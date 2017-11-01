₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,166 members, 3,925,108 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 November 2017 at 12:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React (10343 Views)
Lola Margret Has Been Released From Prison. Shares New Photo, Fans React / Fans React To Ese Eriata's Sultry Photo / Man Grabs Anita Joseph Butt In Viral Photo, Fans React (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by 36govs: 8:39am
Singer Ice Prince Pictures Smoking Heavily - Fans React
He Shared the Picture On Instagram With Caption .. , More after the Cut
FIRE BLAZING #REPLAY 10 DAYS LATER @zamaniacs_ice @supercoolcathq @iceprincezamaniii_fanpage @iceprincefans_uk @iceprincezamanidisciple @iceprince_no1_fan @iceprincenews @iceprincefanz @zamani_info @teamiceghana @zamaniacs___ @supercool_ice
VIA : http://www.ogadonald.com/2017/11/singer-ice-prince-pictures-smoking.html
CC; lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by Lalas247(f): 8:41am
His marptes don drop another single
He dey here dey smoke it is well
5 Likes
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:42am
Iceprince, go and compete with chimney nah
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by Blackfyre: 8:43am
Small time now we go begin here kidney issues or cancer issues.... Dey talk say make we begin contribute money go India...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by ritababe(f): 8:49am
he has already smoked off his music career, so na im sabi
2 Likes
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by adadike281(f): 8:51am
If u can no longer sing, just smoke! onye iberibe
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by Keeppushing: 8:57am
Once had mad love for this dude, still dance for his 'ABOKI'
Are you interested and wants to build a career IT? Get registered in our IT diploma courses that will open you to different IT courses both Software and Hardware with Certifications. Click below to get started
Register to get Started
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by BruncleZuma: 11:16am
Upcoming for Life
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by miqos02(m): 11:16am
nice
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by KnowMore: 11:16am
Bad one
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by johnime: 11:16am
I don't wanna go astray plss I need my fellow Nlers to tell me their opinion on this..Am 29yrs of age with a good job .
I have been in several relationship I mean committed but it is either they cheat or i get duped ..i have a guy am currently dating now he is 28yrs we meet lastyear in Nigeria before he traveled out of the country ever since then our communication has been shallow he doesn't want to let go despite the fact I told him we can't keep going like this whenever I ask him about us he keeps saying 32yrs is not bad for a lady, I wanna give birth early not even the marriage part. There is this man(he is married with 1kid) I met 5yrs now we talk everyday I mean he cares so much for me he is out of the country also this man wants me to have a baby for him I love everything about him but he is married.i just want to be happy..please guys what's your take on this?
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by Teewhy2: 11:16am
Now I just understood, I was wondering before what could have happened but this picture just explained everything, they is no way ICE will see this amount of heat that won't melt that explaining how he became an upcoming artist.
Are you planning for your roof parapet?
Check out details of our polystyrene parapet installation, it is light, fast to install and durable.
Prefect for land which doesn't much loads and renovation works.
Click below
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/6
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by DemonHunTER: 11:16am
No go die oo..
Check out my signature guys, it's totally amazing
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by dynicks(m): 11:17am
no wonder he sings rubbish this days...
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by Category1: 11:18am
Wen the talent is gone, u will surely want to visit the most high
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by liberalsinnerx: 11:18am
all to impress women? Damaging your organs. SMH
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:19am
Roll up, smoke up
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by NCANTaskForce(m): 11:19am
He can't go high in the music industry again
1 Like
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by Timiblanko(m): 11:19am
I don't expect this from this man. You really fumble
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by Factfinder1(f): 11:19am
Who cares ??
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by EWAagoyin(m): 11:19am
Roll up... Smoke ......fu** b****es ......get money...my life...my business...
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by Primusinterpares(m): 11:19am
all these yeyebrities av come again... this will surely trend for a while but no 1 celebrates that brilliant idea or that beautiful brain scholars
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by thorpido(m): 11:20am
johnime:The fact that the other guy is married means he's not yours.Why doesn't he care so much for the wife at home?
Why don't start afresh if your abroad guy is not forthcoming?
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by Divay22(f): 11:20am
O damn
This wasn't what we expected ice prince
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by bamoski(m): 11:21am
Lalas247:
You wetin you don drop apart from making stupid comments on nairaland all day
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by hertz9te(m): 11:21am
smokeprince
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by Mufasa27(m): 11:22am
That barbecue guy no come today
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by RichDad1(m): 11:25am
His life. ��♂️
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by DopeBoss(m): 11:26am
..If Only He Could Take His Career As Serious As He Takes Smoking
|Re: Ice Prince Pictured Smoking Heavily - Fans React by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 11:26am
Your lappy ehnn
Ice Prince In Tears After He Got Dumped By Girl Friend - [photos] / Too Much Money As Mayweather Cooks A Meal Worth Millions Of Dollars(vid+photos) / Glo Splashes Millions On Ambassadors
Viewing this topic: Dosmay(m), ElDaIllest(m), lollyheart, nappyboy560(m), pcguru1(m), Sodams(m), 20bc(m), lillfyzzy(m), jostmof, louis954, eltido(m), TenderSol, Oyinda32(m), ggnggroup, Greatestchyke(m), Jidefido(m), bizguru000, opo501, triggaSG(m), lordkay10(m), haryodeji5(m), yhunghestboss(m), movetoca, Maken1005, CeejayCharles(m), QueenOfcasting(f), Skanas(m), mammyshiloh, nnamxxx(m), Lobasco(m), iyobosadavid(m), slowie(m), trippleKAY(m), gbajeboy, snappyicee, iclass1, SremmLife, ButterFrost212(f), olaniyisal, Obuzz(m), Bbdealer(m), MrThisandthat, free2ryhme, odicity, Kamelot77(m), chiunlimited(m), Machinemayana(m), Shirleyrex and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6