and the ones that have already knew the answer

Hehehe 2 Likes

suregalluv whats yours

lol....I remember those yrs when Dr ezigbo delt with me...I learnt how to endure and wait upon the Lord than I did in my entire 3yrs in skul....I wount miss her 1 Like

U forgot to add the ones that will pass with their pussys 2 Likes





Guilty of 4 and 6

With the help of cntrl A, cntrl C and cntrl V. Guilty of 4 and 6With the help of cntrl A, cntrl C and cntrl V. 1 Like

Project is nice sha. I love the research .

Project is sweet when you have a good supervisor

I paid someone 60k to do mine.



No regrets!!

DOUBLEWAHALA:

Guys no longer go through the rigors of writing projects. They simply outsource their work. Guys no longer go through the rigors of writing projects. They simply outsource their work.





I0) Those that will come here to pretend and do as if they know what is Project. I0) Those that will come here to pretend and do as if they know what is Project. 3 Likes

Mine didn't even stress me. Just googled and I got already done one. Naso I copy and past am.

My supervisor be like: wow I love this ur chapter one. Approved.

I carried chapter 2,3 and 4 the following week she was so excited.

In conclusion,it took me 15mins to do my project and 2 weeks meeting my supervisor.



It is better being smart to brilliant ooo 5 Likes

Lol. Wait till NUC introduces plagiarism test for BSc thesis then you will know how far.

I run helter skelter from go and bring the map of the study area to conduct the GIS of the study area to water sample test in laboratory, the thing tired me but I learnt. Thanks to Dr. Bada

Kylekent59:

thank God for cntrl A, cntrl C and cntrl V. highlight, copy.. open Microsoft new page, Den paste all including the site name self

Bills2307:

U need to edit it naa.

Final year is a year to minimise distraction. Just do things slowly and steady in a cheerful mood. No stress

You try

While i was in school, we had a library for all the departmental projects, you will be surprised when you find out that you are doing the same thing someone worked on in the nineties, for an engineering student, that was very sad, he left you to think whether there have been no advances in the society since then, going further, i would suggest the Universities in the country support group projects, these projects must be groundbreaking, if the students were not able to complete it, another set can take over and make sure it sees the light of the day. Also the projects on the short term must be directly proportional and influential to the Nigerian society. The government creates a repository for all these ground breaking projects and if need be set up a commercial venture in schools to develop them into world class products. 6 Likes

vision2050:

I run helter skelter from go and bring the map of the study area to conduct the GIS of the study area to water sample test in laboratory, the thing tired me but I learnt. Thanks to Dr. Bada Greatest geologist

Hope you don dey shell

suregalluv:

*clearsthroat* wedon babe...

Bills2307:

Try dat one for futmx and see whether turnitin software won't fall ur hand

Ahmed0336:



Try dat one for futmx and see whether turnitin software won't fall ur hand

I had 17% then in 2014. Lecturers started using Turnitin to fustrate us with assignments in 2012. If I remember the FutMx days I just smile

genius43:





lol..

When you think about the ending of those books, you would not even stress yourself over project #messedupsystem