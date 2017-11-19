₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,210 members, 3,921,321 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 November 2017 at 03:37 PM

Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) - Events - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) (53381 Views)

Cars Given As Souvenirs At Ehi Ogbebor Wedding In Benin (Photos) / Hefty Looking Man Marries A Young Lady,Photos Got People Talking(pics) / See The Wedding Ceremony In Akwa Ibom Everyone Is Talking About (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by dably: 12:20pm
@GISTMORE

There was a society wedding that took place in Edo state yesterday and from the buzz it is getting on social media, it appears the couple sent money on an errand and it sure answered. The bride, Ehi Ogbebor who is the CEO of Sayaveth Interiors in Lagos got married to her man, Ken, an oil and gas billionaire businessman. Many celebrities attended the wedding.

She and her new husband reportedly gave out two brand new cars as souvenirs

Sources at the wedding say two Camry cars were up for grabs as there was a raffle draw.

Continue to see photos from the wedding below....

VIA https://www.gistmore.com/photos-ehi-ogbebors-weding-everyone-talking

Cc; lalasticlala














See earlier threads

Ehi Ogbebor Gets Engaged, 10 Years After A Divorce & Two Kids (Photos)
http://www.nairaland.com/4091756/ehi-ogbebor-gets-engaged-10#up

Brand New Cars Given As Souvenirs As Divorced Mum Of 2 Weds In Benin (Pics)
http://www.nairaland.com/4184818/cars-given-souvenirs-ehi-ogbebor

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by dably: 12:23pm
More photos https://www.gistmore.com/photos-ehi-ogbebors-weding-everyone-talking















5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by dably: 12:23pm
VIEW ALL PHOTOS https://www.gistmore.com/photos-ehi-ogbebors-weding-everyone-talking

1 Like

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by Papiikush: 12:39pm
I will curse my pastor when next that bastard stands on pulpit to say. "Love of Money is the root of all evil. Vanity upon vanity".

Nigga being broke is evil itself. angry

Chai.... See as babe fine! Not like all these broke ladies claiming feminist on nairaland angry

129 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 12:40pm
The baba way give this aunty 'the spices' way she use cook the egusi soup for the husband studied abroad! I can see the alumni of runs girls class of 2001 came out to represent....... angry

162 Likes 9 Shares

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by baski92(m): 12:41pm
second hand material, all tanx to packaging but sha happy marriage life. I pray it's last

16 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by Goddson(m): 12:41pm
Wonderful
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by cashlurd(m): 12:41pm
So many Igbos are silent billionaires. You dont get to hear or see them flaunting their wealth. But they are always there in the society, making more silent and high yielding investments in so many sectors such as real estate, oil and gas, auto, commerce e.t.c and every other sector that demands buying and selling!!


Shout out to all silent hustlers out there.... May God Make You bigger!
Igbo kwenu!!

104 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by longlong: 12:42pm
Please who is the every one?

34 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by Namdeenero(m): 12:42pm
Only money can do this

1 Like

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by Einl(m): 12:42pm
Me na fine girls I come see.
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by just2endowed: 12:42pm
2 cars up for grabs?
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by honestivo(m): 12:42pm
What are they talking about ? Op

1 Like

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 12:42pm
see as that girl way barb hair ugly with all d make up
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by Lazyreporta(m): 12:42pm
Everyone?

54 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by sundamonex: 12:42pm
tongue
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by whitejulius81: 12:43pm
So who are the lucky winners of the duo camry car
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 12:43pm
liberalsinnerx:
c
space Booker
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by zurielsam(m): 12:43pm
. so its on FP already
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by chimarafaith14(f): 12:43pm
Wow!!! HML to them

1 Like

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by mokaflex(m): 12:43pm
Who be the everyone?? Everybody around me are talking about how Ojukwu's wife voted in a country her husband never believed in. Not to talk about that run away misconducted mischief cool

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by buskie13(m): 12:43pm
Edo girls sha,y'all rock abeg
Bini girls cool

11 Likes

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 12:43pm
Papiikush:
I will curse my pastor when next that bastard stands on pulpit to say. "Money is the root of all evil. Vanity upon vanity".

Nigga being broke is evil itself angry

Who says money is the root of all evil

5 Likes

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by sucess001(m): 12:43pm
Dem for give everyone one car each na
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by heckymaicon(m): 12:43pm
Money is good
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by michlins: 12:43pm
This already don make fp less than two hours ago. It's time suen hires writers to write articles because this issue is already too much. Right now lalasticala will be looking for the next snake thread

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by qualityGod(m): 12:44pm
sad

God punish poverty grin


Eleyi gidi gan
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by Joephat(m): 12:44pm
sad

Come, so you later marry this ashawo for City Hotel?

Nwaw oo. Come dey even call em Big girl untop?

You try shaa bcs she go don chop Joystick well.

And she don old self.

No wonder ppl are talking about two of you.

You try.. Weldon sir.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by lifestyle1(m): 12:44pm
Congrats.


If you want to buy watches in wholesale (#850)click the link on my signature.

Check my dp for pix.
Re: Ehi Ogbebor And Kenneth Bramor's Wedding Everyone Is Talking About (Photos) by TEAMvido(m): 12:45pm
it normal for Igbo people to marry when their old ... nothing new hear ......

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

Prince Jibrilla Indimi Weds Hadiza Giwa (Photos) / 10 Weddings That Ended In Tragedy Around The World(Photos). / Couple Wear Matching Sneakers For Their Wedding (Photo)

Viewing this topic: ubaida, tsleazy(m), dmg1, bladesiga(m), Janet101(f), Calebbold, nisol, kennysha(m), origima, vertF(f), shegzydave(m), vivigurl(f), Wristler, magnificientzaz(f), iWise(m), Judgesledge(m), osahon01(m), greatdave(m), shakaz(m), BlaQWolf, kingsleyugo41, ubumoh(m), henryomez(m), freeme5, justbeenpaid(m), lanre712, nkata09, BackToLife, kally90(f), dapsin999(m), chucksbadt(m), 1wolex85, tglaz(m), sulley(m), Dockybae, Iammacnat(m), benphils, ejorgeneral, Owoloku1, Giddyprance(m), doyin1985(m), PhawoleMT(m), olarmeleksite, arinze3131(m), Freeman50(m), slendxy, SIRTee15, fatdon2(m), Basaddawise(m), gebest, osaeti(f), raystar96(m), irokooo, Swichnerd(m), bankyj, Thyrotransistor, adet991(f), motionz, Kennyedmund, Ados50, Buchcassidy, mamatayour(f), fostermd(m), Dareabiala(m), nelsonpreneur, lastPrince(m), Drakkernoir, Tombrown3(m), sarujaSA(m), AkinseteK(m), Brendaniel, 001bumsa, FunnyDude, wunmi590(m), MrRitchie, Iseddy, hondoyedu, GbolahanAdejoke, evanstinobbc, sutst, akintom(m), willjoe, GodBlessMe4Life, pinkyruledworld(m), Hayman(m), sacluxisback(m), Lordgatt46(m), Deshannel(m), leoniel(m), royalcode, geegirl109, Rudewaterz(m), krisjack11, Schro4real, azidomedogo, agrovick(m), remola04(m), SlyIg(f), Cateyes07, Opiletool(m), cerezo, Heavenian, rockyfela(m), ruboy(m), frank1k, Exceptionalgod(f), Danelo(m), pp802, osadhordy(m), kunzzy(m), Delite01, vivoge(f), gracefoundmme(m), ogbeniolola, mrable4real(m), soty(m), Oluwaesko(m), elektroniks(m), kayjasper(f), idugbe(m), Lionhearted, Sinmi53(m), Muzikluva(m), Cfan, ganiyheart(f), andonajnr(m), krestup, kayintrested, Smog2020(m), Magnifik18, YesNoMaybe, Holargyde(m), Abdul10234040, amblors(m), msboye, Mrphilia, Nacobenz(m), OtunbaAde101(m), awesome9ja, derevarc(m), simontosy(m), bigboyk(m), MyPoint, 2best(m), cyntigirl(f), ayfat23, theblessings, mjoo(m), adioolayi(m), mtprofessor5(m), databoy247(m), DadiReflex1(m), Wisebisho, fide89, zeeyy(f), Stella42(f), debeginin, rius17, koolbe(m), 2funkyy(f), EmmaFantastic(m) and 313 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.