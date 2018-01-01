₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by fatdon2(m): 5:36pm
The Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria says that its members in Lagos State will start wearing uniforms from Jan. 1, 2018 for security and effective service delivery.
http://punchng.com/lagos-bus-conductors-to-wear-uniforms-from-jan-1/
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by Biggie225(m): 5:44pm
Lagos sef..
Owo da guys right nw..
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by thesicilian: 5:44pm
Lagos State Government looking for any way to make money by fire by force.
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by sarrki(m): 5:47pm
Eko onibaje
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by loneatar: 5:54pm
Misplaced priority
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by SoNature(m): 6:01pm
Uniform? Those ones? I doubt they'd do it!
Lagos drivers and conductors are some of the worst in Nigeria.
They never have change...never...it often makes me wonder what they do with their change. They can insult passengers and ask them to get down from their buses because of change.
Sincerely, I don't think there's anything good about them
Any action to take to make them better is acceptable!
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by serverconnect: 6:11pm
Lagos state govt trying to make money from this.
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by mygeeZ(m): 6:42pm
The motor mechanics and other artisans should also wear clean uniforms.. Imagine sitting beside a dirty mechanic with greased cloths and body..Good one
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by Movic1(m): 6:47pm
mygeeZ:
If you don't want to sit beside a dirty mechanic then get yourself a car. #simple logic
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by yanshDoctor: 6:57pm
at a time i thought they are changing all the danfo bus to AC bus. so it was all a scam. forward and backward same time.
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by zionmde: 7:07pm
i have free uniforms to donate to some of my NL peeps in the conductor business
Madridguy (I have a complete set for one family)
Sarrki (I have two for couples)
alcatraz2005 (I have one for u)
yarimo (I have two for a couple adult and a kid)
Otematum (i have the yabaleft style)
GrandFinale2017 (I have a father and son To-match outfit)
Yyeske (I have 5 for u, u can use one and give ur brothers the rest)
Pls i still have more to donate, just mention any of ur favorite NL peep in the business and i will give him one.
If we dont empower the zombies, Who will?
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by fatdon2(m): 7:10pm
lalasticlala will not put this on front page because it's not about snake
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by NextGovernor(m): 7:40pm
SoNature:
They will 1st of all drag and pet you to enter therr bus, assist you carry ur bag gently. When the bus is half way and they have already collected money, them go insult life comot 4 u and throw away ur bag if u dey come down...
U know why they do all these? U will still enter becos u non get option....
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by kettykin: 7:46pm
i hope the color of the uniform will be dark brown or else Lagos will be breaking another world recored as the city with the dirtiest bus conductors
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by Kufie(m): 8:52pm
Those ones wey no dey baff?
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by Nawteemaxie(m): 8:52pm
...and recite the National Anthem too?
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by ibkgab001: 8:53pm
Is good
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by lakesidey(m): 8:53pm
Ambo ooo, Ambo... Eko sese bere nii.... U neva chi chumtin
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by alexistaiwo: 8:53pm
You can take the human out of the slum but you can never take the slum out of the human
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by martineverest(m): 8:53pm
Body odour will increase in 100 folds o
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:53pm
Something light
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by IAmSkinny: 8:53pm
I hope say the uniform go get tie? Hahaha, e go funny no be small.
.
.
All these photography secrets will shock you www.fototech.com.ng
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by tthewop(m): 8:54pm
shey they'll be receiving at least minimum wage as salary also..
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by Blackfyre: 8:54pm
kettykin:
Even if it were so,them go tear the thing na? At the end of the day them fit just tie the shirt for head make dem know say dem get the uniform...
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by Super1759: 8:54pm
Please let it be white on white
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by Lexusgs430: 8:54pm
They require more than just uniforms ...............
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by CarlyX8(m): 8:55pm
.
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by Yinxies(f): 8:55pm
kettykin:
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by HarkymTheOracle(m): 8:56pm
I hope they FULLY implement it.
Eko o ni baje o
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by jolyment: 8:56pm
APC change
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by BruncleZuma: 8:56pm
Old news
|Re: Lagos Bus Conductors To Wear Uniforms From January 1 2018 by Osyxcel(m): 8:57pm
kettykin:
White and green
