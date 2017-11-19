Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'Future Whistleblowers May Resort To Pay Before Service' - Senator Shehu Sani (209 Views)

‘Future whistleblowers may resort to pay before service’ Senator Shehu Sani tells FG



Following the unending drama surrounding the payment of N860 million to the whistleblower that led to the recovery of $43 million in the Ikoyi apartment, Senator Shehu Sani says this could lead to future whistleblowers to ask for payment for they blow the whistle of any hidden loot.





Yes na. If na me, na pay before service

If you blow whistle and you’re wrong, you go to jail.



If you blow whistle and you’re right, you go to psychiatric hospital..



Who won take those options? 2 Likes

Whistle blowing is dead. Killed by St. Buhari Is a Good man, its the people around him stupidity.

Shehu Sani is a smart northern politician. Probably the only man that thinks straight in that part of the country.



If he stands for presidential election, he already has my vote







That ewedu snitch still has 86 years to stay in that psychiatric hospital in yaba left. People really think the criminal Federal Government will pay someone N860 million? Bwahahahahaha!That ewedu snitch still has 86 years to stay in that psychiatric hospital in yaba left.

aswear na cash @ hand

Cash