,the office jist had kept her indoors the whole day making her feel some back pains because she has been sitting for long..



She went to the washroom to wash down before taking her phone to continue her chitchat with Aquila on whatsapp......They ain't not sleeping tonight..Today is a Friday,She said to herself with a smile..



Ndego too was busy playing back the videos He got today...



Walai..this shoddy go respekt me now....see her nyash like pot...yeuwaaa!!!





...to be continued





Read more episodes here: Episode 5© Danny BiitkaFridays?...everyone loves Fridays....Rama and Aquila had planned to go to work in Aquila's car,Rama had finished preparing for work,she had just finished a cup of coffee when she heard Aquila pull up at her forecourt,she locked up and went out to meet him,Aquila being a gentleman as always rushed out to open the door for her to get in,Rama smiled to him as she made herself comfortable...They spoke less on their whole journey to the workplace,Rama was very nervous,she knew a lot of talking would be made between the gossip committees in her office today,she was aware they would drag her through gutters because of her relationship with Aquila...Hmm..Well,there ain't no relationship,we are just friends..She told Sena the office receptionist who also happens to be the information van....she is always inquisitive...Aquila had gone to his office leaving Rama at the visitors waiting room,Rama could see the kind of eyes that were being focused on her,she pretended she'd seen nothing as she went on to sign the office register..Akosua is already present?...She asked herself after she had seen Akosua sign in early on in the register..Then she definitely might have seen us come in together...But who cares what she thinks.Well!I don't!!!...On getting to her office,Araba was full of smiles,she looked at Rama who had denied her a morning greetings as she went straight to her office,Araba followed her to update her already updated jist...Rama:why are you laughing?...Look,don't bore me this morning okAraba:..Oh,I said nothing la,just what I heardRama:..What did you hear?Araba:I heard you slept over at Aquila's place,everyone here thinks you laid the new guy alreadyRama:..And who started that too?Araba:..I wish I knew,but if my mind serves me right,I wouldn't doubt is Akosua..Rama:..Hmmm..And how far do you think this rumor has traveled?Araba:..Not far,just within us,I mean the service persons...No officer is in yet..Rama:..Look,that is a false rumor,He picked me up this morning because I called him after I couldn't start my car...I didn't sleep at his house ok...Araba:..I believe you dear,I will falsify it within my friends ok..Buh hey,watch Akosua closely..Rama:..Hmm ihr...Rama picked up her phone and called Aquila,she explained what is happening to him and told him not to come to her office until break,Aquila immediately knew the demon behind the happenings,He just smiled to himself as He continued sipping his coffee.The office premises was dead quiet as usual,Mr,Ragnar,the CEO of the company was going through the news magazines when He heard someone knock his office door..Mr.Ragnar:..Yes,please come inAkosua:..Sir,good morningMr.Ragnar:.Oh hey Akosua,how are you todayAkosua:..Am good sirMr.Ragnar:Good,what brought you here this morning,or you are here to work as my secretary since mine is on leave?Akosua:...Oooohhh...cooolAkosua looked at her boss seductively as she made her way to his seat,she went behind him and started massaging his shoulders,she took the magazines from his hand and switched off the CCTV camera's switches,she had locked the door,she motioned Mr.Ragnar to keep his coolAkosua:..You really think I should work as your secretary?Mr.Ragnar:..If you wish M'LadyAkosua:only that?..don't you wish for anything else?Mr.Ragnar:What else do you have to offer?Akosua:...ShhhAkosua planted her lips deep on Mr.Ragnar's lips,He raised her onto the office desk after he had cleared it off files,they were busy interlocking lips,Akosua began to unbutton his dress as He returned the favor by unhooking her braziers...The two soon found themselves on the office sofa,Akosua was soon stuck Unclad and Mr,Ragnar still in his Boxers,they went through minutes of MouthAction sessions before Akosua offered her glory hole to Mr.Ragnar...Their moans couldn't escape the room,Mr.Ragnar has planted a noise diffusion system in his office because of his "Womanizing Attitude",He had had a couple of sexual bouts with his personal secretary Regina who had gone on leave to free herself from the groans of her boss.....Akosua couldn't stand Mr.Ragnar,she begged him to stop but He was dead deaf,He continued humping on her until she exploded in a noisy orgasm,He also reached his climax and fell face flat onto the Unclad body of Akosua who seemed unconscious now....Mr.Ragnar still looked unsatisfied,He started suckling on her pointed breast as he lifted her back to the sofa...He has being waiting for this his whole life...Their sexual escapade was distracted by the ringing of the telephone on Mr.Ragnar's desk,it was the receptionist callingReceptionist:Hello SirMr.Ragnar:..Yes HelloReceptionist:Please Sir,a team of research officers from Tema are here to see youMr.Ragnar:..Ok,I have a visitor now,I will call you to let them in when He's goneReceptionist:Ok Sir,Thank youMr.Ragnar quickly ordered Akosua to get dressed,they both dressed up and kept things in order,Akosua had not plaited her hair,so it looked messed,and the only place she would get a comb was her office....What if someone see's me come out of your office with my hair messed up?...She asked her Boss..Mr:Ragnar:..Mmmm..Look into Regina's desk,you might find one in there..Akosua was lucky to get a comb and a lipstick to help cover her trails,she planted a kiss on Mr.Ragnar's lips,she left the office later after the two planned to meet at same place after close of work.....Back in Rama's office,she was just shy to step outside,Araba brought her lunch because she refused to come out,Araba had to go out with Aquila to ease the tension,Aquila too has not been to her office since morning,He knew He was missing him already but just didn't want to go see her...Akosua on the other hand too has devised a plan in other to track Rama and get her suspended for flirting with a new employee,she knew she had to give in to Mr.Ragnar in other to win this kind of favor,she was not ready to let go off Aquila,He must be mine by hook or crook..She said to himself..Ndego is in charge of all CCTV camera's in the office premises,He had noticed the CCTV camera had gone off in Mr.Ragnar's office,but not all,Akosua had mistakenly switched off the camera that monitors Mr.Ragnar's desk leaving the place where visitors are hosted,where she had a sex bout with her boss....So as they were busy,Ndego was also busy playing the role of an external referee from the Computer room...He copied the whole show into a flash drive and deleted it from the system.....Akosua has being on Ndego's wanted list for years,she does not respect him and calls him "Gate man...Ibi time ago make this idiot call me plus my correct name..Oga Ndego!!....Ndego said happilyWork soon closed and everyone started leaving,Rama called Aquila to meet her at the car park so that they can leave immediately,Akosua was relaxed and watching them leave from her office,a wicked grin appeared on her face as she swore to end the relationship between the two..Aquila and Rama dropped off Araba at her station and continued to Aquila's house,they planned to take dinner there,they soon reached the place and were welcomed by Aquila's Mom who had come to open the gate..Aquila:Hey Mom..How are you...Ms.Lina:Aquila am fine..Young lady,you are beautifulRama:You too Ma',thank You Ma'..Aquila:mom,this is Rama,the lady I told you about yesterdayMs.Lina:Oh Rama,nice meeting you,He said nice things about youRama:..Nice meeting you too,am humbledMs.Lina:you guys should come in,dinner is ready...The trio went into the house and went straight to the dining table,Rama couldn't take her eyes off the room,it was fully decorated in foreign decors that made it look so western than African,she smiled when she saw the picture of little Aquila hanging on the wall...Back at the work place,Akosua had gone back to Ragnar's office,they were already kissing like mad,they went through couple of bouts on Mr.Ragnar's office desk,Akosua's moans soon filled the room as they rubbed sweats on sweats,it was a Friday indeed..After some hours,the two were dressed up and ready to leave,Akosua had not gotten enough evidence to label against Rama,so she was concentrating on getting the CEO on her side first..The two walked out of the office as if they were busy working on something serious,this is not the first time someone left the office at odd times,so it was nothing strange to the night watchman who just came few minutes ago..Ragnar:Hey,where is NdegoNight Watchman:..Oga,he dey backyardRagnar:.Ok,open the gate for meNight watchman:..Yes OgaImmediately they left,Ndego dashed out of the computer room as if a rat being smoked out of its abode,He was busy recording the sexcapede between the two,He left after he convinced the Night Watchman He was at the washroom...Back in Aquila's house,they were done eating dinner and were busy chatting on random issues,Ms.Lina was a wealthy woman,she confessed to the two she would really like to get herself a man in the coming days since she was young and beautiful...It was thirty minutes past 9Pm,Rama sort permission to leave,she was dropped by Aquila at her place,and as usual,He came out to open the door for her to alight,but this time,they mistakenly crushed,making the ignition drop,they both bent to pick it up,and their faces met,soo close,they could feel each other breathe,the heat,and shaking of the lips and the eagerness and wet bed sheets,Rama did well by breaking the the melodrama,she bid him goodbye as she rushed into her room with Aquila still looking at her like a frozen being...Rama looked through her window as Aquila left,...That was soo close..She said to her self..I could not have stopped if we kissed...She added..Today had not being a good day on her side,the office jist had kept her indoors the whole day making her feel some back pains because she has been sitting for long..She went to the washroom to wash down before taking her phone to continue her chitchat with Aquila on whatsapp......They ain't not sleeping tonight..Today is a Friday,She said to herself with a smile..Ndego too was busy playing back the videos He got today...Walai..this shoddy go respekt me now....see her nyash like pot...yeuwaaa!!!...to be continuedRead more episodes here: www.youngicee.com/category/defiled

Thanks for the mention......prince. Nice story line you have got here. Wishing you more Mb 1 Like





© Danny Biitka



Akosua's eagerness to get evidence in order to get Rama suspended had risen to its prime,She could not sit for few minutes without thinking of how to lay traps for her....Then an idea came into her head..



"Am going to plant a secret Camera in her office in order to monitor them together,she smiled to her self as she dressed up to go get the best secret camera to do the perfect job for her..



It was a sunny Saturday and Rama was busy doing the laundry,she would be visiting her Dad later in the day before meeting Aquila at the Mall,they had planned to hang out there today,She went ahead to clean up her room..Danny is an SHS graduate who lives with his Mom,He is a friend to Rama and always washed her car for some cash...He had given the car a perfect look,and was waiting for her to warm his pocket as always...



Mr.Ragnar was a very cunning man,He had actually planted a camera in his office,and this is what He's uses to blackmail Regina his secretary...."If you don't want to see your sex tape leaked..then you have to summit to me"..He would always remind the poor lady any time she refuses to adhere to his sexual appeals....



She wished there was a way to free herself,Mr.Ragnar has cleverly blurred his body in the supposed video making it almost impossible to identify him...



And guess who just joined Mr.Ragnar's sex slaves?...Akosua!!!



Aquila's Mom,Ms.Lina made up her mind to follow Aquila to the Mall,she wanted to go catch some air,but agreed to part ways with Aquila and Rama when they get there..



Aquila:Mom,you we will need some privacy



Ms.Lina:..You,am not gonna be with you two,maybe I'll just see a movie at the cinema..



Aquila:..Good!



Aquila knows how it feels when you hung out with your parents,especially when you want to spend time with your crush...



Rama had left for his father's house,the man was very happy seeing his daughter,He has not seen her the whole month and it looks like almost a year to him,he hugged her and told her how much he cares for her...



Mr.Vandy:..Hey Rama,can we go outside,maybe hang out at the mall or something?



Rama:..Mmm,yah,I am meeting a friend there today



Mr.Vandy:..I'll just hung around while you guys have fun



Rama:Good...



Aquila and his Mom on reaching the Mall saw Akosua leaving,she immediately started a convo to get his attention..



Akosua:..Hey Aquila,what a coincidence



Aquila:Oh yes,hope you good?...Meet my Mom



Akosua:..Am good,Hello Ma.



Ms.Lina:hello young lady



Aquila:..Mom,Akosua is a colleague at the workplace..



Ms.Lina:..Oh ok



Akosua:.I came to buy some groceries



Aquila:..Oh ok,am just hanging out with Mom..



Akosua:do you mind if I join you



Aquila:..Yeah,I would,sorry but I would be meeting someone here too



Akosua:..Oh ok..am cool



Aquila:Yeah..



Akosua:..Then have a nice day out here,catch you on Monday



Aquila:You too



Akosua was not content with Aquila's answer...But who is he waiting for,could it be Rama?..Let me wait and see...She said to herself as she watched Aquila from her car...



Aquila and her Mom had gone to catch some soft drinks at a bar,then Rama called him to meet her outside...



Akosua from her car saw Rama's car pull up at the car park,she took out her phone and shot some pictures of the two exchanging warm hugs..she drove away after that..



Rama had introduced Aquila to her Dad,Mr.Vandy was relieved his baby girl is finally coming back to sane...But are they in a relationship...I'll know that later..He said to himself as He followed the two to the Bar where Ms.Lina was seated...



After pleasantries was exchanged,they both introduced their parents..



Mr.Vandy:..Hi Ms.Lina,nice meeting you



Ms.Lina:..Nice meeting you too Mr.Vandy



Ms.Lina:My pleasure



Rama:..Hey Dad,Ms.Lina is seeing a movie at the cinema,you two can hung out,we have our plans,and parents are a distraction..



Mr.Vandy:.Oh ok...Buh I hate movies



Rama:..You have to love it for today



Aquila:..Yea,I think so



Aquila and Rama went to a more private bar to continue their convo whilst their respective parents went to see the movie at the cinema...



Akosua had gone to the workplace to execute her plan,she hired a guy who would install the secret camera in Rama's office...



She was able to convince the weekend Security to open the door for her,she lied she was coming to copy some documents from the computer...She went straight to the room where the keys to the offices were being kept and took Rama's office key,and within some few minutes,the guy had gotten a vintage point to install the secret camera...



This camera can be controlled using a smart phone,so Akosua has to just pilot it from her phone..



Akosua's phone rang,it was Mr.Ragnar calling..



Akosua:.Hiii Baby



Ragnar:..Hello pretty,how are you doing



Akosua:.Am doing great



Ragnar:..Where are you?



Akosua:..Am at a friend's house



Ragnar:.Is it possible we can meet tonight..I miss you already



Akosua:..Tonight?...Uhrmmmm...ok..sure



Ragnar:..Ok good...Marvel Hotel.7:30pm



Akosua:..Ok,I'll be there



Ragnar:..Don't be late..



Akosua:..Ihr



Akosua smiled to herself,she knew there was no way Ragnar will deny her what she needs,she left the office premises after she pulled some strings to grease the palm of the security...



Ragnar had booked a room,he carefully installed his camera at a blind spot..the game of blackmailing ladies in other to make them his sex slaves was just taking a wonderful turn...



Akosua,who thought she was setting up traps has blindly fallen into a deeper trap without noticing...



The sun was retiring,patches of darkness filled the skies,and the night stars scattered the darkening skies,Rama and Aquila were too drunk in their whatever convo,they hadn't realized how dark it had gone until Ms.Lina called to ask about their where about.



The two families met and were soon traveling back to their various homes,



Rama was on her way to drop her Dad..



Mr.Vandy:.So who is Aquila to you?..How close are you guys?



Rama:just friends,not soo close,but getting closer and closer each day



Mr.Vandy:.ok,good



Rama:.Its anything the matter?



Mr.Vandy:..Oh nothing.just being curious you know..



Rama:.Oh ok



Akosua was at the hotel to meet Ragnar,she was dressed in a knee length skirt and a blouse to match her stilettos,she was directed to the hotel room by the receptionist....



She opened the door and saw Ragnar standing near the bed with a bottle of red wine,they hugged and a kiss followed...



Ragnar poured out the wine into wine glasses,and within minutes,the two had emptied the wine bottle...



Ragnar started undressing Akosua whiles kissing her furiously,he seem to be hungry for her body,He tore her braziers and threw her back to the bed,Akosua was dizzy,Ragnar had actually laced her drink with some kind of drug so that he could dominate her....He took out a nylon robe and tied her to the bed,Akosua was dizzy so she couldn't control herself,she just obeyed whatever command she heard from him...Ragnar was looking to punish her,He wants to treat her like the LovePeddler she is,He pushed his member deep into her and she cried out,she was in pain,but too dizzy to fight back...



Pain,pleasure and moans filled the room,Akosua traded her trust to the devil himself...



After hours of sexual bouts,they laid Unclad together on the hotel bed and retired to sleep...



Another scene recorded on camera....



Rama was home now,she had dropped her father some hours ago,she was going through her wardrobe to choose what she'd be wearing to church the next day,Aquila has agreed to visit her Church,so she knew she has to be in her best outfit....her convo with Aquila today was more open,they held hands for a long time,and later danced slowly to some cool music...the heat could be felt,she could feel Aquila's lips touch her neck...she clinged on hard to his bosom as they followed the rhythm of the music....Another step completed....



Ndego has no plans deleting the video,he has watched it like a thousand times,He was looking for a way to blackmail Akosua and Ragnar..He was really out for something big....He knew the video was going to be leaked by him anyway...if only they refuse to comply by his conditions...



He got a new phone with a new sim card....He wants to do this without anyone suspecting him.....Ndego was the last person you would like to mess with,especially when it comes to money..............



...to be continued



Read more here: Episode 6© Danny BiitkaAkosua's eagerness to get evidence in order to get Rama suspended had risen to its prime,She could not sit for few minutes without thinking of how to lay traps for her....Then an idea came into her head.."Am going to plant a secret Camera in her office in order to monitor them together,she smiled to her self as she dressed up to go get the best secret camera to do the perfect job for her..It was a sunny Saturday and Rama was busy doing the laundry,she would be visiting her Dad later in the day before meeting Aquila at the Mall,they had planned to hang out there today,She went ahead to clean up her room..Danny is an SHS graduate who lives with his Mom,He is a friend to Rama and always washed her car for some cash...He had given the car a perfect look,and was waiting for her to warm his pocket as always...Mr.Ragnar was a very cunning man,He had actually planted a camera in his office,and this is what He's uses to blackmail Regina his secretary...."If you don't want to see your sex tape leaked..then you have to summit to me"..He would always remind the poor lady any time she refuses to adhere to his sexual appeals....She wished there was a way to free herself,Mr.Ragnar has cleverly blurred his body in the supposed video making it almost impossible to identify him...And guess who just joined Mr.Ragnar's sex slaves?...Akosua!!!Aquila's Mom,Ms.Lina made up her mind to follow Aquila to the Mall,she wanted to go catch some air,but agreed to part ways with Aquila and Rama when they get there..Aquila:Mom,you we will need some privacyMs.Lina:..You,am not gonna be with you two,maybe I'll just see a movie at the cinema..Aquila:..Good!Aquila knows how it feels when you hung out with your parents,especially when you want to spend time with your crush...Rama had left for his father's house,the man was very happy seeing his daughter,He has not seen her the whole month and it looks like almost a year to him,he hugged her and told her how much he cares for her...Mr.Vandy:..Hey Rama,can we go outside,maybe hang out at the mall or something?Rama:..Mmm,yah,I am meeting a friend there todayMr.Vandy:..I'll just hung around while you guys have funRama:Good...Aquila and his Mom on reaching the Mall saw Akosua leaving,she immediately started a convo to get his attention..Akosua:..Hey Aquila,what a coincidenceAquila:Oh yes,hope you good?...Meet my MomAkosua:..Am good,Hello Ma.Ms.Lina:hello young ladyAquila:..Mom,Akosua is a colleague at the workplace..Ms.Lina:..Oh okAkosua:.I came to buy some groceriesAquila:..Oh ok,am just hanging out with Mom..Akosua:do you mind if I join youAquila:..Yeah,I would,sorry but I would be meeting someone here tooAkosua:..Oh ok..am coolAquila:Yeah..Akosua:..Then have a nice day out here,catch you on MondayAquila:You tooAkosua was not content with Aquila's answer...But who is he waiting for,could it be Rama?..Let me wait and see...She said to herself as she watched Aquila from her car...Aquila and her Mom had gone to catch some soft drinks at a bar,then Rama called him to meet her outside...Akosua from her car saw Rama's car pull up at the car park,she took out her phone and shot some pictures of the two exchanging warm hugs..she drove away after that..Rama had introduced Aquila to her Dad,Mr.Vandy was relieved his baby girl is finally coming back to sane...But are they in a relationship...I'll know that later..He said to himself as He followed the two to the Bar where Ms.Lina was seated...After pleasantries was exchanged,they both introduced their parents..Mr.Vandy:..Hi Ms.Lina,nice meeting youMs.Lina:..Nice meeting you too Mr.VandyMs.Lina:My pleasureRama:..Hey Dad,Ms.Lina is seeing a movie at the cinema,you two can hung out,we have our plans,and parents are a distraction..Mr.Vandy:.Oh ok...Buh I hate moviesRama:..You have to love it for todayAquila:..Yea,I think soAquila and Rama went to a more private bar to continue their convo whilst their respective parents went to see the movie at the cinema...Akosua had gone to the workplace to execute her plan,she hired a guy who would install the secret camera in Rama's office...She was able to convince the weekend Security to open the door for her,she lied she was coming to copy some documents from the computer...She went straight to the room where the keys to the offices were being kept and took Rama's office key,and within some few minutes,the guy had gotten a vintage point to install the secret camera...This camera can be controlled using a smart phone,so Akosua has to just pilot it from her phone..Akosua's phone rang,it was Mr.Ragnar calling..Akosua:.Hiii BabyRagnar:..Hello pretty,how are you doingAkosua:.Am doing greatRagnar:..Where are you?Akosua:..Am at a friend's houseRagnar:.Is it possible we can meet tonight..I miss you alreadyAkosua:..Tonight?...Uhrmmmm...ok..sureRagnar:..Ok good...Marvel Hotel.7:30pmAkosua:..Ok,I'll be thereRagnar:..Don't be late..Akosua:..IhrAkosua smiled to herself,she knew there was no way Ragnar will deny her what she needs,she left the office premises after she pulled some strings to grease the palm of the security...Ragnar had booked a room,he carefully installed his camera at a blind spot..the game of blackmailing ladies in other to make them his sex slaves was just taking a wonderful turn...Akosua,who thought she was setting up traps has blindly fallen into a deeper trap without noticing...The sun was retiring,patches of darkness filled the skies,and the night stars scattered the darkening skies,Rama and Aquila were too drunk in their whatever convo,they hadn't realized how dark it had gone until Ms.Lina called to ask about their where about.The two families met and were soon traveling back to their various homes,Rama was on her way to drop her Dad..Mr.Vandy:.So who is Aquila to you?..How close are you guys?Rama:just friends,not soo close,but getting closer and closer each dayMr.Vandy:.ok,goodRama:.Its anything the matter?Mr.Vandy:..Oh nothing.just being curious you know..Rama:.Oh okAkosua was at the hotel to meet Ragnar,she was dressed in a knee length skirt and a blouse to match her stilettos,she was directed to the hotel room by the receptionist....She opened the door and saw Ragnar standing near the bed with a bottle of red wine,they hugged and a kiss followed...Ragnar poured out the wine into wine glasses,and within minutes,the two had emptied the wine bottle...Ragnar started undressing Akosua whiles kissing her furiously,he seem to be hungry for her body,He tore her braziers and threw her back to the bed,Akosua was dizzy,Ragnar had actually laced her drink with some kind of drug so that he could dominate her....He took out a nylon robe and tied her to the bed,Akosua was dizzy so she couldn't control herself,she just obeyed whatever command she heard from him...Ragnar was looking to punish her,He wants to treat her like the LovePeddler she is,He pushed his member deep into her and she cried out,she was in pain,but too dizzy to fight back...Pain,pleasure and moans filled the room,Akosua traded her trust to the devil himself...After hours of sexual bouts,they laid Unclad together on the hotel bed and retired to sleep...Another scene recorded on camera....Rama was home now,she had dropped her father some hours ago,she was going through her wardrobe to choose what she'd be wearing to church the next day,Aquila has agreed to visit her Church,so she knew she has to be in her best outfit....her convo with Aquila today was more open,they held hands for a long time,and later danced slowly to some cool music...the heat could be felt,she could feel Aquila's lips touch her neck...she clinged on hard to his bosom as they followed the rhythm of the music....Another step completed....Ndego has no plans deleting the video,he has watched it like a thousand times,He was looking for a way to blackmail Akosua and Ragnar..He was really out for something big....He knew the video was going to be leaked by him anyway...if only they refuse to comply by his conditions...He got a new phone with a new sim card....He wants to do this without anyone suspecting him.....Ndego was the last person you would like to mess with,especially when it comes to money.................to be continuedRead more here: www.youngicee.com

Nice one 1 Like





© Danny Biitka





Akosua woke up in the morning feeling soo weak,it was later she realized she was sleeping in the hotel room..she checked to see whether Ragnar was there,but He had left the place earlier,She felt pains all over her body,her breast were bruised,and her glory hole sore..her wrist had suffered from the strips because she had been tied by the nylon robe...She crawled to the bathroom and opened the shower,she sat on the floor as she allowed the warm water to fall on her weakened body...She was soo silly to the extent of not suspecting Ragnar,at least,the mere fact He deserted her in the hotel was enough to make her crazy....

Maybe He didn't want to wake me up,He has a family to attend Church with...She told herself foolishly..



The Tesano Baptist Church was in the atmosphere of blessings,lifting of hands,bowing down and the joy of being in church could be seen on the faces of the worshipers.

Rama and Aquila were not left out,the worshiped wholeheartedly,and bringing their sacrifice of praise and gratefulness into the house of the Lord.

After church,they went straight to Rama's house at Spintex to continue the day,they got some food and drinks before driving to Rama's apartment..

They finished lunch and were soon watching a movie Rama had downloaded early on...Rama excused herself,she went into her bedroom to change from the church attire,she changed into this "Bolla" dress that reached her knees,she wiped off her make up and refreshed her mouth with toothpaste...She was prepared for some sort of action..



Aquila was thinking hard...How am I sure she loves me?...Spending much time with her does not justify that...I have this feeling am really in love...I know I love Rama...but how sure am I she feels the same for me?....she asked himself...



Rama was also watching herself from the dressing mirror...Hmmm..Am in love with Aquila,I hope He does too...But how can I be soo sure..We have been together the whole week,we just got to know each other last week..How can we fall in love so quickly?...Hmmm..But I know my heart ain't playing tricks..No...And what if He also loves me?...Or should I tell him how I feel towards him?..Mmmmm..No,that will make me look like some kinda LovePeddler...God,am going out to be with him...please give me a sign..I pray you..That was the songs of Rama...



Regina,the secretary to Ragnar,was not enjoying her leave,she just discovered she was pregnant,her bosom friend Mantebea was one of the cunningest girl you can ever think of,she's always got solutions to problems,using smart schemes...

Regina entrusted with her secrets,she told her about her affair with Ragnar...



Mantebea:..You mean your boss is responsible for this pregnancy?

Regina:..Yah He is,and He is not aware,If I tell him am pregnant,He will threaten me..You know,He has this sex tapes of us on his phone...Am chained to it like a dog...He has sworn to leak them if I dare mess up with him..

Mantebea:..How silly of you Regina,how can you keep such life threatening issues to yourself,at least you should have told me something..I could have figured a way..

Regina:..I am sorry...but I just told you..

Mantebea:..Her,first,you have an option to either keep that bastard or abort it...If you want to keep it,you have to tell your parents you are pregnant..If you choose to abort it too...Hahaha...I have varieties of concoctions...It never fails..trust me..You better make the decision fast because the baby is yet to develop..

Regina:..Tell my parents?..Do you want me to send them to their early graves?...

Mantebea:..That will be better than they getting to know you are pregnant..remember your Mom is a Midwife..and your Dad a Pharmacist...They will know you are pregnant by next week..Trust me..Or you can even Bet me..

Regina:..I'll think about it...

Mantebea:..Think faster....and hey...connect me to that shameless Boss of yours..give me his number..by the time am done with him...He will be left with bald head...

Regina:..Hmmm..This is his number,just be careful

Mantebea:...sure



Mantebea knew exactly how to deal with Ragnar so far as He is a womanizer,she wouldn't care sleeping with him to get what she wants,she quickly started making plans to get hold of him...Starting tomorrow Monday...



Rama came out of the bedroom,Aquila was busy enjoying the movie,He made way for Rama to join him in the sofa,Aquila looked at her in the dress,He felt a tingle rush through him..Temptation lying right in front of him..who will save him?...



Aquila:..Its a nice movie

Rama:..Yeah it is

Aquila:Hey on a more serious note,we need to talk..I mean I need to tell you something..

Rama:..Oh ok..what is it?

Aquila:..You know we just met,and you have been good to me..you care..you make me laugh and many more...I don't really know how to describe this feelings I have towards you...But I believe am in love with you Rama..Believe me..

Rama:..Hmmm..

Aquila:..You have to believe me...I thought I had to let you know this earlier..

Rama:...shhhhhhhhhhh!



She placed her finger on his lips and motioned him to stop talking,,,she went nearer to his face...and glory glory glory...She planted her lips on his and climbed on his legs,they were soon on Rama's bed,they peeled off their cloths and the moans from them was just electrifying..

Aquila didn't want to go far,Sex on the first day was not all cool to him,He interrupted the action by faking a headache...



Aquila:..Hey,I think we should stop now...I have this headache

Rama:..Oh cmon..

Aquila:..Lets not start so fast..I have not heard you say anything to me yet tho'

Rama:..Anything like what?

Aquila:I just confessed my love for you

Rama:do you remember the day we met in the interview room

Aquila:Yeah...I saw how you looked at me

Rama:..I was hit by a cupid..

Aquila:..Really?..Love at first sight?

Rama:what ever you wanna call it..I do truly love you Aquila..

Aquila:..I love you too



The resumed petting their Unclad bodies whiles flashing weak kisses...



Akosua was able to get herself home,she was sick all over,and she wondered why Ragnar has not called to find out how well she was doing..she did call but his phone was switched off.....

She threw her phone into her sofa,then a call came...and it was a private number calling...

A private number?..she asked herself...



Akosua:..Hello

Anonymous:Hello

Akosua:please you called,can I help you?

Anonymous:..Yes,you have to help me to help you

Akosua:..Errrrm..I don't get what you mean

Anonymous:..Yeah you don't have to..you just have to follow instructions..just that

Akosua:excuse me..why should I follow instructions..By the way who are you?

Anonymous:...I would have told you my identity if I wanted to..For now call me any name

Akosua:..Please,you are frightening me..how can I help you..

Anonymous:..Listen carefully,I just sent you something on whatsapp..check it out and I'll call you tomorrow...

Akosua:..something like..

Anonymous:..I said follow instructions..

Akosua:..Ah...

Anonymous:..don't play smart..don't call this number,i do the calling...I will call you tomorrow



Akosua immediately opened her whatsapp in haste,she open the supposed message,and saw nothing strange...It was her own picture that was sent to her...and she didn't really understand why her own picture which she uses as her dp has been sent to her by a stranger...telling her to obey instructions.She threw the phone back to her bed and went back to what she was doing...Such nonsense!!



Ndego is playing Akosua the game of mafia,He wasn't rushing things,He wanted a perfect time to hit them perfectly..He had called Ragnar but his phone was off,so He sent him the message through whatsapp..He was killing two birds with one stone...



It was already dark,Aquila was leaving Aquila alone to go home,this is the first time they wished they never parted ways,they couldn't just stop kissing passionately..It took Danny,the curious guy who has made some funny noises to distract them..

They bid each other good night and He drove off...



Rama couldn't hide her joy...she called Haylie to jist her the new info...



Aquila and Rama continued their new found love over the phone...



The game is now too real..Akosua against Rama,Ragnar against Akosua,Ndego against Akosua and Ragnar...Mantebea waging war against Ragnar.....



...to be continued





Read more here: Episode 7© Danny BiitkaAkosua woke up in the morning feeling soo weak,it was later she realized she was sleeping in the hotel room..she checked to see whether Ragnar was there,but He had left the place earlier,She felt pains all over her body,her breast were bruised,and her glory hole sore..her wrist had suffered from the strips because she had been tied by the nylon robe...She crawled to the bathroom and opened the shower,she sat on the floor as she allowed the warm water to fall on her weakened body...She was soo silly to the extent of not suspecting Ragnar,at least,the mere fact He deserted her in the hotel was enough to make her crazy....Maybe He didn't want to wake me up,He has a family to attend Church with...She told herself foolishly..The Tesano Baptist Church was in the atmosphere of blessings,lifting of hands,bowing down and the joy of being in church could be seen on the faces of the worshipers.Rama and Aquila were not left out,the worshiped wholeheartedly,and bringing their sacrifice of praise and gratefulness into the house of the Lord.After church,they went straight to Rama's house at Spintex to continue the day,they got some food and drinks before driving to Rama's apartment..They finished lunch and were soon watching a movie Rama had downloaded early on...Rama excused herself,she went into her bedroom to change from the church attire,she changed into this "Bolla" dress that reached her knees,she wiped off her make up and refreshed her mouth with toothpaste...She was prepared for some sort of action..Aquila was thinking hard...How am I sure she loves me?...Spending much time with her does not justify that...I have this feeling am really in love...I know I love Rama...but how sure am I she feels the same for me?....she asked himself...Rama was also watching herself from the dressing mirror...Hmmm..Am in love with Aquila,I hope He does too...But how can I be soo sure..We have been together the whole week,we just got to know each other last week..How can we fall in love so quickly?...Hmmm..But I know my heart ain't playing tricks..No...And what if He also loves me?...Or should I tell him how I feel towards him?..Mmmmm..No,that will make me look like some kinda LovePeddler...God,am going out to be with him...please give me a sign..I pray you..That was the songs of Rama...Regina,the secretary to Ragnar,was not enjoying her leave,she just discovered she was pregnant,her bosom friend Mantebea was one of the cunningest girl you can ever think of,she's always got solutions to problems,using smart schemes...Regina entrusted with her secrets,she told her about her affair with Ragnar...Mantebea:..You mean your boss is responsible for this pregnancy?Regina:..Yah He is,and He is not aware,If I tell him am pregnant,He will threaten me..You know,He has this sex tapes of us on his phone...Am chained to it like a dog...He has sworn to leak them if I dare mess up with him..Mantebea:..How silly of you Regina,how can you keep such life threatening issues to yourself,at least you should have told me something..I could have figured a way..Regina:..I am sorry...but I just told you..Mantebea:..Her,first,you have an option to either keep that bastard or abort it...If you want to keep it,you have to tell your parents you are pregnant..If you choose to abort it too...Hahaha...I have varieties of concoctions...It never fails..trust me..You better make the decision fast because the baby is yet to develop..Regina:..Tell my parents?..Do you want me to send them to their early graves?...Mantebea:..That will be better than they getting to know you are pregnant..remember your Mom is a Midwife..and your Dad a Pharmacist...They will know you are pregnant by next week..Trust me..Or you can even Bet me..Regina:..I'll think about it...Mantebea:..Think faster....and hey...connect me to that shameless Boss of yours..give me his number..by the time am done with him...He will be left with bald head...Regina:..Hmmm..This is his number,just be carefulMantebea:...sureMantebea knew exactly how to deal with Ragnar so far as He is a womanizer,she wouldn't care sleeping with him to get what she wants,she quickly started making plans to get hold of him...Starting tomorrow Monday...Rama came out of the bedroom,Aquila was busy enjoying the movie,He made way for Rama to join him in the sofa,Aquila looked at her in the dress,He felt a tingle rush through him..Temptation lying right in front of him..who will save him?...Aquila:..Its a nice movieRama:..Yeah it isAquila:Hey on a more serious note,we need to talk..I mean I need to tell you something..Rama:..Oh ok..what is it?Aquila:..You know we just met,and you have been good to me..you care..you make me laugh and many more...I don't really know how to describe this feelings I have towards you...But I believe am in love with you Rama..Believe me..Rama:..Hmmm..Aquila:..You have to believe me...I thought I had to let you know this earlier..Rama:...shhhhhhhhhhh!She placed her finger on his lips and motioned him to stop talking,,,she went nearer to his face...and glory glory glory...She planted her lips on his and climbed on his legs,they were soon on Rama's bed,they peeled off their cloths and the moans from them was just electrifying..Aquila didn't want to go far,Sex on the first day was not all cool to him,He interrupted the action by faking a headache...Aquila:..Hey,I think we should stop now...I have this headacheRama:..Oh cmon..Aquila:..Lets not start so fast..I have not heard you say anything to me yet tho'Rama:..Anything like what?Aquila:I just confessed my love for youRama:do you remember the day we met in the interview roomAquila:Yeah...I saw how you looked at meRama:..I was hit by a cupid..Aquila:..Really?..Love at first sight?Rama:what ever you wanna call it..I do truly love you Aquila..Aquila:..I love you tooThe resumed petting their Unclad bodies whiles flashing weak kisses...Akosua was able to get herself home,she was sick all over,and she wondered why Ragnar has not called to find out how well she was doing..she did call but his phone was switched off.....She threw her phone into her sofa,then a call came...and it was a private number calling...A private number?..she asked herself...Akosua:..HelloAnonymous:HelloAkosua:please you called,can I help you?Anonymous:..Yes,you have to help me to help youAkosua:..Errrrm..I don't get what you meanAnonymous:..Yeah you don't have to..you just have to follow instructions..just thatAkosua:excuse me..why should I follow instructions..By the way who are you?Anonymous:...I would have told you my identity if I wanted to..For now call me any nameAkosua:..Please,you are frightening me..how can I help you..Anonymous:..Listen carefully,I just sent you something on whatsapp..check it out and I'll call you tomorrow...Akosua:..something like..Anonymous:..I said follow instructions..Akosua:..Ah...Anonymous:..don't play smart..don't call this number,i do the calling...I will call you tomorrowAkosua immediately opened her whatsapp in haste,she open the supposed message,and saw nothing strange...It was her own picture that was sent to her...and she didn't really understand why her own picture which she uses as her dp has been sent to her by a stranger...telling her to obey instructions.She threw the phone back to her bed and went back to what she was doing...Such nonsense!!Ndego is playing Akosua the game of mafia,He wasn't rushing things,He wanted a perfect time to hit them perfectly..He had called Ragnar but his phone was off,so He sent him the message through whatsapp..He was killing two birds with one stone...It was already dark,Aquila was leaving Aquila alone to go home,this is the first time they wished they never parted ways,they couldn't just stop kissing passionately..It took Danny,the curious guy who has made some funny noises to distract them..They bid each other good night and He drove off...Rama couldn't hide her joy...she called Haylie to jist her the new info...Aquila and Rama continued their new found love over the phone...The game is now too real..Akosua against Rama,Ragnar against Akosua,Ndego against Akosua and Ragnar...Mantebea waging war against Ragnar........to be continuedRead more here: www.youngicee.com





© Danny Biitka



Regina is depressed,being pregnant at this time was not just the right time,especially to a married man who has refused to take responsibility,she knew she wasn't ready to be a mother,so she made up her mind to get rid of the foetus..she picked up her phone and called Mantebea..



Mantebea:..Hey,wasop baby girl

Regina:..Am ready

Mantebea:You are ready for what

Regina:I don't want to keep the baby

Mantebea:..You sure about this?

Regina:sure I am

Mantebea:.Good,am going to give you up to tomorrow so that you can make a final decision

Regina:..I just told you am ready

Mantebea:..I know,just call me tomorrow

Regina:..Ok

Mantebea:..Today ill be paying your Boss a visit...I'll tell him you sent me to work as his secretary till you come back from leave..

Regina:..Do you think He will agree to that?

Mantebea:..Do you think He will reject a beauty like me?

Regina:..Well..With that nope..I'll tell him then

Mantebea:..KK..am busy now ok..catch you later

Regina:..Ok



Mantebea wanted to do things her own way,she was getting ready to go sit in for Regina until she returns from leave..she knew Ragnar wouldn't reject her idea of playing Regina's role,so far as she is a beautiful damsel...



Rama was lazily sitting in her chair when Akosua came in,she had no trace of smiles on her face,she looked straight into Rama's eyes..



Akosua:..I thought I could trust you

Rama:..I never asked you to trust me,did I?..and what was that even supposed to me?

Akosua:you know what I mean...

Rama:..What if I don't?

Akosua:.I mentioned Aquila to you,and you went behind me to lick his balls?...what kind of a friend would do that?

Rama:and what makes you think He is interested in you?

Akosua:of course He does,see the way He looks at me..You don't give him space to talk to me,so how do you expect him to approach me..

Rama:..He has your number,why doesn't He call you...don't you get it?...He is not interested in a LovePeddler like you..so better get something doing

Akosua:..Did you just call me a LovePeddler Rama?

Rama:..that's what you are..

Akosua:just wait..I swear I'll make you suffer for this..

Rama:..Please leave my office..

Akosua:.Just wait..me?...LovePeddler?

Rama:..I said leave my office..



Akosua left Rama's office so angry,she actually went there to get the words out of her mouth,she wanted to actually confirm whether the two actually had something doing...And yes,she did get what she wanted..Rama wasn't smart enough to know her intentions....

Akosua sat in her office and started monitoring Rama from her office,she could hear and see what ever goes on in the office.



Ragnar was in his office as usual doing nothing,He was replaying his sex videos with Akosua,he's expecting a lot of visitors today so it wasn't a good day to host Akosua..Then his phone started ringing..It was the receptionist



Receptionist:..Sir,your meeting have been cancelled,the whether is not good for flying..I just had the call from those we were expecting..

Ragnar:.Oh ok..good

Receptionist:..Bit Sir,there is a lady here called Mantebea,she wants to see you

Ragnar:..Mmmm..ok let her in

Receptionist:..Ok Sir



Oh thank God this people ain't coming...At least I can have some free time..

Then there was a knock..

Yes,come in....Ragnar said



Ragnar:..Welcome young lady

Mantebea:..Thank you Sir,good day Sir

Ragnar:..Good day...How can I help you?

Mantebea:..Ok,Urrmm..Regina sent me to fill her position until she's back..look like she's gonna be away for sometime..Am a professional secretary too

Ragnar:..Oh ya,I saw her message on whatsapp,couldn't reply tho'..Hope she did tell you what I expect from my secretary

Mantebea:yeah..I know the job am coming to do..

Dagmar:..That is her desk..a lot of files to be checked and cleared...get to work immediately..

Mantebea:..Ok Sir...

Ragnar:..Am going out...will be back soon

Mantebea:..Ok Sir..



Ragnar accepting Mantebea immediately was just out of context,He didn't cross examine her well,and leaving her in the office alone was another mistake He did...



It was break time and everyone was rushing out,Aquila went to Rama's office to walk her out for lunch...But Rama brought them lunch pack,they ate it immediately and Rama told him about Akosua's visit..

Aquila made her understand He is never interested in Akosua,this was followed by a kiss,then she replied...and later they were soon engulfed in a sensational break of ecstasy..



Akosua was enjoying the whole episode from her phone,she knew her doubts about the two were finally justified,only Rama was visible in the Video,the position Aquila was standing made it difficult for the camera to capture his face.....

Checkmate...Akosua said ...She knew it was time she took Rama to the slaughter house,this time with evidence....



Mantebea in the office went through Ragnar's desk,she wanted something very confidential..she got hold of a mobile phone,but nothing was in the gallery,she went to the contact list...and saw a number.."Wife".....

Good...I think its time I tell your wife about your double life...She told herself as she copied the number into her own phone..she threw it back to where she had picked it went straight back to her desk...

Just moment after that,Ragnar came back,He had some food and drinks with him...He invited Mantebea over and she accepted gladly,the two ate as they had a convo...Ragnar started flirting her,he told her how beautiful she was and a whole lot of sugar coated words...a way he will use to lay her....



Akosua interrupted them by entering the office without knocking,she was surprise to see Mantebea in the office..



Ragnar:..She my secretary for now

Akosua:.Hmm...secretary indeed...

Ragnar:.Hey sorry for leaving you at the hotel..I didn't want to interrupt your sleep

Akosua:Am cool..There is something I need to show you now

Ragnar:what is it

Akosua:..Just watch



Whaat?..isn't that Rama?..and WTF is she doing with this guy?..Romancing during working hours?...And who is the guy..Ragnar said.



Akosua:,,I wish I knew him,but He does not work here,I saw him come from outside....and this is not his first time here

Ragnar:..This is against the rules of the office....

Akosua:..That is why you have to write her a suspension later immediately..

Ragnar:..Sure,I'll do that

Akosua:.You are doing this for me remember...and remember she rejected your proposal..This is the time you can tell her who the real boss is...

Ragnar:...I'll leave the letter with the receptionist so that she will pick it up tomorrow in the morning..

Akosua:..Good...now can you excuse you new secretary...I need you now..



Mantebea was asked to close for the day by Ragnar,and immediately she left,they pounced on each other,Ragnar pushed her into the sofa and started humping her like today was their last day on earth..



Work closed and the office was soon deserted,Akosua opened her whatsapp and was surprised at what she saw...her nude pictures...

She quickly looked around to make sure nobody was watching..it was from the guy who called her yesterday..she became more worried and afraid....but how?..I thought I switched off all security camera's,so where from this pictures too?...Then the call came



Anonymous:..I hope you saw the pictures

Akosua:please,who are you and where did you get this pictures?

Anonymous:..Don't ask me questions until I give you permission to do so

Akosua:.Do you want me to call the police?

Anonymous:..Police?...Involve them if you wish..Just know I have a video too..I will leak them before you get to the police

Akosua:..No please,I won't involve anyone..

Anonymous:..Good..I will call you later

Akosua:..Ok



Akosua was more afraid when she heard video...I can't believe my nudity is out there...but who could have done this?...she asked herself as she drove out of the office premises



Ndego was secretly watching her from his hidden position...Walai..this girl go cry pepper..He said...



Rama and Aquila packed in front of Rama's house,immediately the door was closed,Rama dropped her bag and ripped open Aquila's shirt,they started kissing and made way to her bed,Aquila soon dominated,He caressed her for sometime before breaking into Rama...She has been waiting for long...their moans was silenced by the music from the TV...They were on cloud nine....

They both soon reached orgasm and laid side by side with sweats dripping down their bodies,nobody said nothing..

Rama was just happy she finally had some meat...especially from somebody she loves...

She went on top on him and started kissing him all over,look like she's gonna need him the whole night





...to be continued



Read more here: Episode 8© Danny BiitkaRegina is depressed,being pregnant at this time was not just the right time,especially to a married man who has refused to take responsibility,she knew she wasn't ready to be a mother,so she made up her mind to get rid of the foetus..she picked up her phone and called Mantebea..Mantebea:..Hey,wasop baby girlRegina:..Am readyMantebea:You are ready for whatRegina:I don't want to keep the babyMantebea:..You sure about this?Regina:sure I amMantebea:.Good,am going to give you up to tomorrow so that you can make a final decisionRegina:..I just told you am readyMantebea:..I know,just call me tomorrowRegina:..OkMantebea:..Today ill be paying your Boss a visit...I'll tell him you sent me to work as his secretary till you come back from leave..Regina:..Do you think He will agree to that?Mantebea:..Do you think He will reject a beauty like me?Regina:..Well..With that nope..I'll tell him thenMantebea:..KK..am busy now ok..catch you laterRegina:..OkMantebea wanted to do things her own way,she was getting ready to go sit in for Regina until she returns from leave..she knew Ragnar wouldn't reject her idea of playing Regina's role,so far as she is a beautiful damsel...Rama was lazily sitting in her chair when Akosua came in,she had no trace of smiles on her face,she looked straight into Rama's eyes..Akosua:..I thought I could trust youRama:..I never asked you to trust me,did I?..and what was that even supposed to me?Akosua:you know what I mean...Rama:..What if I don't?Akosua:.I mentioned Aquila to you,and you went behind me to lick his balls?...what kind of a friend would do that?Rama:and what makes you think He is interested in you?Akosua:of course He does,see the way He looks at me..You don't give him space to talk to me,so how do you expect him to approach me..Rama:..He has your number,why doesn't He call you...don't you get it?...He is not interested in a LovePeddler like you..so better get something doingAkosua:..Did you just call me a LovePeddler Rama?Rama:..that's what you are..Akosua:just wait..I swear I'll make you suffer for this..Rama:..Please leave my office..Akosua:.Just wait..me?...LovePeddler?Rama:..I said leave my office..Akosua left Rama's office so angry,she actually went there to get the words out of her mouth,she wanted to actually confirm whether the two actually had something doing...And yes,she did get what she wanted..Rama wasn't smart enough to know her intentions....Akosua sat in her office and started monitoring Rama from her office,she could hear and see what ever goes on in the office.Ragnar was in his office as usual doing nothing,He was replaying his sex videos with Akosua,he's expecting a lot of visitors today so it wasn't a good day to host Akosua..Then his phone started ringing..It was the receptionistReceptionist:..Sir,your meeting have been cancelled,the whether is not good for flying..I just had the call from those we were expecting..Ragnar:.Oh ok..goodReceptionist:..Bit Sir,there is a lady here called Mantebea,she wants to see youRagnar:..Mmmm..ok let her inReceptionist:..Ok SirOh thank God this people ain't coming...At least I can have some free time..Then there was a knock..Yes,come in....Ragnar saidRagnar:..Welcome young ladyMantebea:..Thank you Sir,good day SirRagnar:..Good day...How can I help you?Mantebea:..Ok,Urrmm..Regina sent me to fill her position until she's back..look like she's gonna be away for sometime..Am a professional secretary tooRagnar:..Oh ya,I saw her message on whatsapp,couldn't reply tho'..Hope she did tell you what I expect from my secretaryMantebea:yeah..I know the job am coming to do..Dagmar:..That is her desk..a lot of files to be checked and cleared...get to work immediately..Mantebea:..Ok Sir...Ragnar:..Am going out...will be back soonMantebea:..Ok Sir..Ragnar accepting Mantebea immediately was just out of context,He didn't cross examine her well,and leaving her in the office alone was another mistake He did...It was break time and everyone was rushing out,Aquila went to Rama's office to walk her out for lunch...But Rama brought them lunch pack,they ate it immediately and Rama told him about Akosua's visit..Aquila made her understand He is never interested in Akosua,this was followed by a kiss,then she replied...and later they were soon engulfed in a sensational break of ecstasy..Akosua was enjoying the whole episode from her phone,she knew her doubts about the two were finally justified,only Rama was visible in the Video,the position Aquila was standing made it difficult for the camera to capture his face.....Checkmate...Akosua said ...She knew it was time she took Rama to the slaughter house,this time with evidence....Mantebea in the office went through Ragnar's desk,she wanted something very confidential..she got hold of a mobile phone,but nothing was in the gallery,she went to the contact list...and saw a number.."Wife".....Good...I think its time I tell your wife about your double life...She told herself as she copied the number into her own phone..she threw it back to where she had picked it went straight back to her desk...Just moment after that,Ragnar came back,He had some food and drinks with him...He invited Mantebea over and she accepted gladly,the two ate as they had a convo...Ragnar started flirting her,he told her how beautiful she was and a whole lot of sugar coated words...a way he will use to lay her....Akosua interrupted them by entering the office without knocking,she was surprise to see Mantebea in the office..Ragnar:..She my secretary for nowAkosua:.Hmm...secretary indeed...Ragnar:.Hey sorry for leaving you at the hotel..I didn't want to interrupt your sleepAkosua:Am cool..There is something I need to show you nowRagnar:what is itAkosua:..Just watchWhaat?..isn't that Rama?..and WTF is she doing with this guy?..Romancing during working hours?...And who is the guy..Ragnar said.Akosua:,,I wish I knew him,but He does not work here,I saw him come from outside....and this is not his first time hereRagnar:..This is against the rules of the office....Akosua:..That is why you have to write her a suspension later immediately..Ragnar:..Sure,I'll do thatAkosua:.You are doing this for me remember...and remember she rejected your proposal..This is the time you can tell her who the real boss is...Ragnar:...I'll leave the letter with the receptionist so that she will pick it up tomorrow in the morning..Akosua:..Good...now can you excuse you new secretary...I need you now..Mantebea was asked to close for the day by Ragnar,and immediately she left,they pounced on each other,Ragnar pushed her into the sofa and started humping her like today was their last day on earth..Work closed and the office was soon deserted,Akosua opened her whatsapp and was surprised at what she saw...her nude pictures...She quickly looked around to make sure nobody was watching..it was from the guy who called her yesterday..she became more worried and afraid....but how?..I thought I switched off all security camera's,so where from this pictures too?...Then the call cameAnonymous:..I hope you saw the picturesAkosua:please,who are you and where did you get this pictures?Anonymous:..Don't ask me questions until I give you permission to do soAkosua:.Do you want me to call the police?Anonymous:..Police?...Involve them if you wish..Just know I have a video too..I will leak them before you get to the policeAkosua:..No please,I won't involve anyone..Anonymous:..Good..I will call you laterAkosua:..OkAkosua was more afraid when she heard video...I can't believe my nudity is out there...but who could have done this?...she asked herself as she drove out of the office premisesNdego was secretly watching her from his hidden position...Walai..this girl go cry pepper..He said...Rama and Aquila packed in front of Rama's house,immediately the door was closed,Rama dropped her bag and ripped open Aquila's shirt,they started kissing and made way to her bed,Aquila soon dominated,He caressed her for sometime before breaking into Rama...She has been waiting for long...their moans was silenced by the music from the TV...They were on cloud nine....They both soon reached orgasm and laid side by side with sweats dripping down their bodies,nobody said nothing..Rama was just happy she finally had some meat...especially from somebody she loves...She went on top on him and started kissing him all over,look like she's gonna need him the whole night...to be continuedRead more here: www.youngicee.com

What's up? is anybody reading this? No comments on the last two updates.

Biko, who do we call for front-page, the story is gradually coming to an end

I'm reading, sorry I haven't commented before now.

I'm following ooo. Nice story!

can someone Pls just paraphrase, how can I read all this