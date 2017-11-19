Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Help!! My Father's Brother Wants To Inherit Some Of His Properties (4925 Views)

Please am in need of advices here



My dad has a younger brother whom he trained to the university before he died, being his only brother!

My dads father died when he finished secondary school and my dad was the only one that the family could look up to. So he did some jobs, got some money and trained his younger brother to the university level..



My uncle graduated 10 years ago and nothing to show of it.. My father tried giving him a work to do in a bank, he refused the work and started having problems with my father.



Fast forward now my dad is late, has left behind some kids which are in the university and others are still attending school.



Instead of my uncle to put hands with my mum and burry my father, he is busy dragging my mum to the village that they should share some of my father's property with him, saying that my dad never did anything for him, meanwhile my dad trained him to the University which he never did to any of his children before he died.



Please..my need for posting this is to know if there is any place or anywhere that says that my Uncle must inherit a part of my late father's property, because its part of this property we the children are going to use and establish ourselves and my dad gave a wish that nobody should sell any of his lands while on the sick bed!



Please which legal backing and traditional backing can we use to prevent my uncle from going near that land!..because that land is worth hundreds of millions of naira now!!

Thanks





Please I need solutions too..because we are suspecting him of killing my father because of all his actions!...



Thanks 2 Likes

Please do something about this..cos my fathers family is ganging up against us!!

How can we make my uncle stay away from my fathers possession while they have not buried him,because that's a major concern for them to burry him

N/b.this my major concern for them to bury him without causing any problem in the family

Does your mother have a marriage certificate? If no, can she provide witnesses to her being married to your father?.

Alexas58:

Please do something about this..cos my fathers family is ganging up against us!! This happens when you give your extended family too much Lee way.



Start succession proceedings in court. Its an application for you and your father's children and wife to inherit from him.



Don't include your extended family in the proceedings. Just his children and wife. Be bold and ready to fight because those people can leave you in the streets if you smile with them. This happens when you give your extended family too much Lee way.Start succession proceedings in court. Its an application for you and your father's children and wife to inherit from him.Don't include your extended family in the proceedings. Just his children and wife. Be bold and ready to fight because those people can leave you in the streets if you smile with them. 19 Likes

BruncleZuma:

Does your mother have a marriage certificate? If no, can she provide witnesses to her being married to your father?. Yes..there is a proof Yes..there is a proof 2 Likes

Alexas58:



Yes..there is a proof

There's a good lawyer whom I used to know whilst gallivanting in Port Harcourt, I think he's from Rumuigbo, so he'd be in a better chance to help.



He's a very understanding lawyer try contacting him on Facebook Njimowhor Okocha if you're lucky and convincing he may take you on pro bono.



Best of luck. There's a good lawyer whom I used to know whilst gallivanting in Port Harcourt, I think he's from Rumuigbo, so he'd be in a better chance to help.He's a very understanding lawyer try contacting him on Facebook Njimowhor Okocha if you're lucky and convincing he may take you on pro bono.Best of luck. 3 Likes

Please ask ur mum to get a lawyer(not charge nd bail ooo) nd get this nipped now...



Secondly, ur mum should stop attending their unnecessary meeting else, her death might be close too..



Wish u guyz luck... 17 Likes 2 Shares

Muafrika2:



This happens when you give your extended family too much Lee way.



Start succession proceedings in court. Its an application for you and your father's children and wife to inherit from him.



Don't include your extended family in the proceedings. Just his children and wife. Be bold and ready to fight because those people can leave you in the streets if you smile with them. Please how do they start succession proceedings in court Please how do they start succession proceedings in court

Alexas58:



Please how do they start succession proceedings in court There are some standard forms you fill with details of his assets, dependants and liabilities (debts, loans etc)



It also conations a form whereby you and your mother or just her apply to be the administrator of his property which means to take care of it for a few months and facilitate it's subdivision among his children and wife. It only takes months. Not sure of Nigeria coz am not there.



Its a process you can start yourself with help from court registry. Its best you get a lawyer to start the process because the paperwork can be confusing. There are some standard forms you fill with details of his assets, dependants and liabilities (debts, loans etc)It also conations a form whereby you and your mother or just her apply to be the administrator of his property which means to take care of it for a few months and facilitate it's subdivision among his children and wife. It only takes months. Not sure of Nigeria coz am not there.Its a process you can start yourself with help from court registry. Its best you get a lawyer to start the process because the paperwork can be confusing.

Its a pity your dad didn't leave any will before he died. 2 Likes

This is serious.

Muafrika2:



There are some standard forms you fill with details of his assets, dependants and liabilities (debts, loans etc)



It also conations a form whereby you and your mother or just her apply to be the administrator of his property which means to take care of it for a few months and facilitate it's subdivision among his children and wife. It only takes months. Not sure of Nigeria coz am not there.



Its a process you can start yourself with help from court registry. Its best you get a lawyer to start the process because the paperwork can be confusing. OK..thanks OK..thanks 1 Like

Since your dad died intestate apply to the courts to inherit his properties.... Since your mom is legally married to him all is very simple. Start early. She should stop going to those family meetings... Or else she is close to her death.



Meanwhile she should not quarrel with the family members... But diplomatically disengage from them. 1 Like







Your uncle is still family.



Your mom shouldn't be stingy, she should give him some properties. That's exactly what your late dad will have done for his brother.

After all, you said he isn't doing so well now.



She should give him some.

Just like your dad died to leave them, he will too.

Life is vanity upon vanity.



I'd also advice you guys strive hard for yourselves and don't count so much on your dad's properties. He worked for them, work for yours too.

They are just a bonus and not the principal. Your uncle is still family.Your mom shouldn't be stingy, she should give him some properties. That's exactly what your late dad will have done for his brother.After all, you said he isn't doing so well now.She should give him some.Just like your dad died to leave them, he will too.Life is vanity upon vanity.I'd also advice you guys strive hard for yourselves and don't count so much on your dad's properties. He worked for them, work for yours too.They are just a bonus and not the principal. 9 Likes 1 Share

SmartchoiceNGR:

Since your dad died intestate apply to the courts to inherit his properties.... Since your mom is legally married to him all is very simple. Start early. Please how do I go about it,and how much is involved to intestate apply Please how do I go about it,and how much is involved to intestate apply

Be informed that your late father brother will be given land to build if he has requested, but that land must be your grandfathers property.



He can't be given anything from your late fathers property but he is entitled to get something from your grandfathers property which is his own father. No be your papa alone waka come 3 Likes 1 Share

Alexas58:



Please how do I go about it,and how much is involved to intestate apply All courts have a probate division.... That's the section you need. My knowledge is academic... Kindly notify a lawyer. Where's your location? All courts have a probate division.... That's the section you need. My knowledge is academic... Kindly notify a lawyer. Where's your location? 1 Like

LUGBE:

Be informed that your late father brother will be given land to build if he has requested, but that land must be your grandfathers property.



He can't be given anything from your late fathers property but he is entitled to get something from your grandfathers property which is his own father. No be your papa alone waka come

True! True!

SmartchoiceNGR:



All courts have a probate division.... That's the section you need. My knowledge is academic... Kindly notify a lawyer. Where's your location? Please send me a pm!!

Cos of security reasons Please send me a pm!!Cos of security reasons

Alexas58:



Please send me a pm!!

Cos of security reasons I am not sending any PM. I don't want to be involved. Thanks. I only offered advice! I am not sending any PM. I don't want to be involved. Thanks. I only offered advice! 4 Likes

Dad didn't leave will?

makydebbie:

Dad didn't leave will? Yes!!

He was very young!..

He didn't think he would pass on so soon Yes!!He was very young!..He didn't think he would pass on so soon

NwaAmaikpe:







Your uncle is still family.



Your mom shouldn't be stingy, she should give him some properties. That's exactly what your late dad will have done for his brother.

After all, you said he isn't doing so well now.



She should give him some.

Just like your dad died to leave them, he will too.

Life is vanity upon vanity.



I'd also advice you guys strive hard for yourselves and don't count so much on your dad's properties. He worked for them, work for yours too.

They are just a bonus and not the principal.

Thanks.. Read very well where I said my dad trained him to the university and even offered him a job in a bank,but he refused Thanks.. Read very well where I said my dad trained him to the university and even offered him a job in a bank,but he refused 4 Likes

Alexas58:



Yes!!

He was very young!..

He didn't think he would pass on so soon Wow, then make it a court issue, if you try anything with the village elders, trust me, it won't go well. Wow, then make it a court issue, if you try anything with the village elders, trust me, it won't go well.





After your uncle came of age, your dad should have given him a portion of their father's property. .. which I guess he didn't do.. and he died young according to you hence unprepared.



Your uncle is right in wanting his possession. . even if you go to court you wouldn't win.. how can you guys say he wouldn't get even a portion of land from what your dad took over from their father ? or did your grandfather share the property before he died?



And stop all these your dad sent him to school and all. ..and so ?



Imagine your elder brother taking over everything your dad has and leaving nothing for you.



Your family better reasons well and does things accordingly, land war is usually bloody. I'm guessing your grandfather died without sharing his property? As such your father took over his properties being that your uncle was young then?After your uncle came of age, your dad should have given him a portion of their father's property. .. which I guess he didn't do.. and he died young according to you hence unprepared.Your uncle is right in wanting his possession. . even if you go to court you wouldn't win.. how can you guys say he wouldn't get even a portion of land from what your dad took over from their father? or did your grandfather share the property before he died?And stop all these your dad sent him to school and all. ..and soImagine your elder brother taking over everything your dad has and leaving nothing for you.Your family better reasons well and does things accordingly, land war is usually bloody. 8 Likes

administration of estates law protects your mum and the children. furthermore Ukeje vs Ukeje allows a woman to inherit. must I add the constitutional provision about no discrimination based on sex or manner of birth?

the property involved was it in your fathers name? did it belong to him outrightly or inherited family property?

if it was inherited family property, Native law will determine the sharing formula and yes your uncle has a portion. PS this depends on the customs of your tribe

however if it was acquired by daddy during his lifetime, then your uncle is just being greedy.

to protect yourself, get probate forms and fill. do not institute a case against the administration yet as it might lead to govt managing it.

go round all the properties and mark this property is not for sale. 8 Likes

Alexas58:

Please am in need of advices here

My dad has a younger brother whom he trained to the university before he died,being his only brother!

My dads father died when he finished secondary school and my dad was the only one that the family could look up to..so he did some jobs,got some money and trained his younger brother to the university level..

My uncle graduated 10 years ago and nothing to show of it..my father tried giving him a work to do in a bank,he refused the work and started having problems with my father

Fast forward now my dad is late has left behind some kids which are in the university and others are still attending school

Instead of my uncle to put hands with my mum and burry my father,he is busy dragging my mum to the village that they should share some of my fathers property with him,saying that my dad never did anything for him,mean while my dad trained him to the University which he never did to any of his children before he died

Please..my need for posting this is to know if there is any placeor anywhere that says that my Uncle must inherit a part of my late father's property..because its part of this property we the children are going to use and establish ourselves and my dad gave a wish that nobody should sell any of his lands while on the sick bed!

Please wch legal backing and traditional backing can we use to prevent my uncle from going near that land!..because that land is worth hundreds of millions of naira now!!

Thanks



Cc Seun

Cc lalasticlala

Cc mynd44

Please I need solutions too..because we are suspecting him of killing my father because of all his actions!...

Thanks

Sorry this is happening to you, it also happened to us too and we were left with nothing, and life is funny because all of them right now are nowhere at this moment, they are all living in penury some died a frustrating death not like we wished for it, and things are way better for my mother. I don't know what advice to give you, just ensure you work hard and be ambitious, imagine someone who was married to obasanjo friend and spending cash like mad years later calling to beg you for money after their family did what they did to you. Take care bro Sorry this is happening to you, it also happened to us too and we were left with nothing, and life is funny because all of them right now are nowhere at this moment, they are all living in penury some died a frustrating death not like we wished for it, and things are way better for my mother. I don't know what advice to give you, just ensure you work hard and be ambitious, imagine someone who was married to obasanjo friend and spending cash like mad years later calling to beg you for money after their family did what they did to you. Take care bro 3 Likes

Run for your lives!

PresVA:

I'm guessing your grandfather died without sharing his property? As such your father took over his properties being that your uncle was young then?



After your uncle came of age, your dad should have given him a portion of their father's property. .. which I guess he didn't do.. and he died young according to you hence unprepared.



Your uncle is right in wanting his possession. . even if you go to court you wouldn't win.. how can you guys say he wouldn't get even a portion of land from what your dad took over from their father ? or did your grandfather share the property before he died?



And stop all these your dad sent him to school and all. ..and so ?



Imagine your elder brother taking over everything your dad has and leaving nothing for you.



Your family better reasons well and does things accordingly, land war is usually bloody. My grand father based in the village and he had an extended family..so he left nothing for them!!

My dad has to work hard to achieve all he had,his step step brothers took away everything from them while they were small My grand father based in the village and he had an extended family..so he left nothing for them!!My dad has to work hard to achieve all he had,his step step brothers took away everything from them while they were small 3 Likes

mankettle:

administration of estates law protects your mum and the children. furthermore Ukeje vs Ukeje allows a woman to inherit. must I add the constitutional provision about no discrimination based on sex or manner of birth?

the property involved was it in your fathers name? did it belong to him outrightly or inherited family property?

if it was inherited family property, Native law will determine the sharing formula and yes your uncle has a portion. PS this depends on the customs of your tribe

however if it was acquired by daddy during his lifetime, then your uncle is just being greedy.

to protect yourself, get probate forms and fill. do not institute a case against the administration yet as it might lead to govt managing it.

go round all the properties and mark this property is not for sale. He single handedly bought them and they are all in his name.. He single handedly bought them and they are all in his name.. 5 Likes

If u can take legal actions, fine.



I will advise tho, a man's wealth consisted not of the things he possesses.



Your life is more impt than millions of naira. If u said u suspect ur father was murdered diabolically, then why do u want to fight.



That u are the first son doesn't mean u will put ur head on the chopping block. I don't even know how old u are.



Why will ur dad, while on d sick bed be worrying about selling of land. Now he has left it behind. Sorry for ur loss, I knw it's painful. I am just trying to show u there is nothing in this earth. Don't be driven by material wealth, be driven by the wisdom of God.



I am almost certain u are Igbo, nwannem, listen to me, jiri ya nwayo. U have unborn children, don't die in a fight that claimed your father's life. To what end.



If ur uncle says the land shld be sold and money shared, his life will still not amount to anything years from now so the most impt thing is your wellbeing, that of your mother and siblings.



Stubbornness is not bravery. Use wisdom. 3 Likes