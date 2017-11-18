₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by denko(m): 8:38pm
There is strong indication that the incumbent Gov will decamp to Apc after his electoral victory. Anyway Nwoye has been.....
The real question for Anambra isn't who is winning the election, but how long after his swearing in before Obiano declares for APC...
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by Sprumbabafather: 8:42pm
Ndi ara
Not only apc, even ZanuPF
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by ClitoPen: 8:55pm
Why won't people stay for a second without creating false stories to attract attention ?
@op,
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by rebecon: 9:06pm
hmmmk
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by yeyerolling: 9:06pm
This mumu again. Him and tonye i no sabi who worse
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by adekanmbi1986(m): 9:06pm
Hmm
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by LUGBE: 9:06pm
Propaganda apc
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by dotcomnamename: 9:06pm
If he win we all know he will decamp to APC shortly after winning. Meanwhile, APC has extended its tentacles to the SE today with this impressive show, APGA has retained its hold in Anambra at diminishing rate but the PDP has collected its official death certificate.
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by idyicy45: 9:06pm
linda come carry your boy
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by NwaNimo1(m): 9:07pm
Nonsense talk...
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by designVATExcel: 9:07pm
I hope not.
Please politicians STOP cross carpeting.
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by Mologi(m): 9:07pm
Then apga votes will be another person next election.
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by Referendum50(f): 9:07pm
denko:op madness... Spits and walks out on this useless APCshits news
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by Halexgos3(m): 9:08pm
Is not possible oooooooo
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by naija2dabone(m): 9:08pm
May all that brought apc upon us ripe their reward
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by mazimee(m): 9:09pm
So APC dey eye Obiano like this
Are they sure they are not day dreaming?
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by Franco2017(m): 9:10pm
All ur plans to turn Anambra into APC state will fall like the walls of Jericho
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by qualityGod(m): 9:10pm
Sprumbabafather:zanupf lol
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by aalangel(f): 9:10pm
And who's Aye Dee? Name of a place or thing?
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by IYANGBALI: 9:10pm
One party state 70% loading
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:11pm
Not possible
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by Sultannayef: 9:11pm
He won't decamp. Senseless propaganda.
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by IYANGBALI: 9:12pm
aalangel:he used to be my aristo
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by BruncleZuma: 9:12pm
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by cyojunior1: 9:12pm
Mologi:
guy u are just a crook!
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by nairavsdollars: 9:14pm
We dont want the bleaching babbitt in our party
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by tinsel: 9:15pm
Sprumbabafather:Somebody is here talking reality and you are abusing him.
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by Truthbtold1: 9:15pm
Special shoutout to all IPOB miscreants, you all have out-done yourselves. I mean no snatching of ballot box, no fighting in polling units, the
observers gets to see NO terrorist, no bloodshed, less invalid votes recorded because we all know all of you do leave the space provided and
thumb print else where, collating of results became easy. All these was achieved because of you, IPOB. Thank You for making Anambra
election the most peaceful election ever recorded in Nigeria.
|Re: Obiano Likely To Decamp To APC If He Wins & After Swearing In - Aye Dee by Inspire01(m): 9:15pm
Sprumbabafather:Lolz as d new Mugabe
