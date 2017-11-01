Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) (7766 Views)

The suspects were arrested by police operatives who have taken them into custody.



Three police officers and one man have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and abducting people in Kaduna state. According to multiple reports, the Policeman are identified as; Aliyu, Sani, Belli and one civilian who was allegedly given them information about the victims.

NPF is the mother of crime in Nigeria since ages. 12 Likes

Amazing arrest









I cant blame you because I know how it feels to survive on that peanut call a salary and you still guide the looters



God will help u guys





Which one be the policeman for there?



None of them have the looks of a policeman sef

Thieves

Lol..they one blow

Worst police in the world ... Am not surprise 6 Likes

Oh no!!! Npf why nah..

Na thier way

Its a known fact that 98 percent of police are criminals. 1 Like

idiots!





What a government apc have destroyed this country patapata. Just this morning I saw on the news picture of a mobile police officer mending his arms in a welder's shop. Look at where this useless govt has led our police to. This is coming as at the time the Nigerian police was rated as the worst in the worldWhat a government 1 Like

Fia burn them

police is not your friend

Nigerian police are legalized armed robbers, cultist, kidnappers, ritualist, thugs and sycophants.



The reason the government is not doing anything is because the Nigerian Police and the Geovernment are the same people!

NPF is a legal association of criminals parading themselves as a security agency.

The dullards just raided my street in abuja,yep the evil SARS,just picking up pple at dis time 10.30pm! And when they say they are the worst police force na para dem go do! 1 Like

NO parmanent frnd

What peanuts ? Policemen are about the best paid public servants in Nigeria. Constables take home 80k do what are you saying ? What peanuts ? Policemen are about the best paid public servants in Nigeria. Constables take home 80k do what are you saying ?

