“As people converged on Massalacin Madina at Anguwan Shuwa to observe Subh (morning prayer), an unknown man rammed himself into the mosque with IEDs , killing many people.



“As I am talking to you I saw over 20 dead with many injured,’’ a resident of the area who identified himself as Bello said.

He noted that several other persons wounded in the attacks are receiving medical attention at the various medical hospitals in Mubi Town.



Although emergency aid workers and other first responders who helped to provide first aid to the victims put the death toll in the attacks at 40.



An official working with the International Rescue Committee, Emma Adasolid among the first responders at the scene said about 40 dead bodies were evacuated from the scene of the blast.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/250111-breaking-many-killed-suicide-bomber-targets-adamawa-mosque-morning-prayer.html



Jesus!!

More pic

Lalasticlala where you dey sef,

Come see as it e dey hot

What is the reason for the bombing, anyone with answers? Rip to the dead. 2 Likes

but what is the emoji for in the pic sense fall on the poster sef, putting tongue out emoji on pix of the victim shior uhmmm... God please intervene, this killing is just too much , imagine innocent souls that just went to praybut what is the emoji for in the picsense fall on the poster sef, putting tongue out emoji on pix of the victimshior 4 Likes 1 Share

The question that begets answers is



Do prophets bomb, maim and kill for religious purposes ?



No one can fight for God



If you claimed you fight for your God



Then that god of yours is not Almighty God 4 Likes 1 Share

Is it Non-Islamic?? by the way why are you putting that love doodle on the pictures? are you happy that is happening? ?

Isalm is bad..The prophet is a scam. 15 Likes 1 Share





Northeast Nigeria is safer than Vatican.... Mugabe 2017 I don't want to comment oooh!Northeast Nigeria is safer than Vatican.... Mugabe 2017 2 Likes

Is this goverment actually winning the war on BokoHaram?

The number of suicide bombings,casualties and combat personel killed since 2015,despite claimed acquisition of better equipment and propaganda shouts of having defeated BH,is just too alarming.

Boko Haram still undefeated,casualties still on the high side,corruption now given official cover once you belong to the right cycle,police extrajudicial killings now at record levels,corruption now a daily,recurring menace,its obvious this Buhari goverment has not taken Nigeria one step above where the discredited Jonathan left it.Infact in some areas,Nigeria has descended to the rudiculous and abysmal. 6 Likes

They have defeated Boko Haram ooo!

They told these Innocent people to return to their houses. now they are 'sharing' their blood.









I don't know why this government is heartless and inconsiderate. 7 Likes

Pissssssful people at it again ..



Mohammed must be rotting in hell by now for brainwashing his useless gullible followers.



Foolish animals.



Islammbad .. 8 Likes

Receive sense in the mighty name of Jesus Receive sense in the mighty name of Jesus







God is not pleased with murderers and He will never give them peace talk more of rewarding them.



God have mercy and console those who are mourning. RIP to them.



The person calling Sai Baba should keep on calling him, he shouldn't be deaf and dumb like Baal in the days of Elijah. God is not pleased with murderers and He will never give them peace talk more of rewarding them.God have mercy and console those who are mourning. RIP to them.The person calling Sai Baba should keep on calling him, he shouldn't be deaf and dumb like Baal in the days of Elijah. 2 Likes

Sarrki or whatever your name is, you are known for being ridiculously silly but learn this today. Never use the name of JESUS in vain. Sarrki or whatever your name is, you are known for being ridiculously silly but learn this today. Never use the name of JESUS in vain. 8 Likes

This is very unfortunate and RIP to the dead.



Most times I find it very difficult showing pity on these violent northerners who spend a good time praising themselves for being experts in violence. In their demented ideology its courage.



They are quick to issue threat at any slight provocation in the name of being courageous



Is it not the same Islam that Yorubas practice? How come these do not happen in Yoruba land



Northerners are just damn stupid, the masses and their leaders. Imagine Buhari issuing all manner of violent threats before election.



Their leaders have configured in their brain that the only way to express greviace is by going violent and they beat their chest in their foolishness and call it courage. The result is what we have in Book Haram. They mass produce children without any plan for their future and want one Nigeria at all cost because of Niger Delta oil.



Hello guys, can u start dreaming of a nation without Hausas. It means, no book haram. Less budget for counter terrorism, and more budget for infrastructure. Less number of beggers. More merited appoitments. Even less corruption, quote me. We can look into any other nation for foods.



The north really sucks. 11 Likes 1 Share





*shakes my head* Islam, the religion peace. just imagine the irony*shakes my head* 3 Likes

Sai Baba what is happening again? The Book haram are getting moral again please do something fast. 1 Like

Soft target 2 Likes

Majority of the victims voted in the wicked regime

So I think all is well in the world

Change they seek

Change they get Majority of the victims voted in the wicked regimeSo I think all is well in the worldChange they seekChange they get 5 Likes 1 Share

The person calling Sai Baba should keep on calling him, he shouldn't be deaf and dumb like Baal in the days of Elijah. They are fighting for God! God allowed that to happen! God is all knowing he knows everything! God is omnipresent and omnipotent They are fighting for God! God allowed that to happen! God is all knowing he knows everything! God is omnipresent and omnipotent





http://sunnewsonline.com/nigeria-records-decrease-in-terrorism-deaths-lai-mohammed/ Nigeria Records Decrease In Terrorism Deaths –lai Mohammed 1 Like

this is what happens when a government tries to deceive its citizens by spreading lies about safe havens...



certain areas are still not safe for people to return or require a heightened security alert status...





but in a bid to blow its dirty horn when its not warranted, the government beats its chest on false propaganda & misleads citizens it is meant to protect...





terrorism is a difficult situation to deal with, that the APC made political capital of it in the past does not diminish the volume of the task ahead... 1 Like

again

j 1 Like

God have mercy 1 Like

Atiku sef

Nawa ooo



Religion of piss 4 Likes

I thought these people have been defeated technically? 2 Likes