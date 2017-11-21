₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by Bills2307(m): 1:31pm On Nov 20
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by Bills2307(m): 1:32pm On Nov 20
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 1:34pm On Nov 20
and the ones that have already knew the answer
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by Bills2307(m): 1:39pm On Nov 20
Hehehe
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by suregalluv(f): 3:29pm On Nov 20
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by mhisterdreezy(m): 4:49pm On Nov 20
suregalluv whats yours
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by classicalbenson(m): 4:50pm On Nov 20
lol....I remember those yrs when Dr ezigbo delt with me...I learnt how to endure and wait upon the Lord than I did in my entire 3yrs in skul....I wount miss her
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by sirjentul05(m): 5:01pm On Nov 20
U forgot to add the ones that will pass with their pussys
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 5:30pm On Nov 20
Guilty of 4 and 6
With the help of cntrl A, cntrl C and cntrl V.
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by joshuakdboy(m): 5:36pm On Nov 20
Project is nice sha. I love the research .
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by ikbnice(m): 5:48pm On Nov 20
Project is sweet when you have a good supervisor
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by generalbush(m): 6:44pm On Nov 20
I paid someone 60k to do mine.
No regrets!!
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by Lionbite(m): 7:03pm On Nov 20
DOUBLEWAHALA:.
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:21pm On Nov 20
Guys no longer go through the rigors of writing projects. They simply outsource their work.
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:23pm On Nov 20
I0) Those that will come here to pretend and do as if they know what is Project.
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by Kylekent59: 7:24pm On Nov 20
Mine didn't even stress me. Just googled and I got already done one. Naso I copy and past am.
My supervisor be like: wow I love this ur chapter one. Approved.
I carried chapter 2,3 and 4 the following week she was so excited.
In conclusion,it took me 15mins to do my project and 2 weeks meeting my supervisor.
It is better being smart to brilliant ooo
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by jeronimo(m): 8:03pm On Nov 20
Lol. Wait till NUC introduces plagiarism test for BSc thesis then you will know how far.
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by vision2050: 8:45pm On Nov 20
I run helter skelter from go and bring the map of the study area to conduct the GIS of the study area to water sample test in laboratory, the thing tired me but I learnt. Thanks to Dr. Bada
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by Bills2307(m): 8:55pm On Nov 20
Kylekent59:thank God for cntrl A, cntrl C and cntrl V. highlight, copy.. open Microsoft new page, Den paste all including the site name self
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by Kylekent59: 9:26pm On Nov 20
Bills2307:U need to edit it naa.
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by radiokilla(m): 10:35pm On Nov 20
Final year is a year to minimise distraction. Just do things slowly and steady in a cheerful mood. No stress
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by pmc01(m): 11:12pm On Nov 20
You try
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by rozay12345: 11:59pm On Nov 20
While i was in school, we had a library for all the departmental projects, you will be surprised when you find out that you are doing the same thing someone worked on in the nineties, for an engineering student, that was very sad, he left you to think whether there have been no advances in the society since then, going further, i would suggest the Universities in the country support group projects, these projects must be groundbreaking, if the students were not able to complete it, another set can take over and make sure it sees the light of the day. Also the projects on the short term must be directly proportional and influential to the Nigerian society. The government creates a repository for all these ground breaking projects and if need be set up a commercial venture in schools to develop them into world class products.
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by OluwasureGig: 12:45am
vision2050:Greatest geologist
Hope you don dey shell
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by Xcellente: 6:20am
*clearsthroat* wedon babe...
suregalluv:
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 6:40am
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 6:42am
Bills2307:Try dat one for futmx and see whether turnitin software won't fall ur hand
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by UncleSnr(m): 7:03am
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by genius43(m): 7:06am
Ahmed0336:
I had 17% then in 2014. Lecturers started using Turnitin to fustrate us with assignments in 2012. If I remember the FutMx days I just smile
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by Bills2307(m): 7:49am
genius43:lol..
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by crownedprinz(m): 8:21am
When you think about the ending of those books, you would not even stress yourself over project #messedupsystem
|Re: Different Students During Their Final Year Project (Hilarious Photos) by CarlyX8(m): 8:21am
