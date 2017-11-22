Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Throwback: Specification Of This Sony Ericsson K750i Will Make You Smile(Photo) (8130 Views)

NetworkTechnology: GSM





Launch Announced: 2005





Status: Discontinued





Body Dimensions: 100 x 46 x 20.5 mm (3.94 x 1.81 x 0.81 in)





Weight: 99g (3.49 oz)





SIM: Mini-SIM





Display Type: TFT, 256K colors





Size: 1.8 inches, 28 x 35 mm, 10.2 cm2(~22.2% screen-to-body ratio)





Resolution: 176 x 220 pixels (~157 ppi density)- Wallpapers, screensavers





Memory: Card slot





Memory: Stick Duo Pro, up to 2 GB, 64 MB





Phonebook: 500 x 20 fields, Photo call





Call records: 30 received, dialed and missed calls







Internal Memory: 38 MB





Camera





Primary camera: 2 MP, autofocus, LED flash, Video





Secondary camera: No





Sound Alert types





Vibration; Downloadable polyphonic, MP3 ringtones, composer





Loudspeaker: Yes





3.5mm jack: No



Comms





WLAN: No





Bluetooth: 2.0





GPS: No





Infrared port: Yes





Radio: Stereo FM radio, RDS





USB: Yes





Battery: Removable Li-Po 900mAh





Stand-by: Up to 400h





Talk time: Up to 9h





















Tried so hard to get this phone then, 35k-40k around 07/08.



Some guys bought this phone using their school fees that period.





One VC con enter, con talk say 'No School fees, No Exam'





Some guys don owe 4yrs





Omo see yawa for Unad, everywhere scatter....... 17 Likes 2 Shares

My second phone, K600i, bought it a semester used from a course mate(Unad)



15k, 2007.



Paid almost 5times.



You can only have movie trailers(20secs) like matrix, final destination, etc.



You can also have 2 - 3 musical videos like Akon(Lonely/Ghetto/Gunshot), Sean Kingston(Beautiful girl), RKelly(Burn it up)





Delete one and get another via infrared or Bluetooth.





Infrared will transfer a file of 5mb for almost 30minutes, placing the phones on each other.





Big boys then, sweet memories. 32 Likes 1 Share

I'll be back

Ah..... This was my first fone... Loved the phone back then

I used this phone that year oo. Bought it in Alaba Int'l for around 20k or so then.

That is technological advancements for you.



In future, people will also laugh at these crazy I phones, Samsung,Infinix,Tecno and all its specifications.



Change is constant. 16 Likes

I rocked this Phone.

You can't hate that phone. Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Sagem, Motorola ruled the days back then. I can't forget my Nokia 7210 Supernova. 4 Likes

Mehn, this phone makes sense, I contribute tire before I bought this phone while in SS2 2009 2 Likes

The kind of sound this phone produced when playing music through loud speaker trumps all modern phone.



U could even skip d music like a DJ. 1 Like

This phone might be older than some people on this forum 15 Likes

My first "big" phone followed vy Nokia N70. Used it phone sometimes in 2009 back then in UNAD. bought it from a coursemate. 1 Like

What some people did despicable things to acquire back in the days now outdated.







Vanity upon vanity







How people be looking like the real MVP if you can afford this back then..... 2 Likes

my first love'





I used my Motorola c116 forever..... Still dey bottom of one of my box till today.

I fall back to it whenever I am going on a fieldwork. 11 Likes

DrMeroThaEmperor:

my first love Samsung Blue Face! Looool! My Dad almost send me packing because of this phone, Nearly disown me sef. That i can never forget. Memories!! Samsung Blue Face! Looool! My Dad almost send me packing because of this phone, Nearly disown me sef. That i can never forget. Memories!! 1 Like

The king of them all... 19 Likes

My first phone 2003 is Philips. The one with very visible long antenna.



Second phone Nokia 1100 2005



Third phone Nokia 1200



Fourth phone K750i



Fifth phone Nokia 6300



I can't even remember all self. Sweet memories 5 Likes

My first phone was Nokia 2600c. 2010 after waec

that erricson scroller almost killed my thumb 2 Likes

My dad's first phone in 2002 Motorola talkabout 3 Likes

Started from 3310... Legendary phone

no time for evil men

My first phone was Alcatel (I don't really know the specs) back in 2006

. Those days having an internal memory of 160mb was huge , plus the 5mp camera still holds on to its own. This phone reminds me of so many compromises made in quality of material by many oems just to cut down price and meet demand. Indeed, never stopped smiling after reading this up, still got one Sony Ericsson c902 that is 7 years old, and refused to give up. Those days having an internal memory of 160mb was huge, plus the 5mp camera still holds on to its own. This phone reminds me of so many compromises made in quality of material by many oems just to cut down price and meet demand. 6 Likes

Big boys phone that year

Dreamt of this phone for a very long time, now bought it when I was doing pre degree in Unizik in 2009. Two weeks after na so boys collect am from me. I wan cry die 3 Likes

Explorers:

Lanceslot:

I've used this before, it was stolen @ seme border. Wetin you find go cotonue Wetin you find go cotonue