President Buhari also commiserated with the entire Oko Kingdom, the Aguata Council of Traditional Rulers, and the Ekwueme family, over the loss of the family’s patriarch, whose regular counsels on national issues and mediations for peaceful co-existence would be sorely missed.







The President affirmed that Dr Ekwueme’s unwavering commitment to the unity of Nigeria had been a major encouragement to many governments, recalling the personal sacrifices he made in helping to lay the foundation for sustainable democracy in Nigeria.



President Buhari believes Dr Ekwueme worked assiduously to improve the livelihood of many poor and underprivileged people through the Alex Ekwueme Foundation, describing him as a man who served his country and humanity.



The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the former Vice President, and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.





How authentic is this particular news...Giving that many false news about same man have already been reported?

Idiat, a man he promised to fly abroad but failed to do as he promised 14 Likes

You are next. 5 Likes

Someone said buhari is next. 6 Likes

MicheyJ1:

You are next. Bros take am easy Na..

REST IN PERFECT PEACE DR ALEX EKWUEME.



N.B: (some comments up there are appalling, Wishing death on someone's father?! smh!!)



MicheyJ1:

You are next.



Amen!!!!!!

May the expectations of the righteous not be cut short.



With that said,

These words of Buhari are laced with hypocrisy.

He should stop this eye service. Amen!!!!!!May the expectations of the righteous not be cut short.With that said,These words of Buhari are laced with hypocrisy.He should stop this eye service. 2 Likes 1 Share

Picture of him sobbing uncontrollably or adonbilivit

Keep your mourning to yourself, why didnt you treat him with the respect he deserved when he was alive 3 Likes

MicheyJ1:

You are next.

NA SO YOU WICKED? NA SO YOU WICKED? 1 Like

Everybody will kiss the dust some day.. There is no super human being above death whether rich or poor.. 1 Like 1 Share

Mourning The same man he refused to treat while he was alive. God Forbid. I will enjoy while I am Alive before people that don't give a Bleep about me will storm social network for useless messages. 2 Likes

MicheyJ1:

You are next. Your generation will perish before it'll happen. Your generation will perish before it'll happen. 1 Like

MicheyJ1:

You are next.



SMH SMH 2 Likes

Rest in peace one of the great sons of Ndi Igbo...







Don't forget to tell Zik ur brother the type of Mess we are into,







Tell Ojukwu what we are passing through...







Tell Sam Mbakwe what Imo State has turned to...







RIP











"The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the former Vice President, and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss."



- His soul departed immediately he gave up his last breath..

- What reception is Buhari asking for? Nothing short of State Burial"The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the former Vice President, and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss."- His soul departed immediately he gave up his last breath..- What reception is Buhari asking for?

As usual, they will always have one good thing to say about the dead.

Sunnah1:



Your generation will perish before it'll happen.



YOU ARE VERY STUPID ................................................TWO WRONGS DONT MAKE ARIGHT YOU ARE VERY STUPID ................................................TWO WRONGS DONT MAKE ARIGHT 2 Likes

One day, one faithful day, we shall all die

Tired of this country





Chief Dr. Alhaji Engr. Lai Moha I just hope this news is not from 2 Likes

Rest in Peace

RIP

Buhari keeps missing every opportunity to be relevant to the Igbos. The amount he wasted going to campaign in Anambra would have been better appreciated if it was used to treat Ekwueme who is Anambra citizen.



You didn't pay him his entitlement since you entered Aso rock yet have the gut to eulogies him in death, hypocrite. 4 Likes