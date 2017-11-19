₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by metronaija3: 8:51am
Senate President, Bukola Saraki casting his vote for LGA Chairmen and Councillors at the Kwara state local government elections.
http://metronaija.com/photos-saraki-casts-vote-kwara-lg-elections/
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by CHYSPARKY(f): 9:15am
Okay who e help
2 Likes
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:18am
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:35am
Saraki the man that will finish Atiku political career
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:35am
You don see Anambra result? You can see PDP don pafuka
CROWNWEALTH019:
1 Like
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:56am
madridguy:PDP IS APGA
4 Likes
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:12am
One man. One vote. One Barbecue.
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by olahero(m): 10:13am
he's alost lose.
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 10:13am
Ngwa APC go weep for those who gives two fuçks...
2 Likes
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by CarlyX8(m): 10:13am
.
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by unitysheart(m): 10:14am
Na Sunday be their election?
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by morereb10: 10:14am
good for him
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by onatisi(m): 10:15am
the guy even looks out of place in the picture . i am sure he didnt spend much time there .
all those around him look hungry with poverty while he looks fresh , rich and well taken care
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by frustratedrat(m): 10:19am
casting vote to deceive the populace. As if we don't know you've annointed winners already
1 Like
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by Oladipo1166(m): 10:20am
dey rigged d election like mad in Oro.
1 Like
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by waveman2: 10:21am
Ur party is at the center and set can't win d election after spending so much money, day alone is a shame. Didn't, u see pdp campaign rally it was like a grave yard. It didn't, t even expect demons to perform did much to show apc is just a chest beating party.
madridguy:
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:27am
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by Amosjaj(m): 10:31am
Şhît head
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:33am
Wake up from your slumber.
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:35am
Ipob with excuses.
waveman2:
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by gbagyiza: 10:49am
unitysheart:
Forget d poster..I live in Ilorin, d election was conducted yesterday (Saturday).
1 Like
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by sinceraconcept: 10:52am
Ilorin locals would be like " Snate Presdent ti de" they all come out in case he sprays money and I'm pretty sure he would spray money there cos that's his way
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by sinceraconcept: 10:55am
gbagyiza:well armed men went to steal ballot boxes in Adewole
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by kokozain(m): 10:58am
madridguy:Said by who? He was beaten by PDP at ajikobi ward Ilorin west LGA and also the governor was beaten by pdp councillor(because no PDP chairman to contest with)at baale ward saare ifelodun LGA. But they are yet to declare the guy as winner(knowing fully well that they have to win by fire by force even if its going to be on rigging)
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by kokozain(m): 11:00am
sinceraconcept:U think so, not everyone because the results speaks louder that they have to wait on how to rig it. Same thing happened to sen. Shaba lafiagi that got his house burnt by the youth of his community
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:02am
Are you INEC official?
kokozain:
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by kokozain(m): 11:03am
madridguy:Check my profile I am fully based in Ilorin and followed the outcome of the elections duly.
1 Like
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by RisMas(m): 11:06am
I was there too
1 Like
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by eedrissa(m): 11:10am
CHYSPARKY:he EPP him self..
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by meforyou1(m): 11:10am
Oladipo1166:na their way
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:20am
Based in ilorin is not a yardstick my brother.
kokozain:
|Re: Kwara LG Elections: Saraki Casts His Vote (Photos) by kokozain(m): 11:27am
madridguy:U are very much correct but the reality must be pronounced and that is what you are hearing from me
(0) (Reply)
