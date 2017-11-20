₦airaland Forum

How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by Okite15(m): 7:06am
A friend just lost a folder containing his originals -SSCE,Statement of Result
and other important documents. Does anyone have an idea of getting them back from the institutions or is all hope lost?

Please suggestions are urgently needed.
Thanks
Re: How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by izzou(m): 7:14am
He should visit the nearest WAEC and NECO offices

As for the statement of result,his school can provide it

He should just be ready to spend some money wink

No hope is lost
Re: How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by OrestesDante(m): 7:21am
Re: How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:33am
Re: How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by crownedprinz(m): 7:34am
Re: How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by yungEX(m): 7:34am
Re: How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by ekems2017(f): 7:34am
Go to court with the photocopy and swear affidavit
Re: How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:35am
Re: How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by Lojekunle: 7:36am
Re: How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by jerrybakermillz(m): 7:36am
Re: How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by FreeConCiencE: 7:36am
Re: How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by GreatEvilBeast(m): 7:36am
Re: How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by Sirakj(m): 7:36am
Go and get another ones from the institutions that gave them to you but at a price which may be expensive. Thank me later.
Re: How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by drlaykay(m): 7:36am
He should take the exams again
Re: How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by Pvin: 7:37am
Start with affidavit, then proceed to the institution that issued the certificate and apply for a new one
Re: How Can Someone Recover His Lost Certificates? by b0rn2fuck(m): 7:37am
