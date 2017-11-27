₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by ikorodureporta: 8:02am
Commercial motorcycle operators (okada riders) in Lagos State have been given till Tuesday to begin to wear approved reflective jackets while on the road or risk arrest.
The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi, stated this while addressing the riders on Friday, warning that the police could not guarantee the safety of any member of the public patronising commercial operators without the approved uniform.
He said the action was taken to enable the police to distinguish genuine commercial motorcycle operators from criminal elements using the business as a cover to commit crimes.
He said yellow and pink reflective jackets had been approved for members of Motorcycle Operators Association of Lagos State affiliated to the National Union of Road Transport Workers and the National Motorcycle Owners and Riders’ Association of Lagos State, respectively.
Imohimi advised all operators to get registered for proper identification, warning that any unregistered operator found on the road from Tuesday would be arrested for illegal operation.
He said, “If you want to be a commercial motorcycle operator in Lagos State, you must belong to either NAMORAL or MOALS. All commercial motorcycle operators are, as from Tuesday, expected to have been registered. Motorcycle operators must wear reflective vests designed by the unions with their names and numbers.
“The vests are numbered. There are emergency numbers to call in case a passenger has a problem with any commercial motorcycle operator.’’
He asked leaders of the two motorcycle transport unions to have a database for commercial motorcycle operators in the state.
Source: http://punchng.com/okada-riders-get-tuesday-deadline-to-wear-uniform/
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by Keneking: 8:08am
Which union?
Same Union that was disbanded by the last government..same as NURTW
Which uniform? Most Okada riders dont have a home? How would they wash and iron the uniform?
What color of uniform? White or black or brown? What impression? I am an Okada Rider?
Most Okada riders in Lagos are from the North? What would they write on the uniform?
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by razbec: 11:45am
lol,new ways to make money,o ngba lara awon ijoba yi
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by justi4jesu(f): 11:45am
Good Initiative..
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by Papiikush: 11:45am
Will putting on inform stop them from riding bikes like mad Men?
I hope this will not bring inflation on bike fares.
Misplaced priorities
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by Bridgesasdff: 11:46am
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by Onyinye15(f): 11:46am
Na real wa
Time to know the real okada riders in Lagos
Those guys forming the lady u saw on my bike is my sister ur time is up
Lolzzz
Tobi u better leave grammar collect uniform before hunger park u for one corner
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by donstan18(m): 11:46am
I wonder the essence....Ebuka's agbada will do.
Uniform Kor, Suit ni
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by jerrybakermillz(m): 11:46am
Kkkk... Lagos government go soon announce say make street hawker dey wear uniform.....misplaced priority,so all the guy men wey dey wear suit comot for house making their neighbour believing they are banker,only to hide dey ride okada for town their yarnsh go open be that oooh
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by RETIREDMUMU(m): 11:46am
it surprising what should be safety step is of laughing issue in Nigerian affairs
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by BruncleZuma: 11:46am
Owo Uniform yin da?
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by maxwell767(m): 11:46am
good one but lets hear Nairalanders opinion
Hit like if is a good initiatives, share if you think is a waist of time..
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by jericco1(m): 11:46am
that's how it ought to have been
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by Florblu(f): 11:46am
Seems they want this OKADA MEN to increase their fare again?
Before you know it now, they will start forming BRANDED OKADA MAN
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by Castleberry(f): 11:47am
Will the uniforms reset their brains and stop them from driving recklessly?
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by Teewhy2: 11:47am
Some people are about to become millionaire with this new policy, imagine make i get contract to sow uniform to okada riders in Alimosho and Kosofe L.G.A. Baba GOD don pick my call be that.
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by free2ryhme: 11:47am
ikorodureporta:
Govt don dey get deadline and Govt people wey dey give deadline no get their own deadline
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by Technologisty(m): 11:47am
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by nicheyJ1: 11:47am
justi4jesu:
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by Mexzy4sho(m): 11:47am
Just upgrading them to corporate agberos
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by AyLuxury(m): 11:47am
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by rocknation62(m): 11:48am
Dem be student ni
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by free2ryhme: 11:48am
ikorodureporta:
people still dey enter okada
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by Sunnycliff(m): 11:48am
Helmets and protective coverings should be advocated for and not reflexive vests
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by InsideOut247: 11:48am
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by Florblu(f): 11:48am
jericco1:
Like we won't start seeing the imitation of the uniforms in 3months time
Kidnappers uniform will even be the original
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by Bridgesasdff: 11:48am
Seems they want this OKADA MEN to increase their fare again?
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by vincentjk(m): 11:48am
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by YINKS89(m): 11:49am
Corporate okada riders
|Re: Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline by anytexy: 11:49am
Okay
