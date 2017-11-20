Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Taylor Rhoden Rejected From Modeling Because Of Her Height & Curves, Makes It (18762 Views)

Best of African Perfect Curves Ladies In Their Hot Fashion Styles PHOTOS / Mercy Johnson Flaunts Her Curves. "Shakara No End" / Should I Go Into Modeling (how Do I Look) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Curvy Kate ran an open casting call to pick its next model, and Taylor, who gave up nursing and moved to LA to pursue her modeling dreams, qualified into the modeling competition, dubbed 'Star In A Bra'.



After the live auditions, Taylor was voted by the public as the next lingerie model out of almost 1,000 competitors.



According to reports, Taylor, a size 12 who had been repeatedly told she would never be a model because of her body also earned a modeling contract with the esteemed True Model Management agency, based in New York.



Speaking after becoming the new face of underwear label Curvy Kate, Taylor said: I've been turned away from many agencies due to my height. I've always been told that I'm "too tall".



Although I thought my height and look was beautiful and unique, I felt like the agencies never saw that,' Taylor said.



'It's because of this that I entered Star in a Bra, in the wider modelling industry I am yet to see women that look like me, not only am I tall, I'm also plus size and I'm black, African-American, so I would really like to see someone that resembles me for once in the spotlight.'



At first, Taylor said she 'literally could not believe' she had won the competition. 'It felt so surreal because I've been working so hard at turning my modelling dreams into my reality for so long and finally everything was coming to fruition,' she said.



'Through winning I'm hoping to bring a new look to Curvy Kate. I am not the traditional curve model, and I think that's always a plus. I'm hoping that by adding me to the family, a different target population of women will also feel included: women of color and taller women



'This is an opportunity for me to inspire women all over the world to love the skin they're in.'



See more sexy photos below of Taylor as she's unveiled the latest Curvy Kate model



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/6foot2-woman-23-told-she-was-too-tall-and-too-curvy-to-ever-become-a-model-finally-breaks-into-the-industry 23-year-old Taylor Rhoden, a former student nurse from Los Angeles who was told she was 'too tall' and 'too curvy' to ever become a model in the fashion industry, has finally won a contract with a lingerie brand, Curvy Kate.Curvy Kate ran an open casting call to pick its next model, and Taylor, who gave up nursing and moved to LA to pursue her modeling dreams, qualified into the modeling competition, dubbed 'Star In A Bra'.After the live auditions, Taylor was voted by the public as the next lingerie model out of almost 1,000 competitors.According to reports, Taylor, a size 12 who had been repeatedly told she would never be a model because of her body also earned a modeling contract with the esteemed True Model Management agency, based in New York.Speaking after becoming the new face of underwear label Curvy Kate, Taylor said: I've been turned away from many agencies due to my height. I've always been told that I'm "too tall".Although I thought my height and look was beautiful and unique, I felt like the agencies never saw that,' Taylor said.'It's because of this that I entered Star in a Bra, in the wider modelling industry I am yet to see women that look like me, not only am I tall, I'm also plus size and I'm black, African-American, so I would really like to see someone that resembles me for once in the spotlight.'At first, Taylor said she 'literally could not believe' she had won the competition. 'It felt so surreal because I've been working so hard at turning my modelling dreams into my reality for so long and finally everything was coming to fruition,' she said.'Through winning I'm hoping to bring a new look to Curvy Kate. I am not the traditional curve model, and I think that's always a plus. I'm hoping that by adding me to the family, a different target population of women will also feel included: women of color and taller women'This is an opportunity for me to inspire women all over the world to love the skin they're in.'See more sexy photos below of Taylor as she's unveiled the latest Curvy Kate model 2 Likes

SEE SOME XRATED PICS OF HER HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/6foot2-woman-23-told-she-was-too-tall-and-too-curvy-to-ever-become-a-model-finally-breaks-into-the-industry 1 Like

nudu pix iz that all 4 Likes

Kolababe:

23-year-old Taylor Rhoden, a former student nurse from Los Angeles who was told she was 'too tall' and 'too curvy' to ever become a model in the fashion industry, has finally won a contract with a lingerie brand, Curvy Kate.



Curvy Kate ran an open casting call to pick its next model, and Taylor, who gave up nursing and moved to LA to pursue her modeling dreams, qualified into the modeling competition, dubbed 'Star In A Bra'.



After the live auditions, Taylor was voted by the public as the next lingerie model out of almost 1,000 competitors.



According to reports, Taylor, a size 12 who had been repeatedly told she would never be a model because of her body also earned a modeling contract with the esteemed True Model Management agency, based in New York.



Speaking after becoming the new face of underwear label Curvy Kate, Taylor said: I've been turned away from many agencies due to my height. I've always been told that I'm "too tall".



Although I thought my height and look was beautiful and unique, I felt like the agencies never saw that,' Taylor said.



'It's because of this that I entered Star in a Bra, in the wider modelling industry I am yet to see women that look like me, not only am I tall, I'm also plus size and I'm black, African-American, so I would really like to see someone that resembles me for once in the spotlight.'



At first, Taylor said she 'literally could not believe' she had won the competition. 'It felt so surreal because I've been working so hard at turning my modelling dreams into my reality for so long and finally everything was coming to fruition,' she said.



'Through winning I'm hoping to bring a new look to Curvy Kate. I am not the traditional curve model, and I think that's always a plus. I'm hoping that by adding me to the family, a different target population of women will also feel included: women of color and taller women



'This is an opportunity for me to inspire women all over the world to love the skin they're in.'



See more sexy photos below of Taylor as she's unveiled the latest Curvy Kate model contract For NUDE

Abi Bros contract For NUDEAbi Bros

Nothing sexy der. Smh 19 Likes

Thank God for those that invent clothing If not man will keep on vomiting everyday 28 Likes

Dirty ass 9 Likes

Smhhhh





Her body sef no make am



If I have a lingerie company, I won't employ her.



She simply fucvked her way to get where she is right now.



Sighs.. Next! 4 Likes

alexialin:

Smhhhh



Her body sef no make am

If I have a lingerie company, I won't employ her.

She simply fucvked her way to get where she is right now.

Sighs.. Next!

"I'm so fuckin' sick and tired of the Photoshop

Show me somethin' natural like afro on Richard Pryor

Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks"



These are lines from a song. We all have our imperfections. I think these companies have come to realise this and they're toning down on the over perfect images they portray. "I'm so fuckin' sick and tired of the PhotoshopShow me somethin' natural like afro on Richard PryorShow me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks"These are lines from a song. We all have our imperfections. I think these companies have come to realise this and they're toning down on the over perfect images they portray. 13 Likes

alexialin:

Smhhhh





Her body sef no make am



If I have a lingerie company, I won't employ her.



She simply fucvked her way to get where she is right now.



Sighs.. Next! Alexialin!!! When did you join the Savage crew? Alexialin!!! When did you join the Savage crew?

pocohantas:





"I'm so fuckin' sick and tired of the Photoshop

Show me somethin' natural like afro on Richard Pryor

Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks"



We all have our imperfections. I think these companies have come to realise this and toning down on the over perfect images they portray. continue deceiving urself ooooo men dont like seeing stretch marks, snapping it and putting in it magazine will destroy the magazine



modelling is about being perfect , if ure looking for toned down perfection go and join Martha Stewart cook show biko



i dont buy the magazine to look at ugly, fat, stretch marks girls, its not by force to be a model



continue deceiving urself ooooomen dont like seeing stretch marks, snapping it and putting in it magazine will destroy the magazinemodelling is about being perfect, if ure looking for toned down perfection go and join Martha Stewart cook show bikoi dont buy the magazine to look at ugly, fat, stretch marks girls, its not by force to be a model 7 Likes

alexialin:

Smhhhh





Her body sef no make am



If I have a lingerie company, I won't employ her.



She simply fucvked her way to get where she is right now.



Sighs.. Next! Alexialin!!! Who make you vex this evening? Alexialin!!! Who make you vex this evening?

pocohantas:





"I'm so fuckin' sick and tired of the Photoshop

Show me somethin' natural like afro on Richard Pryor

Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks"



These are lines from a song. We all have our imperfections. I think these companies have come to realise this and they're toning down on the over perfect images they portray. E really pepper this one. Hahahaha E really pepper this one. Hahahaha 2 Likes

pocohantas:





"I'm so fuckin' sick and tired of the Photoshop

Show me somethin' natural like afro on Richard Pryor

Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks"



These are lines from a song. We all have our imperfections. I think these companies have come to realise this and they're toning down on the over perfect images they portray.











But seriously her assz is not smooth , her assz is like sandpaper



Her posture is not appealing



Her skin tone is very average



Her shape? Even though she's average shaped and tall, she not even sexy..



She is just ordinary.



They didn't even use enough concealer on her body. Lol



Mehn, that product no go sell and no be curse, Na fact.







But Poco, seriously to sell lingerie? There shouldn't be trace of stretch marks or even rough skin. It's all a marketing strategy. The skin is meant to be flawless with a striking facial feature and feline pose.



That's the way to catch attention of the class of people who are obsessed with lingerie and looking sexy in it.



It's a marketing strategy. So I can't blame them.



That's why Kim k and Kendall cosmetics sell so much. Cause they look perfect, super sexy posing with their brands. But seriously her assz is not smooth , her assz is like sandpaperHer posture is not appealingHer skin tone is very averageHer shape? Even though she's average shaped and tall, she not even sexy..She is just ordinary.They didn't even use enough concealer on her body. LolMehn, that product no go sell and no be curse, Na fact.But Poco, seriously to sell lingerie? There shouldn't be trace of stretch marks or even rough skin. It's all a marketing strategy. The skin is meant to be flawless with a striking facial feature and feline pose.That's the way to catch attention of the class of people who are obsessed with lingerie and looking sexy in it.It's a marketing strategy. So I can't blame them.That's why Kim k and Kendall cosmetics sell so much. Cause they look perfect, super sexy posing with their brands. 4 Likes

iamJ:

continue deceiving urself ooooo men dont like seeing stretch marks, snapping it and putting in it magazine will destroy the magazine



modelling is about being perfect , if ure looking for toned down perfection go and join Martha Stewart cook show biko



i dont buy the magazine to look at ugly, fat, stretch marks girls, its not by force to be a model

Well, I just noticed that trend in some modelling shoots. They don't go for over skinny girls again too...so, you'll be seeing lots of fat girls soon



It's a lingerie line, not cosmetics.

Shouldn't the importance be the fitting and other things?

They can always airbrush the pictures and give you what you want. Well, I just noticed that trend in some modelling shoots. They don't go for over skinny girls again too...so, you'll be seeing lots of fat girls soonIt's a lingerie line, not cosmetics.Shouldn't the importance be the fitting and other things?They can always airbrush the pictures and give you what you want. 1 Like

YoungDaNaval:

Alexialin!!! Who make you vex this evening?









Heheheheheheh



How u take know say I dey vex!



Cos seriously am vexed with myself.



Lol. HehehehehehehHow u take know say I dey vex!Cos seriously am vexed with myself.Lol.

pocohantas:





"I'm so fuckin' sick and tired of the Photoshop

Show me somethin' natural like afro on Richard Pryor

Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks"



These are lines from a song. We all have our imperfections. I think these companies have come to realise this and they're toning down on the over perfect images they portray. stretchmarks are a turnoff stretchmarks are a turnoff 5 Likes

pocohantas:





Well, I just noticed that trend in some modelling shoots. They don't go for over skinny girls again too...so, you'll be seeing lots of fat girls soon



It's a lingerie line, not cosmetics.

Shouldn't the importance be the fitting and other things?

They can always airbrush the pictures and give you what you want.







Poco, u are funny



I see fat girls posing with lingeries on mags.

Immediately I see them, I flip page..



Even though am not slim lol.





But curvy in the right places, fat girls posing does not appeal to my eyes at all.



The companies will keep using the slim or sexy girls..

Cos that's what attracts and sells.



When sales run down, person no go tell them



They go switch back to slim and sexy Poco, u are funnyI see fat girls posing with lingeries on mags.Immediately I see them, I flip page..Even though am not slim lol.But curvy in the right places, fat girls posing does not appeal to my eyes at all.The companies will keep using the slim or sexy girls..Cos that's what attracts and sells.When sales run down, person no go tell themThey go switch back to slim and sexy

alexialin:













Heheheheheheh



How u take know say I dey vex!



Cos seriously am vexed with myself.



Lol. Wetin happen? Come Whatsapp make we talk Wetin happen? Come Whatsapp make we talk

pocohantas:





Well, I just noticed that trend in some modelling shoots. They don't go for over skinny girls again too...so, you'll be seeing lots of fat girls soon



It's a lingerie line, not cosmetics.

Shouldn't the importance be the fitting and other things?

They can always airbrush the pictures and give you what you want. use fine, well formed girls and save cost and time airbrushing, what is that orobo looking for in modelling, no be everybody supposed show their body biko, see her useless yansh



forget plenty tori, fashion designers dont make clothes for fat people, she shldnt be modelling, fat people shld not come and destroy my sexy magazines for me biko use fine, well formed girls and save cost and time airbrushing, what is that orobo looking for in modelling, no be everybody supposed show their body biko, see her useless yanshforget plenty tori, fashion designers dont make clothes for fat people, she shldnt be modelling, fat people shld not come and destroy my sexy magazines for me biko 5 Likes

alexialin:





But seriously her assz is not smooth , her assz is like sandpaper

Her posture is not appealing

Her skin tone is very average

Her shape? Even though she's average shaped and tall, she not even sexy..

She is just ordinary.



They didn't even use enough concealer on her body. Lol



Mehn, that product no go sell and no be curse, Na fact.







But Poco, seriously to sell lingerie? There shouldn't be trace of stretch marks or even rough skin. It's all a marketing strategy. The skin is meant to be flawless with a striking facial feature and feline pose.



That's the way to catch attention of the class of people who are obsessed with lingerie and looking sexy in it.



It's a marketing strategy. So I can't blame them.



That's why Kim k and Kendall cosmetics sell so much. Cause they look perfect, super sexy posing with their brands.

But you know KimK and co are not perfect?

They've only perfected the act of packaging.



I get your point too, marketing strategy. The idea is to sell the goods by whatever means...including deceit, there's a name for it sef.



That's your real kim k But you know KimK and co are not perfect?They've only perfected the act of packaging.I get your point too, marketing strategy. The idea is to sell the goods by whatever means...including deceit, there's a name for it sef.That's your real kim k 2 Likes

ubunja:



stretchmarks are a turnoff







So true they are a turn off..



More especially when millions of dollars is meant to be made on a products..



Non stretch marks must be seen.



The body must be sexily attracted, oily, smooth and chocolatey So true they are a turn off..More especially when millions of dollars is meant to be made on a products..Non stretch marks must be seen.The body must be sexily attracted, oily, smooth and chocolatey

alexialin:















But seriously her assz is not smooth , her assz is like sandpaper



Her posture is not appealing



Her skin tone is very average



Her shape? Even though she's average shaped and tall, she not even sexy..



She is just ordinary.



They didn't even use enough concealer on her body. Lol



Mehn, that product no go sell and no be curse, Na fact.







But Poco, seriously to sell lingerie? There shouldn't be trace of stretch marks or even rough skin. It's all a marketing strategy. The skin is meant to be flawless with a striking facial feature and feline pose.



That's the way to catch attention of the class of people who are obsessed with lingerie and looking sexy in it.



It's a marketing strategy. So I can't blame them.



That's why Kim k and Kendall cosmetics sell so much. Cause they look perfect, super sexy posing with their brands. upload your own lets see upload your own lets see 2 Likes



the only models that make my mouth salivate are those lasses from bella da semana straight from Brazil. portuguese and latina chicks that have hairy bodies amen. these "curvy models"never go anywhere.6 months from today they wud be forgotten.the only models that make my mouth salivate are those lasses from bella da semanastraight from Brazil. portuguese and latina chicks that have hairy bodiesamen. 4 Likes

pocohantas:





But you know KimK and co are not perfect?

They've only perfected the act of packaging.



I get your point too, marketing strategy. The idea is to sell the goods by whatever means...including deceit, there's a name for it sef.



That's your real kim k













I know Kim is not born with a perfect skin and spends alot concealing and oiling her scars , cellulite and rough edges.



But with this business? The watch code is make believe, perfection and attraction.



She has to look perfect, for sales to happen.



My dear to boom in business? It's not always black and white.



Things are always covered up to make the brand look perfect proof. I know Kim is not born with a perfect skin and spends alot concealing and oiling her scars , cellulite and rough edges.But with this business? The watch code is make believe, perfection and attraction.She has to look perfect, for sales to happen.My dear to boom in business? It's not always black and white.Things are always covered up to make the brand look perfect proof.

I didn't see no curves.



But seriously, why do models have to be super thin? It is not like the clothes they model ever fit them. 1 Like

YoungDaNaval:

Wetin happen? Come Whatsapp make we talk





You are not on watsapp. You are not on watsapp.

Love handles and dimpled buttocks. Imperfect perfection!

She has a nice body that is attainable for the average female, people will buy into what they can relate to, there's definitely a niche market for models like her, pretty girl too 8 Likes

iamJ:

use fine, well formed girls and save cost and time airbrushing, what is that orobo looking for in modelling, no be everybody supposed show their body biko, see her useless yansh



forget plenty tori, fashion designers dont make clothes for fat people, she shldnt be modelling, fat people shld not come and destroy my sexy magazines for me biko

This is harsh. There are clothes for plus sized people na.

Nawa oo! Who would model them if not plus sized women? This is harsh. There are clothes for plus sized people na.Nawa oo! Who would model them if not plus sized women?

majekdom2:

upload your own lets see







Hian!



For where



I don't pose nudes o



I don't even do lingerie. Sef, how much more pant and bra.



I have a reputation to protect o.



Not my thing jare. Hian!For whereI don't pose nudes oI don't even do lingerie. Sef, how much more pant and bra.I have a reputation to protect o.Not my thing jare.