The Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria says that its members in Lagos State will start wearing uniforms from Jan. 1, 2018 for security and effective service delivery.



The National President of the association, Mr Isreal Adeshola, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday.



Adeshola said the operational uniform would bring sanity to the service in the state and the country as a whole.



According to him, the association has started training its members in Lagos State and educating them on the job procedures and attitudinal change while on duty.







“The association has been able to train a reasonable number of conductors on behavioural change.



“We started the registrations and training at Lagos State Drivers Institute for attitudinal and change in orientation of the members toward passengers and traffic rules.



“By Jan.1, 2018, all our registered members will be in their operational uniforms for proper identification and effective service delivery,” he said.



The president explained that part of the reasons for training its members was to ensure adequate security of passengers and good customer relationship with the people they relate with.



He said that putting on uniforms with identification numbers would ensure accountability and brought sense of responsibility among the members.



Adeshola said that the association was working towards eradicating the menace of using under-age as bus conductors across the country.



He announced that persons from 18 years and above were qualified to join the association.



The president added that any minor found operating as a bus conductor should be arrested.



“We are coming out to tell Lagos residents that bus conducting is a respected profession like in other western countries where they are respected because they offered humanitarian services.



“In Nigeria, people see them as nobody which is not supposed to be so,” he said.



http://punchng.com/lagos-bus-conductors-to-wear-uniforms-from-jan-1/



Owo da guys right nw.. Lagos sef..Owo da guys right nw.. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Lagos State Government looking for any way to make money by fire by force. 20 Likes

Eko onibaje 4 Likes

Misplaced priority 12 Likes

Uniform? Those ones? I doubt they'd do it!



Lagos drivers and conductors are some of the worst in Nigeria.



They never have change...never...it often makes me wonder what they do with their change. They can insult passengers and ask them to get down from their buses because of change.



Sincerely, I don't think there's anything good about them



Any action to take to make them better is acceptable! 15 Likes 1 Share

Lagos state govt trying to make money from this. 2 Likes

The motor mechanics and other artisans should also wear clean uniforms.. Imagine sitting beside a dirty mechanic with greased cloths and body..Good one 3 Likes

If you don't want to sit beside a dirty mechanic then get yourself a car. #simple logic If you don't want to sit beside a dirty mechanic then get yourself a car. #simple logic 31 Likes 1 Share

at a time i thought they are changing all the danfo bus to AC bus. so it was all a scam. forward and backward same time. 2 Likes 2 Shares

lalasticlala will not put this on front page because it's not about snake

They will 1st of all drag and pet you to enter therr bus, assist you carry ur bag gently. When the bus is half way and they have already collected money, them go insult life comot 4 u and throw away ur bag if u dey come down...



U know why they do all these? U will still enter becos u non get option.... They will 1st of all drag and pet you to enter therr bus, assist you carry ur bag gently. When the bus is half way and they have already collected money, them go insult life comot 4 u and throw away ur bag if u dey come down...U know why they do all these? U will still enter becos u non get option.... 7 Likes

i hope the color of the uniform will be dark brown or else Lagos will be breaking another world recored as the city with the dirtiest bus conductors 8 Likes 1 Share

Those ones wey no dey baff?

...and recite the National Anthem too? 4 Likes

Is good

Ambo ooo, Ambo... Eko sese bere nii.... U neva chi chumtin

You can take the human out of the slum but you can never take the slum out of the human

Body odour will increase in 100 folds o 4 Likes

Something light



I hope say the uniform go get tie? Hahaha, e go funny no be small.





shey they'll be receiving at least minimum wage as salary also.. shey they'll be receiving at least minimum wage as salary also..

Even if it were so,them go tear the thing na? At the end of the day them fit just tie the shirt for head make dem know say dem get the uniform... Even if it were so,them go tear the thing na? At the end of the day them fit just tie the shirt for head make dem know say dem get the uniform... 5 Likes

white on white





Please let it be 1 Like

They require more than just uniforms ...............

I hope they FULLY implement it.

Eko o ni baje o

APC change

Old news