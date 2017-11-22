₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,613 members, 3,926,726 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 08:36 AM

Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) - Phones - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) (8130 Views)

HTC Desire 10 Pro: See The Full Specification Of This Mind Blowing HTC Phone / Specification Of Itel Latest Phone / Gionee F103 Pro: Full Specification And Price (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Explorers(m): 7:14am On Nov 21
NetworkTechnology: GSM


Launch Announced: 2005


Status: Discontinued


Body Dimensions: 100 x 46 x 20.5 mm (3.94 x 1.81 x 0.81 in)


Weight: 99g (3.49 oz)


SIM: Mini-SIM


Display Type: TFT, 256K colors


Size: 1.8 inches, 28 x 35 mm, 10.2 cm2(~22.2% screen-to-body ratio)


Resolution: 176 x 220 pixels (~157 ppi density)- Wallpapers, screensavers


Memory: Card slot


Memory: Stick Duo Pro, up to 2 GB, 64 MB


Phonebook: 500 x 20 fields, Photo call


Call records: 30 received, dialed and missed calls



Internal Memory: 38 MB


Camera


Primary camera: 2 MP, autofocus, LED flash, Video


Secondary camera: No


Sound Alert types


Vibration; Downloadable polyphonic, MP3 ringtones, composer


Loudspeaker: Yes


3.5mm jack: No

Comms


WLAN: No


Bluetooth: 2.0


GPS: No


Infrared port: Yes


Radio: Stereo FM radio, RDS


USB: Yes


Battery: Removable Li-Po 900mAh


Stand-by: Up to 400h


Talk time: Up to 9h










Tried so hard to get this phone then, 35k-40k around 07/08.

Some guys bought this phone using their school fees that period.


One VC con enter, con talk say 'No School fees, No Exam'


Some guys don owe 4yrs


Omo see yawa for Unad, everywhere scatter.......

17 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Explorers(m): 7:15am On Nov 21
My second phone, K600i, bought it a semester used from a course mate(Unad)

15k, 2007.

Paid almost 5times.

You can only have movie trailers(20secs) like matrix, final destination, etc.

You can also have 2 - 3 musical videos like Akon(Lonely/Ghetto/Gunshot), Sean Kingston(Beautiful girl), RKelly(Burn it up)


Delete one and get another via infrared or Bluetooth.


Infrared will transfer a file of 5mb for almost 30minutes, placing the phones on each other.


Big boys then, sweet memories.

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by KaBabs1: 7:16am On Nov 21
I'll be back
Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Paxziano: 7:19am On Nov 21
Ah..... This was my first fone... Loved the phone back then
Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by kingobozy: 7:20am On Nov 21
I used this phone that year oo. Bought it in Alaba Int'l for around 20k or so then.
Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by madridguy(m): 7:21am On Nov 21
grin
Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by hatchy: 7:24am On Nov 21
That is technological advancements for you.

In future, people will also laugh at these crazy I phones, Samsung,Infinix,Tecno and all its specifications.

Change is constant.

16 Likes

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by ichommy(m): 7:26am On Nov 21
I rocked this Phone. smiley
Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by delikay4luv: 7:28am On Nov 21
You can't hate that phone. Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Sagem, Motorola ruled the days back then. I can't forget my Nokia 7210 Supernova.

4 Likes

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by sbashir10: 7:35am On Nov 21
Mehn, this phone makes sense, I contribute tire before I bought this phone while in SS2 2009

2 Likes

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by internationalman(m): 7:35am On Nov 21
The kind of sound this phone produced when playing music through loud speaker trumps all modern phone.

U could even skip d music like a DJ.

1 Like

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by EuroBoy007(m): 7:40am On Nov 21
This phone might be older than some people on this forum tongue cheesy

15 Likes

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by ycmdng(m): 8:19am On Nov 21
My first "big" phone followed vy Nokia N70. Used it phone sometimes in 2009 back then in UNAD. bought it from a coursemate.

1 Like

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by alexistaiwo: 8:22am On Nov 21
What some people did despicable things to acquire back in the days now outdated.



Vanity upon vanity



How people be looking like the real MVP if you can afford this back then.....

2 Likes

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by DrMeroThaEmperor(m): 8:25am On Nov 21
my first love'


I used my Motorola c116 forever..... Still dey bottom of one of my box till today.
I fall back to it whenever I am going on a fieldwork.

11 Likes

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Sankabson(m): 8:37am On Nov 21
DrMeroThaEmperor:
my first love
Samsung Blue Face! Looool! My Dad almost send me packing because of this phone, Nearly disown me sef. That i can never forget. Memories!! grin

1 Like

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by potbelly(m): 8:50am On Nov 21
The king of them all... grin

19 Likes

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by HARDLABOR: 8:50am On Nov 21
Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by olayinkajnr(m): 9:20am On Nov 21
My first phone 2003 is Philips. The one with very visible long antenna.

Second phone Nokia 1100 2005

Third phone Nokia 1200

Fourth phone K750i

Fifth phone Nokia 6300

I can't even remember all self. Sweet memories

5 Likes

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by michlins: 9:25am On Nov 21
My first phone was Nokia 2600c. 2010 after waec
Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by falcon01: 10:52am On Nov 21
that erricson scroller almost killed my thumb

2 Likes

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by genius43(m): 11:18am On Nov 21
My dad's first phone in 2002 Motorola talkabout

3 Likes

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Kakamorufu(m): 11:20am On Nov 21
Started from 3310... Legendary phone
Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by nduego1: 11:23am On Nov 21
no time for evil men
Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by eitsei(m): 12:28pm On Nov 21
My first phone was Alcatel (I don't really know the specs) back in 2006
Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Gptech(m): 12:46pm On Nov 21
Indeed, never stopped smiling after reading this up, still got one Sony Ericsson c902 that is 7 years old, and refused to give up grin. Those days having an internal memory of 160mb was huge shocked, plus the 5mp camera still holds on to its own. This phone reminds me of so many compromises made in quality of material by many oems just to cut down price and meet demand.

6 Likes

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by XtraSmooth404: 2:05pm On Nov 21
Big boys phone that year grin
Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by iykemoney90(m): 2:06pm On Nov 21
Dreamt of this phone for a very long time, now bought it when I was doing pre degree in Unizik in 2009. Two weeks after na so boys collect am from me. I wan cry die

3 Likes

Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Lanceslot(m): 2:38pm On Nov 21
Explorers:
NetworkTechnology: GSM

Launch Announced: 2005

Status: Discontinued

Body Dimensions: 100 x 46 x 20.5 mm (3.94 x 1.81 x 0.81 in)

Weight: 99g (3.49 oz)

SIM: Mini-SIM

Display Type: TFT, 256K colors

Size: 1.8 inches, 28 x 35 mm, 10.2 cm2(~22.2% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 176 x 220 pixels (~157 ppi density)- Wallpapers, screensavers

Memory: Card slot

Memory: Stick Duo Pro, up to 2 GB, 64 MB

Phonebook: 500 x 20 fields, Photo call

Call records: 30 received, dialed and missed calls


Internal Memory: 38 MB

Camera

Primary camera: 2 MP, autofocus, LED flash, Video

Secondary camera: No

Sound Alert types

Vibration; Downloadable polyphonic, MP3 ringtones, composer

Loudspeaker: Yes

3.5mm jack: No
Comms

WLAN: No

Bluetooth: 2.0

GPS: No

Infrared port: Yes

Radio: Stereo FM radio, RDS

USB: Yes

Battery: Removable Li-Po 900mAh

Stand-by: Up to 400h

Talk time: Up to 9h









Tried so hard to get this phone then, 35k-40k around 07/08.
Some guys bought this phone using their school fees that period.

One VC con enter, con talk say 'No School fees, No Exam'

Some guys don owe 4yrs

Omo see yawa for Unad, everywhere scatter....... Lalasticlala, Mynd44
I've used this before, it was stolen @ seme border.
Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Adebowhales(m): 3:21pm On Nov 21
Lanceslot:
I've used this before, it was stolen @ seme border.
Wetin you find go cotonue
Re: Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) by Kalashnikov102(m): 3:42pm On Nov 21
I still have the phone with its original charger. Any buyer?

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Issues On Nokia Asha 200 / Get 165mb For #100 On Airtel / Need Help With MTN True Talk+!!!

Viewing this topic: PopeExplicit(m), chigalakingsley(m), efosases, K0y3, cyrielo(m), Authoreety, Fyzt, nuelyoyo(m), soberdrunk(m), OhiOfIhima, dhejjy(m), zelexotunla(m), xtgozie(m), Mustoph1(m), ibichin, walera10(m), dimanche4real(m), fhemmie, Samiceman, aksule(m), sr, princesapphire(m), latup4real(m), verygudbadguy(m), Lovetinz(m), sleek82(m), ozioma24(m), Hueyreckless0007, FlyTee(m), babbiano(m), gregyboy(m), uzomanny(m), Didodinho4(f), ask4double(m), femiranking28(m), obama14, nwadiuko1(m), Adebowale89(m), meetmonde(m), mike234, HenryHill, chocorex(m), Diamondamsel(f), Salisville, DGenius1(m), Ighohor, tomickdesigns(f), DaDevin(m), Solonzo17(m), ogabs20(m), IAmSkinny, kynbasil01, liljaydee(m), ikevin(m), ccvizzle(m), loadux(f), Chickameda(m), Smarte724(m), dayo2me(m), rodrirodri(m), focus1256, mojysiola(f), Sundaymbosowo, Funbii(f), Empireland, SillyMods, djakinwande(m), Geoxplorer, poeticferdy(m), kylie01, popes001, Adebanjo12(m), akdam, bbulldog(m), Maxcole, Alexanderbells2, kolajoo(m), peripepe(m), kolaaderin, dohhnutt1(m), dspecialist(m), obums0209(m), opius, kekenation, Hugoboy, OmaniPadmeHum, Taywon, imami00, TEAMvido(m), leatherman(m), aviazuva, samzzycash(m), lifestyle1(m), ITANAMI(m), Caliph69, obojememe, keximus(m), Chinedumsimpero, Ajibolar(m), olubams, bolargeez(m), yulaw1, newtayo, Haryorbammmy(m), MMADE, Parablesonmarble, maestrojay(m), Jafar777, boodee, luckaz(m), futurekin(m), helicopterman(m), deyemia, corneli83(m), tosingcfr(m), dharmiedrums(m), aitcoded, hotdealz(m), Harbeyg09(m), Fanny1, captainamiedi1, xcommando(m), ceeceeuwa, FiddyEn, udz, damiclem(m), folarinbae2016(f), macdelly, feelmyflows, GoHost, Sagamaje(m), cielo(m), Kjnwancaro, samzepaparazi, Omobolajiatanda(m), Investnow2017, Reborn14(m), oviejnr(m), Tloc(m), wayray, Stevengerd(m), Jejosan(m), fidoko74, Adekdammy, drey076(m), madjnr, sulexrio and 159 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.