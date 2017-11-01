Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) (10250 Views)

'Some men are callous, inhuman and heartless.

This incident took place place at Angwan Soja, karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Nigeria.

At about 7:13am today. As a man and his wife which had separated 4 years ago. Went to the wife house when she was frying Akara and requested some certain amount of money from her, when the woman replied him dat she doesn't have money, the man quickly took the pot of groundnut oil that is on fire over and hour and pour the oil on the wife and he ran away.

When I asked the woman why she separated after having a baby boy for this heartless man?

She said she was fed up the the man drinking and smoking habit.

This woman is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital but for security reason this post will not carry the name and address of the hospital.

The police has been everywhere since morning but them have not found the man involved in such act.

I wish this woman fast recovery'.





Labaran Maku should seize this moment to render support to this woman.



What is the man's name?



Can someone post the man's picture?



Can someone blur the upper part of the woman



Can someone post the man's email address, phone number(s), bank details, NIN details, residential details etc?



What form of wickedness is this?



This type of man should be sent to Sambisa forest to fetch water. 6 Likes

Wtf? The lunatic needed money from his divorced akara seller wife, the cause of the divorce is not far fetched.

Nothing good comes out from the North. 8 Likes

This type of man should be sent to Sambisa forest to die. 2 Likes

This man should be sent to Sambisa forest to die.

TRAPP:

This type of man should be sent to Sambisa forest to fetch water. Justice wouldn't have been duly served, the animal may end up joining his fellow boko haram animals to cause more havoc. He deserves to be skinned alive, or Samuel Doe treatment. Justice wouldn't have been duly served, the animal may end up joining his fellow boko haram animals to cause more havoc. He deserves to be skinned alive, or Samuel Doe treatment. 1 Like

DoubleObee:

Nothing good comes out from the North.

Sharrap. Worse happen in the land of pigs. Sharrap. Worse happen in the land of pigs. 2 Likes

python1:

Sharrap. Worse happen in the land of pigs.

Exactly... I saw worse in ogun Exactly... I saw worse in ogun 5 Likes





Truth be said!!!





The man is a fool.... How could a man have thought that the next to do after his wife has refused him some monies is to pour hot oil on her?





The man should be jailed for felony!!!







OP censor the necessary Truth be said!!!The man is a fool.... How could a man have thought that the next to do after his wife has refused him some monies is to pour hot oil on her?The man should be jailed for felony!!!OP censor the necessary

Exactly... I saw worse in ogun Ogun is not the land of pigs, ask the kanu where the land of pigs is. Ogun is not the land of pigs, ask the kanu where the land of pigs is.

Men has started taking revenge

Ogun is not the land of pigs, ask the kanu where the land of pigs is.

Ogun is the capital of land of pigs Ogun is the capital of land of pigs 3 Likes

Ogun is the capital of land of pigs So kanu is no longer a messiah? Or have you forgotten his gospel so soon? So kanu is no longer a messiah? Or have you forgotten his gospel so soon?









The beauty of a woman's breez is the Tips.



Thank God the wicked poverty stricken drunk of a man did not succeed in frying them out with the hot oil.



With that, her CV is still in tact!



When she is fully recovered, she should switch her line of business from frying Akara to something more lucrative. I will personally advice she rents a very cheap one room apartment at Maraba and be rendering services to mankind.



It is quite profitable and less risky than frying akara. The beauty of a woman's breez is the Tips.Thank God the wicked poverty stricken drunk of a man did not succeed in frying them out with the hot oil.With that, her CV is still in tact!When she is fully recovered, she should switch her line of business from frying Akara to something more lucrative. I will personally advice she rents a very cheap one room apartment at Maraba and be rendering services to mankind.It is quite profitable and less risky than frying akara.

The man need to be hanged

Devilish what kind of man on earth inflat injury on his soul mate so bad 1 Like

the animal called man.......for your hand made leather footwear, check my signature

Oh sheet! Wtf could have gone so awry between them? It is well o.

Too bad

This Is sad

Na women dey do this thing pass

The devil reside in some homes







The man be be sent to prison, for a very very long time ...... (35 years with hard labour).....

The beauty of a woman's breez is the Tips.



Thank God the wicked poverty stricken drunk of a man did not succeed in frying them out with the hot oil.



With that, her CV is still in tact!



When she is fully recovered, she should switch her line of business from frying Akara to something more lucrative. I will personally advice she rents a very cheap one room apartment at Maraba and be rendering services to mankind.



It is quite profitable and less risky than frying akara.

OMG!!! My most favorite place on earth na him this lucifer first cousin just destroy like this.....

Marriage

Kill him

So kanu is no longer a messiah? Or have you forgotten his gospel so soon?

By the shape of their mouth ye shall know them



Empty drums By the shape of their mouth ye shall know themEmpty drums 2 Likes 1 Share