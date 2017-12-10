₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,805 members, 3,961,889 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 December 2017 at 07:38 PM

Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas - Science/Technology - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas (13267 Views)

Trending! 2 Anambra Technicians Develop Power Generator That Runs Without PMS, G / Nigerian Engineer Invent Generator That Can Work All Day Without Fuel Nor Diesel / Dr Ezeekiel Izuogu Invents Machine That Can Work For 100 Years Without Fuel (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by nduprincekc(m): 9:23am On Dec 08

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lFxMaCqLoM


i love this oooo cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy



Two Anambra Technicians Manufacture Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas

Two indigenes of Ekwulobia, Aguata Council Area of Anambra state have manufactured a power generating set which requires neither fuel nor diesel to run.

The two men, Messrs Gabriel Obinna and Moses Ezeilegbunam, who identified themselves as technicians, said they were moved to commence invention of the set by the high cost of petrol and epileptic power supply in the country.

Showcasing their product at the premises of the Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS, Obinna explained to journalists and other spectators how the generator works.

He said the generator had 900 watts capacity and could power a ceiling fan, standing fan, television and a table top refrigerator in one fell swoop and can work for 48 hours, nonstop.

Ezeilegbunam on the other hand said the generator is ideal as it hardly requires maintenance, while stating that with government’s support as well as those of affluent individuals in the society, they can construct one that can power air conditioners, refrigerators of all kinds, electric heater, among others.

The duo said they intended to produce the generator for commercial quantity, saying that lack of finance was a major challenge to their plan. They solicited for support for them to go into mass production, saying that N2 million for a start would aid their invention.

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/12/10/two-anambra-technicians-manufacture-generator-that-runs-without-fuel-gas/

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by Topccy007(m): 9:30am On Dec 08
This is awesome..... The government should please support this innovation since they can't give us electricity. Tired of buying fuel abeg.

26 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by economania(m): 9:34am On Dec 08
We get unquantified both materials and human resources in this country but lack of visionary leaders. Na our major problems.

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by lillan042(f): 9:36am On Dec 08
I SWEAR


economania:
We get unquantified both materials and human resources in this country but lack of visionary leaders. Na our major problems.

13 Likes

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:37am On Dec 08
economania:
We get unquantified both materials and human resources in this country but lack of visionary leaders. Na our major problems.
You can say that again cool

3 Likes

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by freeze001(f): 9:40am On Dec 08
This is good.

2 Likes

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by bounty007(m): 9:46am On Dec 08
Anambra Adigo mma cool

10 Likes

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by Fxmanager(m): 9:46am On Dec 08
Okay.
Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by Kokolet11: 9:53am On Dec 08
Topccy007:
This is awesome..... The government should please support this innovation since they can't give us electricity. Tired of buying fuel abeg.
which government?zoo government will never support this.

14 Likes

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by Chikelue2000(m): 10:13am On Dec 08
Buhari will never support dis, am so sure

4 Likes

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by moticonquer(m): 10:32am On Dec 08
Awesome innovation. But even if the government trys to support this the stakeholders who benefit from the petrol we use in powering our generators will do everything to sabotage. Only God will save us from this kind of wickedness!!

5 Likes

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by python1: 10:41am On Dec 08
More like telling me you produce something out of nothing. So, where is the generated electric energy coming from. Abi the generator dey create energy? He said he produced a fuel-less generator, started one generator and connected it to a bulb to show us it is true, something any other person can do, the next thing is, how much support do you need? grin grin grin. No be just N2m, go collect $2bn na. Ole. International community viewing this thread right now,

45 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by MrMoney007: 10:42am On Dec 08
Just give the Igbos their Biafra, by 2030, the northern Babarians would be passing through hell just to get a Biafran visa.


Only the free movement of ECOWAS member states will be their saving grace.

All hail African Tiger

37 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by mecussey(m): 11:00am On Dec 08
This is not possible, there is nothing like fueless generator. Energy can neighther be created nor distroyed. The list you can get is potential energy converted to electrical, however, there must be an initial force which must come from energy.

38 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by python1: 5:25am On Dec 09
mecussey:
This is not possible, there is nothing like fueless generator. Energy can neighther be created nor distroyed. The list you can get is potential energy converted to electrical, however, there must be an initial force which must come from energy.
You dey mind dem? They can create energy and they are still in Aba grin The first scientist to make that scientific breakthrough wouldn't need to be supported as he must have solved the global energy crisis, which will catapult him to assume the status of the world richest man. Ask them the principles of alternator now, they will start looking at you as if you are speaking swahilli.

29 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by SalamRushdie: 5:40am On Dec 09
Another snake oil invention contraption. Total bullshit ..Both men and the chairman Abia broadcasting service should be arressted for deceit ..only a stark illiterate will applaud the nonsense ...Thos men have attempted to run a perpetual motion electricity generator which has been proven a million times to be beeautiful nonsense . What the hae done is connect start the motion by using a battering to power a DC motor which then power electrical coil to produce electricity which they atempt to use to recharge the battery again grin grin....If this was possible you will never have to charge ur Tesla car again and it will just run forever ...I worked on something like this as a teen , its a good way to stretch your imagination but not practical in real time application.

32 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by Titto93(m): 7:20am On Dec 09
python1:
More like telling me you produce something out of nothing. So, where is the generated electric energy coming from. Abi the generator dey create energy? He said he produced a fuel-less generator, started one generator and connected it to a bulb to show us it is true, something any other person can do, the next thing is, how much support do you need? grin grin grin. No be just N2m, go collect $2bn na. Ole. International community viewing this thread right now,
Have thought about the components that's involved, and you're here making fool out of yourself...
mtchewww

16 Likes

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by python1: 7:32am On Dec 09
Titto93:

Have thought about the components that's involved, and you're here making fool out of yourself...
mtchewww
You that is not making fool of yourself, pls tell us the components that manufacture energy.

18 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by FrancisDiote(m): 7:40am On Dec 09
SalamRushdie:
Another snake oil invention contraption. Total bullshit ..Both men and the chairman Abia broadcasting service should be arressted for deceit ..only a stark illiterate will applaud the nonsense ...Thos men have attempted to run a perpetual motion electricity generator which has been proven a million times to be beeautiful nonsense . What the hae done is connect start the motion by using a battering to power a DC motor which then power electrical coil to produce electricity which they atempt to use to recharge the battery again grin grin....If this was possible you will never have to charge ur Tesla car again and it will just run forever ...I worked on something like this as a teen , its a good way to stretch your imagination but not practical in real time application.
They just provided a lead, which the govt and private sector should look into and see if it really works or better still work towards achieving that concept.

But to condemn them is completely unfair, if you tried it as a kid and didnt put it forward these men have because they want to solve the problem of our epileptic power supply. And for this singular reason they deserve comendation. Lets encourage our own

25 Likes

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by DjAndroid: 7:42am On Dec 09
python1:
More like telling me you produce something out of nothing.

So, where is the generated electric energy coming from. Abi the generator dey create energy?

He said he produced a fuel-less generator, started one generator and connected it to a bulb to show us it is true, something any other person can do, the next thing is, how much support do you need? grin grin grin. No be just N2m, go collect $2bn na. Ole. International community viewing this thread right now,

When daft people talk, we know.

The fuel wey you pour for your generator, Na him dey produce electricity for you? Iti akwu.

18 Likes

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by python1: 7:50am On Dec 09
DjAndroid:


When daft people talk, we know.

The fuel wey you pour for your generator, Na him dey produce electricity for you? Iti akwu.
You are right, when daft people talk, we know. The fuel inside the generator is a chemical energy converted to heat energy, then mechanical, and finally to electrical energy, no energy was created by the generator, it simply converted the chemical energy to electrical energy. (Energy conservation principle). Now, someone said he manufactured a generator that doesn't require energy input to generate electricity and you agreed, yet you call others "daft". Are you sure know what it means to be daft? Check your dictionary, then justifiably assess yourself, you will find out that you have just described yourself.

62 Likes 10 Shares

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by obonujoker(m): 7:56am On Dec 09
python1:
More like telling me you produce something out of nothing. So, where is the generated electric energy coming from. Abi the generator dey create energy? He said he produced a fuel-less generator, started one generator and connected it to a bulb to show us it is true, something any other person can do, the next thing is, how much support do you need? grin grin grin. No be just N2m, go collect $2bn na. Ole. International community viewing this thread right now,

Did you study engineering?? if not, shut it....

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by python1: 8:00am On Dec 09
obonujoker:


Did you study engineering?? if not, shut it....
Even if I'm not an engineer, we learnt in physics classes that energy can neither be created nor destroyed but can be transformed from one form to the other. Electricity is a form of energy, hence can never be created. For your questions, I'm an engineer both by training and practice.

26 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by edoman2016: 8:02am On Dec 09
Awesome Innovation. But mass production of it is the key.

2 Likes

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by obonujoker(m): 8:02am On Dec 09
python1:

Even if I'm not an engineer, we learnt in physics classes that energy can neither be created nor destroyed but can be transformed from one form to the other. Electricity is a form of energy, hence can never be created. For your questions, I'm an engineer both by training and practice.

Alright then.......
Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by UduMgbo1: 8:10am On Dec 09
mecussey:
This is not possible, there is nothing like fueless generator. Energy can neighther be created nor distroyed. The list you can get is potential energy converted to electrical, however, there must be an initial force which must come from energy.
mr fake engineer technician
before talking Nonsense with that illiterate python1 try to understand the meaning of generator and also the meaning of fueless
or in your little mind you think everything about generator is all combustion grin
you and python1 are just disgrace to simple physics grin
Ndi skull miners tongue

6 Likes

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by UduMgbo1: 8:12am On Dec 09
[s]
python1:

Even if I'm not an engineer, we learnt in physics classes that energy can neither be created nor destroyed but can be transformed from one form to the other. Electricity is a form of energy, hence can never be created. For your questions, I'm an engineer both by training and practice.

trash trash trash
you. mean road side technician they also answer engineers grin

before claiming astronaut learn the meaning of generator and fueless

that's a simple English you know cheesy

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by UduMgbo1: 8:12am On Dec 09
python1:

You are right, when daft people talk, we know. The fuel inside the generator is a chemical energy converted to heat energy, then mechanical, and finally to electrical energy, no energy was created by the generator, it simply converted the chemical energy to electrical energy. (Energy conservation principle). Now, someone said he manufactured a generator that doesn't require energy input to generate electricity and you agreed, yet you call others "daft". Are you sure know what it means to be daft? Check your dictionary, then justifiably assess yourself, you will find out that you have just described yourself.

claptrap

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by UduMgbo1: 8:13am On Dec 09
python1:

You that is not making fool of yourself, pls tell us the components that manufacture energy.

more trash from our nairaland astronaut

4 Likes

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by adadike281(f): 8:18am On Dec 09
This thread go sweet, I am here to laugh at some foolish statements but before then, kudos to my brothers! there can never be a race like the Igbo race. Special race, special people. Igbo Amaka!!!

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by Bari22(m): 8:21am On Dec 09
.

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Time Travel And Teleportation: How Possible? / Mtn Simple Server Still Working / Uses Of Dyes,intermediate And Ready Made Colors

Viewing this topic: bondingman, McGg(m), Geomann, olutee360, urbanidris(m), shervydman(m), Swanzi(m), generalJumong1(m), itsIYKE(m), donteddy(m), zieraw2005(m), btcbunker, 9ousky, jawjaw1, groovie(m), mallamu, MisterT, matson, januzaj(m), matrixme(m), evagreenakas, zaksman1960(m), Suntemi(m), burntout, chronique(m), ampulki, Icecode, toptop, finofaya, idowuswap, ezybaba(m), GreatestHeight, phlemzee(m), eurozone1(m), informatix, xponet007(m), bignene(m), tugrow(m), Tee99(m), Pakkay1441(m), LarryMoss, Pray2425, Horlami3370, robotix, KingSango(m), OgenemaroKessy(m), yulaw1, Pesuzok(m), Ihatepork, Joguns(m), felibrain, daewoorazer(m), Bitcoin1000(f), capricornian(m), hadura29(m), themannia(m), officialfestus(m), rulepax(m), slizzyb(m), rickieflamez, dynamo007(m), mentro, einsteinclub, hardon1(m), richiepolymer(m), kb9iice, kosisoOkafor, ugo147, hollyray2016, agadamalik(m), offegas(m), buragidi(m), congorasta, MrGerald(m), gadgetsngs, linearity, Buchika(m), kaykay70, kentoplash(m), Terror666(m), Opera240, FUCKyouALL, ajiwo1, kaycious, Realali(f), tylenchus(m), MuttleyLaff, amosnaira, erico2k2(m), franugo(m), ifex370(m), vince96w2, solomonope(m), tesea(f), maestro2000(m), GreatManBee, Oluwahenry24, ocmorale, bodejohn(m), zirrah, NXTDANGOTE(m), shachris02, ussy09(m), strangest(m), Mrteju(m), huptin(m), dorox(m), numbi, yeltans(m), boiz2men(m), Smurfette(f), Kcolz, timibare, uchsino, haymekus, feloak5, emperorizzy(m), blym4real, Alexandri8, david27617, stigman(m), salemdv(m), Acos925(m), streetzdreamz(m), Ashez, vallycan(m), baddosky1, saintcasmir(m), erad(m), conscienceman4, tohpahz(f), pweetymama(f), sleeq10(m), konny1(m), Aleis, lotex(m), kalebsky, oladele1988(m), dmgr(m), Africanpride123, Muniho, dulux07(m), colemccephas(m), sammyuche(m), Reiyvinn(m), hopkinsnoni(m), slikyslimsly, coolakins(m), nwaonyeze001(m), Charles487, richard16(m), rafaha(m), rius17, peterian, agriboom, abbey, Ola17, franchasng(m), classicoladammy, AFONJAPIG(f), Emma30(m), selfemployed(m), taradan, Topiipii(m), bmdflo(m), Princedapace(m), Oloriokokan, Unbeliever(m), Mhizrohzz(f), johnstar(m), iceberryose(m), tutudesz, Vanmatrix(m), amaridigital(m), Eltemmy, olatoyib, Imarnuel04(m), proeast(m), kingthreat(m), ThumbzTNA, Dnaz(m), Bayokun(m), tolulinks(m), IdisuleOurOwn(m), Ibcdesigns(m), bakerzone, Osisiogu2k4(m), DoTheNeedful, skillet(m), soleexx(m), SteveTyla(m), DemonHunTER, Dharniel(m), eminikansoso(m), Kennethodinaka(m), nextstep(m), FellepHq(m), phreakabit(m), babablogger, IOAGEM, dukeprince50(m), tombra30(f), princeadesam, danidee10(m), Pidginwhisper, adajiboyy(m), edizremmedy(m), timtrader(m), akeensbussy(m), Beetobee(f), Drguzzykola(m), Chukason1(m), Aro007, chloro, ogunsbanjul(m), Njazz(m), gtrader, ispeed(m), Nigga44, ebuk4real, lexzcology(m), Amaso99(m), yinchar(m), MrWondah(m), femioruns(f), favouredprince(m), petraroot(m), Segun12562(m), 7footre(m), kollins3, howfar2, deco22(m), OKWUSIGO(m), adedeji4(m), adax007, cmpunk, femimighty, nengibo, Charley2020, Memories12411, Ancientx(m), ladesson(m), mastercee(m), NPComplete, iamJ(m), eromosele1986, kunlexyfred(m) and 295 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.