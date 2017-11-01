₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,919,809 members, 3,941,073 topics. Date: Wednesday, 29 November 2017 at 04:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns (1226 Views)
Crisis Brews In Edo As Benin, Ijaw Youths Flaunt Placards Claiming Gelegele (pic / Edo To Make Gelegele Seaport A Container Terminal / PDP Youths Arrested & Detained By DSS Before Edo Election Released (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by Idonmakeam: 7:14am On Nov 20
Gelegele-gbene and the Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns – Ebikapade Amasuomo
http://www.whistletimes.com/2017/11/gelegele-gbene-ijaw-benin-crisis-edo-state-burns-ebikapade-amasuomo/
1 Like
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by Idonmakeam: 8:19pm On Nov 20
See full story at link
1 Like
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by Elose11(m): 9:13pm On Nov 20
My friend, you started well until you began delving into your so called Benin folklore you know next to nothing about. That so called folklore is as told by the Ijaw.
Benin never migrated from Ife. The Benin folklore says that their ancestors originated from the sky. Therefore, the Benin king then was known as Ogiso, meaning king of the sky.
Ife came in when the kingdom started having internal strives.Since they could not agree on a king among themselves, they then send to their prince who had earlier fled to Ife to escape been killed to come and rule over them.
It was this Benin prince who had become a ruler in ife and is now called oduduwa, that sent his son to rule Benin.
As you can see, my friend, there is no where in Benin folklore where it was said that the Benins migrated from Ife. It was only a Benin prince who had now become the ruler of ife, that sent his son, oranmiyan, to rule Benin in his stead. And only when the Benins requested him to come over and rule over them
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by GoldCircle: 9:26pm On Nov 20
Rubbish talk! So according to your write up, Ijaw people gave Benin people land to settle when they returned from ile ife? You are obviously very drunk! You want to twist facts and rewrite history abi?
May Agbala shave Your beards!
1 Like
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by Idonmakeam: 9:37pm On Nov 28
Not by me
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by nengibo: 9:58pm On Nov 28
The bini are a group of yoruba migrants who came to meet the Ijaws in their present location that is why all their ancient words only have meaning in Ijaw language
Ogiso - clear Ijaw word king of the sky
Igodo- clear Ijaw word for key
Bini- Ijaw word for water
1 Like
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by proudlyYoruba(m): 10:17pm On Nov 28
nengibo:For the word 'bini'. I disagree
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by nengibo: 10:49pm On Nov 28
proudlyYoruba:You can't just disagree with fact, it doesn't work that way, bini mean water in Ijaw language
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by Desyner: 11:06pm On Nov 28
Ijaws will go to Lagos to bomb it as a way of spiting Lagosians. Same Ijaws are in the middle of Warri. Ijaws are proving to be the herdsmen of the south.
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by NDelta(m): 11:09pm On Nov 28
The writer was spot on, the Ijaws were first in Benin before any other tribe, they were fisher men in those days. Benin will always be home of the Ijaws. The next oba must be an Ijaw man.
1 Like
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by NDelta(m): 11:15pm On Nov 28
Desyner:
Not herds men of the south, the problem is that Ijaws are scattered all over the south, they do not have a common geography/location. The other tribes oppose a common state for the Ijaws as it may encroach into their own territories.
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by Jesusloveyou(m): 11:30pm On Nov 28
Idonmakeam:why did you post the rubbish, or are you also a rubbish?
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by proudlyYoruba(m): 12:00am
nengibo:What does the binis have to say about this? I thought the name was derived ilè ìbínú (land of vexation). Around the 15th century it was 'ubinu' before the Portuguese. Though, farther Edo clans, such as the Itsekiris and the Urhobos still referred to the city as Ubini up till the late 19th century, as evidence implies. (Wiki)
2 Likes
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by proudlyYoruba(m): 12:02am
Elose11:Ur benin prince Ekaladeran. Did he leave alone or he left in the company of other people?
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by proudlyYoruba(m): 12:02am
Elose11:Ur benin prince Ekaladeran. Did he leave alone or left in the company of other people?
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by historyworld030: 12:26am
Stop quoting wikipedia, those pages were written by people whom are just as clueless as you on the subject.
There is really something wrong in nigerian education which makes you guys constantly quote wikipedia on things such as undocumented african "history" !
Can anybody show actual evidence for these claims ?
The portuguese were already visiting Benin in the middle ages and the name they wrote down is Benin Kingdom, The Edo people also call their kingdom Benin Kingdom ! and now some fools are telling us a story about ibini or ubini or whatever and that it is the portugues who changed our name ? WTF is wrong with you people ?
proudlyYoruba:
1 Like
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by nengibo: 6:48am
proudlyYoruba:Dats another account, it might also interest you to know that itsekiri & urhobo also got their name from their neighbor tribe "the Ijaws" , thats how most tribes get their names, i believe its the same situation with the Yorubas, itsekiri & urhobo are not edo clans unless clan means another thing
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by historyworld030: 11:15am
I guess even the french get their names from the ijaw, right ?
ijaw are the biggest and best namers in the world.
Perharps God himself gets his name from the ijaws.
And trump, and michael jackson and eddy murphy, they must have got their names from the ijaw.
I love how some stuuupid ijaw think they can rewrite history and brainwash everybody into believing their fanatastic tales.
Keep dreaming ijaw, you were the first where again ? Yeah the first in hell, right ?
Morrons who are telling a story which allegeadly happened thousands of years ago and of which there is no historical record !
You guys must be involved in time travel, right ?
nengibo:
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by historyworld030: 11:23am
Ijaw, you guys need to stop your fabrications, and get more educated. Edo history is too well documented. And contrary to what you think, the Oba of Benin is not just the Oba of Benin City. His real title is Omo n'Oba n'Edo. He is the King of the Benin Kingdom. Benin City is only the capital of the Benin Kingdom, not the Kingdom itself ! Edo state is a small part of the Kingdom and you ijaw are trying to crown a "king" in a part of an already established kingdom. I hope you people can understand this and stop your madness ! When you migrate into an area, try and learn the history of the land. Don't just start making claims of "we were here first" and don't start "crowning" your "son" in a foreign land, you might get slaughtered by the owners of the land. This is an advise and a warning!
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by nengibo: 1:17pm
historyworld030:Pointless ranting won't change fact
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by historyworld030: 4:13pm
You seem to be using the word "facts" in a cavalier way.
Here are some facts:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IlUMUGUorw
Some ancient maps of Benin Kingdom:
This one dates to around 1699:
http://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b8595525w/f1.item.r=Benin.zoom
An other map of Benin made in the 17th century once again:
http://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b530530714.r=Benin?rk=214593;2
An other map of Benin from the 17th century:
http://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b8595583b.r=Benin?rk=193134;0
This one date to the 19th century:
http://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b8469390z/f1.item.r=Benin.zoom
An other map from the 17th century:
http://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b8595527q/f1.item.r=Benin.zoom
nengibo:
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by miqos03: 4:45pm
Wow
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by Jupxter: 4:45pm
The Ijaws and the Benin Kingdom has still not resolved this issue? It's time the FG wade into this matter before we have a full blown war on our hands
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by Jupxter: 4:46pm
historyworld030:
Crowning a king within the domain of a greater king is a declaration of war. Are the ijaw youths ready for the outcome of these decisions? I'm not an Edo man, but it's clear to see where the lines are drawn
|Re: Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns by Blissbeatz(m): 4:46pm
........
(0) (Reply)
Gov. Emmanuel Presents N651.5 Billion Budget To Akwa Ibom Assembly / Reps Speaker Is An Under Graduate! / Iyabo Obasanjo For Governor 2011
Viewing this topic: getty02, dfrost, Prenom, Bj5all(m), jothan(m), EROMS38(m), Carlmax(m), Bobby4090, andreawills96(f), kitaatita, Benz4pimp(m), LewsTherin, kaluxy007(m), Abanga444, Amaso99(m), 5Kay, mastercee(m), softclickppc(m), Masky2000, Emescot(m), Harvigh(m), Ator008(m), mamoostella, obafemi04(m), Mikebrown(m), ak76(m), helpsystem, kopji007(m), TheRector(m), rilwan09, bettymatty, odeade1(m), Geogeo1, olajay86(m), lakesider(m), khadaffi(m), Emmyab(m), bmoney9ja(m), nwolisar, solos007, Excelento(m), Gourdoinc(m), Omon605(m), Xerum(m), ehissi(m), akinkudin, Afam4eva(m), boookworm, twilliamx, Alexylas, moscobabs(m), tomzee2(m), jahlud, AceRoyal, Bekky17, Jupxter, youngguchi(m), izyiyke31, yussuff(m), bakynes(m), uplink(m), naijahut, abiodunraufu, Skain(m), blackHAZE, cadian, GenOrumov, cutiedave(m), goosast, veekay, zigalo(m), chimchim1(m), enemyofprogress, joicyberry2020, Okuss12(m), codemarshal08(m), x9ja1960, uwajeh(m), GoldCircle, Edu3Again, v24m(f), isarumah(m), vambi, balogz(m), osculate(m), bfire(m), crafteck, nonjebose(m), greatdeal1408(m), 2shaezik(m), imez23, phreakabit(m) and 147 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10