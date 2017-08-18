₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by 247frolic(m): 2:27pm
President Muhammadu Buhari sends condolences to Nigerians, and to the Government and people of Anambra State, on the passing away of elder statesman and former Vice President, Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme (GCON), on Sunday, November 19, 2017.
President Buhari also commiserated with the entire Oko Kingdom, the Aguata Council of Traditional Rulers, and the Ekwueme family, over the loss of the family’s patriarch, whose regular counsels on national issues and mediations for peaceful co-existence would be sorely missed.
The President affirmed that Dr Ekwueme’s unwavering commitment to the unity of Nigeria had been a major encouragement to many governments, recalling the personal sacrifices he made in helping to lay the foundation for sustainable democracy in Nigeria.
President Buhari believes Dr Ekwueme worked assiduously to improve the livelihood of many poor and underprivileged people through the Alex Ekwueme Foundation, describing him as a man who served his country and humanity.
The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the former Vice President, and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by AyakaDunukofia: 2:30pm
How authentic is this particular news...Giving that many false news about same man have already been reported?
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:31pm
Idiat, a man he promised to fly abroad but failed to do as he promised
14 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by MicheyJ1: 2:57pm
You are next.
5 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by miqos02(m): 3:05pm
hmmm
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by Largas: 3:05pm
Someone said buhari is next.
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by SmartchoiceNGR: 3:05pm
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by tofolo(m): 3:06pm
Bros take am easy Na..
MicheyJ1:
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:06pm
REST IN PERFECT PEACE DR ALEX EKWUEME.
N.B: (some comments up there are appalling, Wishing death on someone's father?! smh!!)
Are you a lover of BARBECUE?
If YES, check our signature. .
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by NwaAmaikpe: 3:06pm
MicheyJ1:
Amen!!!!!!
May the expectations of the righteous not be cut short.
With that said,
These words of Buhari are laced with hypocrisy.
He should stop this eye service.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by OboOlora(f): 3:06pm
Picture of him sobbing uncontrollably or adonbilivit
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:07pm
Keep your mourning to yourself, why didnt you treat him with the respect he deserved when he was alive
3 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by pauldiamonds: 3:07pm
MicheyJ1:
NA SO YOU WICKED?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by GreatMahmud: 3:08pm
Everybody will kiss the dust some day.. There is no super human being above death whether rich or poor..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by SageTravels: 3:08pm
Mourning The same man he refused to treat while he was alive. God Forbid. I will enjoy while I am Alive before people that don't give a Bleep about me will storm social network for useless messages.
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by gete21: 3:09pm
pppp
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by Sunnah1(m): 3:09pm
MicheyJ1:Your generation will perish before it'll happen.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by estolaB(f): 3:09pm
MicheyJ1:
SMH
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by speaktome(m): 3:09pm
Rest in peace one of the great sons of Ndi Igbo...
Don't forget to tell Zik ur brother the type of Mess we are into,
Tell Ojukwu what we are passing through...
Tell Sam Mbakwe what Imo State has turned to...
RIP
#MySignatureMyBusiness
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by Beejayxzy: 3:09pm
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by Keneking: 3:10pm
Nothing short of State Burial
"The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the former Vice President, and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss."
- His soul departed immediately he gave up his last breath..
- What reception is Buhari asking for?
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by Rapmoney(m): 3:10pm
As usual, they will always have one good thing to say about the dead.
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by pauldiamonds: 3:11pm
Sunnah1:
YOU ARE VERY STUPID ................................................TWO WRONGS DONT MAKE ARIGHT
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by discman2k2(m): 3:11pm
One day, one faithful day, we shall all die
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by Hivazinc: 3:11pm
Tired of this country
Tired of this country
(08130767357)
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by Kendroid: 3:12pm
I just hope this news is not from Chief Dr. Alhaji Engr. Lai Moha
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by Sunkyboie(m): 3:12pm
Rest in Peace
Papa
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by jojonas198(m): 3:14pm
RIP
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by PHIPEX(m): 3:15pm
Buhari keeps missing every opportunity to be relevant to the Igbos. The amount he wasted going to campaign in Anambra would have been better appreciated if it was used to treat Ekwueme who is Anambra citizen.
You didn't pay him his entitlement since you entered Aso rock yet have the gut to eulogies him in death, hypocrite.
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by sylviaeo(f): 3:17pm
Pls DM me for your elegant beaded necklaces n bead accessories
|Re: President Buhari Mourns Alex Ekwueme by BruncleZuma: 3:17pm
