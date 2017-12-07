₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,783 members, 3,954,942 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 December 2017 at 12:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Forum Games / Is This Murder Or Suicide (7306 Views)
Take A Closer Look! Is This A Murder Or A Sucide Case? And Why? (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Is This Murder Or Suicide by Omobolajiatanda(m): 8:15am On Nov 20
Was he murdered or did he commit suicide
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by GraveMan(m): 8:30am On Nov 20
It Is Suicide Murder Na!
21 Likes
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by vivie01(f): 3:05pm On Nov 20
Murder
The murderer carefully placed the body on the chair so as not to arouse suspicion, any careless observer can easily pass, thinking that the oga was meditating or resting his back
5 Likes
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by shervydman(m): 3:19pm On Nov 20
vivie01:U're very correct....it's a confirmed murder case, d murderer was not even wise, he scattered d office in an abnormal way.
He even passed through the opened(right) window....he can be seen running for his dear life at the left window. mumu guy.
If it was suicide, d impact of the bullet would make the man swerve to d opposite direction but he was balanced on d chair. Dumb murderer!!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by vivie01(f): 5:31pm On Nov 20
shervydman:
Your head dey there Shervy. You know I didn't even link the man running away to the scene self.
You be confirmed effikko fa.
7 Likes
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by miqos02(m): 10:38pm On Dec 06
Hmmm
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by mikool007(m): 10:38pm On Dec 06
It was sars they prbly accused the guy of doing Yahoo with that laptop, the guy denied then...
57 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by sinaj(f): 10:39pm On Dec 06
Definitely murder.
Seems he struggled with his killer.
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by themonk(m): 10:39pm On Dec 06
That guy is not dead.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by segebase(m): 10:39pm On Dec 06
c
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by Ruggedfitness: 10:39pm On Dec 06
Its death
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by mazimee(m): 10:40pm On Dec 06
A murder case
It seems like the victim and the murderer struggled before his death. The victim doesn't have to scatter his office before killing himself if he had sucidal intention.
2 Likes
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by 2O17: 10:40pm On Dec 06
It is murder. You can see the killer running away
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by Pidginwhisper: 10:40pm On Dec 06
If SARS see this pix for your fone,You go explain how you take kill am for them
You better go bury the body
51 Likes
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by wunmi590(m): 10:40pm On Dec 06
This is the kind of situation our policemen and SARS are to be proffering solution to, but I doubt if they can answer this question
All what they know is to beat and lock up innocent citizen and steal their belongings
#EndSARSInNigeria
5 Likes
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by Enouwem(m): 10:40pm On Dec 06
It's suicide. The idiot invested in the stock market, and when it experienced a dip, the trauma was too much on him so he scattered everything in the office, cursing and swearing and when he couldn't take it anymore he killed himself with a bullet to the head.
Nobody should argue with me pls. After all, I should be sleeping now.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by psalmhorah(m): 10:40pm On Dec 06
This is obvious murdering because in the course of the act ..the oga had struggled a lot with the murderer in order to save himself and that was wat resulted to the office being rough and disorder and after the act the murderer made sure he placed the oga on his chair ..in order to avoid any form of suspicion..
The last point is that if we look carefully @ d left window ..we can see the murderer running away ..therefore it is MURDER ..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by wwwtortoise(m): 10:41pm On Dec 06
Murder with suicidal concept
1 Like
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by rezzy: 10:41pm On Dec 06
Both
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by Follysho707: 10:41pm On Dec 06
Why the window sef no get burglary bars ?
1 Like
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by emeijeh(m): 10:41pm On Dec 06
The murderer is even running away
1 Like
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by hypertension(m): 10:41pm On Dec 06
Me i think he is a forex trader that lost all..check the graph..
1 Like
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by Ivimilly: 10:41pm On Dec 06
It's a typical murder case
There's signs of a struggle coupled with the open window if the killer wasn't wearing gloves his fingerprints and DNA should be all over the place
1 Like
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by Obinoscopy(m): 10:42pm On Dec 06
shervydman:Do you think the murderer can afford to make such noise before killing the guy? And let's say he had the effontrey and boldness to do that, will he be running that way? I'm just asking, I'm not saying you are wrong though.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by Monaco2(m): 10:42pm On Dec 06
If u thoroughly look at it you will understand and give a deep thought into this matter, u will have no choice than to agree that the issue is similar to what might have happened or occurred or even a resemblance of something that will definitely elude a mere human prowess n finally come to the conclusion that I have nothing to say
3 Likes
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by Drabeey(m): 10:43pm On Dec 06
this isn't a suicide... it's a pure murder
look closely to the floor under the chair, you'll see a gun.
it's impossible for him to have shot himself on the head yet the gun dropped to the ground.
if you look closely, the table is too close for the gun to have fallen to the ground. it should have fell on the table if this were to be a suicide.
my take is also that there was a scuffle between the murderer and the victim. see the wall to the right, that was exactly where the murderer killed him by using the bottle on his neck and that was what killed him ( look at his neck) , he was later positioned on that chair and made him look like he committed suicide.
come to think of it, who would commit suicide and yet sit so relaxed.... the way he sat, his body had been dead before he was positioned on the chair.
what I'm yet to unravel is if the killer escaped through that window or is still in the building....
LET SOMEONE EXPLAIN THAT.
Drabeey was HERE
modified:
This a suicide,
1. He committed suicide after he had a bad day with the stock exchange. look at the TV, it shows that he was expecting something big and the forex was kind of fluctuating, thereby making him throw many things at the TV at first ( look closely at the ground close to the TV, many things that are supposed to be on the table are there) it's just like when you are watching a match and your player lost a crucial goal, you throw your pillow at the TV.
The final strike was when the stock finally collapsed, he used his leg to push the chair in front down and threw the bottle of alcohol on the wall, making it shatter on the wall, he opened the window only to allow ventilation for him ( the ac might just be too hot as he has much tension on him) .
He later shot himself and it was the gunshot that the guy outside heard that made him run.
I think I like to conclude that, it was a suicide.
15 Likes
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by johnstar(m): 10:43pm On Dec 06
Suicide
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by tolumizzy(m): 10:43pm On Dec 06
Did you see the TV screen?
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by rezzy: 10:44pm On Dec 06
mikool007:
Kettle
emeijeh:Table
wwwtortoise:
Yoyo
Enouwem:
Banana
mazimee:
Bra top
mikool007:
Kite
psalmhorah:
0range
6 Likes
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by olusode97(m): 10:44pm On Dec 06
Suicide. Stock market went down. He lost everything
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by TIDDOLL(m): 10:44pm On Dec 06
Hmmmm...
It is truely a suicide Case!
|Re: Is This Murder Or Suicide by wunmi590(m): 10:44pm On Dec 06
He committed suicide, just because of depression
Twelve Letter Word Game!! Form A New Word From The Last Letter / Question Of The Day:- Solve This If You’re A Genius – Simple Maths / (maxibrainz) Version 2 Real Booster (5go) 5 In 1 2go [star Booster]by Barny.jar
Viewing this topic: oche88(m), Azsalami(m), evanstical, BlinkyBling, Thamostkorrupt1, ddjay, Sammy555(m), 9jaDoc(f), JhaayYoung, chic91(f), narutop, CentaurXLV, FreshMekanik, malware, IamPere(m), AdeSamPel(m), jamesben91(m), starlite101(f), ijobaooorun(m), Mcleo007(m), mikefem58(m), bart10 and 25 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13