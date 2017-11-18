Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee (16905 Views)

Aye Dee: Nigerians Being Lied To, Buhari & Governors Didn't Meet At Abuja House / Olubunmi Odumusi Dies After Swearing-in As Ogun Permanent Secretary (photo) / Abubakar Shekau Is Still Alive - Aye Dee (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The real question for Anambra isn't who is winning the election, but how long after his swearing in before Obiano declares for APC...

https://mobile.twitter.com/MrAyeDee/status/931939676386144257 There is strong indication that the incumbent Gov will decamp to Apc after his electoral victory. Anyway Nwoye has been..... 1 Like





Not only apc, even ZanuPF Ndi araNot only apc, even ZanuPF 25 Likes 1 Share

Why won't people stay for a second without creating false stories to attract attention ?



@op, 4 Likes

hmmmk

This mumu again. Him and tonye i no sabi who worse 11 Likes

Hmm

Propaganda apc 2 Likes 1 Share

If he win we all know he will decamp to APC shortly after winning. Meanwhile, APC has extended its tentacles to the SE today with this impressive show, APGA has retained its hold in Anambra at diminishing rate but the PDP has collected its official death certificate.

7 Likes 1 Share

linda come carry your boy 1 Like

Nonsense talk... 2 Likes

I hope not.



Please politicians STOP cross carpeting.

Then apga votes will be another person next election.







A military officer was given a 3-day leave to go and enjoy with his newly wedded wife. He arrived home and realized that his wife was in her menstrual period! He had to send an SOS message to headquarters, requesting for an extension of his leave days. He prepared his message in the usual military coded language. He wrote:

Soldier: Omega One, this is Omega Twelve. Danger on the field. Red in front. Leave extension requested. Do you read me? Red in front... passage not clear. Extend leave sir!!!

Headquarters replied:

This is Omega One. We read you loud and clear. The danger is minimal! Attack frm the back and resume immediately. Leave extension, denied! I repeat.... Attack with minimal force from the back and resume immediately... Way is clear from behind! Extension denied! 20 Likes 3 Shares

denko:

There is strong indication that the incumbent Gov will decamp to Apc after his electoral victory. Anyway Nwoye has been.....







https://mobile.twitter.com/MrAyeDee/status/931939676386144257 op madness... Spits and walks out on this useless APCshits news op madness... Spits and walks out on this useless APCshits news 2 Likes 1 Share

Is not possible oooooooo 2 Likes

May all that brought apc upon us ripe their reward 2 Likes





Are they sure they are not day dreaming? So APC dey eye Obiano like thisAre they sure they are not day dreaming? 6 Likes

All ur plans to turn Anambra into APC state will fall like the walls of Jericho 11 Likes

Sprumbabafather:

Ndi ara



Not only apc, even ZanuPF zanupf lol lol 3 Likes

And who's Aye Dee? Name of a place or thing? 4 Likes

One party state 70% loading

Not possible 1 Like

He won't decamp. Senseless propaganda. 5 Likes

aalangel:

And who's Aye Dee? Name of a place or thing? he used to be my aristo he used to be my aristo

Mologi:

Then apga votes will be another person next election.







A military officer was given a 3-day leave to go and enjoy with his newly wedded wife. He arrived home and realized that his wife was in her menstrual period! He had to send an SOS message to headquarters, requesting for an extension of his leave days. He prepared his message in the usual military coded language. He wrote:

Soldier: Omega One, this is Omega Twelve. Danger on the field. Red in front. Leave extension requested. Do you read me? Red in front... passage not clear. Extend leave sir!!!

Headquarters replied:

This is Omega One. We read you loud and clear. The danger is minimal! Attack frm the back and resume immediately. Leave extension, denied! I repeat.... Attack with minimal force from the back and resume immediately... Way is clear from behind! Extension denied!





guy u are just a crook! guy u are just a crook! 2 Likes

We dont want the bleaching babbitt in our party

Sprumbabafather:

Ndi ara



Not only apc, even ZanuPF Somebody is here talking reality and you are abusing him. Somebody is here talking reality and you are abusing him.

Special shoutout to all IPOB miscreants, you all have out-done yourselves. I mean no snatching of ballot box, no fighting in polling units, the



observers gets to see NO terrorist, no bloodshed, less invalid votes recorded because we all know all of you do leave the space provided and



thumb print else where, collating of results became easy. All these was achieved because of you, IPOB. Thank You for making Anambra



election the most peaceful election ever recorded in Nigeria. 2 Likes