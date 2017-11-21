₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by Philtrik(m): 8:47am
The police have invited dancehall star, Burna Boy, over his alleged involvement in the robbery of singer, Mr 2Kay.
PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr 2Kay was robbed at gunpoint in his hotel room at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on October 22, during the “Buckwyld N Breathless” concert where he also performed.
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said Burna Boy has been told to report to any police station close to him. The Lagos State Acting Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi has also declared Burna Boy wanted.
Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, Mr. Imohimi said that the robbers were alleged to have received a part payment of N50,000 from Burna Boy before the robbery, and another N50,000 after the robbery.
The suspects are Balogun Ademola, Obina Igwe , Tunmise Omotore and Joel Kantiok, who claimed to be Burna Boy ’s road manager .
He said, “Four armed robbers carried out the attack and detectives were able to arrest one of their girlfriends identified as ‘Matejero’. This led to the capture of the others. During interrogation, the robbers confessed that they were hired by Burna Boy through his manager, Joel Kantiock, who was arrested in Zaria, Kaduna State.”
He added, “They confessed to receiving a part payment of N50,000 before the job and another N50,000 was paid to the robbers directly by Burna Boy when the job was done. At the moment, efforts to apprehend him is proving futile but we count on him to make himself available for questioning immediately.”
When PREMIUM TIMES reached out to Burna Boy’s management, Buki HQ, on Monday, they denied the allegations but confirmed that the singer was indeed invited for questioning.
“Yes, Burna Boy was only invited ‘nicely’ for questioning and he wasn’t implicated in the robbery. There is a letter to that effect and we will be sending it across to you shortly”, the management said in a statement.
PREMIUM TIMES was yet to receive the invitation letter as at the time of filing report.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/entertainment/music/250091-burna-boy-sponsored-armed-robbers-attacked-mr-2kay-suspects-tell-police.html
Lalasticlala
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by hollawahlay: 8:51am
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by alfalfaking: 10:07am
Kai MonoX Kantiock what is this?
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:45am
All for street cred
7 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by Philtrik(m): 11:12am
Lalasticlala, Mynd44, please move it to the permanent site.
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by timidapsin(m): 11:19am
Picture of him sponsoring them or I don't believe
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by DemonHunTER: 11:20am
Burna Boy don enter one chance
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by BruncleZuma: 11:20am
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by miqos02(m): 11:20am
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by zodiputoj: 11:20am
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by Mckandre(m): 11:21am
Seems like burnaboy will be the scape goat in this year celebrity scandal.
Who go help reason him matter nw?
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by Factfinder1(f): 11:21am
I pray he goes to jail.....too much nonsense from all this artists when they get small fame
1 Like
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by SageTravels: 11:21am
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by surrogatesng: 11:22am
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by Category1: 11:22am
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by myners007: 11:22am
burna boy is a goner.The lagos state cp confirmed the news live on channels tv this morning.He said that burna boy father honoured police invitation and promised to produce his son for more investigation
5 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by Primusinterpares(m): 11:22am
rubbish... yeyebrities are at it again
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by priceaction: 11:22am
he just damaged his beautiful career all because of ego. He can escape unless he has big baba that can kill the case and he should be ready to spend money if not, seun egbebe own will be childish play. Thats why he has gone into hiding. I see handcuff in his hands soon.
3 Likes
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by level10: 11:22am
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by june007(f): 11:23am
from twitter fight to robbery attack.
if this is true, burna boy has done a very shameful act.
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by fineguy11(m): 11:23am
Forming gangstar with shitty songs#burnaboy
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by chloride6: 11:23am
this is the beginning of the end for burna....
so much talent ...... wasted...
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by Pavore9: 11:23am
Jail time loading.......
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 11:24am
Nothing goods comes out of cultism.
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by KnowMore: 11:24am
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by lelvin(m): 11:25am
Picture of him giving them the contract like this...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by Holyvurgin17(m): 11:26am
So Burna boy wants to remain in the news
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by shogotermies(m): 11:26am
am sure burner boy, can't do that to this unrecognized artiste and if he does he is high on weed again...
|Re: Burna Boy Sponsored Armed Robbers Who Attacked Mr 2kay, Suspects Tell Police by henrygale(m): 11:26am
Hmmm......just like the person above.
