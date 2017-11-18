₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,195 members, 3,920,241 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 November 2017 at 08:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday (15510 Views)
Photos Of Robert Mugabe Meeting With Military Amid Zimbabwe Political Chaos / U.S. Journalist Jailed In Zimbabwe For Insulting Mugabe On Twitter / Robert Mugabe Gets A New Haircut - Zimbabweans Mock Him On Social Media (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by lalasticlala(m): 6:11pm
Zimbabwe's ruling party expected to sack Robert Mugabe on Sunday
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/world/2017/nov/17/anti-mugabe-protest-planned-in-harare-as-president-clings-on
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Kingstel: 6:12pm
Typical example of what happens when you marry the wrong person.
9 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by femidejulius(m): 6:14pm
Just last week they were practically worshipping him. Now, he is to go
This is a lesson to all.
Many will stay with you in time of fame, power and wealth. Let tribulations come, the people you fed will be the first to castigate you.
His party never for once thought he should go since 1980. Now the military guys have struck, the party members are quickly trying to gain their favour. What a shame!
9 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by obafemee80(m): 6:16pm
Nairaland International's Lalasticlala reporting live from Zimbabwe
8 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by armadeo(m): 6:18pm
Lalasticlalalala this one no go reach front page.
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Baawaa(m): 6:19pm
37 years for God sake, Mugabe is a terror terrorising Zimbabwe for 37 years
11 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Built2last: 6:20pm
It's time
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Chetam007(m): 6:21pm
Rochas comman build statue 4 dis wan na.
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by ourchoice(m): 6:21pm
His wife misled him. She is the cause of whatever he's going through now.
The success or failure of any man depends hugely on whoever he marries as wife, a lesson for the single guys out there. Outward beauty is not all that should be considered when making choice of life partner.
6 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by naptu2: 6:21pm
One of them carried a "Wenger out" placard.
8 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Blackfyre: 6:22pm
Leadership is not sexually transmitted? I understand why Mugabe has been in power for that long
Btw, anybody can help me with a video where Mugabe was being interviewed and he was asked when will he step down and he replied by saying when will the queen of England step down or is the question meant only for African leaders?
4 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by wolextayo(m): 6:22pm
Leadership is not sexually transmitted got me laughing so loud.
His wife was shaded publicly.
What a life.
3 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Alvelt14(m): 6:22pm
Na by force, go if dem no want u again or is it until people started killing each other.
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by point5: 6:22pm
Una don wake up be dat...Zimbabwe n Mugabe on Sunday will be like...
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by BedLam: 6:22pm
Leadership is not sexually transmitted.
Baddest line I've read in a month.
13 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Oyindidi(f): 6:23pm
make the old man go rest
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by hucienda: 6:23pm
"Leadership is NOT sexually transmitted".
11 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by yeyerolling: 6:23pm
This coup dey confusing abeg
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by dontbothermuch: 6:24pm
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by sunshineV(m): 6:24pm
Put a bullet to this mans head already
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Muafrika2: 6:24pm
Mugabe should say no to this military colonialism
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Blackfire(m): 6:24pm
The fall from grace
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by lomubi69(f): 6:25pm
as expected
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by point5: 6:25pm
Same will happen in Nigeria come 2019..if I catch u say rubbish ehh...
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Oluwaseyi456(m): 6:26pm
Fake people fake presido
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by alexistaiwo: 6:26pm
Wetin concern Muagbe and Wenger out
placard
Arsene Wenger right now....
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by Burger01(m): 6:26pm
That's the end for Mugabe
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by kalebsky: 6:26pm
Try dis in my country...millions will b kill by our useless arm forces
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by blaqroy: 6:26pm
My brother ,Stress is when you want to text “I love you” to your girlfriend and you mistakenly send it to your land lady then she replies “OMG!!! I have been holding myself for too long, I love you too and please stop paying rent” Sunday isn't far
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwe's Ruling Party To Sack Robert Mugabe On Sunday by TEAMvido(m): 6:27pm
they can do as they like ....
Mandela's Granddaughter Fighting For Control Of His Fortune / Nelson Mandela In Permanent Vegetative State / SEE The Punishment For Reading A Bible In Saudi Arabia [photos]
Viewing this topic: Brighte(m), somethinggood(m), henryhemon(m), despam(m), yankeedodo(m), jedisco(m), Apostlelong(m), Rawlings120(m), funtanherb(m), OduduaDefender(m), marunga(m), semoly(m), akinboluwarin(m), Donny2060, bola555(f), VitaminB12(m), Prymestrr(m), eddysernal(m), WetinConsignMe, swazpedro(m), EzeCanada, princejones(m), AfriAskMen, Hountondan, Slimceezy(m), Danja, Triniti(m), Sterope(f), jahlid(m), ravensckar(m), vincent10(m), Profusamah, Olaabdul01, BlakKluKluxKlan(m), jamil2000(m), Hugoboi(m), Torch1(m), emmaebi, osojohnay, Notmyproblem, fredfella, gaffig, DAMILAREY85, maseratti, Omeokachie, jrex(m), imatestore(m), Fixed, julius976(m), stanleysmart, Efewestern, basic23111, pssnlimited4all, Funkybabee(f), Naftalai, illuminatedmind(m), baaayloe(m), 2special(m), Molayan, EkoErrands, goodness11, francizy(m), happybrother and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7