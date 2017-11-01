Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos (19641 Views)

Source; A man from Bayelsa state - was surprised after he saw a giant turtle crawl into his compound. According to an online report, the giant reptile caused a scene which attracted a whole lot of persons in the area. The creature was later taken into "custody" as its final fate is yet to be determined.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-catches-huge-turtle-crawling-compound-bayelsa-state-photos.html 4 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

It will be eaten. We do not return animals back to the sea in this part of the world.

Fate not yet determined is euphemism for which type of soup to make. 134 Likes 4 Shares

Final fate is yet to be determined? Sounds like some sort of cleansing before butchering to eat... 20 Likes 1 Share

♤ His Village



♤people came for a Vacay

But where is lalasticlala sef



Did the turtle deliver the message from APC govt to the man?



But is the turtle under house arrest? 3 Likes 1 Share

Pepper soup don set for them. Nigerians eats everything 10 Likes

Fate not yet determined is euphemism for which type of soup to make. that's not fair that's not fair 2 Likes





Please I beseech you in the name of Buhari.... Don't let that meat go!!!



Find beta Egusi soup take knack am akpako!!!! Please I beseech you in the name of Buhari.... Don't let that meat go!!!Find beta Egusi soup take knack am akpako!!!! 4 Likes



Dat turtle don misss road ooo....ppl wey know, know say very soon lalasticlala go publish d pepper soup pix for front page

#fact Dat turtle don misss road ooo....ppl wey know, know say very soon lalasticlala go publish d pepper soup pix for front page#fact 20 Likes 1 Share

Thank you!!! Thank you!!! 1 Like

Oh my God!! They are taking it to the back yard kitchen. Why not put it back in the water 4 Likes

this one no be better meat na but lalasticlala won't mind



lala viewing thread like 6 Likes

his ancestors came to visit and turns into meal...such is life!

the turtle must have lost his way or looking for a new nesting site. 3 Likes

Some ppl just no wan get sense.How e take know say the Turtle crawl enter the compound and not appear. Coz another person for don see am before e crawl reach the compound.



Nazo una go chop your helper wey decide to come in form of turtle to eradicate poverty cmot for your life without knowing 7 Likes

The creature was later taken into "custody" as its final fate is yet to be determined.

hehe

what a phrase, "final fate"

i think we all know what the" final fate" is...

far less attractive Animals have gotten that final fate in this Nation... this one aff miss road, sorry, turtle. hehewhat a phrase, "final fate"far less attractive Animals have gotten that final fate in this Nation... this one aff miss road, sorry, turtle. 4 Likes

lol lol 2 Likes

Seems his great grand mum is tired of staying in the village all alone 1 Like

which fate is op talking about self

Taken into custody 10 Likes

i had one as a gift from my kinsmen years back. Is easily spotted in bayelsa riverine areas

The turtle missed its way !

i trust my fellow Nigeria just two option either they kill it or trade am with money

The final status is peppersoup. What else

put am 4 pot o jarè

When dem say money miss road the man Christmas Don done

These are the same people directly affected by monkey pox but you can bet they won't refrain from eating yet another wild animal



God help Africa, save us from the depredations of poverty.

See as oyel state be

Funny enough, that turtle is older that all of them.