23-year-old Taylor Rhoden, a former student nurse from Los Angeles who was told she was 'too tall' and 'too curvy' to ever become a model in the fashion industry, has finally won a contract with a lingerie brand, Curvy Kate.
Curvy Kate ran an open casting call to pick its next model, and Taylor, who gave up nursing and moved to LA to pursue her modeling dreams, qualified into the modeling competition, dubbed 'Star In A Bra'.
After the live auditions, Taylor was voted by the public as the next lingerie model out of almost 1,000 competitors.
According to reports, Taylor, a size 12 who had been repeatedly told she would never be a model because of her body also earned a modeling contract with the esteemed True Model Management agency, based in New York.
Speaking after becoming the new face of underwear label Curvy Kate, Taylor said: I've been turned away from many agencies due to my height. I've always been told that I'm "too tall".
Although I thought my height and look was beautiful and unique, I felt like the agencies never saw that,' Taylor said.
'It's because of this that I entered Star in a Bra, in the wider modelling industry I am yet to see women that look like me, not only am I tall, I'm also plus size and I'm black, African-American, so I would really like to see someone that resembles me for once in the spotlight.'
At first, Taylor said she 'literally could not believe' she had won the competition. 'It felt so surreal because I've been working so hard at turning my modelling dreams into my reality for so long and finally everything was coming to fruition,' she said.
'Through winning I'm hoping to bring a new look to Curvy Kate. I am not the traditional curve model, and I think that's always a plus. I'm hoping that by adding me to the family, a different target population of women will also feel included: women of color and taller women
'This is an opportunity for me to inspire women all over the world to love the skin they're in.'
See more sexy photos below of Taylor as she's unveiled the latest Curvy Kate model
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by kingsman66(m): 4:47pm
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by amani63: 4:56pm
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by Nesso(m): 6:01pm
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by Emotionless100: 7:34pm
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by YoungDaNaval(m): 7:38pm
|Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 7:41pm
If I have a lingerie company, I won't employ her.
She simply fucvked her way to get where she is right now.
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by pocohantas(f): 8:01pm
alexialin:
"I'm so fuckin' sick and tired of the Photoshop
Show me somethin' natural like afro on Richard Pryor
Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks"
These are lines from a song. We all have our imperfections. I think these companies have come to realise this and they're toning down on the over perfect images they portray.
13 Likes
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:07pm
|Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by iamJ(m): 8:07pm
pocohantas:continue deceiving urself ooooo men dont like seeing stretch marks, snapping it and putting in it magazine will destroy the magazine
modelling is about being perfect , if ure looking for toned down perfection go and join Martha Stewart cook show biko
i dont buy the magazine to look at ugly, fat, stretch marks girls, its not by force to be a model
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:08pm
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:09pm
|Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 8:12pm
pocohantas:
But seriously her assz is not smooth , her assz is like sandpaper
Her posture is not appealing
Her skin tone is very average
Her shape? Even though she's average shaped and tall, she not even sexy..
She is just ordinary.
They didn't even use enough concealer on her body. Lol
Mehn, that product no go sell and no be curse, Na fact.
But Poco, seriously to sell lingerie? There shouldn't be trace of stretch marks or even rough skin. It's all a marketing strategy. The skin is meant to be flawless with a striking facial feature and feline pose.
That's the way to catch attention of the class of people who are obsessed with lingerie and looking sexy in it.
It's a marketing strategy. So I can't blame them.
That's why Kim k and Kendall cosmetics sell so much. Cause they look perfect, super sexy posing with their brands.
|Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by pocohantas(f): 8:13pm
iamJ:
Well, I just noticed that trend in some modelling shoots. They don't go for over skinny girls again too...so, you'll be seeing lots of fat girls soon
It's a lingerie line, not cosmetics.
Shouldn't the importance be the fitting and other things?
They can always airbrush the pictures and give you what you want.
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 8:14pm
YoungDaNaval:
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by ubunja(m): 8:17pm
stretchmarks are a turnoff
pocohantas:stretchmarks are a turnoff
|Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 8:17pm
pocohantas:
Poco, u are funny
I see fat girls posing with lingeries on mags.
Immediately I see them, I flip page..
Even though am not slim lol.
But curvy in the right places, fat girls posing does not appeal to my eyes at all.
The companies will keep using the slim or sexy girls..
Cos that's what attracts and sells.
When sales run down, person no go tell them
They go switch back to slim and sexy
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:18pm
|Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by iamJ(m): 8:18pm
pocohantas:use fine, well formed girls and save cost and time airbrushing, what is that orobo looking for in modelling, no be everybody supposed show their body biko, see her useless yansh
forget plenty tori, fashion designers dont make clothes for fat people, she shldnt be modelling, fat people shld not come and destroy my sexy magazines for me biko
|Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by pocohantas(f): 8:18pm
alexialin:
But you know KimK and co are not perfect?
They've only perfected the act of packaging.
I get your point too, marketing strategy. The idea is to sell the goods by whatever means...including deceit, there's a name for it sef.
That's your real kim k
|Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 8:20pm
ubunja:
So true they are a turn off..
More especially when millions of dollars is meant to be made on a products..
Non stretch marks must be seen.
The body must be sexily attracted, oily, smooth and chocolatey
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by majekdom2: 8:21pm
|Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by ubunja(m): 8:22pm
these "curvy models"never go anywhere.6 months from today they wud be forgotten.
the only models that make my mouth salivate are those lasses from bella da semana straight from Brazil. portuguese and latina chicks that have hairy bodies amen.
|Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 8:26pm
pocohantas:
I know Kim is not born with a perfect skin and spends alot concealing and oiling her scars , cellulite and rough edges.
But with this business? The watch code is make believe, perfection and attraction.
She has to look perfect, for sales to happen.
My dear to boom in business? It's not always black and white.
Things are always covered up to make the brand look perfect proof.
|Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by BluntBoy(m): 8:27pm
I didn't see no curves.
But seriously, why do models have to be super thin? It is not like the clothes they model ever fit them.
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 8:27pm
YoungDaNaval:
|Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by Ishilove: 8:27pm
Love handles and dimpled buttocks. Imperfect perfection!
|Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by ibkayee(f): 8:27pm
She has a nice body that is attainable for the average female, people will buy into what they can relate to, there's definitely a niche market for models like her, pretty girl too
|Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by pocohantas(f): 8:28pm
iamJ:
This is harsh. There are clothes for plus sized people na.
Nawa oo! Who would model them if not plus sized women?
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by alexialin: 8:29pm
majekdom2:
Re: Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It by pocohantas(f): 8:29pm
LOL, so many things are a turn off
ubunja:
LOL, so many things are a turn off
