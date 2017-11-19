₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by dably: 12:20pm
@GISTMORE
There was a society wedding that took place in Edo state yesterday and from the buzz it is getting on social media, it appears the couple sent money on an errand and it sure answered. The bride, Ehi Ogbebor who is the CEO of Sayaveth Interiors in Lagos got married to her man, Ken, an oil and gas billionaire businessman. Many celebrities attended the wedding.
She and her new husband reportedly gave out two brand new cars as souvenirs
Sources at the wedding say two Camry cars were up for grabs as there was a raffle draw.
Continue to see photos from the wedding below....
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by dably: 12:23pm
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by dably: 12:23pm
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by Papiikush: 12:39pm
I will curse my pastor when next that bastard stands on pulpit to say. "Love of Money is the root of all evil. Vanity upon vanity".
Nigga being broke is evil itself.
Chai.... See as babe fine! Not like all these broke ladies claiming feminist on nairaland
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 12:40pm
The baba way give this aunty 'the spices' way she use cook the egusi soup for the husband studied abroad! I can see the alumni of runs girls class of 2001 came out to represent.......
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by baski92(m): 12:41pm
second hand material, all tanx to packaging but sha happy marriage life. I pray it's last
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by Goddson(m): 12:41pm
Wonderful
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by cashlurd(m): 12:41pm
So many Igbos are silent billionaires. You dont get to hear or see them flaunting their wealth. But they are always there in the society, making more silent and high yielding investments in so many sectors such as real estate, oil and gas, auto, commerce e.t.c and every other sector that demands buying and selling!!
Shout out to all silent hustlers out there.... May God Make You bigger!
Igbo kwenu!!
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by longlong: 12:42pm
Please who is the every one?
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by Namdeenero(m): 12:42pm
Only money can do this
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by Einl(m): 12:42pm
Me na fine girls I come see.
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by just2endowed: 12:42pm
2 cars up for grabs?
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by honestivo(m): 12:42pm
What are they talking about ? Op
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 12:42pm
see as that girl way barb hair ugly with all d make up
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by Lazyreporta(m): 12:42pm
Everyone?
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by sundamonex: 12:42pm
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by whitejulius81: 12:43pm
So who are the lucky winners of the duo camry car
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 12:43pm
liberalsinnerx:space Booker
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by zurielsam(m): 12:43pm
. so its on FP already
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by chimarafaith14(f): 12:43pm
Wow!!! HML to them
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by mokaflex(m): 12:43pm
Who be the everyone?? Everybody around me are talking about how Ojukwu's wife voted in a country her husband never believed in. Not to talk about that run away misconducted mischief
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by buskie13(m): 12:43pm
Edo girls sha,y'all rock abeg
Bini girls
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 12:43pm
Papiikush:
Who says money is the root of all evil
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by sucess001(m): 12:43pm
Dem for give everyone one car each na
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by heckymaicon(m): 12:43pm
Money is good
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by michlins: 12:43pm
This already don make fp less than two hours ago. It's time suen hires writers to write articles because this issue is already too much. Right now lalasticala will be looking for the next snake thread
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by qualityGod(m): 12:44pm
God punish poverty
Eleyi gidi gan
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by Joephat(m): 12:44pm
Come, so you later marry this ashawo for City Hotel?
Nwaw oo. Come dey even call em Big girl untop?
You try shaa bcs she go don chop Joystick well.
And she don old self.
No wonder ppl are talking about two of you.
You try.. Weldon sir.
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by lifestyle1(m): 12:44pm
Congrats.
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by TEAMvido(m): 12:45pm
it normal for Igbo people to marry when their old ... nothing new hear ......
