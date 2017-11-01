₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,613 members, 3,926,726 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 08:36 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers (4348 Views)
Police Commission Boss, Okiro Announces Mass Promotion Of Officers / Police Approves Promotion Of 1 CP, 24 Others / PSC Approves Promotion Of 4,542 Police Officers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by Antoeni(m): 10:28pm On Nov 20
The Nigerian Army Council has today Monday 20th November 2017, approved the promotion of 45 Brigadier Generals to the rank of Major Generals and 92 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier Generals respectively.
Some of those promoted to the rank of Two Star Generals (Major Generals) include Brigadier General HO Otiki, Acting Commander Defence Headquarters Garrison, Brigadier General OO Soleye, Acting Director Veteran Affairs, Defence Headquarters, the Acting Provost Marshal, Brigadier General AT Hamman, the Acting Military Secretary, Brigadier General F Yahaya, the Acting General Officers Commanding 3, 7 and 8 Divisions, Brigadier General BA Ahanotu, Brigadier General IM Yusuf and Brigadier General SO Olabanji respectively, Acting Commander Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Brigadier General JI Unuigbe, Brigadier General AA Jidda, Acting Commander Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport, Acting Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), Brigadier General JE Jakko, Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army, Brigadier General VO Ezugwu and Brigadier General ACC Agundu, Director, Foreign Liaison, Defence Intelligence Agency, Acting Commander, Headquarters Command Army Records, Brigadier General HE Ayamasaowei and Brigadier General MS Yusuf, Commander Guards Brigade, while late Brigadier General BA Raji, was promoted posthumously.
Similarly, Brigadier General OF Azinta, Commandant Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre and the Commandant Nigerian Army School Infantry, Brigadier General J Sarham, Brigadier General TA Gagariga, Commander Nigerian Army School of Artillery and Brigadier General LF Abdullahi, the Acting Commander Nigerian Army Education Corps have also been promoted Major Generals, as well as Brigadier General JGK Myam, Acting Director Operations and Brigadier General US Yakubu, Acting Director Peacekeeping Operations, amongst others.
While those elevated to the rank of One Star Ge
nerals (Brigadier Generals) includes Colonel A Israel, Colonel COC Ekulide of Defence Headquarters, Colonel SOF Olowolayemo, Colonel JTE Chukwu, Colonel EE Eyong and the prolific writer, Colonel DC Nengite, as well as Colonel CA Dalhatu and Colonel UN Babangida. Others include Colonels UI Mohammed, Colonel NU Mukhtar, Colonel OG Onubogu, Colonel ST Shafaru, Colonel GG Shipi, Colonel AS Ishaq of 8 Division Provost Group, Colonel AOI Kalajaiye, Colonel JC Mbibi, Colonel JTE Chukwu, Colonel HA Gambo and Colonel LB Mohammed amongst others
Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/breaking-nigerian-army-promotes-45-brigadier-generals-major-generals/
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by northvietnam(m): 6:50am
NORTHERN senior officers I gusse......
NA come prove me wrong
5 Likes
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by sKeetz(m): 6:50am
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by AFONJAPIG(f): 6:51am
I'm not surprise, the way they promoted that Jubril from shoe shiner to NO1 citizen of the most black nation in the world
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by holatin(m): 6:51am
congrat to them,
pls ow do I tell my uncle Fuucck you without hurting his feelings. he is pissing me off
1 Like
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by yjgm(m): 6:51am
Congratulations to those promoted. Service to our fatherland.
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by holatin(m): 6:51am
northvietnam:is for
northvietnam
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by NigerDeltan(m): 6:52am
Food for our millitants
Their pregnant stomach will be good for shooting practice
3 Likes
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by northvietnam(m): 6:53am
holatin:
Loolzzzzzzzzz......
Good morning
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by auditor0471: 6:54am
NCAN, have screened and as usual we ain't disappointed because we know the man making the appointments from Abuja the Northern President..
2 Likes
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by JealousPrince1(m): 6:54am
Military, 45 major generals at once? Is the rank of a major general that easy to attain?
3 Likes
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by lordkush: 6:55am
bhari wer is maina
2 Likes
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by mangood74: 6:59am
JTE CHUKWU NAME REPEATED WHY?
1 Like
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by adem30: 7:02am
JealousPrince1:
Maybe you should visit the nearest Army Barrack to make inquiry and stop asking dumb question here.
Congratulations to them all
3 Likes
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by holatin(m): 7:02am
northvietnam:morning sir's
1 Like
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by kay29000(m): 7:04am
OK
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by juman(m): 7:08am
Hiss
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by bewla(m): 7:12am
ipob kwanu
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by MrMoney007: 7:13am
You see how useless Chadian and Niger military are, that's the same way Zoo's military will be useless, vision less and technology-less the moment Biafra pulls out.
Because they share the same slow, delusive, animalistic and primitively-demonic mindset, and a blood sucking model of Islamic orientation.
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by Kelvinprinzyy(m): 7:16am
Federal Republic of Northern Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by Noblebrown7(m): 7:17am
Heard their RRI form is out. Please is it true?
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by NokiaN8(m): 7:17am
when are the doing the recruitment of graduate 2017, for Short service?
1 Like
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by NokiaN8(m): 7:19am
Nigerian army should improve their technology... digital age
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by victorazyvictor(m): 7:19am
Yeee but my Oga was not promoted and he is sad about it.
1 Like
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by victorazyvictor(m): 7:23am
holatin:
Just raise middle finger for him, he will think is hi5
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by vedaxcool(m): 7:25am
ipigs and Idiats are all over the news... Shouldn't they finding their run away coward boss cownu?
1 Like
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by Jerrypolo(m): 7:25am
holatin:
You cannot Fucck someone or tell them Fucck you without hurting their feelings. Fucck is deep and so is feelings.
Look him in the eyes and fucck his feelings
1 Like
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by Jerrypolo(m): 7:27am
mangood74:To make sure we see it.
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by sunbbo(m): 7:30am
Congrats to them.
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by Handsomeemmy(m): 7:38am
Happy for Brig Gen Olabanji, Now MajGen good man, wonderful soldier .
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by Puffydon1(m): 7:38am
AFONJAPIG:You are dead in the brain
1 Like
|Re: Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Army Officers by edo3(m): 7:40am
victorazyvictor:What happened? abi he failed exams or possibly is not a godson?
1 Like
Can An Employee Claim Tax Rebate For Premium Paid To HMO? / Microbiology Vs Industrial Chemistry. / Architectural Model Making.. It's Importance In The Development Industry.
Viewing this topic: xpectme(m), cristobal191, yuppieman(m), 9aiboard, lawlan234, Bennycollins, Shiko77, frankman365(m), naija2dabone(m), Hichief1(m), TEYA, tony9k, Phylix76, shobroy10(m), xcolanto(m), lurex2rhyme(m), femi1410(m) and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21