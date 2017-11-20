₦airaland Forum

Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by Kolababe: 4:16pm
23-year-old Taylor Rhoden, a former student nurse from Los Angeles who was told she was 'too tall' and 'too curvy' to ever become a model in the fashion industry, has finally won a contract with a lingerie brand, Curvy Kate.

Curvy Kate ran an open casting call to pick its next model, and Taylor, who gave up nursing and moved to LA to pursue her modeling dreams, qualified into the modeling competition, dubbed 'Star In A Bra'.

After the live auditions, Taylor was voted by the public as the next lingerie model out of almost 1,000 competitors.

According to reports, Taylor, a size 12 who had been repeatedly told she would never be a model because of her body also earned a modeling contract with the esteemed True Model Management agency, based in New York.

Speaking after becoming the new face of underwear label Curvy Kate, Taylor said: I've been turned away from many agencies due to my height. I've always been told that I'm "too tall".

Although I thought my height and look was beautiful and unique, I felt like the agencies never saw that,' Taylor said.

'It's because of this that I entered Star in a Bra, in the wider modelling industry I am yet to see women that look like me, not only am I tall, I'm also plus size and I'm black, African-American, so I would really like to see someone that resembles me for once in the spotlight.'

At first, Taylor said she 'literally could not believe' she had won the competition. 'It felt so surreal because I've been working so hard at turning my modelling dreams into my reality for so long and finally everything was coming to fruition,' she said.

'Through winning I'm hoping to bring a new look to Curvy Kate. I am not the traditional curve model, and I think that's always a plus. I'm hoping that by adding me to the family, a different target population of women will also feel included: women of color and taller women

'This is an opportunity for me to inspire women all over the world to love the skin they're in.'

See more sexy photos below of Taylor as she's unveiled the latest Curvy Kate model

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by Kolababe: 4:16pm
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by kingsman66(m): 4:47pm
nudu pix iz that all

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by amani63: 4:56pm
contract For NUDE
Abi Bros
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by Nesso(m): 6:01pm
Nothing sexy der. Smh

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by Emotionless100: 7:34pm
Thank God for those that invent clothing If not man will keep on vomiting everyday

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by YoungDaNaval(m): 7:38pm
Dirty ass

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 7:41pm
Smhhhh


Her body sef no make am

If I have a lingerie company, I won't employ her.

She simply fucvked her way to get where she is right now.

Sighs.. Next!

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by pocohantas(f): 8:01pm
alexialin:
Smhhhh

Her body sef no make am
If I have a lingerie company, I won't employ her.
She simply fucvked her way to get where she is right now.
Sighs.. Next!

"I'm so fuckin' sick and tired of the Photoshop
Show me somethin' natural like afro on Richard Pryor
Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks"

These are lines from a song. We all have our imperfections. I think these companies have come to realise this and they're toning down on the over perfect images they portray.

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:07pm
alexialin:
Smhhhh


Her body sef no make am

If I have a lingerie company, I won't employ her.

She simply fucvked her way to get where she is right now.

Sighs.. Next!
Alexialin!!! When did you join the Savage crew?

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by iamJ(m): 8:07pm
pocohantas:


"I'm so fuckin' sick and tired of the Photoshop
Show me somethin' natural like afro on Richard Pryor
Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks"

We all have our imperfections. I think these companies have come to realise this and toning down on the over perfect images they portray.
continue deceiving urself ooooo cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy men dont like seeing stretch marks, snapping it and putting in it magazine will destroy the magazine

modelling is about being perfect kiss kiss kiss kiss, if ure looking for toned down perfection go and join Martha Stewart cook show biko

i dont buy the magazine to look at ugly, fat, stretch marks girls, its not by force to be a model

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:08pm
alexialin:
Smhhhh


Her body sef no make am

If I have a lingerie company, I won't employ her.

She simply fucvked her way to get where she is right now.

Sighs.. Next!
Alexialin!!! Who make you vex this evening?

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:09pm
pocohantas:


"I'm so fuckin' sick and tired of the Photoshop
Show me somethin' natural like afro on Richard Pryor
Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks"

These are lines from a song. We all have our imperfections. I think these companies have come to realise this and they're toning down on the over perfect images they portray.
E really pepper this one. Hahahaha

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 8:12pm
pocohantas:


"I'm so fuckin' sick and tired of the Photoshop
Show me somethin' natural like afro on Richard Pryor
Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks"

These are lines from a song. We all have our imperfections. I think these companies have come to realise this and they're toning down on the over perfect images they portray.






But seriously her assz is not smooth , her assz is like sandpaper

Her posture is not appealing

Her skin tone is very average

Her shape? Even though she's average shaped and tall, she not even sexy..

She is just ordinary.

They didn't even use enough concealer on her body. Lol

Mehn, that product no go sell and no be curse, Na fact.



But Poco, seriously to sell lingerie? There shouldn't be trace of stretch marks or even rough skin. It's all a marketing strategy. The skin is meant to be flawless with a striking facial feature and feline pose.

That's the way to catch attention of the class of people who are obsessed with lingerie and looking sexy in it.

It's a marketing strategy. So I can't blame them.

That's why Kim k and Kendall cosmetics sell so much. Cause they look perfect, super sexy posing with their brands.

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by pocohantas(f): 8:13pm
iamJ:
continue deceiving urself ooooo cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy men dont like seeing stretch marks, snapping it and putting in it magazine will destroy the magazine

modelling is about being perfect kiss kiss kiss kiss, if ure looking for toned down perfection go and join Martha Stewart cook show biko

i dont buy the magazine to look at ugly, fat, stretch marks girls, its not by force to be a model

Well, I just noticed that trend in some modelling shoots. They don't go for over skinny girls again too...so, you'll be seeing lots of fat girls soon cheesy

It's a lingerie line, not cosmetics.
Shouldn't the importance be the fitting and other things?
They can always airbrush the pictures and give you what you want.

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 8:14pm
YoungDaNaval:
Alexialin!!! Who make you vex this evening?





Heheheheheheh cheesy

How u take know say I dey vex!

Cos seriously am vexed with myself.

Lol.
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by ubunja(m): 8:17pm
pocohantas:


"I'm so fuckin' sick and tired of the Photoshop
Show me somethin' natural like afro on Richard Pryor
Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks"

These are lines from a song. We all have our imperfections. I think these companies have come to realise this and they're toning down on the over perfect images they portray.
stretchmarks are a turnoff angry angry

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 8:17pm
pocohantas:


Well, I just noticed that trend in some modelling shoots. They don't go for over skinny girls again too...so, you'll be seeing lots of fat girls soon cheesy

It's a lingerie line, not cosmetics.
Shouldn't the importance be the fitting and other things?
They can always airbrush the pictures and give you what you want.




Poco, u are funny

I see fat girls posing with lingeries on mags.
Immediately I see them, I flip page..

Even though am not slim lol. cheesy


But curvy in the right places, fat girls posing does not appeal to my eyes at all.

The companies will keep using the slim or sexy girls..
Cos that's what attracts and sells.

When sales run down, person no go tell them

They go switch back to slim and sexy cheesy
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:18pm
alexialin:






Heheheheheheh cheesy

How u take know say I dey vex!

Cos seriously am vexed with myself.

Lol.
Wetin happen? Come Whatsapp make we talk
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by iamJ(m): 8:18pm
pocohantas:


Well, I just noticed that trend in some modelling shoots. They don't go for over skinny girls again too...so, you'll be seeing lots of fat girls soon cheesy

It's a lingerie line, not cosmetics.
Shouldn't the importance be the fitting and other things?
They can always airbrush the pictures and give you what you want.
use fine, well formed girls and save cost and time airbrushing, what is that orobo looking for in modelling, no be everybody supposed show their body biko, see her useless yansh cry

forget plenty tori, fashion designers dont make clothes for fat people, she shldnt be modelling, fat people shld not come and destroy my sexy magazines for me biko angry angry angry angry

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by pocohantas(f): 8:18pm
alexialin:


But seriously her assz is not smooth , her assz is like sandpaper
Her posture is not appealing
Her skin tone is very average
Her shape? Even though she's average shaped and tall, she not even sexy..
She is just ordinary.

They didn't even use enough concealer on her body. Lol

Mehn, that product no go sell and no be curse, Na fact.



But Poco, seriously to sell lingerie? There shouldn't be trace of stretch marks or even rough skin. It's all a marketing strategy. The skin is meant to be flawless with a striking facial feature and feline pose.

That's the way to catch attention of the class of people who are obsessed with lingerie and looking sexy in it.

It's a marketing strategy. So I can't blame them.

That's why Kim k and Kendall cosmetics sell so much. Cause they look perfect, super sexy posing with their brands.

But you know KimK and co are not perfect?
They've only perfected the act of packaging.

I get your point too, marketing strategy. The idea is to sell the goods by whatever means...including deceit, there's a name for it sef.

That's your real kim k cheesy

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 8:20pm
ubunja:

stretchmarks are a turnoff angry angry




So true they are a turn off..

More especially when millions of dollars is meant to be made on a products..

Non stretch marks must be seen.

The body must be sexily attracted, oily, smooth and chocolatey wink
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by majekdom2: 8:21pm
alexialin:







But seriously her assz is not smooth , her assz is like sandpaper

Her posture is not appealing

Her skin tone is very average

Her shape? Even though she's average shaped and tall, she not even sexy..

She is just ordinary.

They didn't even use enough concealer on her body. Lol

Mehn, that product no go sell and no be curse, Na fact.



But Poco, seriously to sell lingerie? There shouldn't be trace of stretch marks or even rough skin. It's all a marketing strategy. The skin is meant to be flawless with a striking facial feature and feline pose.

That's the way to catch attention of the class of people who are obsessed with lingerie and looking sexy in it.

It's a marketing strategy. So I can't blame them.

That's why Kim k and Kendall cosmetics sell so much. Cause they look perfect, super sexy posing with their brands.
upload your own lets see grin

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by ubunja(m): 8:22pm
these "curvy models"never go anywhere.6 months from today they wud be forgotten. grin grin
the only models that make my mouth salivate are those lasses from bella da semana tongue straight from Brazil. portuguese and latina chicks that have hairy bodies cool amen.

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 8:26pm
pocohantas:


But you know KimK and co are not perfect?
They've only perfected the act of packaging.

I get your point too, marketing strategy. The idea is to sell the goods by whatever means...including deceit, there's a name for it sef.

That's your real kim k cheesy







I know Kim is not born with a perfect skin and spends alot concealing and oiling her scars , cellulite and rough edges.

But with this business? The watch code is make believe, perfection and attraction.

She has to look perfect, for sales to happen.

My dear to boom in business? It's not always black and white.

Things are always covered up to make the brand look perfect proof.
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by BluntBoy(m): 8:27pm
I didn't see no curves.

But seriously, why do models have to be super thin? It is not like the clothes they model ever fit them.

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 8:27pm
YoungDaNaval:
Wetin happen? Come Whatsapp make we talk



You are not on watsapp.
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by Ishilove: 8:27pm
Love handles and dimpled buttocks. Imperfect perfection! cheesy
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by ibkayee(f): 8:27pm
She has a nice body that is attainable for the average female, people will buy into what they can relate to, there's definitely a niche market for models like her, pretty girl too

Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by pocohantas(f): 8:28pm
iamJ:
use fine, well formed girls and save cost and time airbrushing, what is that orobo looking for in modelling, no be everybody supposed show their body biko, see her useless yansh cry

forget plenty tori, fashion designers dont make clothes for fat people, she shldnt be modelling, fat people shld not come and destroy my sexy magazines for me biko angry angry angry angry

This is harsh. There are clothes for plus sized people na.
Nawa oo! Who would model them if not plus sized women?
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 8:29pm
majekdom2:
upload your own lets see grin




Hian! cheesy

For where

I don't pose nudes o

I don't even do lingerie. Sef, how much more pant and bra.

I have a reputation to protect o.

Not my thing jare.
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by pocohantas(f): 8:29pm
ubunja:

stretchmarks are a turnoff angry angry

LOL, so many things are a turn off grin

