Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Lady Nearly Flogged By Rev. Father Over Her Dressing Slammed By Nigerians (16458 Views)

Lady Wears A Transparent Aso Ebi To Wedding Ceremony, Gets Slammed [PICS] / You Will Never Go Wrong With These 15 Brilliant Dressing Hacks / PHOTO: Which Do You Prefer Among This Dressing Style.. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



After Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba Accused Father Hyacinth Okwara The Principal Of Imo Girls college Owerri Of Assault, Trying To Flog Her , Over her Indecent Dressing , this is what she Got From Nigerians.







VIA ;



cC; lalasticlala After Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba Accused Father Hyacinth Okwara The Principal Of Imo Girls college Owerri Of Assault, Trying To Flog Her , Over her Indecent Dressing , this is what she Got From Nigerians.VIA ; http://www.viviangist.ng/nigerians-slam-lady-nearly-flogged-by-rev-fr-over-her-indecent-dressing-pictures/ cC; lalasticlala

Don't dress like a prostitute to the house of God.



The house of God isn't a motel or fashion runway , club or party where you're free to dress anyhow you like.



Dress responsibly if you must attend church services or stay in your house.



I whole heartedly support the Rev Faher's action. 10 Likes

Father don't worry



Just bring her to my office, lemme correct with my koboko Father don't worryJust bring her to my office, lemme correct with my koboko 2 Likes

Let's see the lady's pix or u think I'll click ur link?



Any link that takes me off nairaland has got to be another nairaland 6 Likes







Both the lady,the father and Nigerians reacting should take a chill pill, 3 wrongs can never make a right. Case close. Both the lady,the father and Nigerians reacting should take a chill pill, 3 wrongs can never make a right. Case close.

ppl why nah

Following

What would Jesus have done of faced with the sanlie situation? Complain on social media or cast out the demon?

The father suppose to putted in a asylum to checking his brains if they is functional well . 1 Like







who knows if she was wearing any undies, before her alleged encounter





Maybe the Rev. saw beyond the dark surface 2 Likes

Flogged by Rev Father

They are all insulting the lady who is a victim chai

Said it in the first thread the priest will have lots of supporters. The truth still remains there are ways coreections are made and flogging a housewife is definitely not one of it. 5 Likes

Hypocrisy everywhere! 5 Likes

Nigerians making jokes with everything sha. I love this country I swear. One Naija forever.

Airforce1:

Don't dress like a prostitute to the house of God.



The house of God isn't a motel or fashion runway , club or party where you're free to dress anyhow you like.



Dress responsibly if you must attend church services or stay in your house.



I whole heartedly support the Rev Faher's action. So imo girls college is now a house of God? Did u read the previous post or is ur brain paining u this morning? So imo girls college is now a house of God? Did u read the previous post or is ur brain paining u this morning? 23 Likes

to the next one

. Violence is never the answer. I am still trying to understand why a priest would think that it's his right to flog a full grown woman. Violence is never the answer. 5 Likes

Is alright

Someone says she was nearly beaten due to her dressing and some idiots are in support because the molester is a priest... 2 Likes

that one wey talk say she wear black and black no get single sense. the shirt she wore is dark blue same with the trouser. looks at the color of her weave and then the dressing totally different colors. and how was what she wore indecent? mumu people too full this country 1 Like 1 Share

What is wrong with her dressing bikonu? She's fully covered, not provocatively dressed, no part of her body exposed, yet a stupid so-called Rev Father feels he can flog a full grown woman like this?



Such sanctimonious idiot! The level of impunity with these so-called men of God is so alarming. Who would try such in a sane place like America. In fact I'm so livid with rage now. That so-called priest deserves to be walloped with koboko! bleeping m0ron!

But this dressing Is not that bad, na Wah ooo