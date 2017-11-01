₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 8:02pm
As shared by Peter......
'Some men are callous, inhuman and heartless.
This incident took place place at Angwan Soja, karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Nigeria.
At about 7:13am today. As a man and his wife which had separated 4 years ago. Went to the wife house when she was frying Akara and requested some certain amount of money from her, when the woman replied him dat she doesn't have money, the man quickly took the pot of groundnut oil that is on fire over and hour and pour the oil on the wife and he ran away.
When I asked the woman why she separated after having a baby boy for this heartless man?
She said she was fed up the the man drinking and smoking habit.
This woman is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital but for security reason this post will not carry the name and address of the hospital.
The police has been everywhere since morning but them have not found the man involved in such act.
I wish this woman fast recovery'.
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by Keneking: 8:10pm
Labaran Maku should seize this moment to render support to this woman.
What is the man's name?
Can someone post the man's picture?
Can someone blur the upper part of the woman
Can someone post the man's email address, phone number(s), bank details, NIN details, residential details etc?
What form of wickedness is this?
Discharging high amount of groundnut oil undergoing extensive press-up in high temperature on the dermis of a human being is simply callous and unacceptable.
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by TRAPP(m): 8:11pm
This type of man should be sent to Sambisa forest to fetch water.
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by python1: 8:11pm
Wtf? The lunatic needed money from his divorced akara seller wife, the cause of the divorce is not far fetched.
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by DoubleObee(m): 8:12pm
Nothing good comes out from the North.
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by TRAPP(m): 8:12pm
This type of man should be sent to Sambisa forest to die.
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by TRAPP(m): 8:13pm
This man should be sent to Sambisa forest to die.
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by python1: 8:14pm
TRAPP:Justice wouldn't have been duly served, the animal may end up joining his fellow boko haram animals to cause more havoc. He deserves to be skinned alive, or Samuel Doe treatment.
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by python1: 8:16pm
DoubleObee:
Sharrap. Worse happen in the land of pigs.
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 8:17pm
python1:
Exactly... I saw worse in ogun
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 8:17pm
Truth be said!!!
The man is a fool.... How could a man have thought that the next to do after his wife has refused him some monies is to pour hot oil on her?
The man should be jailed for felony!!!
OP censor the necessary
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by python1: 8:19pm
zombieHUNTER:Ogun is not the land of pigs, ask the kanu where the land of pigs is.
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by Bari22(m): 8:19pm
Men has started taking revenge
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 8:20pm
python1:
Ogun is the capital of land of pigs
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by python1: 8:22pm
zombieHUNTER:So kanu is no longer a messiah? Or have you forgotten his gospel so soon?
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 8:23pm
The beauty of a woman's breez is the Tips.
Thank God the wicked poverty stricken drunk of a man did not succeed in frying them out with the hot oil.
With that, her CV is still in tact!
When she is fully recovered, she should switch her line of business from frying Akara to something more lucrative. I will personally advice she rents a very cheap one room apartment at Maraba and be rendering services to mankind.
It is quite profitable and less risky than frying akara.
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by nifemi25(m): 8:26pm
The man need to be hanged
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by anuoluwapo884: 8:30pm
Devilish what kind of man on earth inflat injury on his soul mate so bad
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by Krafty006: 9:41pm
the animal called man.......for your hand made leather footwear, check my signature
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by sisisioge: 9:42pm
Oh sheet! Wtf could have gone so awry between them? It is well o.
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by Alariiwo: 9:43pm
Too bad
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 9:44pm
This Is sad
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 9:44pm
Na women dey do this thing pass
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:44pm
The devil reside in some homes
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by Lexusgs430: 9:44pm
The man be be sent to prison, for a very very long time ...... (35 years with hard labour).....
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by dyze: 9:45pm
UbanmeUdie:
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:45pm
OMG!!! My most favorite place on earth na him this lucifer first cousin just destroy like this.....
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by sonnie10: 9:46pm
Marriage
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by bentlywills(m): 9:47pm
Kill him
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 9:48pm
python1:
By the shape of their mouth ye shall know them
Empty drums
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by asdfjklhaha(f): 9:48pm
Why marry such a man in the first place?
|Re: Man Pours Hot Boiling Oil On His Wife In Nasarawa State(graphic Photos) by MaryBenn(f): 9:48pm
