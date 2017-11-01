₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,546 members, 3,922,740 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 10:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta (4682 Views)
Senator James Ebiowou On Motorcycle In His Hometown In Delta (Photos) / Members Of Neoo Black Movement (Black Axxe) Visit PDP Executive In Delta. Photos / Men Arrested In Taraba For Causing Religious Crisis - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by ChangeIsCostant: 7:05am
It was a black Sunday in Delta state after a driver wrecked havoc while coming from Warri at a high speed towards Warri/Sapele road Okirighwre market direction when he hit a woman with a baby boy wrapped on her back and a little girl who was about crossing from Benin Road axis to the opposite side.
The driver was said to have killed the little boy on the spot and left the mother and her daughter in critically state, the forehead of the little baby was opened with her skull showing.
The vehicle according to witnesses, allegedly hit the victims and continued in motion in high speed hitting the pedestrians path left and right until it ended up at the gate of Agofure Motor Park, where two of the girls who were in the car escaped for their live(s) and the driver was finally caught by angry mob.
The mob, furious with his actions, threw a "local lamp" into the car which started a fire, the driver was beaten to stupor, until he collapsed, but the mob woke him up, he was said to have offered the angry group of men who held him 500k by transfer, and one among of them was already falling for it until the elderly ones amongst them shunned the idea reminding them of innocent blood of the dead boy and the fate of the critically injured woman with her daughter who was currently on admission at the hospital..
So he was instead taken to the police station in a keke by same group of men.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/mob-beats-driver-stupor-burns-car-hitting-woman-baby-delta-photos.html
1 Share
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by ChangeIsCostant: 7:06am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by amunkita(m): 7:31am
If he was drunk or on drugz let him serve for manslaughter...
I pray the Police won't take the 500k instead...
RIP to the dead nd quick recovery to the injured...
1 Like
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by amunkita(m): 7:33am
ChangeIsCostant:
Shhhhhhhhhhhhh...
Lala still dey sleep, he is yet to recover from the head given to him last nite...
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by ojun50(m): 7:36am
after two weeks u will not see d man inside that station.
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by whateverkay(m): 7:39am
They should have collected the 500k and throw him into the burning car
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by odinaccess: 10:26am
The two distraction in the car escaped
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by veekid(m): 10:26am
Delta guys no dey joke
1 Like
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by donqx: 10:27am
oh
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by NwaAmaikpe: 10:27am
That's why it's still the safest to run away.
Then if your conscience ever wakes up, you either go for confession at your local parish or send an anonymous financial donation to the affected family.
Because if you stop, if they don't mob you to death, the police will extort you to death.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by emeijeh(m): 10:29am
Ok
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by engwari: 10:30am
Several times I've seen post from people claiming they have nothing to eat and my first response is usually to ask how they can even afford data when they can't afford food. I never understood until I found myself in that position. I had to borrow data to come online.
Something to distract me from the Hunger and pain. The picture you're looking at is the last meal I had. I had to decide what I needed more. To transport myself to church with the last N100 I had in my life or feed myself. So I bought garri, sugar and a sachet of water. What happens tomorrow I do not know. I've not had any water in 2 days. I used to boil my drinking water on my camp gas before I ran out of gas. Our water is very dirty. I can't afford to get sick. How did I even better here? I used to be alright. I used to slay. But I was sleeping with a married man who took care of me in return for sex. The comments on Nairaland turned my life around. You people set me on the right path. But that path is about to be the death of me. My determination is strong but it gets harder everyday. Especially now. What do I do from here? How do I carry on? If I backslide today, I just want to be able to justify myself that I tried.
1 Like
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by Opistorincos(m): 10:30am
Chisos
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by deb303(f): 10:30am
Are you sure those girls were not giving him bj?...where them girls when trouble surfaced?...they tear race...but why burn d car la
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by operika(m): 10:34am
Opistorincos:
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by BruncleZuma: 10:35am
He's properly woke now...
1 Like
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by deb303(f): 10:35am
hollamanng:Have finish sharing the brains I had...met lala he has some for sale
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by bobnatlo(m): 10:39am
But y is the car looking like an old Peugeot?
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by tzoracle: 10:44am
police would now collect the 500k
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by hollamanng(m): 10:46am
deb303:I can see it in your post already I know you didn't only finish it u lost it sister
|Re: Mob Wakes Man Up After Beating Him To Stupor For Causing Accident In Delta by phayvoursky(m): 10:58am
engwari:
SCAMMER
(0) (Reply)
Hello! / Traveling To Jos / Mobile Can Make Easy Way To Connect To The Clients In 2016
Viewing this topic: IMO22(m), Emmyjb(m), Biggty(m), Mpanyi, cmion7, onome442, Blessingbenson(f), joewiezi(m), realone2012, kkko(m), Omololupromise, dotun365, Tbuildertech(m), phreakabit(m), whizcartel(m), ghettowriter(m), arikibe, DavoPicasso, triple996, bigt2(m), kpumpey, Pato5(m), sagbar(m), Amacaco, hoodboy(m), luckyogor(m), Cherokee(m), WiseFool2(m), KRISTON(m), blogbaby(f), Rollindollars(m), Gilbus1(m), Ella001(f), jaymichael(m), influenz, TEYA, Hollarbeece(f), kenosky, DMD(m), ojeffo, Spicycat(f), phayvoursky(m), omoodeogere(m), TrickorTreat(f), mogbeyiteren, julimax(m), officialfysh(m), fkpboy, ismail4sure, doctorexcel, Dootty(m) and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9