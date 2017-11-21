Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adeola Smart Confirms Malivelihood Engaged Her With A 156K Diamond Ring (2636 Views)

Malivelihood Michael Awujoola Proposes To Adeola Smart (Photos) / Malivelihood Mocks CLA Owners: My Girlfriend's Bag Is The Same Price As Your Car / "I Wasn't Shading Tonto Dikeh" - Malivelihood Replies critics (1) (2) (3) (4)

Malivelihood who disclosed the diamond ring's worth, wrote;



"@deolasmart custom made ring. GIA 11.5ct diamond princess cut band with 2.5ct diamond emerald cut centre stone, internally flawless! E colour VVS1 #ThankYouLord $156k. I worked hard for this. ��



Adeola who confirmed the engagement wrote;



"When you get engaged to your best friend !!! ���I love you Sola, and God bless you. I'm extremely happy and excited to call you my Fiancé ! @malivelihood❤️"





Earlier today we reported that Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend and luxury designer, Michael a.k.a Malivelihood proposed to his girlfriend, Adeola Smart at Heathrow Airport.

Not by the amount sha

Hope their relationship would be intact

Otherwise it's just a matter of time...it will crash 1 Like 1 Share









It's too early abeg... 3 Likes

My bank account after reading this story 3 Likes 1 Share

Money can't buy love. I'm almost there, na small small





Then I got more confused as I continued reading then it dawned on me that we're talking $156k. As in money to build a very decent house, with boys quarters and swimming pool. Even have left over to buy two decent cars.



I don't know that I could be ever comfortable with sinking that kind of money in something so small. At least house, I know it won't suddenly lost inside toilet or be dragged off in traffic. At first I was like, N156k... that's not bad. It's an ok price for a wedding ring, but why is it on front page?Then I got more confused as I continued reading then it dawned on me that we're talking $156k. As in money to build a very decent house, with boys quarters and swimming pool.Even have left over to buy two decent cars.I don't know that I could be ever comfortable with sinking that kind of money in something so small. At least house, I know it won't suddenly lost inside toilet or be dragged off in traffic.

Na wash joor!

That can conveniently employ 100 workers for a poultry farm, marriage and wedding are 2 different things...any buffoon can wed...not all can keep marriage, ask tonto 1 Like

stane007:

Earlier today we reported that Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend and luxury designer, Michael a.k.a Malivelihood proposed to his girlfriend, Adeola Smart at Heathrow Airport.



Malivelihood who disclosed the diamond ring's worth, wrote;



"@deolasmart custom made ring. GIA 11.5ct diamond princess cut band with 2.5ct diamond emerald cut centre stone, internally flawless! E colour VVS1 #ThankYouLord $156k. I worked hard for this. ��



Adeola who confirmed the engagement wrote;



"When you get engaged to your best friend !!! ���I love you Sola, and God bless you. I'm extremely happy and excited to call you my Fiancé ! @malivelihood❤️"





So the reason this made fp is because of TD name involved abi? So the reason this made fp is because of TD name involved abi?

Hmmm ... Its well with the just man ... Hmmm ... Its well with the just man ... 2 Likes

Her phone pouch is cute.

These ones think that we are fools ni sha?

if they can afford it good luck, i can not start cursing them because i only have 50,000 naira in ma account





You people should learn to keep your sh1t off social media How is it our business?You people should learn to keep your sh1t off social media

Why only 156? The Williams wedding dress cost is 2.6 million. Your husband is a beginner.and you are cheap to accept that.

I seriously don’t get “I worked hard for this” part, what’s she trynna say?



Girls be hustling for marriage like I seriously don’t get “I worked hard for this” part, what’s she trynna say?Girls be hustling for marriage like

Wowzerful! I would be afraid to wear that mehn! That's a simple bungalow on her hand biko...she must not fight the bobo o

Make I call BBC for the coverage?? And so what ¤ Wat about me dat bought a private jet for ma Bae on our first dateMake I call BBC for the coverage??

Money Speaking, any idea, keep quite!

There's competition between the worth of the diamond ring and the love message, so what's the real message sef? 1 Like

Hope it lasts ❤

We wish them well

It is not about the cost of the ring but the value they intend to place on their marriage. 1 Like

She is fine small



na cubic zirconia its all a lie