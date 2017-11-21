₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by senier007(m): 9:03am
Many people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive at a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State, during morning prayers.
“As people converged on Massalacin Madina at Anguwan Shuwa to observe Subh (morning prayer), an unknown man rammed himself into the mosque with IEDs , killing many people.
“As I am talking to you I saw over 20 dead with many injured,’’ a resident of the area who identified himself as Bello said.
He noted that several other persons wounded in the attacks are receiving medical attention at the various medical hospitals in Mubi Town.
Although emergency aid workers and other first responders who helped to provide first aid to the victims put the death toll in the attacks at 40.
An official working with the International Rescue Committee, Emma Adasolid among the first responders at the scene said about 40 dead bodies were evacuated from the scene of the blast.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/250111-breaking-many-killed-suicide-bomber-targets-adamawa-mosque-morning-prayer.html
http://punchng.com/breaking-teenage-suicide-bomber-kills-30-in-mubi/amp/
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by kunlesufyan(m): 9:04am
Jesus!!
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by senier007(m): 9:06am
More pic
Lalasticlala where you dey sef,
Come see as it e dey hot
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by achi4u(m): 9:12am
What is the reason for the bombing, anyone with answers? Rip to the dead.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by Tweetysparkles(f): 9:14am
uhmmm... God please intervene, this killing is just too much , imagine innocent souls that just went to pray but what is the emoji for in the pic sense fall on the poster sef, putting tongue out emoji on pix of the victim shior
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by sarrki(m): 9:14am
The question that begets answers is
Do prophets bomb, maim and kill for religious purposes ?
No one can fight for God
If you claimed you fight for your God
Then that god of yours is not Almighty God
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by falcon01: 9:17am
Is it Non-Islamic?? by the way why are you putting that love doodle on the pictures? are you happy that is happening? ?
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by darkenkach(m): 9:19am
Isalm is bad..The prophet is a scam.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by sdindan: 9:20am
I don't want to comment oooh!
Northeast Nigeria is safer than Vatican.... Mugabe 2017
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by dockokwus: 9:24am
Is this goverment actually winning the war on BokoHaram?
The number of suicide bombings,casualties and combat personel killed since 2015,despite claimed acquisition of better equipment and propaganda shouts of having defeated BH,is just too alarming.
Boko Haram still undefeated,casualties still on the high side,corruption now given official cover once you belong to the right cycle,police extrajudicial killings now at record levels,corruption now a daily,recurring menace,its obvious this Buhari goverment has not taken Nigeria one step above where the discredited Jonathan left it.Infact in some areas,Nigeria has descended to the rudiculous and abysmal.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by PEPPERified: 9:26am
They have defeated Boko Haram ooo!
They told these Innocent people to return to their houses. now they are 'sharing' their blood.
I don't know why this government is heartless and inconsiderate.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by Cyynthialove(f): 9:27am
Pissssssful people at it again ..
Mohammed must be rotting in hell by now for brainwashing his useless gullible followers.
Foolish animals.
Islammbad ..
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by sarrki(m): 9:28am
PEPPERified:
Receive sense in the mighty name of Jesus
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by Evablizin(f): 9:36am
God is not pleased with murderers and He will never give them peace talk more of rewarding them.
God have mercy and console those who are mourning. RIP to them.
The person calling Sai Baba should keep on calling him, he shouldn't be deaf and dumb like Baal in the days of Elijah.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by Evablizin(f): 9:43am
sarrki:Oga which sense nau? He get sense joor.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by PEPPERified: 9:51am
sarrki:
Sarrki or whatever your name is, you are known for being ridiculously silly but learn this today. Never use the name of JESUS in vain.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by SpecialAdviser(m): 9:56am
This is very unfortunate and RIP to the dead.
Most times I find it very difficult showing pity on these violent northerners who spend a good time praising themselves for being experts in violence. In their demented ideology its courage.
They are quick to issue threat at any slight provocation in the name of being courageous
Is it not the same Islam that Yorubas practice? How come these do not happen in Yoruba land
Northerners are just damn stupid, the masses and their leaders. Imagine Buhari issuing all manner of violent threats before election.
Their leaders have configured in their brain that the only way to express greviace is by going violent and they beat their chest in their foolishness and call it courage. The result is what we have in Book Haram. They mass produce children without any plan for their future and want one Nigeria at all cost because of Niger Delta oil.
Hello guys, can u start dreaming of a nation without Hausas. It means, no book haram. Less budget for counter terrorism, and more budget for infrastructure. Less number of beggers. More merited appoitments. Even less corruption, quote me. We can look into any other nation for foods.
The north really sucks.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by Ladyjumong(f): 9:59am
Islam, the religion peace. just imagine the irony
*shakes my head*
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by madridguy(m): 10:26am
Sai Baba what is happening again? The Book haram are getting moral again please do something fast.
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by eagleeye2: 10:34am
Soft target
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by zombieHUNTER: 10:54am
PEPPERified:
Majority of the victims voted in the wicked regime
So I think all is well in the world
Change they seek
Change they get
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by falcon01: 11:15am
Evablizin:They are fighting for God! God allowed that to happen! God is all knowing he knows everything! God is omnipresent and omnipotent
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by nwakibie3(m): 11:16am
Nigeria Records Decrease In Terrorism Deaths –lai Mohammed
http://sunnewsonline.com/nigeria-records-decrease-in-terrorism-deaths-lai-mohammed/
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by ivandragon: 11:37am
this is what happens when a government tries to deceive its citizens by spreading lies about safe havens...
certain areas are still not safe for people to return or require a heightened security alert status...
but in a bid to blow its dirty horn when its not warranted, the government beats its chest on false propaganda & misleads citizens it is meant to protect...
terrorism is a difficult situation to deal with, that the APC made political capital of it in the past does not diminish the volume of the task ahead...
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by miqos02(m): 11:39am
again
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by nairavsdollars: 11:39am
j
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by nairavsdollars: 11:40am
God have mercy
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by Keneking: 11:40am
Atiku sef
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by Hivazinc: 11:41am
Nawa ooo
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by BuariCopyPaste: 11:41am
Religion of piss
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by timilehing(m): 11:41am
I thought these people have been defeated technically?
|Re: Suicide Bomber Strikes In Mubi, Adamawa. Many People Killed (Graphic Pics) by naijaboy756: 11:41am
Dear Bombers,
To what purpose??
