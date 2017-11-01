Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Gelegele-gbene And The Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns (1226 Views)

Gelegele-gbene and the Ijaw, Benin Crisis – Before Edo State Burns – Ebikapade Amasuomo





The stern warning issued by the governor of Edo State to Ijaw communities in his state over their attempt to install a traditional ruler to preside over their affairs calls for serious concern. For governor Obaseki to insinuate that Edo people are merely tolerating Ijaw people is unbecoming of a state governor. It is common knowledge that apart from the Oba of Benin, there are several other traditional rulers who of course do not replace the Oba but assists in the governance of their people, therefore, one wonders why it is a taboo for the Ijaws to nominate a traditional chief to oversee their own affairs.



Personally I believe that the ethnic interwoven nature of the Niger Delta requires a concerted effort from government towards promoting peaceful cohabitation rather than fan the embers of division. The mere fact that one ethnic group have a population advantage over another does not make them owners of the land. The Bini’s have always lived peacefully side by side with their Ijaw neighbours for several decades until recently when Ijaw communities became economically important. As a government and as responsible citizens, our effort must be geared towards deemphasizing ethnicity in the interest of nationhood in order to avoid the catastrophic costs associated with intertribal crisis.



Gelegele-gbene people must be treated as equal citizens of Edo State especially because they are in their ancestral land even though they are surrounded by Benin people. We must also remember that even in Bayelsa State where Ijaws are the predominant tribe, an Urhobo village inhabited mainly by Urhobo people can still be found in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state. Can the Ijaws chase them out of Bayelsa State due to their small population? Obviously not.



A popular Bini folklore made it clear that, when the Bini’s first arrived in Edo State from Ile Ife, they met fisher men living in small communities scattered all over the riverine areas of Edo State. The British had referred to those fishing communities as fishing ports, these were small villages that depend on products from the sea. The Ijaws were mainly primitive people at that time living off the sea and farm products from nearby villages. They were traditional worshippers, believing in sea gods. They were not interested in mass acquisition of land, hence, they welcomed visitors/settlers with open arms provided such settlers were willing to travel far inland. Hence, when the Bini’s came to Edo State, they were welcomed by the Ijaws. A popular Bini folklore was that when the Oba and his people arrived from Ile Ife, they were ferried in canoes across the river by Ijaw fisher men living in villages around the riverine areas of the state. This is a very popular and widespread narrative which every Edo man is aware of. The Ijaws of those days were more interested in protecting their immediate settlements, hence, they made the mistake of not possessing the entire land in Edo State even though they were the aborigines. In contrast, the Bini’s from Ile Ife were more sophisticated, they were farmers with a well organized monarchy system of government in place, on arrival to Edo State, the traditional monarchy system they had brought from Ife continued, they travelled far inland away from Ijaw settlements and wasted no time in possessing the land around them (excluding Ijaw areas) for agriculture. They traded with the Ijaws and lived peacefully with their neighbours for many decades, however, this peaceful co-existence was shattered when oil exploration began in the Niger Delta, it turned out that many Ijaw settlement all over the Niger Delta became oil producing communities, the oil found in their territories made them a target of persecution by their neighbours.



The Ijaws are the sacrificial lamp of the Niger Delta, they are persecuted by their Niger Delta neighbours and the Nigerian State. They face constant harassment and bombardment by the Nigerian army and their neighbours. Many Ijaw sons and daughters have died fighting for a better Niger Delta, yet, whenever any project is to be approved in Ijaw territories, their neighbours will either lay claims to the land, oppose the projects, demand for a change of name or for a lion share even when such projects are as a result of years of struggle by the Ijaws.



Due to the constant hostility and lack of opportunities to Ijaws in Edo State, the population of Ijaws in the state have declined significantly in the last 25 years as many Ijaws have migrated to Delta, Bayelsa, Ondo and Lagos state. As it is now clear that the Ijaws will make a stand on Gelegele-gbene and the other remaining Ijaw settlements, efforts must be made to avert Edo State from becoming a war zone. Every citizen of the state should be carried along in the interest of peace and fairplay. The political exclusion of Ijaws in Edo State must be addressed so that they can also have their turn in Edo State Government House. Above all, the Bini’s must realise that it is impracticable to expect Ijaws to leave their ancestral land.

My friend, you started well until you began delving into your so called Benin folklore you know next to nothing about. That so called folklore is as told by the Ijaw.

Benin never migrated from Ife. The Benin folklore says that their ancestors originated from the sky. Therefore, the Benin king then was known as Ogiso, meaning king of the sky.

Ife came in when the kingdom started having internal strives.Since they could not agree on a king among themselves, they then send to their prince who had earlier fled to Ife to escape been killed to come and rule over them.

It was this Benin prince who had become a ruler in ife and is now called oduduwa, that sent his son to rule Benin.

As you can see, my friend, there is no where in Benin folklore where it was said that the Benins migrated from Ife. It was only a Benin prince who had now become the ruler of ife, that sent his son, oranmiyan, to rule Benin in his stead. And only when the Benins requested him to come over and rule over them 3 Likes 1 Share

Rubbish talk! So according to your write up, Ijaw people gave Benin people land to settle when they returned from ile ife? You are obviously very drunk! You want to twist facts and rewrite history abi?



The bini are a group of yoruba migrants who came to meet the Ijaws in their present location that is why all their ancient words only have meaning in Ijaw language

Ogiso - clear Ijaw word king of the sky

Igodo- clear Ijaw word for key

Bini- Ijaw word for water 1 Like

For the word 'bini'. I disagree You can't just disagree with fact, it doesn't work that way, bini mean water in Ijaw language You can't just disagree with fact, it doesn't work that way, bini mean water in Ijaw language

Ijaws will go to Lagos to bomb it as a way of spiting Lagosians. Same Ijaws are in the middle of Warri. Ijaws are proving to be the herdsmen of the south.

The writer was spot on, the Ijaws were first in Benin before any other tribe, they were fisher men in those days. Benin will always be home of the Ijaws. The next oba must be an Ijaw man. 1 Like

Ijaws will go to Lagos to bomb it as a way of spiting Lagosians. Same Ijaws are in the middle of Warri. Ijaws are proving to be the herdsmen of the south.

Not herds men of the south, the problem is that Ijaws are scattered all over the south, they do not have a common geography/location. The other tribes oppose a common state for the Ijaws as it may encroach into their own territories. Not herds men of the south, the problem is that Ijaws are scattered all over the south, they do not have a common geography/location. The other tribes oppose a common state for the Ijaws as it may encroach into their own territories.

Not by me why did you post the rubbish, or are you also a rubbish? why did you post the rubbish, or are you also a rubbish?

You can't just disagree with fact, it doesn't work that way, bini mean water in Ijaw language What does the binis have to say about this? I thought the name was derived ilè ìbínú (land of vexation). Around the 15th century it was 'ubinu' before the Portuguese. Though, farther Edo clans, such as the Itsekiris and the Urhobos still referred to the city as Ubini up till the late 19th century, as evidence implies. (Wiki) What does the binis have to say about this? I thought the name was derived ilè ìbínú (land of vexation). Around the 15th century it was 'ubinu' before the Portuguese. Though, farther Edo clans, such as the Itsekiris and the Urhobos still referred to the city as Ubini up till the late 19th century, as evidence implies. (Wiki) 2 Likes

There is really something wrong in nigerian education which makes you guys constantly quote wikipedia on things such as undocumented african "history" !

Can anybody show actual evidence for these claims ?

The portuguese were already visiting Benin in the middle ages and the name they wrote down is Benin Kingdom, The Edo people also call their kingdom Benin Kingdom ! and now some fools are telling us a story about ibini or ubini or whatever and that it is the portugues who changed our name ? WTF is wrong with you people ?



Stop quoting wikipedia, those pages were written by people whom are just as clueless as you on the subject.There is really something wrong in nigerian education which makes you guys constantly quote wikipedia on things such as undocumented african "history" !

Can anybody show actual evidence for these claims ?

The portuguese were already visiting Benin in the middle ages and the name they wrote down is Benin Kingdom, The Edo people also call their kingdom Benin Kingdom ! and now some fools are telling us a story about ibini or ubini or whatever and that it is the portugues who changed our name ? WTF is wrong with you people ?

What does the binis have to say about this? I thought the name was derived ilè ìbínú (land of vexation). Around the 15th century it was 'ubinu' before the Portuguese. Though, farther Edo clans, such as the Itsekiris and the Urhobos still referred to the city as Ubini up till the late 19th century, as evidence implies. (Wiki) Dats another account, it might also interest you to know that itsekiri & urhobo also got their name from their neighbor tribe "the Ijaws" , thats how most tribes get their names, i believe its the same situation with the Yorubas, itsekiri & urhobo are not edo clans unless clan means another thing Dats another account, it might also interest you to know that itsekiri & urhobo also got their name from their neighbor tribe "the Ijaws" , thats how most tribes get their names, i believe its the same situation with the Yorubas, itsekiri & urhobo are not edo clans unless clan means another thing



ijaw are the biggest and best namers in the world.

Perharps God himself gets his name from the ijaws.

And trump, and michael jackson and eddy murphy, they must have got their names from the ijaw.

I love how some stuuupid ijaw think they can rewrite history and brainwash everybody into believing their fanatastic tales.

Keep dreaming ijaw, you were the first where again ? Yeah the first in hell, right ?

Morrons who are telling a story which allegeadly happened thousands of years ago and of which there is no historical record !

You guys must be involved in time travel, right ?



I guess even the french get their names from the ijaw, right ?

ijaw are the biggest and best namers in the world.

Perharps God himself gets his name from the ijaws.

And trump, and michael jackson and eddy murphy, they must have got their names from the ijaw.

I love how some stuuupid ijaw think they can rewrite history and brainwash everybody into believing their fanatastic tales.

Keep dreaming ijaw, you were the first where again ? Yeah the first in hell, right ?

Morrons who are telling a story which allegeadly happened thousands of years ago and of which there is no historical record !

You guys must be involved in time travel, right ?

Ijaw, you guys need to stop your fabrications, and get more educated. Edo history is too well documented. And contrary to what you think, the Oba of Benin is not just the Oba of Benin City. His real title is Omo n'Oba n'Edo. He is the King of the Benin Kingdom. Benin City is only the capital of the Benin Kingdom, not the Kingdom itself ! Edo state is a small part of the Kingdom and you ijaw are trying to crown a "king" in a part of an already established kingdom. I hope you people can understand this and stop your madness ! When you migrate into an area, try and learn the history of the land. Don't just start making claims of "we were here first" and don't start "crowning" your "son" in a foreign land, you might get slaughtered by the owners of the land. This is an advise and a warning!

Pointless ranting won't change fact Pointless ranting won't change fact



Here are some facts:







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IlUMUGUorw





Some ancient maps of Benin Kingdom:



This one dates to around 1699:

http://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b8595525w/f1.item.r=Benin.zoom



An other map of Benin made in the 17th century once again:

http://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b530530714.r=Benin?rk=214593;2



An other map of Benin from the 17th century:

http://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b8595583b.r=Benin?rk=193134;0



This one date to the 19th century:

http://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b8469390z/f1.item.r=Benin.zoom



An other map from the 17th century:

http://gallica.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/btv1b8595527q/f1.item.r=Benin.zoom





Pointless ranting won't change fact You seem to be using the word "facts" in a cavalier way.Here are some facts:Some ancient maps of Benin Kingdom:This one dates to around 1699:An other map of Benin made in the 17th century once again:An other map of Benin from the 17th century:This one date to the 19th century:An other map from the 17th century:

Wow

The Ijaws and the Benin Kingdom has still not resolved this issue? It's time the FG wade into this matter before we have a full blown war on our hands

Ijaw, you guys need to stop your fabrications, and get more educated. Edo history is too well documented. And contrary to what you think, the Oba of Benin is not just the Oba of Benin City. His real title is Omo n'Oba n'Edo. He is the King of the Benin Kingdom. Benin City is only the capital of the Benin Kingdom, not the Kingdom itself ! Edo state is a small part of the Kingdom and you ijaw are trying to crown a "king" in a part of an already established kingdom. I hope you people can understand this and stop your madness ! When you migrate into an area, try and learn the history of the land. Don't just start making claims of "we were here first" and don't start "crowning" your "son" in a foreign land, you might get slaughtered by the owners of the land. This is an advise and a warning!



Crowning a king within the domain of a greater king is a declaration of war. Are the ijaw youths ready for the outcome of these decisions? I'm not an Edo man, but it's clear to see where the lines are drawn Crowning a king within the domain of a greater king is a declaration of war. Are the ijaw youths ready for the outcome of these decisions? I'm not an Edo man, but it's clear to see where the lines are drawn