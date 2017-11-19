Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) (4313 Views)

http://metronaija.com/photos-saraki-casts-vote-kwara-lg-elections/ Senate President, Bukola Saraki casting his vote for LGA Chairmen and Councillors at the Kwara state local government elections.

Okay who e help 2 Likes

Saraki the man that will finish Atiku political career





CROWNWEALTH019:

You don see Anambra result? You can see PDP don pafuka

madridguy:

PDP IS APGA PDP IS APGA



PDP IS APGA PDP IS APGA 4 Likes

One man. One vote. One Barbecue.







he's alost lose.

Ngwa APC go weep for those who gives two fuçks... 2 Likes

.

Na Sunday be their election?

good for him

the guy even looks out of place in the picture . i am sure he didnt spend much time there .

all those around him look hungry with poverty while he looks fresh , rich and well taken care

casting vote to deceive the populace. As if we don't know you've annointed winners already 1 Like

dey rigged d election like mad in Oro. 1 Like







madridguy:

You don see Anambra result? You can see PDP don pafuka



Ur party is at the center and set can't win d election after spending so much money, day alone is a shame. Didn't, u see pdp campaign rally it was like a grave yard. It didn't, t even expect demons to perform did much to show apc is just a chest beating party.

Şhît head





CROWNWEALTH019:



Wake up from your slumber.





waveman2:



Ipob with excuses.





Ipob with excuses.

unitysheart:

Na Sunday be their election?

Forget d poster..I live in Ilorin, d election was conducted yesterday (Saturday).

Ilorin locals would be like " Snate Presdent ti de" they all come out in case he sprays money and I'm pretty sure he would spray money there cos that's his way

gbagyiza:





well armed men went to steal ballot boxes in Adewole

madridguy:

Said by who? He was beaten by PDP at ajikobi ward Ilorin west LGA and also the governor was beaten by pdp councillor(because no PDP chairman to contest with)at baale ward saare ifelodun LGA. But they are yet to declare the guy as winner(knowing fully well that they have to win by fire by force even if its going to be on rigging)

sinceraconcept:

U think so, not everyone because the results speaks louder that they have to wait on how to rig it. Same thing happened to sen. Shaba lafiagi that got his house burnt by the youth of his community





kokozain:



Are you INEC official?

madridguy:

Are you INEC official?



Check my profile I am fully based in Ilorin and followed the outcome of the elections duly. Check my profile I am fully based in Ilorin and followed the outcome of the elections duly. 1 Like

I was there too 1 Like

CHYSPARKY:

he EPP him self..

Oladipo1166:

na their way





kokozain:



Based in ilorin is not a yardstick my brother.