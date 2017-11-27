Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Lagos (Okada) Motorcycle Operators To Wear Uniforms, Get Tuesday Deadline (5926 Views)

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi, stated this while addressing the riders on Friday, warning that the police could not guarantee the safety of any member of the public patronising commercial operators without the approved uniform.







He said the action was taken to enable the police to distinguish genuine commercial motorcycle operators from criminal elements using the business as a cover to commit crimes.



He said yellow and pink reflective jackets had been approved for members of Motorcycle Operators Association of Lagos State affiliated to the National Union of Road Transport Workers and the National Motorcycle Owners and Riders’ Association of Lagos State, respectively.



Imohimi advised all operators to get registered for proper identification, warning that any unregistered operator found on the road from Tuesday would be arrested for illegal operation.



He said, “If you want to be a commercial motorcycle operator in Lagos State, you must belong to either NAMORAL or MOALS. All commercial motorcycle operators are, as from Tuesday, expected to have been registered. Motorcycle operators must wear reflective vests designed by the unions with their names and numbers.



“The vests are numbered. There are emergency numbers to call in case a passenger has a problem with any commercial motorcycle operator.’’



He asked leaders of the two motorcycle transport unions to have a database for commercial motorcycle operators in the state.





Same Union that was disbanded by the last government..same as NURTW

Which uniform? Most Okada riders dont have a home? How would they wash and iron the uniform?

What color of uniform? White or black or brown? What impression? I am an Okada Rider?

Most Okada riders in Lagos are from the North? What would they write on the uniform? Which union?Same Union that was disbanded by the last government..same as NURTWWhich uniform? Most Okada riders dont have a home? How would they wash and iron the uniform?What color of uniform? White or black or brown? What impression? I am an Okada Rider?Most Okada riders in Lagos are from the North? What would they write on the uniform? 8 Likes 1 Share

lol,new ways to make money,o ngba lara awon ijoba yi 2 Likes

Good Initiative..

Will putting on inform stop them from riding bikes like mad Men?



I hope this will not bring inflation on bike fares.



Misplaced priorities 1 Like





Time to know the real okada riders in Lagos



Those guys forming the lady u saw on my bike is my sister ur time is up



Lolzzz



Tobi u better leave grammar collect uniform before hunger park u for one corner Na real waTime to know the real okada riders in LagosThose guys forming the lady u saw on my bike is my sister ur time is upLolzzzTobi u better leave grammar collect uniform before hunger park u for one corner 4 Likes 1 Share

I wonder the essence....Ebuka's agbada will do.





Uniform Kor, Suit ni

Kkkk... Lagos government go soon announce say make street hawker dey wear uniform.....misplaced priority,so all the guy men wey dey wear suit comot for house making their neighbour believing they are banker,only to hide dey ride okada for town their yarnsh go open be that oooh 1 Like

it surprising what should be safety step is of laughing issue in Nigerian affairs 1 Like





Owo Uniform yin da?



4 Likes

good one but lets hear Nairalanders opinion



Hit like if is a good initiatives, share if you think is a waist of time.. good one but lets hear Nairalanders opinionHit like if is a good initiatives, share if you think is a waist of time.. 3 Likes 1 Share

that's how it ought to have been

Seems they want this OKADA MEN to increase their fare again?





Before you know it now, they will start forming BRANDED OKADA MAN 1 Like

Will the uniforms reset their brains and stop them from driving recklessly?





Govt don dey get deadline and Govt people wey dey give deadline no get their own deadline Govt don dey get deadline and Govt people wey dey give deadline no get their own deadline

justi4jesu:

Good Initiative..

Just upgrading them to corporate agberos 2 Likes

Dem be student ni

people still dey enter okada people still dey enter okada

Helmets and protective coverings should be advocated for and not reflexive vests 1 Like

iamdannyfc:

donstan18:

RETIREDMUMU:

jericco1:

that's how it ought to have been



Like we won't start seeing the imitation of the uniforms in 3months time



Kidnappers uniform will even be the original Like we won't start seeing the imitation of the uniforms in 3months timeKidnappers uniform will even be the original 2 Likes

Seems they want this OKADA MEN to increase their fare again? 1 Like

Corporate okada riders