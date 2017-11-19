Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Ehi Ogbebor Flaunts Dollar Notes Made From Her Wedding To Kenneth Bramor (1884 Views)

In the video circulating, the lady was screaming and pouring the morning in the air like water.



Her name is Ehi and she got wedded yesterday in Benin. Yesterday. She took to social media to show off the money she got from the wedding. In as much as there are a couple of 500 Naira notes,the stack was dominated by 100 Dollar notes.

Check out other bundles of money she made>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-lady-shows-off-the-plenty-100-dollar-notes-made-from-her-wedding

Lucky girl but y the show off

Okay

Scary face 1 Like

Make we fry beans?

lucky indeed....

Is it just me but this guy looks like the Nigerian version of Pablo Escobar... 1 Like

She should go and pay her debt. And come back to tell me how much is remaining. 1 Like 1 Share

Ise confirm gan...... 1 Like

Ise yen confirm . 1 Like

Take the make up off 1 Like 1 Share

Madam

Daniel2289:

She should go and pay her debt. And come back to tell me how much is remaining. Oga, she borrow money from u take pay the emcee Oga, she borrow money from u take pay the emcee

















Sorry to tell you this, that money is to deuce you

Your womb has been sold off

Na dis kind wedding, person wey dey pack d money, go steal money and tire to steal cos it too much... Dem go still thank am for a job well done..

No be Nigerian wedding again, splurge time. No slacking on that issue. Them go grace am for you with help or money. That side of Nigerians i like.

lucky you

Money does not bring happiness......hml

She just wanna trend BUT Banky n Adesuwa won't allow that

Vanity upon vanity

Alright



Check my signature

Dimples129:

Scary face Poor hater Poor hater

If ''Evans'' send him boys after her now, she go dey blame Buhari 1 Like