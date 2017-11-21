₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by stane007: 5:57pm
Earlier today we reported that Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend and luxury designer, Michael a.k.a Malivelihood proposed to his girlfriend, Adeola Smart at Heathrow Airport.
Malivelihood who disclosed the diamond ring's worth, wrote;
"@deolasmart custom made ring. GIA 11.5ct diamond princess cut band with 2.5ct diamond emerald cut centre stone, internally flawless! E colour VVS1 #ThankYouLord $156k. I worked hard for this. ��
Adeola who confirmed the engagement wrote;
"When you get engaged to your best friend !!! ���I love you Sola, and God bless you. I'm extremely happy and excited to call you my Fiancé ! @malivelihood❤️"
https://www.lailasblog.com/adeola-confirms-tonto-dikehs-ex-boyfriend-malivelihood-engaged-156k-diamond-ring/
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by MhizzAJ(f): 6:03pm
Not by the amount sha
Hope their relationship would be intact
Otherwise it's just a matter of time...it will crash
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by BruncleZuma: 6:41pm
It's too early abeg...
3 Likes
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:42pm
My bank account after reading this story
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by 99foxxy(f): 6:42pm
Money can't buy love. I'm almost there, na small small
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by nextstep(m): 6:42pm
At first I was like, N156k... that's not bad. It's an ok price for a wedding ring, but why is it on front page?
Then I got more confused as I continued reading then it dawned on me that we're talking $156k. As in money to build a very decent house, with boys quarters and swimming pool. Even have left over to buy two decent cars.
I don't know that I could be ever comfortable with sinking that kind of money in something so small. At least house, I know it won't suddenly lost inside toilet or be dragged off in traffic.
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by Nathdoug(m): 6:42pm
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by Basilbobo: 6:42pm
Na wash joor!
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by Oblongata: 6:42pm
That can conveniently employ 100 workers for a poultry farm, marriage and wedding are 2 different things...any buffoon can wed...not all can keep marriage, ask tonto
1 Like
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by toyejohnson(m): 6:42pm
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by free2ryhme: 6:42pm
stane007:
make una let tonto rest nah
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by dfrost: 6:43pm
So the reason this made fp is because of TD name involved abi?
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by emmadejust(m): 6:43pm
Hmmm ... Its well with the just man ...
2 Likes
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by kennygee(f): 6:43pm
Her phone pouch is cute.
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by GogetterMD(m): 6:43pm
These ones think that we are fools ni sha?
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by fecta: 6:43pm
if they can afford it good luck, i can not start cursing them because i only have 50,000 naira in ma account
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by Kobicove(m): 6:44pm
How is it our business?
You people should learn to keep your sh1t off social media
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by hokafor(m): 6:44pm
Why only 156? The Williams wedding dress cost is 2.6 million. Your husband is a beginner.and you are cheap to accept that.
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by I124U: 6:44pm
I seriously don’t get “I worked hard for this” part, what’s she trynna say?
Girls be hustling for marriage like
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by Mexbeejayx: 6:44pm
Wowzerful! I would be afraid to wear that mehn! That's a simple bungalow on her hand biko...she must not fight the bobo o
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by Puffydon1(m): 6:45pm
And so what ¤ Wat about me dat bought a private jet for ma Bae on our first date Make I call BBC for the coverage??
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by Bigajeff(m): 6:45pm
Money Speaking, any idea, keep quite!
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by nerodenero: 6:45pm
There's competition between the worth of the diamond ring and the love message, so what's the real message sef?
1 Like
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by LuvU2(f): 6:46pm
Hope it lasts ❤
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by Flexherbal(m): 6:46pm
We wish them well
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by Pavore9: 6:46pm
It is not about the cost of the ring but the value they intend to place on their marriage.
1 Like
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by EmmyBusko(m): 6:46pm
Will you shut up there Scammers, they make everything look so simple...
jimmy212:
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by Hivazinc: 6:47pm
She is fine small
She is fine small
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by Esepayan(m): 6:47pm
na cubic zirconia its all a lie
|Re: Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring by kay29000(m): 6:49pm
Interesting.
