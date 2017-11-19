Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi (26359 Views)

While Bianca is a staunch supporter of Willie Obiano, Emeka recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress, APC.



The wife of the former Biafran leader Dim Odimegwu Ojukwu expressed joy with the victory recorded by the APGA candidate at the polling units in her ward, Umudim Central School, in Nnewi North LGA.



A breakdown of results collated in the unit showed that APGA recorded 261 votes, APC 98, and PDP 80.



Speaking to newsmen in the area, Mrs. Ojukwu, said, “In my area, APGA is winning. I believe we will go on to win the election.”



Emeka Ojukwu Jr. had thrown his weight behind the APC candidate, Tony Nwoye.





Noted.

Interesting.

Step mom defeats Step son in her ward!!





FFK right now. 26 Likes 2 Shares

Prodigal son 39 Likes 2 Shares

PDP FOR 2019, velieve it or not just note it down somewhere 4 Likes 1 Share

Power of woman � 1 Like 1 Share

A house divided against itself will not stand!

Biafrans are simply their own problem; even within a family.. na wa oo! 17 Likes 2 Shares

Riding On Ojukwus Legacy, I just hope they don't destroy what's left of the late ikemba of Nnewi 13 Likes

Wife of the original Biafran warlord heavily involved in the election. Who them is that mischief calling my dear country a zoo asking his zombies to boycott elections? 18 Likes 3 Shares

wetin this greedy son dey think before?

that Nnewi people will leave his father party and vote for bokoharam party? 66 Likes 2 Shares

He never known Anambrarians 6 Likes

Agunwanyi, Ezigbo Ada Igbo, may you continue preserving Ikemba's legacies. 28 Likes 3 Shares

This woman is very pretty sha 6 Likes

Nebuzaradan:

wetin this greedy son dey think before?

that Nnewi people will leave his father party and vote for bokoharam party?

I tell you the guy no get common sense.

He thinks Anambra people will welcome muslim party of Boko Haram?



Western life has blindfolded him not to recognize the real characteristics of his people. I tell you the guy no get common sense.He thinks Anambra people will welcome muslim party of Boko Haram?Western life has blindfolded him not to recognize the real characteristics of his people. 49 Likes

iambabaG:

A house divided against itself will not stand!

Biafrans are simply their own problem; even within a family.. na wa oo!

What's this one saying?

Did you hear they were fighting?

or she would have competed with man from north? What's this one saying?Did you hear they were fighting?or she would have competed with man from north? 10 Likes

No going back we recognize our own. APGA 7 Likes

So the spirit of Ojukwu is with the woman, no with his son,, hmmm... interesting 1 Like





Mr nwoye yu can try next time in Katsina..I feel yu will be very lucky dia. Hahaha!Losser..Apc winning Anambra is like Robert mugabe winning election in AMELIKAMr nwoye yu can try next time in Katsina..I feel yu will be very lucky dia. 9 Likes

With the results i am seeing online, i cant help but ask if all the crowd that was at awka during apc final rally didnt vote huh. I know obiano will win. 6 Likes

My I think dey are banging each other what about you guys 1 Like

madridguy:

Noted.

Salahudeen my fellow Afonja but Wetin concern our conehead with igbo matters sef Salahudeen my fellow Afonja but Wetin concern our conehead with igbo matters sef 4 Likes

K, fine woman

Nebuzaradan:

wetin this greedy son dey think before?

that Nnewi people will leave his father party and vote for bokoharam party? that guy has collected his money from the useless apc and moved on. Lol... No real igbo man likes Boko haram apc party unless money is involved that guy has collected his money from the useless apc and moved on. Lol... No real igbo man likes Boko haram apc party unless money is involved 7 Likes 1 Share

See Afonjas salivating and commenting above " this woman is pretty," " she fine sha". That's all they are good for....admiring beautiful women and don't know when to be professional. Because they don't have beautiful women in their region. They see any beautiful woman, they can't control themselves. Igbo men rarely say a word because THIS IS WHAT WE ARE USED TO...WE HAVE BEEN SEEING BEAUTIFUL WOMEN, EVEN MILLIONS FINER THAN BIANCA SINCE BIRTH; SO WE ARE NOT MOVED. Tasty Afonjas; so hungry, the funny thing is women like these don't even look their side. 8 Likes 1 Share