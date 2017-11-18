Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) (4028 Views)

PoliticsNGR has obtained some videos showing people getting paid for votes during the Anambra Elections that held earlier today.



Some party agents were secretly recorded doling out cash for votes in the state today. Watch the videos below;



Can we ever have a free and fair election in Nigeria!

IPOB ARE WISE NOT TO DIRTY THEIR WORLD IMAGE BY DESCENDING TO DO THE VOTING RIGGING WITH NIGERIA 8 Likes 1 Share

Naija my country.. It's normal in every election 1 Like

We can never have a free and fair election in this country..

Most people are ready to collect d money being shared now and suffer for d next 4 years. 1 Like

Only two people get paid even when they bleep you. politicians and prostitutes.



In Nigeria, politicians offer you little like the devil and collect mighty from you.

It's this same set of idiots that are collecting money to vote will be the one to complain that their governor is not performing. Am not surprised they are getting statues in one of thê southern state instead of quality projects and programs for the people

Naija which way? These politicians are purposely starving Nigerians for this reason

That's the bane of our politics

Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For 'APGA Party Agents'







The Professor that was arrested Saturday morning by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Anambra for allegedly inducing the electorates has denied the allegation. Professor Ifedioranma Nwaana, who was arrested by DSS buying votes at a polling unit located at Community Primary School, Amawbia in Awka, Anambra State capital speakingwith reporters said that the money was meant for ‘APGA Party Agents’





Selling your future for peanuts. Na wa oo

If only he shud be rightfully prosecuted,,believe others will learn..

I once saw a man during an election thumb print for PDP & ANPP on d same ballot paper, I asked him why, he said he ate the money of both parties, so instead of giving one his vote, let it be void. Na wetin Anambra ppl suppose do APshit & APGA today

Aaaaa aaaah pikin way set him mama no go sleep him too no go sleep.too bad to lure people to vote through this outdated way but then,when ipobs who love money more than God can dream of boycott, give them the remedy "money " and they will vote even twice if possible

IPOB ARE WISE NOT TO DIRTY THEIR WORLD IMAGE BY DESCENDING TO DO THE VOTING RIGGING WITH NIGERIA gbam assuming it's contrary the world will never take them serious again

but they showed the world that they're done with one Nigeria gbam assuming it's contrary the world will never take them serious againbut they showed the world that they're done with one Nigeria

Imagine selling your future to criminals

