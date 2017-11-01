Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React (10343 Views)

He Shared the Picture On Instagram With Caption .. , More after the Cut



FIRE BLAZING #REPLAY 10 DAYS LATER @zamaniacs_ice @supercoolcathq @iceprincezamaniii_fanpage @iceprincefans_uk @iceprincezamanidisciple @iceprince_no1_fan @iceprincenews @iceprincefanz @zamani_info @teamiceghana @zamaniacs___ @supercool_ice



He dey here dey smoke it is well His marptes don drop another singleHe dey here dey smokeit is well 5 Likes

Iceprince, go and compete with chimney nah

Small time now we go begin here kidney issues or cancer issues.... Dey talk say make we begin contribute money go India... 7 Likes 1 Share

he has already smoked off his music career, so na im sabi 2 Likes

If u can no longer sing, just smoke! onye iberibe











Upcoming for Life



16 Likes 3 Shares

nice

Bad one

no wonder he sings rubbish this days...

Wen the talent is gone, u will surely want to visit the most high

all to impress women? Damaging your organs. SMH

Roll up, smoke up

He can't go high in the music industry again 1 Like

I don't expect this from this man. You really fumble

Who cares ??

Roll up... Smoke ......fu** b****es ......get money...my life...my business...

all these yeyebrities av come again... this will surely trend for a while but no 1 celebrates that brilliant idea or that beautiful brain scholars

This wasn't what we expected ice prince O damnThis wasn't what we expected ice prince

smokeprince

That barbecue guy no come today 3 Likes 1 Share

His life. ��‍♂️

..If Only He Could Take His Career As Serious As He Takes Smoking