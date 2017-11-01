₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by CastedDude: 8:08pm On Nov 19
Three police officers and one man have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and abducting people in Kaduna state. According to multiple reports, the Policeman are identified as; Aliyu, Sani, Belli and one civilian who was allegedly given them information about the victims.
The suspects were arrested by police operatives who have taken them into custody.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/three-police-officers-arrested-allegedly-kidnapping-victims-kaduna-photo.html
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by CastedDude: 8:08pm On Nov 19
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by serverconnect: 8:50pm On Nov 19
NPF is the mother of crime in Nigeria since ages.
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by Keneking: 9:25pm On Nov 19
Amazing arrest
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by qualityGod(m): 10:26pm On Nov 19
I cant blame you because I know how it feels to survive on that peanut call a salary and you still guide the looters
God will help u guys
A police constable is paid 47000 naira monthly, rent inclusive and you say bail is free or what
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by sole26: 10:26pm On Nov 19
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by izzou(m): 10:27pm On Nov 19
Which one be the policeman for there?
None of them have the looks of a policeman sef
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by ezana1(m): 10:27pm On Nov 19
Thieves
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by razakee(m): 10:27pm On Nov 19
Lol..they one blow
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by Hades2016(m): 10:27pm On Nov 19
Worst police in the world ... Am not surprise
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by Sixaxis: 10:27pm On Nov 19
Oh no!!! Npf why nah..
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by stefanweeks: 10:27pm On Nov 19
Na thier way
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by tunjijones(m): 10:27pm On Nov 19
Its a known fact that 98 percent of police are criminals.
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by naijaceo: 10:27pm On Nov 19
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by EnEnPeecee: 10:28pm On Nov 19
apc have destroyed this country patapata. Just this morning I saw on the news picture of a mobile police officer mending his arms in a welder's shop. Look at where this useless govt has led our police to. This is coming as at the time the Nigerian police was rated as the worst in the world
What a government
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by konkonbilo(m): 10:28pm On Nov 19
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by mayowascholar: 10:30pm On Nov 19
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:31pm On Nov 19
Fia burn them
police is not your friend
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by nairaman66(m): 10:31pm On Nov 19
Nigerian police are legalized armed robbers, cultist, kidnappers, ritualist, thugs and sycophants.
The reason the government is not doing anything is because the Nigerian Police and the Geovernment are the same people!
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by expensiveguyman(m): 10:31pm On Nov 19
NPF is a legal association of criminals parading themselves as a security agency.
The dullards just raided my street in abuja,yep the evil SARS,just picking up pple at dis time 10.30pm! And when they say they are the worst police force na para dem go do!
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by TheDokita(m): 10:36pm On Nov 19
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by maj59(m): 10:36pm On Nov 19
NO parmanent frnd
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 10:36pm On Nov 19
qualityGod:
What peanuts ? Policemen are about the best paid public servants in Nigeria. Constables take home 80k do what are you saying ?
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by HealthWealthy(m): 10:36pm On Nov 19
|Re: Police Officers Arrested For Kidnapping In Kaduna (Photo) by caesarsconcept(m): 10:37pm On Nov 19
But why dey never beat them yet if na ordinary person now their face for done be like their nyash....
