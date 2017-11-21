Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) (24273 Views)

Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians / Unoaku Anyadike Represents Nigeria At Miss Universe Pageant / Lady Wears A Transparent Aso Ebi To Wedding Ceremony, Gets Slammed [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Miss Universe contestants from 93 different countries presented their national costumes for the preliminaries which held in the Philippines, and Nigeria's representative wore the lovely sequined dress together with a crown fashioned in the form of Nigeria's coat of arms.



Stephanie shared the photo on her Instagram page but her followers are not feeling it.



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-rep-at-ongoing-miss-universe-pageant-blasted-for-her-indecent-dress Stephanie Agbasi, Nigeria's representative at the Miss Universe 2017, wore a lovely green and silver dress during the ongoing preliminary competitions of Miss Universe but some social media users have a problem with her dress.Miss Universe contestants from 93 different countries presented their national costumes for the preliminaries which held in the Philippines, and Nigeria's representative wore the lovely sequined dress together with a crown fashioned in the form of Nigeria's coat of arms.Stephanie shared the photo on her Instagram page but her followers are not feeling it.

See more exposing angles of the dress here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-rep-at-ongoing-miss-universe-pageant-blasted-for-her-indecent-dress 1 Like

hmmmm, what did they say

Her designer is really mad 32 Likes 2 Shares



[quote author=volks39 post=62580458][/quote] why?[quote author=volks39 post=62580458][/quote]





She for kukuma open am well naa



Make we see her horse toe She for kukuma open am well naaMake we see her horse toe 13 Likes 1 Share

I don't like this biko! Nudity in the name of beauty pageant! 6 Likes

Beauty Without Brains 2 Likes











The eagles on the coat of arms must have fled away... 4 Likes

hmmm

Bet why?

adadike281:

I don't like this biko! Nudity in the name of beauty pageant!

Did you time travel into this century..... Did you time travel into this century..... 4 Likes

Chidinma?

SMH



But girls are funny o. Una go waste about 10yards of material only to still be Unclad, men go buy 10yards use am cover body and still add agbada sef. What's wrong with u lots.



Attachment, weave, makeup, to use just to discard.

And this one go call herself role model. Hian!!! 21 Likes 2 Shares

She no wear .... Sef

I didn't even know she was a lady, if not for the part that outlines her v****a

Lolz

See toto. Ashawoooo...

with that her cap like Nepa pole 2 Likes

OP you mean jobless Nigerians who are vetting their frustration on someone else. 1 Like

Towncrier247:

Stephanie Agbasi, Nigeria's representative at the Miss Universe 2017, wore a lovely green and silver dress during the ongoing preliminary competitions of Miss Universe but some social media users have a problem with her dress.



Miss Universe contestants from 93 different countries presented their national costumes for the preliminaries which held in the Philippines, and Nigeria's representative wore the lovely sequined dress together with a crown fashioned in the form of Nigeria's coat of arms.



Stephanie shared the photo on her Instagram page but her followers are not feeling it.



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-rep-at-ongoing-miss-universe-pageant-blasted-for-her-indecent-dress

There is nothing that we have not seen in this world. I sometimes ask myself what is the real essence all this miss this,miss that,of what profit is it to humanity entirely?.Everyday you will be hearing of all sorts of evil and wickedness happening all over the world.Sometimes I ask myself who invented many cruelties happening around the world, but the truth is that programs like this will only make the world a terrible place to occupy.oyibos caused a lot of problems for us,they will later come back for solutions on how to tackle them.fashion in,fashion ko There is nothing that we have not seen in this world. I sometimes ask myself what is the real essence all this miss this,miss that,of what profit is it to humanity entirely?.Everyday you will be hearing of all sorts of evil and wickedness happening all over the world.Sometimes I ask myself who invented many cruelties happening around the world, but the truth is that programs like this will only make the world a terrible place to occupy.oyibos caused a lot of problems for us,they will later come back for solutions on how to tackle them.fashion in,fashion ko 6 Likes

afterall they are still gonna wear just bikini so kini big deal 1 Like

behold Sodom and gomora is coming again.may God help use

Shey cloth yaf finish for yaba ni?

The day Nigeria will win anything notable is the day we stop inviting Chison, Chiwedu, Ugo etc to represent Nigeria.

No be UNIBEN gal? Is there one single sane gal in tht UNIBEN sef? No be UNIBEN gal? Is there one single sane gal in tht UNIBEN sef?

Blackfyre:





Did you time travel into this century..... lol! Time travel ke? pls why did u ask? lol! Time travel ke? pls why did u ask?