|Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by LasGidiOwner: 11:19am
Bianca Ojukwu yesterday floored her step-son, Emeka Ojukwu Jr. in the Anambra State governorship election.
While Bianca is a staunch supporter of Willie Obiano, Emeka recently decamped to the All Progressives Congress, APC.
The wife of the former Biafran leader Dim Odimegwu Ojukwu expressed joy with the victory recorded by the APGA candidate at the polling units in her ward, Umudim Central School, in Nnewi North LGA.
A breakdown of results collated in the unit showed that APGA recorded 261 votes, APC 98, and PDP 80.
Speaking to newsmen in the area, Mrs. Ojukwu, said, “In my area, APGA is winning. I believe we will go on to win the election.”
Emeka Ojukwu Jr. had thrown his weight behind the APC candidate, Tony Nwoye.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/11/19/anambra-election-bianca-defeats-ojukwus-first-son/amp/
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by madridguy(m): 11:23am
Noted.
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:24am
Interesting.
Step mom defeats Step son in her ward!!
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by python1: 11:38am
FFK right now.
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by millionboi2: 11:45am
Prodigal son
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by Gistusmore: 11:45am
PDP FOR 2019, velieve it or not just note it down somewhere
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by Yorubaangel(m): 11:45am
Power of woman �
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by iambabaG: 11:45am
A house divided against itself will not stand!
Biafrans are simply their own problem; even within a family.. na wa oo!
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:46am
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by lordcabasa(m): 11:46am
Riding On Ojukwus Legacy, I just hope they don't destroy what's left of the late ikemba of Nnewi
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by mokaflex(m): 11:46am
Wife of the original Biafran warlord heavily involved in the election. Who them is that mischief calling my dear country a zoo asking his zombies to boycott elections?
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by Nebuzaradan: 11:46am
wetin this greedy son dey think before?
that Nnewi people will leave his father party and vote for bokoharam party?
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by Benjom(m): 11:46am
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by victorazyvictor(m): 11:47am
He never known Anambrarians
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by sanpipita(m): 11:47am
Agunwanyi, Ezigbo Ada Igbo, may you continue preserving Ikemba's legacies.
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by Jiang(m): 11:47am
This woman is very pretty sha
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by victorazyvictor(m): 11:49am
Nebuzaradan:
I tell you the guy no get common sense.
He thinks Anambra people will welcome muslim party of Boko Haram?
Western life has blindfolded him not to recognize the real characteristics of his people.
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by BruncleZuma: 11:50am
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by victorazyvictor(m): 11:51am
iambabaG:
What's this one saying?
Did you hear they were fighting?
or she would have competed with man from north?
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by Deepfreezer(m): 11:51am
No going back we recognize our own. APGA
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by TheDokita(m): 11:53am
So the spirit of Ojukwu is with the woman, no with his son,, hmmm... interesting
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by SHAKABOOM: 11:55am
Hahaha!Losser..Apc winning Anambra is like Robert mugabe winning election in AMELIKA
Mr nwoye yu can try next time in Katsina..I feel yu will be very lucky dia.
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by onstelly(f): 11:55am
With the results i am seeing online, i cant help but ask if all the crowd that was at awka during apc final rally didnt vote huh. I know obiano will win.
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by MorataFC: 11:57am
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by darfay: 11:58am
My I think dey are banging each other what about you guys
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by darfay: 11:58am
madridguy:
Salahudeen my fellow Afonja but Wetin concern our conehead with igbo matters sef
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by CarlyX8(m): 11:58am
K, fine woman
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by Referendum50(f): 11:58am
Nebuzaradan:that guy has collected his money from the useless apc and moved on. Lol... No real igbo man likes Boko haram apc party unless money is involved
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by liberalsinnerx: 11:59am
See Afonjas salivating and commenting above " this woman is pretty," " she fine sha". That's all they are good for....admiring beautiful women and don't know when to be professional. Because they don't have beautiful women in their region. They see any beautiful woman, they can't control themselves. Igbo men rarely say a word because THIS IS WHAT WE ARE USED TO...WE HAVE BEEN SEEING BEAUTIFUL WOMEN, EVEN MILLIONS FINER THAN BIANCA SINCE BIRTH; SO WE ARE NOT MOVED. Tasty Afonjas; so hungry, the funny thing is women like these don't even look their side.
|Re: Bianca Ojukwu Defeats Emeka Ojukwu Junior In His Ward At Nnewi by Referendum50(f): 11:59am
sanpipita:
