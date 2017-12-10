₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by nduprincekc(m): 9:23am On Dec 08
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lFxMaCqLoM
i love this oooo
Two Anambra Technicians Manufacture Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/12/10/two-anambra-technicians-manufacture-generator-that-runs-without-fuel-gas/
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by Topccy007(m): 9:30am On Dec 08
This is awesome..... The government should please support this innovation since they can't give us electricity. Tired of buying fuel abeg.
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by economania(m): 9:34am On Dec 08
We get unquantified both materials and human resources in this country but lack of visionary leaders. Na our major problems.
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by lillan042(f): 9:36am On Dec 08
I SWEAR
economania:
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:37am On Dec 08
economania:You can say that again
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by freeze001(f): 9:40am On Dec 08
This is good.
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by bounty007(m): 9:46am On Dec 08
Anambra Adigo mma
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by Fxmanager(m): 9:46am On Dec 08
Okay.
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by Kokolet11: 9:53am On Dec 08
Topccy007:which government?zoo government will never support this.
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by Chikelue2000(m): 10:13am On Dec 08
Buhari will never support dis, am so sure
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by moticonquer(m): 10:32am On Dec 08
Awesome innovation. But even if the government trys to support this the stakeholders who benefit from the petrol we use in powering our generators will do everything to sabotage. Only God will save us from this kind of wickedness!!
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by python1: 10:41am On Dec 08
More like telling me you produce something out of nothing. So, where is the generated electric energy coming from. Abi the generator dey create energy? He said he produced a fuel-less generator, started one generator and connected it to a bulb to show us it is true, something any other person can do, the next thing is, how much support do you need? . No be just N2m, go collect $2bn na. Ole. International community viewing this thread right now,
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by MrMoney007: 10:42am On Dec 08
Just give the Igbos their Biafra, by 2030, the northern Babarians would be passing through hell just to get a Biafran visa.
Only the free movement of ECOWAS member states will be their saving grace.
All hail African Tiger
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by mecussey(m): 11:00am On Dec 08
This is not possible, there is nothing like fueless generator. Energy can neighther be created nor distroyed. The list you can get is potential energy converted to electrical, however, there must be an initial force which must come from energy.
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by python1: 5:25am On Dec 09
mecussey:You dey mind dem? They can create energy and they are still in Aba The first scientist to make that scientific breakthrough wouldn't need to be supported as he must have solved the global energy crisis, which will catapult him to assume the status of the world richest man. Ask them the principles of alternator now, they will start looking at you as if you are speaking swahilli.
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by SalamRushdie: 5:40am On Dec 09
Another snake oil invention contraption. Total bullshit ..Both men and the chairman Abia broadcasting service should be arressted for deceit ..only a stark illiterate will applaud the nonsense ...Thos men have attempted to run a perpetual motion electricity generator which has been proven a million times to be beeautiful nonsense . What the hae done is connect start the motion by using a battering to power a DC motor which then power electrical coil to produce electricity which they atempt to use to recharge the battery again ....If this was possible you will never have to charge ur Tesla car again and it will just run forever ...I worked on something like this as a teen , its a good way to stretch your imagination but not practical in real time application.
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by Titto93(m): 7:20am On Dec 09
python1:Have thought about the components that's involved, and you're here making fool out of yourself...
mtchewww
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by python1: 7:32am On Dec 09
Titto93:You that is not making fool of yourself, pls tell us the components that manufacture energy.
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by FrancisDiote(m): 7:40am On Dec 09
SalamRushdie:They just provided a lead, which the govt and private sector should look into and see if it really works or better still work towards achieving that concept.
But to condemn them is completely unfair, if you tried it as a kid and didnt put it forward these men have because they want to solve the problem of our epileptic power supply. And for this singular reason they deserve comendation. Lets encourage our own
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by DjAndroid: 7:42am On Dec 09
python1:
When daft people talk, we know.
The fuel wey you pour for your generator, Na him dey produce electricity for you? Iti akwu.
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by python1: 7:50am On Dec 09
DjAndroid:You are right, when daft people talk, we know. The fuel inside the generator is a chemical energy converted to heat energy, then mechanical, and finally to electrical energy, no energy was created by the generator, it simply converted the chemical energy to electrical energy. (Energy conservation principle). Now, someone said he manufactured a generator that doesn't require energy input to generate electricity and you agreed, yet you call others "daft". Are you sure know what it means to be daft? Check your dictionary, then justifiably assess yourself, you will find out that you have just described yourself.
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by obonujoker(m): 7:56am On Dec 09
python1:
Did you study engineering?? if not, shut it....
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by python1: 8:00am On Dec 09
obonujoker:Even if I'm not an engineer, we learnt in physics classes that energy can neither be created nor destroyed but can be transformed from one form to the other. Electricity is a form of energy, hence can never be created. For your questions, I'm an engineer both by training and practice.
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by edoman2016: 8:02am On Dec 09
Awesome Innovation. But mass production of it is the key.
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by obonujoker(m): 8:02am On Dec 09
python1:
Alright then.......
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by UduMgbo1: 8:10am On Dec 09
mecussey:mr fake
before talking Nonsense with that illiterate python1 try to understand the meaning of generator and also the meaning of fueless
or in your little mind you think everything about generator is all combustion
you and python1 are just disgrace to simple physics
Ndi skull miners
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by UduMgbo1: 8:12am On Dec 09
python1:
trash trash trash
you. mean road side technician they also answer engineers
before claiming astronaut learn the meaning of generator and fueless
that's a simple English you know
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by UduMgbo1: 8:12am On Dec 09
python1:
claptrap
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by UduMgbo1: 8:13am On Dec 09
python1:
more trash from our nairaland astronaut
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by adadike281(f): 8:18am On Dec 09
This thread go sweet, I am here to laugh at some foolish statements but before then, kudos to my brothers! there can never be a race like the Igbo race. Special race, special people. Igbo Amaka!!!
|Re: Gabriel Obinna & Moses Ezeilegbunam Invent Generator That Runs Without Fuel, Gas by Bari22(m): 8:21am On Dec 09
.
