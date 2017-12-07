this isn't a suicide... it's a pure murder



look closely to the floor under the chair, you'll see a gun.

it's impossible for him to have shot himself on the head yet the gun dropped to the ground.

if you look closely, the table is too close for the gun to have fallen to the ground. it should have fell on the table if this were to be a suicide.



my take is also that there was a scuffle between the murderer and the victim. see the wall to the right, that was exactly where the murderer killed him by using the bottle on his neck and that was what killed him ( look at his neck) , he was later positioned on that chair and made him look like he committed suicide.



come to think of it, who would commit suicide and yet sit so relaxed.... the way he sat, his body had been dead before he was positioned on the chair.





what I'm yet to unravel is if the killer escaped through that window or is still in the building....



LET SOMEONE EXPLAIN THAT.





Drabeey was HERE







modified:



This a suicide,

1. He committed suicide after he had a bad day with the stock exchange. look at the TV, it shows that he was expecting something big and the forex was kind of fluctuating, thereby making him throw many things at the TV at first ( look closely at the ground close to the TV, many things that are supposed to be on the table are there) it's just like when you are watching a match and your player lost a crucial goal, you throw your pillow at the TV.



The final strike was when the stock finally collapsed, he used his leg to push the chair in front down and threw the bottle of alcohol on the wall, making it shatter on the wall, he opened the window only to allow ventilation for him ( the ac might just be too hot as he has much tension on him) .

He later shot himself and it was the gunshot that the guy outside heard that made him run.



I think I like to conclude that, it was a suicide. 15 Likes