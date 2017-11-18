₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by kirajustice: 7:15pm
@POLITICSNGR
PoliticsNGR has obtained some videos showing people getting paid for votes during the Anambra Elections that held earlier today.
Some party agents were secretly recorded doling out cash for votes in the state today. Watch the videos below;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/18/exposed-party-agents-caught-paying-votes-anambra-elections-videos/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-52ShdrwY4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mh-9GR8Q_7o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWt6AIqgORo
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:47pm
Can we ever have a free and fair election in Nigeria!
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by CHANNELStv2020: 8:15pm
IPOB ARE WISE NOT TO DIRTY THEIR WORLD IMAGE BY DESCENDING TO DO THE VOTING RIGGING WITH NIGERIA
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by jerflakes(m): 8:16pm
A big deal?
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by roqrules04(m): 8:16pm
Naija my country.. It's normal in every election
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by Spanner4(m): 8:16pm
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by Emeskhalifa(m): 8:16pm
Eyaaaa hunger oo
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by GoggleB(m): 8:16pm
We can never have a free and fair election in this country..
Most people are ready to collect d money being shared now and suffer for d next 4 years.
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by koolaid87: 8:16pm
Oya take, go spend ya future
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by osuofia2(m): 8:16pm
Zoo must fall
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by BigBelleControl(m): 8:16pm
Only two people get paid even when they bleep you. politicians and prostitutes.
In Nigeria, politicians offer you little like the devil and collect mighty from you.
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by DAMILAREY85: 8:17pm
all for money �
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by naijaceo: 8:17pm
there was a country.....
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by Ivimilly: 8:17pm
Mumu people
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by PanickMode(m): 8:17pm
Ok, continue...e-diot party
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by DavSagacity(m): 8:17pm
It's this same set of idiots that are collecting money to vote will be the one to complain that their governor is not performing. Am not surprised they are getting statues in one of thê southern state instead of quality projects and programs for the people
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by muyibaba222(m): 8:17pm
Naija which way? These politicians are purposely starving Nigerians for this reason
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by Fingerprinter(m): 8:17pm
That's the bane of our politics
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by Africonji: 8:18pm
Anambra: Man Arrested For Inducing Voters Says Money Meant For 'APGA Party Agents'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_RLVidUWbQ
The Professor that was arrested Saturday morning by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Anambra for allegedly inducing the electorates has denied the allegation. Professor Ifedioranma Nwaana, who was arrested by DSS buying votes at a polling unit located at Community Primary School, Amawbia in Awka, Anambra State capital speakingwith reporters said that the money was meant for ‘APGA Party Agents’
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/anambra-election-man-arrested-inducing-voters-said-money-meant-apga-party-agents/
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by omooluorun(m): 8:18pm
Selling your future for peanuts. Na wa oo
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by kokotconcepts(m): 8:18pm
Seen
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by Alexander001(m): 8:18pm
Abeg which party be dat?
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by point5: 8:19pm
If only he shud be rightfully prosecuted,,believe others will learn..
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by Emvico34: 8:19pm
Ipod and money are like 5 and 6
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by phranklyn92(m): 8:20pm
weytin concern me
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by cosmatika(m): 8:20pm
I once saw a man during an election thumb print for PDP & ANPP on d same ballot paper, I asked him why, he said he ate the money of both parties, so instead of giving one his vote, let it be void. Na wetin Anambra ppl suppose do APshit & APGA today
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by origima: 8:20pm
Aaaaa aaaah pikin way set him mama no go sleep him too no go sleep.too bad to lure people to vote through this outdated way but then,when ipobs who love money more than God can dream of boycott, give them the remedy "money " and they will vote even twice if possible
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by Nebuzaradan: 8:21pm
CHANNELStv2020:gbam assuming it's contrary the world will never take them serious again
but they showed the world that they're done with one Nigeria
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by uzoclinton(m): 8:22pm
Na Normal Thing
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by FrancisDiote(m): 8:22pm
Imagine selling your future to criminals
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by fatymore(f): 8:23pm
What's the name of the party..... ...let US know.. So we can let the world know
|Re: Party Agents Caught Paying For Votes In Anambra Elections(videos) by talktrue1(m): 8:23pm
How do we know that they are connected with the election
Pdp Presidential Candidate To Emerge On October 10 / What Is Good About Goodluck.is The Oct1 Bombing Or What?some1 Shud Convince Me / Okah Ordered Bombers To Detonate Explosives’
