Senator Shehu Sani
‘Future whistleblowers may resort to pay before service’ Senator Shehu Sani tells FG
Following the unending drama surrounding the payment of N860 million to the whistleblower that led to the recovery of $43 million in the Ikoyi apartment, Senator Shehu Sani says this could lead to future whistleblowers to ask for payment for they blow the whistle of any hidden loot.
Re: 'Future Whistleblowers May Resort To Pay Before Service' - Senator Shehu Sani by Gotze1:
Yes na. If na me, na pay before service
Re: 'Future Whistleblowers May Resort To Pay Before Service' - Senator Shehu Sani by raker300:
If you blow whistle and you’re wrong, you go to jail.
If you blow whistle and you’re right, you go to psychiatric hospital..
Who won take those options?
Re: 'Future Whistleblowers May Resort To Pay Before Service' - Senator Shehu Sani by jerseyboy:
Whistle blowing is dead. Killed by St. Buhari Is a Good man, its the people around him stupidity.
Re: 'Future Whistleblowers May Resort To Pay Before Service' - Senator Shehu Sani by SoNature(m):
Shehu Sani is a smart northern politician. Probably the only man that thinks straight in that part of the country.
If he stands for presidential election, he already has my vote
Re: 'Future Whistleblowers May Resort To Pay Before Service' - Senator Shehu Sani by BudeYahooCom:
People really think the criminal Federal Government will pay someone N860 million? Bwahahahahaha!
That ewedu snitch still has 86 years to stay in that psychiatric hospital in yaba left.
Re: 'Future Whistleblowers May Resort To Pay Before Service' - Senator Shehu Sani by fakeprophet(m):
aswear na cash @ hand
Re: 'Future Whistleblowers May Resort To Pay Before Service' - Senator Shehu Sani by Greenville990:
Cash
Re: 'Future Whistleblowers May Resort To Pay Before Service' - Senator Shehu Sani by quiverfull(m):
They may just resort to blackmailing the looters...or they just might loot the loot themselves.
Re: 'Future Whistleblowers May Resort To Pay Before Service' - Senator Shehu Sani by BruncleZuma:
