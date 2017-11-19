₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,270 members, 3,921,891 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 November 2017 at 10:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor (1884 Views)
Lady Shows Off Her Boobs On Facebook, Says Her Friends Are Hypocrites (pics) / Nigerian Lady Shows Off Her Fiance (Photos) / Pretty Lady Shows Love To The Less Privileged On Valentine's Day (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by Towncrier247: 6:21pm
Her name is Ehi and she got wedded yesterday in Benin. Yesterday. She took to social media to show off the money she got from the wedding. In as much as there are a couple of 500 Naira notes,the stack was dominated by 100 Dollar notes.
In the video circulating, the lady was screaming and pouring the morning in the air like water.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-lady-shows-off-the-plenty-100-dollar-notes-made-from-her-wedding
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by Towncrier247: 6:21pm
Check out other bundles of money she made>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-lady-shows-off-the-plenty-100-dollar-notes-made-from-her-wedding
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by Lizzdeb(f): 6:22pm
Lucky girl but y the show off
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by madridguy(m): 6:23pm
Okay
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by Dimples129(f): 6:23pm
Scary face
1 Like
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by comradespade(m): 6:24pm
Make we fry beans?
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by IgweBUIKE1(m): 6:24pm
lucky indeed....
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by Blackfyre: 6:25pm
Is it just me but this guy looks like the Nigerian version of Pablo Escobar...
1 Like
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by Daniel2289(m): 6:29pm
She should go and pay her debt. And come back to tell me how much is remaining.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by Taiwo20(m): 6:42pm
Ise confirm gan......
1 Like
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by Taiwo20(m): 6:42pm
Ise yen confirm .
1 Like
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by Hades2016(m): 10:19pm
Take the make up off
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by joystickextend1(m): 10:19pm
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by kgr8mike: 10:19pm
Madam
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by rawpadgin(m): 10:20pm
Daniel2289:Oga, she borrow money from u take pay the emcee
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by qualityGod(m): 10:20pm
Sorry to tell you this, that money is to deuce you
Your womb has been sold off
Don't come and weep here when u start seeing the signs
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by kayojosephy(m): 10:20pm
Na dis kind wedding, person wey dey pack d money, go steal money and tire to steal cos it too much... Dem go still thank am for a job well done..
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by vioment: 10:20pm
No be Nigerian wedding again, splurge time. No slacking on that issue. Them go grace am for you with help or money. That side of Nigerians i like.
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by tgmservice: 10:21pm
lucky you
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by olumaxi(m): 10:21pm
Money does not bring happiness......hml
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by okonja(m): 10:21pm
She just wanna trend BUT Banky n Adesuwa won't allow that
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by leofab(f): 10:21pm
Vanity upon vanity
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by kingzjay(m): 10:21pm
B
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by JoshMedia(m): 10:21pm
Alright
Check my signature
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by konkonbilo(m): 10:21pm
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by lovingyouhun: 10:22pm
.
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by Obierika: 10:22pm
ggg
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by gawk: 10:22pm
Dimples129:Poor hater
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by fyneguy: 10:22pm
If ''Evans'' send him boys after her now, she go dey blame Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor by HealthWealthy(m): 10:23pm
Dollars!!
(0) (Reply)
Flow Station Production And Process Control Practicals / A Survey On The Global Acceptance Of African Wears / KENYA | Africa Awaits Pope Francis Today
Viewing this topic: iykebest1(m), wasbag, korlin(m), Tajolo, Brethren0001(m), Chalaji080, DeepSight(m), showlight101(m), tensazangetsu20(m), RareKind, AdamsAlli(m), Dimmamaero, ReneeNuttall(f), Tajudeen224, geefivez(m), k199192, abedammy, joystickextend1(m), dulaman, centsays1, gratefulalways, ovieigho(m), OLP46(m), solehm(m), Pacino234(m), WhoBeThisMan, Stevez32(m), deedy111, nictech, Zuluhead(m), macdolly, Olayinkaoj(m), sogud, Yhelay(m), dolapobabs(m), Fgo31, bellkey(m), genuineproperty, ndujife(m), muffyt05, Daemonsanti(m), Alexrayz(m), Konjy, ViktorMartins(m), Donprince2, Onyeval212(m), checkedout, korel9, babamoha(m), sauceEEP(m), gbesky(m), prinzy1(m), yusuftaiwo2015, Gluckdude20(m), eternalshe(m), Swatz, oluwafestus(m), ochardbaby(m), OsazeAghedo(m), nonix22(m), kaythinks(m), Justbright(m), Built2last, Fman101(m), TOSINSESI, almeida3, sirfee(m), olumaxi(m), evy1(m), DATMAT(m), ToluwalopeM(f), automatix, marumaru, okonja(m), waterhouse071(m), Johnboy95(m), vioment, Effiwizzi, GlorifiedTunde(m), asitis752, yettielicious(f), donneco(m), leofab(f), kingzjay(m), waveskaaya(m), lovelyncakes17, ferarifero(m), ICaSNg(f), LeoT1, UniqueOJ(f), Pidginwhisper, maninchrist(m), Ekun123, gbengalotgrand, Enegod(m), irririchris(m), zenzen, moore1, josessybj, iferuth, datola, swillonch(m), abby23, robonski15(m), Hope141, munalight(f), stanleyy2k(m), letswintogether, sirie(f), veetah(m), matiuni, timeequalizer(m), okongo(m), olaleye3, Edopesin(m), ipadey, Efebee101, BBFred, ahmedolawale, martinsfm(m), omoluabiguy, kay2cee, obyno1010, ogedozie, 2SWT(f), Faruki, Kayoski(m), Specialme124(f), queentosks(f), loveme112, Thugnificent(m), aklaw1000, razakee(m), Ade4dayo70, fabianjay101(m), abatobi(m), jobaltol, light101, umarfaruq1805, SHEAU(m), Gababoy, Obierika, kerry57, Babanaira(m), lovingyouhun, Hadewahlay(m), rawtouch, Tee99(m), Dsegsam(m), itzlazzy(m), PtBlank, Babangida70(m), dapsoneh, SmartMugu, Geist(m), jbbalarabe(m), baskybrave(m), toluxa1(m), ganye1, Bemurzsiorghra(m), yomcity, makaveli19, RoyalBlak007, Oloripelebe, Matini24(m), docus, Com4tee, fyneguy, Friedyokes, Alaska90(m), 4reala(m), grace133, skyplustk(f), Anoymous(m), NwokoloGodswill(m), crunchyg(m), betesi(m), DoTheNeedful, peace2all(m), glimpse(f), john650(m), AmyGod, ajaophobia(m), shos, danakins(m), mecusbosco(m), Damilolalucky, blogbuilder, malabite3, nutigal, georgementday(m), BIOKINGS(m), gawk, kelvine(m), abefeb1(m), supaphlymee(m), PossibleUN(m), siraj1402(m), xtratagem(m), ODVanguard, iamKajogbola, praiseoski(m), blaze007(m), kevin10, gudxson, gahdat, rawpadgin(m), Ginaruby, greenlilly(m), chloride6, ct2(m), Greatidonis, holluwadre, sammykari99(m), akeemolu, Simongabriel, yefasolution, bestabigaelever, blkmum700, Lasun(m), watchindelta(m), Rebuke, Luukasz(m), lalasticlala(m), vivlyviv, ezana1(m), kelvyn7(m), qualityGod(m), KingLennon(m), HealthWealthy(m) and 368 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4