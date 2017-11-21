₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by Towncrier247: 12:53pm
Stephanie Agbasi, Nigeria's representative at the Miss Universe 2017, wore a lovely green and silver dress during the ongoing preliminary competitions of Miss Universe but some social media users have a problem with her dress.
Miss Universe contestants from 93 different countries presented their national costumes for the preliminaries which held in the Philippines, and Nigeria's representative wore the lovely sequined dress together with a crown fashioned in the form of Nigeria's coat of arms.
Stephanie shared the photo on her Instagram page but her followers are not feeling it.
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by Towncrier247: 12:53pm
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by volks39: 12:56pm
hmmmm, what did they say
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by Baawaa(m): 12:56pm
Her designer is really mad
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by volks39: 12:57pm
why?
[quote author=volks39 post=62580458][/quote]
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 1:07pm
She for kukuma open am well naa
Make we see her horse toe
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by adadike281(f): 1:10pm
I don't like this biko! Nudity in the name of beauty pageant!
6 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by KardinalZik(m): 1:13pm
Beauty Without Brains
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by grayht(m): 8:28pm
The eagles on the coat of arms must have fled away...
4 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by wiloy2k8(m): 8:28pm
hmmm
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by MaryBenn(f): 8:28pm
Bet why?
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by Blackfyre: 8:28pm
adadike281:
Did you time travel into this century.....
4 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by strangest(m): 8:29pm
Chidinma?
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by thoollz: 8:29pm
SMH
But girls are funny o. Una go waste about 10yards of material only to still be Unclad, men go buy 10yards use am cover body and still add agbada sef. What's wrong with u lots.
Attachment, weave, makeup, to use just to discard.
And this one go call herself role model. Hian!!!
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by tomdon(m): 8:29pm
She no wear .... Sef
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by Hardeybohwarley(m): 8:29pm
I didn't even know she was a lady, if not for the part that outlines her v****a
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by handsomeclouds(m): 8:30pm
Lolz
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by ismokeweed(m): 8:30pm
See toto. Ashawoooo...
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by joseo: 8:30pm
with that her cap like Nepa pole
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by dadavivo: 8:30pm
OP you mean jobless Nigerians who are vetting their frustration on someone else.
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by pastorcyrus(m): 8:30pm
Towncrier247:
There is nothing that we have not seen in this world. I sometimes ask myself what is the real essence all this miss this,miss that,of what profit is it to humanity entirely?.Everyday you will be hearing of all sorts of evil and wickedness happening all over the world.Sometimes I ask myself who invented many cruelties happening around the world, but the truth is that programs like this will only make the world a terrible place to occupy.oyibos caused a lot of problems for us,they will later come back for solutions on how to tackle them.fashion in,fashion ko
6 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 8:30pm
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by Esepayan(m): 8:31pm
afterall they are still gonna wear just bikini so kini big deal
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by hadexdemo: 8:31pm
behold Sodom and gomora is coming again.may God help use
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by tolumizzy(m): 8:31pm
Shey cloth yaf finish for yaba ni?
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by kn23h(m): 8:31pm
The day Nigeria will win anything notable is the day we stop inviting Chison, Chiwedu, Ugo etc to represent Nigeria.
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by owobokiri(m): 8:31pm
No be UNIBEN gal? Is there one single sane gal in tht UNIBEN sef?
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by adadike281(f): 8:31pm
Blackfyre:lol! Time travel ke? pls why did u ask?
|Re: Stephanie Agbasi's Miss Universe Costume Gets Her Slammed By Nigerians (Photo) by pdpisGONE: 8:32pm
buhari should ban and this pageantry, how can we as a country be represented with this outrageous show of shame and immorality, this is an eyesore and irritating,
nigerians are decent people , we cannot be rediculedin the name of pageantry
