Two Anambra Technicians Manufacture Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas



Two indigenes of Ekwulobia, Aguata Council Area of Anambra state have manufactured a power generating set which requires neither fuel nor diesel to run.



The two men, Messrs Gabriel Obinna and Moses Ezeilegbunam, who identified themselves as technicians, said they were moved to commence invention of the set by the high cost of petrol and epileptic power supply in the country.



Showcasing their product at the premises of the Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS, Obinna explained to journalists and other spectators how the generator works.



He said the generator had 900 watts capacity and could power a ceiling fan, standing fan, television and a table top refrigerator in one fell swoop and can work for 48 hours, nonstop.



Ezeilegbunam on the other hand said the generator is ideal as it hardly requires maintenance, while stating that with government’s support as well as those of affluent individuals in the society, they can construct one that can power air conditioners, refrigerators of all kinds, electric heater, among others.



The duo said they intended to produce the generator for commercial quantity, saying that lack of finance was a major challenge to their plan. They solicited for support for them to go into mass production, saying that N2 million for a start would aid their invention.



This is awesome..... The government should please support this innovation since they can't give us electricity. Tired of buying fuel abeg.

We get unquantified both materials and human resources in this country but lack of visionary leaders. Na our major problems.







We get unquantified both materials and human resources in this country but lack of visionary leaders. Na our major problems.

We get unquantified both materials and human resources in this country but lack of visionary leaders. Na our major problems.

This is good. 2 Likes

Anambra Adigo mma 10 Likes

This is awesome..... The government should please support this innovation since they can't give us electricity. Tired of buying fuel abeg.

Buhari will never support dis, am so sure 4 Likes

Awesome innovation. But even if the government trys to support this the stakeholders who benefit from the petrol we use in powering our generators will do everything to sabotage. Only God will save us from this kind of wickedness!! 5 Likes

More like telling me you produce something out of nothing. So, where is the generated electric energy coming from. Abi the generator dey create energy? He said he produced a fuel-less generator, started one generator and connected it to a bulb to show us it is true, something any other person can do, the next thing is, how much support do you need?. No be just N2m, go collect $2bn na. Ole.

Just give the Igbos their Biafra, by 2030, the northern Babarians would be passing through hell just to get a Biafran visa.





Only the free movement of ECOWAS member states will be their saving grace.



All hail African Tiger 37 Likes 2 Shares

This is not possible, there is nothing like fueless generator. Energy can neighther be created nor distroyed. The list you can get is potential energy converted to electrical, however, there must be an initial force which must come from energy. 38 Likes 6 Shares

mecussey:

You dey mind dem? They can create energy and they are still in Aba The first scientist to make that scientific breakthrough wouldn't need to be supported as he must have solved the global energy crisis, which will catapult him to assume the status of the world richest man. Ask them the principles of alternator now, they will start looking at you as if you are speaking swahilli.

Another snake oil invention contraption. Total bullshit ..Both men and the chairman Abia broadcasting service should be arressted for deceit ..only a stark illiterate will applaud the nonsense ...Thos men have attempted to run a perpetual motion electricity generator which has been proven a million times to be beeautiful nonsense . What the hae done is connect start the motion by using a battering to power a DC motor which then power electrical coil to produce electricity which they atempt to use to recharge the battery again....If this was possible you will never have to charge ur Tesla car again and it will just run forever ...I worked on something like this as a teen , its a good way to stretch your imagination but not practical in real time application.

More like telling me you produce something out of nothing. So, where is the generated electric energy coming from. Abi the generator dey create energy? He said he produced a fuel-less generator, started one generator and connected it to a bulb to show us it is true, something any other person can do, the next thing is, how much support do you need? . No be just N2m, go collect $2bn na. Ole. International community viewing this thread right now, Have thought about the components that's involved, and you're here making fool out of yourself...

Have thought about the components that's involved, and you're here making fool out of yourself...

Have thought about the components that's involved, and you're here making fool out of yourself...

You that is not making fool of yourself, pls tell us the components that manufacture energy.

Another snake oil invention contraption. Total bullshit ..Both men and the chairman Abia broadcasting service should be arressted for deceit ..only a stark illiterate will applaud the nonsense ...Thos men have attempted to run a perpetual motion electricity generator which has been proven a million times to be beeautiful nonsense . What the hae done is connect start the motion by using a battering to power a DC motor which then power electrical coil to produce electricity which they atempt to use to recharge the battery again ....If this was possible you will never have to charge ur Tesla car again and it will just run forever ...I worked on something like this as a teen , its a good way to stretch your imagination but not practical in real time application. They just provided a lead, which the govt and private sector should look into and see if it really works or better still work towards achieving that concept.



They just provided a lead, which the govt and private sector should look into and see if it really works or better still work towards achieving that concept. But to condemn them is completely unfair, if you tried it as a kid and didnt put it forward these men have because they want to solve the problem of our epileptic power supply. And for this singular reason they deserve comendation. Lets encourage our own

More like telling me you produce something out of nothing.



So, where is the generated electric energy coming from. Abi the generator dey create energy?



He said he produced a fuel-less generator, started one generator and connected it to a bulb to show us it is true, something any other person can do, the next thing is, how much support do you need? . No be just N2m, go collect $2bn na. Ole. International community viewing this thread right now,

When daft people talk, we know.



When daft people talk, we know. The fuel wey you pour for your generator, Na him dey produce electricity for you? Iti akwu.

When daft people talk, we know.



You are right, when daft people talk, we know. The fuel inside the generator is a chemical energy converted to heat energy, then mechanical, and finally to electrical energy, no energy was created by the generator, it simply converted the chemical energy to electrical energy. (Energy conservation principle). Now, someone said he manufactured a generator that doesn't require energy input to generate electricity and you agreed, yet you call others "daft". Are you sure know what it means to be daft? Check your dictionary, then justifiably assess yourself, you will find out that you have just described yourself.

More like telling me you produce something out of nothing. So, where is the generated electric energy coming from. Abi the generator dey create energy? He said he produced a fuel-less generator, started one generator and connected it to a bulb to show us it is true, something any other person can do, the next thing is, how much support do you need? . No be just N2m, go collect $2bn na. Ole. International community viewing this thread right now,

Did you study engineering?? if not, shut it....

Even if I'm not an engineer, we learnt in physics classes that energy can neither be created nor destroyed but can be transformed from one form to the other. Electricity is a form of energy, hence can never be created. For your questions, I'm an engineer both by training and practice.

Awesome Innovation. But mass production of it is the key. 2 Likes

Even if I'm not an engineer, we learnt in physics classes that energy can neither be created nor destroyed but can be transformed from one form to the other. Electricity is a form of energy, hence can never be created. For your questions, I'm an engineer both by training and practice.

Alright then....... Alright then.......

This is not possible, there is nothing like fueless generator. Energy can neighther be created nor distroyed. The list you can get is potential energy converted to electrical, however, there must be an initial force which must come from energy. mr fake engineer technician

before talking Nonsense with that illiterate python1 try to understand the meaning of generator and also the meaning of fueless

or in your little mind you think everything about generator is all combustion

you and python1 are just disgrace to simple physics

mr fake engineer technician before talking Nonsense with that illiterate python1 try to understand the meaning of generator and also the meaning of fueless or in your little mind you think everything about generator is all combustion you and python1 are just disgrace to simple physics

Even if I'm not an engineer, we learnt in physics classes that energy can neither be created nor destroyed but can be transformed from one form to the other. Electricity is a form of energy, hence can never be created. For your questions, I'm an engineer both by training and practice.

trash trash trash

you. mean road side technician they also answer engineers



before claiming astronaut learn the meaning of generator and fueless



trash trash trash you. mean road side technician they also answer engineers before claiming astronaut learn the meaning of generator and fueless that's a simple English you know

You are right, when daft people talk, we know. The fuel inside the generator is a chemical energy converted to heat energy, then mechanical, and finally to electrical energy, no energy was created by the generator, it simply converted the chemical energy to electrical energy. (Energy conservation principle). Now, someone said he manufactured a generator that doesn't require energy input to generate electricity and you agreed, yet you call others "daft". Are you sure know what it means to be daft? Check your dictionary, then justifiably assess yourself, you will find out that you have just described yourself.

claptrap claptrap 3 Likes 1 Share

You that is not making fool of yourself, pls tell us the components that manufacture energy.

more trash from our nairaland astronaut more trash from our nairaland astronaut 4 Likes

This thread go sweet, I am here to laugh at some foolish statements but before then, kudos to my brothers! there can never be a race like the Igbo race. Special race, special people. Igbo Amaka!!! 17 Likes 1 Share