₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,832 members, 3,923,758 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 07:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island (10007 Views)
Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) / Badoo Gang Kills Family Of 5 Including Pregnant Woman In Ikorodu [Graphics] / Nigerian Man Kidnapped And Murdered By Sea Pirates (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by adebisiseun2(m): 4:56pm
5 sea pirates have been arrested this morning by the
Nigerian Navy off the coast of Bonny Island, Rivers
State.
Credit: Cleverly Dima
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by Sleekydee(m): 4:58pm
and y exactly re dey nekkid?
16 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by Keneking: 4:59pm
Tough man
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by coolcharm(m): 5:01pm
Lol.
The dry and feverish cold on that sea is enough torture to their Unclad bodies!
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by Kenzico(m): 5:04pm
Those niggies look like stockfish about to be thrown into the sea
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by Homeboiy(m): 5:21pm
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by osemoses1234(m): 5:44pm
Why tie them like cow this Nigeria don tire me
12 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by Secretgis: 5:44pm
tried
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by mccoy47(m): 5:44pm
But what do Nigerians enjoy in seeing the unclothedness of their fellow men?
22 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by CarlyX8(m): 5:44pm
arrested?? for what kwanu
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by innobets: 5:44pm
where is d BARBECUE guy, come and collect ur space
8 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by jeromzy(m): 5:44pm
They should be well drilled.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by ArewaWatch: 5:44pm
na wa oo
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by iswallker(m): 5:45pm
Where is it..
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by Cosmotelli(f): 5:45pm
Whom amongst them is Jack Sparrow?
11 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by Spanner4(m): 5:45pm
who should we blame for this?
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by maj007(m): 5:45pm
Sleekydee:They deserved worse treatment than that.
The cruelty of those sea pirates is beyond that of any other sets of criminals.
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by rezzy: 5:45pm
Good for them
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by Lexusgs430: 5:45pm
Sleekydee:
If they decide to jump overboard.... You know the rest ......
And when they are flogged, the bulala go burst brain quicker .......
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by sirjentul05(m): 5:46pm
Vikings, beast ur spirit aro mate
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by YelloweWest: 5:46pm
They look dead though.
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by zidek(m): 5:47pm
If u want to show us their pix, show everything and dnt mask some part!
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by PSVITA: 5:47pm
EVERY DAY IS FOR THE THIEF, BUT ONE DAY FOR THE OWNER!
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by Abfinest007(m): 5:47pm
why ona go Unclad
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by TheTrueSeeker: 5:49pm
...
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by itsandi(m): 5:49pm
Hmmm
Why are they making them lie Unclad like that?
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by MufasaRebirth: 5:50pm
innobets:LOL the guy na nuisance
6 Likes
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by Lomprico2: 5:50pm
CarlyX8:
Seriously??
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by boboye012: 5:51pm
.
|Re: Photos Of 5 Sea Pirates Arrested By Nigerian Navy Off The Coast Of Bonny Island by SmartyPants(m): 5:51pm
Nigerian soldiers are barbaric in a funny way
Woman, 30 Cuts Off Son's Genitals (graphic Photos, Viewer Discretion Advised) / I'm Really Short Of Words / Two Lesbians Caught, Stripped And Beaten By Fellow Students In Lagos
Viewing this topic: JesusIgot, doncharleyosumo(m), YoungExec, me69, tolumizzy(m), Okonzy1(m), bonario1, Zerhraddeenx(m), bullstriker, economia, Chiboto414, Skaylex(m), jatikid(m), DELSEY(m), Dubbydoo(m), bamidelee, moshood44(m), Raxxye(m), oluwasegunolade, Emperorville, boboye012, teeboyAkin, certifiedking(m), ijobaooorun(m), bolivnnaija, eneh49, Suspense12, BLAQUEWELSH, gambia, justpeehay(m), progressives, ropodinho3633, sammywyse, wakiri, Dannyyell007(m), BrainnewsNg(f), geostrata(m), cciojazz, gazilion, YTderin(f), Promismike(m), CityStar123(f), Sirheny007(m), thebosstrevor, huptin(m), fasmukol, linsa01(m) and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37