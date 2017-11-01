₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by CastedDude: 7:49pm
A man from Bayelsa state - was surprised after he saw a giant turtle crawl into his compound. According to an online report, the giant reptile caused a scene which attracted a whole lot of persons in the area. The creature was later taken into "custody" as its final fate is yet to be determined.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-catches-huge-turtle-crawling-compound-bayelsa-state-photos.html
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by CastedDude: 7:49pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by Guestlander: 7:50pm
It will be eaten. We do not return animals back to the sea in this part of the world.
Fate not yet determined is euphemism for which type of soup to make.
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by Blackfyre: 7:51pm
Final fate is yet to be determined? Sounds like some sort of cleansing before butchering to eat...
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by RoyalBlak007: 7:51pm
♤ His Village
♤people came for a Vacay
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by Keneking: 7:52pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
Did the turtle deliver the message from APC govt to the man?
But is the turtle under house arrest?
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by dadavivo: 8:02pm
Pepper soup don set for them. Nigerians eats everything
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by meforyou1(m): 8:03pm
Guestlander:that's not fair
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 8:06pm
Please I beseech you in the name of Buhari.... Don't let that meat go!!!
Find beta Egusi soup take knack am akpako!!!!
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by Bossontop(m): 8:06pm
Dat turtle don misss road ooo....ppl wey know, know say very soon lalasticlala go publish d pepper soup pix for front page
#fact
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by OrestesDante(m): 8:07pm
Guestlander:
Thank you!!!
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by jetbomber17: 8:08pm
Oh my God!! They are taking it to the back yard kitchen. Why not put it back in the water
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by kocvalour(m): 8:10pm
this one no be better meat na but lalasticlala won't mind
lala viewing thread like
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by ReorxTohGan(m): 8:29pm
his ancestors came to visit and turns into meal...such is life!
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by baralatie(m): 9:11pm
the turtle must have lost his way or looking for a new nesting site.
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by Pidginwhisper: 9:13pm
Some ppl just no wan get sense.How e take know say the Turtle crawl enter the compound and not appear. Coz another person for don see am before e crawl reach the compound.
Nazo una go chop your helper wey decide to come in form of turtle to eradicate poverty cmot for your life without knowing
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by Shaw007(m): 9:14pm
The creature was later taken into "custody" as its final fate is yet to be determined.
hehe
what a phrase, "final fate"
i think we all know what the" final fate" is...
far less attractive Animals have gotten that final fate in this Nation... this one aff miss road, sorry, turtle.
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by razakee(m): 9:14pm
RoyalBlak007:lol
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by emeijeh(m): 9:15pm
Seems his great grand mum is tired of staying in the village all alone
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by lawalosky: 9:15pm
which fate is op talking about self
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by phranklyn92(m): 9:15pm
Taken into custody
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by ruggedtimi(m): 9:15pm
i had one as a gift from my kinsmen years back. Is easily spotted in bayelsa riverine areas
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 9:15pm
The turtle missed its way !
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by favourmic(m): 9:15pm
i trust my fellow Nigeria just two option either they kill it or trade am with money
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by Kufie(m): 9:15pm
f
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by Yinxies(f): 9:16pm
The final status is peppersoup. What else
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by oshe11(m): 9:16pm
put am 4 pot o jarè
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by Olachase(m): 9:17pm
When dem say money miss road the man Christmas Don done
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 9:17pm
These are the same people directly affected by monkey pox but you can bet they won't refrain from eating yet another wild animal
God help Africa, save us from the depredations of poverty.
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by yeyerolling: 9:17pm
See as oyel state be
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by Enouwem(m): 9:19pm
Funny enough, that turtle is older that all of them.
|Re: Giant Turtle Crawls Into Man's Compound In Bayelsa State. Photos by Tuljaking(m): 9:20pm
This is indeed giant
