|Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by 40ng: 9:25am
@VIVIANGIST
After Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba Accused Father Hyacinth Okwara The Principal Of Imo Girls college Owerri Of Assault, Trying To Flog Her , Over her Indecent Dressing , this is what she Got From Nigerians.
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by 40ng: 9:26am
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by 40ng: 9:27am
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by Airforce1(m): 9:27am
Don't dress like a prostitute to the house of God.
The house of God isn't a motel or fashion runway , club or party where you're free to dress anyhow you like.
Dress responsibly if you must attend church services or stay in your house.
I whole heartedly support the Rev Faher's action.
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by 40ng: 9:27am
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by pyyxxaro: 9:28am
Father don't worry
Just bring her to my office, lemme correct with my koboko
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by haywire07(m): 9:34am
Let's see the lady's pix or u think I'll click ur link?
Any link that takes me off nairaland has got to be another nairaland
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by Evablizin(f): 9:35am
Both the lady,the father and Nigerians reacting should take a chill pill, 3 wrongs can never make a right. Case close.
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by itspzpics(m): 9:38am
ppl why nah
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by Fxmanager(m): 10:11am
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by nairavsdollars: 11:34am
What would Jesus have done of faced with the sanlie situation? Complain on social media or cast out the demon?
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by Pidginwhisper: 11:34am
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by RIPEnglish: 11:35am
The father suppose to putted in a asylum to checking his brains if they is functional well .
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by Tommfrench(m): 11:35am
who knows if she was wearing any undies, before her alleged encounter
Maybe the Rev. saw beyond the dark surface
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by Tbillz(m): 11:35am
Flogged by Rev Father
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by free2ryhme: 11:36am
They are all insulting the lady who is a victim chai
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by ybalogs(m): 11:36am
Said it in the first thread the priest will have lots of supporters. The truth still remains there are ways coreections are made and flogging a housewife is definitely not one of it.
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by Lilimax(f): 11:37am
Hypocrisy everywhere!
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by ybalogs(m): 11:37am
Nigerians making jokes with everything sha. I love this country I swear. One Naija forever.
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by VIPERVENOM(m): 11:37am
Airforce1:So imo girls college is now a house of God? Did u read the previous post or is ur brain paining u this morning?
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by ugolinze123: 11:37am
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by Carinaflo(f): 11:37am
I am still trying to understand why a priest would think that it's his right to flog a full grown woman. Violence is never the answer.
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by Ifedolapo96(f): 11:38am
Is alright
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by dohyn(m): 11:39am
Someone says she was nearly beaten due to her dressing and some idiots are in support because the molester is a priest...
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by McBeal10(f): 11:39am
that one wey talk say she wear black and black no get single sense. the shirt she wore is dark blue same with the trouser. looks at the color of her weave and then the dressing totally different colors. and how was what she wore indecent? mumu people too full this country
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by gozzlin: 11:40am
What is wrong with her dressing bikonu? She's fully covered, not provocatively dressed, no part of her body exposed, yet a stupid so-called Rev Father feels he can flog a full grown woman like this?
Such sanctimonious idiot! The level of impunity with these so-called men of God is so alarming. Who would try such in a sane place like America. In fact I'm so livid with rage now. That so-called priest deserves to be walloped with koboko! bleeping m0ron!
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by Comedy15: 11:41am
But this dressing Is not that bad, na Wah ooo
|Re: Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians by emmabest2000(m): 11:41am
Black up and down ...
The priest saw something in the spirit world
Stupidity everywhere
