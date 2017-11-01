Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta (4682 Views)

The driver was said to have killed the little boy on the spot and left the mother and her daughter in critically state, the forehead of the little baby was opened with her skull showing.



The vehicle according to witnesses, allegedly hit the victims and continued in motion in high speed hitting the pedestrians path left and right until it ended up at the gate of Agofure Motor Park, where two of the girls who were in the car escaped for their live(s) and the driver was finally caught by angry mob.



The mob, furious with his actions, threw a "local lamp" into the car which started a fire, the driver was beaten to stupor, until he collapsed, but the mob woke him up, he was said to have offered the angry group of men who held him 500k by transfer, and one among of them was already falling for it until the elderly ones amongst them shunned the idea reminding them of innocent blood of the dead boy and the fate of the critically injured woman with her daughter who was currently on admission at the hospital..



So he was instead taken to the police station in a keke by same group of men.



If he was drunk or on drugz let him serve for manslaughter...



I pray the Police won't take the 500k instead...



RIP to the dead nd quick recovery to the injured... 1 Like

after two weeks u will not see d man inside that station.

They should have collected the 500k and throw him into the burning car 2 Likes 1 Share

The two distraction in the car escaped

Delta guys no dey joke 1 Like

That's why it's still the safest to run away.



Then if your conscience ever wakes up, you either go for confession at your local parish or send an anonymous financial donation to the affected family.



Because if you stop, if they don't mob you to death, the police will extort you to death. That's why it's still the safest to run away.Then if your conscience ever wakes up, you either go for confession at your local parish or send an anonymous financial donation to the affected family.Because if you stop, if they don't mob you to death, the police will extort you to death. 3 Likes 1 Share

Are you sure those girls were not giving him bj?...where them girls when trouble surfaced?...they tear race...but why burn d car la

Opistorincos:

He's properly woke now...



But y is the car looking like an old Peugeot?

police would now collect the 500k

Have finish sharing the brains I had...met lala he has some for sale I can see it in your post already I know you didn't only finish it u lost it sister I can see it in your post already I know you didn't only finish it u lost it sister