Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island (10007 Views)

Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) / Badoo Gang Kills Family Of 5 Including Pregnant Woman In Ikorodu [Graphics] / Nigerian Man Kidnapped And Murdered By Sea Pirates (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



Nigerian Navy off the coast of Bonny Island, Rivers

State.







Credit: Cleverly Dima 5 sea pirates have been arrested this morning by theNigerian Navy off the coast of Bonny Island, RiversState.Credit: Cleverly Dima 2 Likes

and y exactly re dey nekkid? 16 Likes

Tough man

Lol.



The dry and feverish cold on that sea is enough torture to their Unclad bodies! 4 Likes









Those niggies look like stockfish about to be thrown into the sea Those niggies look like stockfish about to be thrown into the sea 2 Likes

Why tie them like cow this Nigeria don tire me 12 Likes

tried

But what do Nigerians enjoy in seeing the unclothedness of their fellow men? 22 Likes

arrested?? for what kwanu

where is d BARBECUE guy, come and collect ur space 8 Likes

They should be well drilled. 1 Like

na wa oo

Where is it..

Whom amongst them is Jack Sparrow? 11 Likes



who should we blame for this? who should we blame for this?

Sleekydee:

and y exactly re dey nekkid? They deserved worse treatment than that.



The cruelty of those sea pirates is beyond that of any other sets of criminals. They deserved worse treatment than that.The cruelty of those sea pirates is beyond that of any other sets of criminals.

Good for them

Sleekydee:

and y exactly re dey nekkid?

If they decide to jump overboard.... You know the rest ......



And when they are flogged, the bulala go burst brain quicker ....... If they decide to jump overboard.... You know the rest ......And when they are flogged, the bulala go burst brain quicker .......

Vikings, beast ur spirit aro mate

They look dead though.

If u want to show us their pix, show everything and dnt mask some part! 1 Like

EVERY DAY IS FOR THE THIEF, BUT ONE DAY FOR THE OWNER! 1 Like

why ona go Unclad

...



Why are they making them lie Unclad like that? HmmmWhy are they making them lie Unclad like that?

innobets:

where is d BARBECUE guy, come and collect ur space LOL the guy na nuisance LOL the guy na nuisance 6 Likes

CarlyX8:

arrested?? for what kwanu

Seriously?? Seriously??

.