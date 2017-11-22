₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,613 members, 3,926,726 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 08:36 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) (8130 Views)
HTC Desire 10 Pro: See The Full Specification Of This Mind Blowing HTC Phone / Specification Of Itel Latest Phone / Gionee F103 Pro: Full Specification And Price (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Explorers(m): 7:14am On Nov 21
NetworkTechnology: GSM
Launch Announced: 2005
Status: Discontinued
Body Dimensions: 100 x 46 x 20.5 mm (3.94 x 1.81 x 0.81 in)
Weight: 99g (3.49 oz)
SIM: Mini-SIM
Display Type: TFT, 256K colors
Size: 1.8 inches, 28 x 35 mm, 10.2 cm2(~22.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution: 176 x 220 pixels (~157 ppi density)- Wallpapers, screensavers
Memory: Card slot
Memory: Stick Duo Pro, up to 2 GB, 64 MB
Phonebook: 500 x 20 fields, Photo call
Call records: 30 received, dialed and missed calls
Internal Memory: 38 MB
Camera
Primary camera: 2 MP, autofocus, LED flash, Video
Secondary camera: No
Sound Alert types
Vibration; Downloadable polyphonic, MP3 ringtones, composer
Loudspeaker: Yes
3.5mm jack: No
Comms
WLAN: No
Bluetooth: 2.0
GPS: No
Infrared port: Yes
Radio: Stereo FM radio, RDS
USB: Yes
Battery: Removable Li-Po 900mAh
Stand-by: Up to 400h
Talk time: Up to 9h
Tried so hard to get this phone then, 35k-40k around 07/08.
Some guys bought this phone using their school fees that period.
One VC con enter, con talk say 'No School fees, No Exam'
Some guys don owe 4yrs
Omo see yawa for Unad, everywhere scatter.......
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Explorers(m): 7:15am On Nov 21
My second phone, K600i, bought it a semester used from a course mate(Unad)
15k, 2007.
Paid almost 5times.
You can only have movie trailers(20secs) like matrix, final destination, etc.
You can also have 2 - 3 musical videos like Akon(Lonely/Ghetto/Gunshot), Sean Kingston(Beautiful girl), RKelly(Burn it up)
Delete one and get another via infrared or Bluetooth.
Infrared will transfer a file of 5mb for almost 30minutes, placing the phones on each other.
Big boys then, sweet memories.
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by KaBabs1: 7:16am On Nov 21
I'll be back
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Paxziano: 7:19am On Nov 21
Ah..... This was my first fone... Loved the phone back then
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by kingobozy: 7:20am On Nov 21
I used this phone that year oo. Bought it in Alaba Int'l for around 20k or so then.
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by madridguy(m): 7:21am On Nov 21
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by hatchy: 7:24am On Nov 21
That is technological advancements for you.
In future, people will also laugh at these crazy I phones, Samsung,Infinix,Tecno and all its specifications.
Change is constant.
16 Likes
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by ichommy(m): 7:26am On Nov 21
I rocked this Phone.
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by delikay4luv: 7:28am On Nov 21
You can't hate that phone. Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Sagem, Motorola ruled the days back then. I can't forget my Nokia 7210 Supernova.
4 Likes
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by sbashir10: 7:35am On Nov 21
Mehn, this phone makes sense, I contribute tire before I bought this phone while in SS2 2009
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by internationalman(m): 7:35am On Nov 21
The kind of sound this phone produced when playing music through loud speaker trumps all modern phone.
U could even skip d music like a DJ.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by EuroBoy007(m): 7:40am On Nov 21
This phone might be older than some people on this forum
15 Likes
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by ycmdng(m): 8:19am On Nov 21
My first "big" phone followed vy Nokia N70. Used it phone sometimes in 2009 back then in UNAD. bought it from a coursemate.
1 Like
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by alexistaiwo: 8:22am On Nov 21
What some people did despicable things to acquire back in the days now outdated.
Vanity upon vanity
How people be looking like the real MVP if you can afford this back then.....
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by DrMeroThaEmperor(m): 8:25am On Nov 21
my first love'
I used my Motorola c116 forever..... Still dey bottom of one of my box till today.
I fall back to it whenever I am going on a fieldwork.
11 Likes
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Sankabson(m): 8:37am On Nov 21
DrMeroThaEmperor:Samsung Blue Face! Looool! My Dad almost send me packing because of this phone, Nearly disown me sef. That i can never forget. Memories!!
1 Like
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by potbelly(m): 8:50am On Nov 21
The king of them all...
19 Likes
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by HARDLABOR: 8:50am On Nov 21
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by olayinkajnr(m): 9:20am On Nov 21
My first phone 2003 is Philips. The one with very visible long antenna.
Second phone Nokia 1100 2005
Third phone Nokia 1200
Fourth phone K750i
Fifth phone Nokia 6300
I can't even remember all self. Sweet memories
5 Likes
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by michlins: 9:25am On Nov 21
My first phone was Nokia 2600c. 2010 after waec
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by falcon01: 10:52am On Nov 21
that erricson scroller almost killed my thumb
2 Likes
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by genius43(m): 11:18am On Nov 21
My dad's first phone in 2002 Motorola talkabout
3 Likes
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Kakamorufu(m): 11:20am On Nov 21
Started from 3310... Legendary phone
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by nduego1: 11:23am On Nov 21
no time for evil men
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by eitsei(m): 12:28pm On Nov 21
My first phone was Alcatel (I don't really know the specs) back in 2006
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Gptech(m): 12:46pm On Nov 21
Indeed, never stopped smiling after reading this up, still got one Sony Ericsson c902 that is 7 years old, and refused to give up . Those days having an internal memory of 160mb was huge , plus the 5mp camera still holds on to its own. This phone reminds me of so many compromises made in quality of material by many oems just to cut down price and meet demand.
6 Likes
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by XtraSmooth404: 2:05pm On Nov 21
Big boys phone that year
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by iykemoney90(m): 2:06pm On Nov 21
Dreamt of this phone for a very long time, now bought it when I was doing pre degree in Unizik in 2009. Two weeks after na so boys collect am from me. I wan cry die
3 Likes
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Lanceslot(m): 2:38pm On Nov 21
Explorers:I've used this before, it was stolen @ seme border.
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Adebowhales(m): 3:21pm On Nov 21
Lanceslot:Wetin you find go cotonue
|Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Kalashnikov102(m): 3:42pm On Nov 21
I still have the phone with its original charger. Any buyer?
Issues On Nokia Asha 200 / Get 165mb For #100 On Airtel / Need Help With MTN True Talk+!!!
Viewing this topic: PopeExplicit(m), chigalakingsley(m), efosases, K0y3, cyrielo(m), Authoreety, Fyzt, nuelyoyo(m), soberdrunk(m), OhiOfIhima, dhejjy(m), zelexotunla(m), xtgozie(m), Mustoph1(m), ibichin, walera10(m), dimanche4real(m), fhemmie, Samiceman, aksule(m), sr, princesapphire(m), latup4real(m), verygudbadguy(m), Lovetinz(m), sleek82(m), ozioma24(m), Hueyreckless0007, FlyTee(m), babbiano(m), gregyboy(m), uzomanny(m), Didodinho4(f), ask4double(m), femiranking28(m), obama14, nwadiuko1(m), Adebowale89(m), meetmonde(m), mike234, HenryHill, chocorex(m), Diamondamsel(f), Salisville, DGenius1(m), Ighohor, tomickdesigns(f), DaDevin(m), Solonzo17(m), ogabs20(m), IAmSkinny, kynbasil01, liljaydee(m), ikevin(m), ccvizzle(m), loadux(f), Chickameda(m), Smarte724(m), dayo2me(m), rodrirodri(m), focus1256, mojysiola(f), Sundaymbosowo, Funbii(f), Empireland, SillyMods, djakinwande(m), Geoxplorer, poeticferdy(m), kylie01, popes001, Adebanjo12(m), akdam, bbulldog(m), Maxcole, Alexanderbells2, kolajoo(m), peripepe(m), kolaaderin, dohhnutt1(m), dspecialist(m), obums0209(m), opius, kekenation, Hugoboy, OmaniPadmeHum, Taywon, imami00, TEAMvido(m), leatherman(m), aviazuva, samzzycash(m), lifestyle1(m), ITANAMI(m), Caliph69, obojememe, keximus(m), Chinedumsimpero, Ajibolar(m), olubams, bolargeez(m), yulaw1, newtayo, Haryorbammmy(m), MMADE, Parablesonmarble, maestrojay(m), Jafar777, boodee, luckaz(m), futurekin(m), helicopterman(m), deyemia, corneli83(m), tosingcfr(m), dharmiedrums(m), aitcoded, hotdealz(m), Harbeyg09(m), Fanny1, captainamiedi1, xcommando(m), ceeceeuwa, FiddyEn, udz, damiclem(m), folarinbae2016(f), macdelly, feelmyflows, GoHost, Sagamaje(m), cielo(m), Kjnwancaro, samzepaparazi, Omobolajiatanda(m), Investnow2017, Reborn14(m), oviejnr(m), Tloc(m), wayray, Stevengerd(m), Jejosan(m), fidoko74, Adekdammy, drey076(m), madjnr, sulexrio and 159 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19