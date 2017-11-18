₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,195 members, 3,920,241 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 November 2017 at 08:32 PM

Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday - Foreign Affairs - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday (15510 Views)

Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos / U.S. Journalist Jailed In Zimbabwe For Insulting Mugabe On Twitter / Robert Mugabe Gets A New Haircut - Zimbabweans Mock Him On Social Media (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by lalasticlala(m): 6:11pm
Zimbabwe's ruling party expected to sack Robert Mugabe on Sunday

Reports say Zanu-PF will also dismiss the president’s preferred successor, Grace Mugabe, as protesters gather outside his home and throughout Harare


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4ccFanFl8c

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party is expected to meet on Sunday to sack Robert Mugabe and reinstate the vice-president he dismissed, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A party central committee meeting scheduled for 8.30am UK time would also dismiss the president’s preferred successor, his wife Grace, from her role as head of the party’s women’s league, Reuters reported.

Mugabe’s 37-year rule has been effectively at an end since the army seized control in the early hours of Wednesday, confining him to his residence.

Shortly after news of Sunday’s meeting emerged, a motorcade left Mugabe’s official residence in Harare to the jeers of onlookers, although it was unclear if he was inside.

Marchers had massed outside his home on Saturday, revelling in their freedom to voice anger at decades of misrule as well as hope for a better future for Zimbabwe. Many waved the national flag, chanting and singing. Some embraced soldiers or posed with them for selfies. The march had been sanctioned by the military.

Euphoric crowds filled streets in the capital on Saturday morning and cars honked their horns calling for the veteran leader to step down.

“These are tears of joy,” said Frank Mutsindikwa, 34, holding aloft the Zimbabwean flag. “I’ve been waiting all my life for this day. Free at last. We are free at last.”


There were similar scenes in the southern city of Bulawayo, as well as abroad, where diaspora Zimbabweans held their own rallies.

In the early afternoon, some headed towards the Zimbabwean president’s sprawling mansion in the wealthy neighbourhood of Borrowdale.

They were responding to a call from a leader of the powerful liberation war veterans.

“Let us now go and deliver the message that grandfather Mugabe and his typist-cum-wife should go home,” the war veterans association secretary general, Victor Matemadanda, told the marchers at a rally.

Despite mounting pressure, Mugabe has refused demands to leave office.

Relatives say the veteran autocrat and his wife Grace are “ready to die for what is correct” and had no intention of stepping down in order to legitimise this week’s military coup.

Speaking to Reuters from a secret location in South Africa, Patrick Zhuwao, Mugabe’s nephew, said on Saturday that his uncle had hardly slept since the military seized power, but his health was otherwise good.

The military and senior officials within the ruling Zanu-PF party now appear set on forcing Mugabe, the only ruler Zimbabwe has known since independence in 1980, to step down within 48 hours.

Few options are open to the veteran autocrat, who has ruled Zimbabwe through a mixture of coercion, bribery and revolutionary rhetoric for nearly four decades. Support in some branches of the security establishment – such as the police – has evaporated and many political supporters have been detained.

The march will demonstrate popular support for the takeover and a return to democracy. However, it is moves within Zanu-PF may prove the decisive factor in forcing Mugabe to step down.

All 10 of the country’s provincial Zanu-PF branches have passed motions of no confidence in the president. These could lead to Mugabe being stripped of office by Sunday, one official told the Guardian.

The state broadcaster ran a headline, “Zanu-PF call for Mugabe to step down”, which would have been unthinkable a week ago, underlining the pace of change in the small southern African state.

Earlier on Friday, Mugabe, who had been confined to his residence since the takeover, attended a university graduation ceremony on the outskirts of Harare.

Clad in academic gown and hat, he walked slowly in a procession on a red carpet to a podium as a marching band played. He was applauded as he announced the opening of the ceremony.


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/world/2017/nov/17/anti-mugabe-protest-planned-in-harare-as-president-clings-on

2 Likes

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Kingstel: 6:12pm
Typical example of what happens when you marry the wrong person. embarassed

9 Likes

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by femidejulius(m): 6:14pm
Just last week they were practically worshipping him. Now, he is to go

This is a lesson to all.

Many will stay with you in time of fame, power and wealth. Let tribulations come, the people you fed will be the first to castigate you.

His party never for once thought he should go since 1980. Now the military guys have struck, the party members are quickly trying to gain their favour. What a shame!

9 Likes

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by obafemee80(m): 6:16pm
Nairaland International's Lalasticlala reporting live from Zimbabwe grin

8 Likes

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by armadeo(m): 6:18pm
Lalasticlalalala this one no go reach front page.
Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Baawaa(m): 6:19pm
37 years for God sake, Mugabe is a terror terrorising Zimbabwe for 37 years

11 Likes

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Built2last: 6:20pm
It's time
Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Chetam007(m): 6:21pm
Rochas comman build statue 4 dis wan na.

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by ourchoice(m): 6:21pm
His wife misled him. She is the cause of whatever he's going through now.

The success or failure of any man depends hugely on whoever he marries as wife, a lesson for the single guys out there. Outward beauty is not all that should be considered when making choice of life partner.

6 Likes

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by naptu2: 6:21pm
One of them carried a "Wenger out" placard.

8 Likes

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Blackfyre: 6:22pm
Leadership is not sexually transmitted? I understand why Mugabe has been in power for that long undecided

Btw, anybody can help me with a video where Mugabe was being interviewed and he was asked when will he step down and he replied by saying when will the queen of England step down or is the question meant only for African leaders?

4 Likes

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by wolextayo(m): 6:22pm
Leadership is not sexually transmitted got me laughing so loud.

His wife was shaded publicly.



What a life.

3 Likes

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Alvelt14(m): 6:22pm
Na by force, go if dem no want u again or is it until people started killing each other.
Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by point5: 6:22pm
Una don wake up be dat...Zimbabwe n Mugabe on Sunday will be like...

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by BedLam: 6:22pm
Leadership is not sexually transmitted.
Baddest line I've read in a month. shocked

13 Likes

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Oyindidi(f): 6:23pm
cheesy make the old man go rest

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by hucienda: 6:23pm
"Leadership is NOT sexually transmitted". cheesy

11 Likes

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by yeyerolling: 6:23pm
This coup dey confusing abeg angry

2 Likes

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by dontbothermuch: 6:24pm
sad
Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by sunshineV(m): 6:24pm
Put a bullet to this mans head already

2 Likes

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Muafrika2: 6:24pm
Mugabe should say no to this military colonialism angry
Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Blackfire(m): 6:24pm
The fall from grace

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by lomubi69(f): 6:25pm
as expected
Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by point5: 6:25pm
Same will happen in Nigeria come 2019..if I catch u say rubbish ehh...

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Oluwaseyi456(m): 6:26pm
Fake people fake presido
Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by alexistaiwo: 6:26pm
Wetin concern Muagbe and Wenger out
placard




Arsene Wenger right now....

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Burger01(m): 6:26pm
That's the end for Mugabe smiley
Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by kalebsky: 6:26pm
Try dis in my country...millions will b kill by our useless arm forces
Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by blaqroy: 6:26pm
My brother ,Stress is when you want to text “I love you” to your girlfriend and you mistakenly send it to your land lady then she replies “OMG!!! I have been holding myself for too long, I love you too and please stop paying rent” Sunday isn't far

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by TEAMvido(m): 6:27pm
they can do as they like ....

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Mandela's Granddaughter Fighting For Control Of His Fortune / Nelson Mandela In Permanent Vegetative State / SEE The Punishment For Reading A Bible In Saudi Arabia [photos]

Viewing this topic: Brighte(m), somethinggood(m), henryhemon(m), despam(m), yankeedodo(m), jedisco(m), Apostlelong(m), Rawlings120(m), funtanherb(m), OduduaDefender(m), marunga(m), semoly(m), akinboluwarin(m), Donny2060, bola555(f), VitaminB12(m), Prymestrr(m), eddysernal(m), WetinConsignMe, swazpedro(m), EzeCanada, princejones(m), AfriAskMen, Hountondan, Slimceezy(m), Danja, Triniti(m), Sterope(f), jahlid(m), ravensckar(m), vincent10(m), Profusamah, Olaabdul01, BlakKluKluxKlan(m), jamil2000(m), Hugoboi(m), Torch1(m), emmaebi, osojohnay, Notmyproblem, fredfella, gaffig, DAMILAREY85, maseratti, Omeokachie, jrex(m), imatestore(m), Fixed, julius976(m), stanleysmart, Efewestern, basic23111, pssnlimited4all, Funkybabee(f), Naftalai, illuminatedmind(m), baaayloe(m), 2special(m), Molayan, EkoErrands, goodness11, francizy(m), happybrother and 108 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.