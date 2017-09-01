₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by NEHLIVE: 6:20pm On Nov 21
.According to an eyewitness report online, Men of the Enugu State Police Command allegedly arrested two young ladies for indecent dressing.
The incident is said to have take place on Monday, November 20, at Garrison area of Enugu City.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/enugu-police-arrest-two-ladies-walking-on-the-road-for-indecent-dressing
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by NEHLIVE: 6:20pm On Nov 21
Maybe it's because of their backside,see the pics here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/enugu-police-arrest-two-ladies-walking-on-the-road-for-indecent-dressing
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by Earthquake1: 6:28pm On Nov 21
Maybe dirty dressing because I find nothing indecent there.
They look like two lesbians
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:30pm On Nov 21
these policemen and their unusual act
what is actually indecent in these innocent ladies
oh policemen looking for all means to enjoy December goodiess, smh
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by pocohantas(f): 6:33pm On Nov 21
I can see the police and I can see the arrest.
Where are the ladies?
Where is the indecent dressing?
I don't know what they did, but the one in striped top looks helpless and frustrated already. Like she is tired of explaining to Nigerian Police.
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by Khd95(m): 6:43pm On Nov 21
Useless people make Dem go arrest shekau na
Mtcheeew.
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by JONNYSPUTE(m): 6:46pm On Nov 21
Fake news. No where in Enugu is known as Garrison.
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by marisdgreat(f): 8:04pm On Nov 21
JONNYSPUTE:mayb na gariki d op wan write
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by MrBrownJay1(m): 8:42pm On Nov 21
isnt it obvious that they were arrested for being MEN PARADING AS WOMEN?!?! see the fugly one in white, thats a damn MAN! look at the second one sef..... THESE ARE MEN O!!!!!!
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by FitnessDoctor: 8:44pm On Nov 21
The lady in white looks like a man. Maybe the policemen taught they were gay and decided to uphold the law.
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by emeijeh(m): 9:04pm On Nov 21
Mere looking at them, you will know they are Yahoo girls
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by Nbote(m): 9:05pm On Nov 21
Na konji dey worry dem jare... Dey couldn't afford olosho so dey simply picked up easy targets.. I Dont know under which law indecent dressing is a crime and as if there's anything decent about d Nigerian police
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by lefulefu(m): 9:06pm On Nov 21
Dem arrest dem two for cross dressing.u no see how dem both look like men.
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by Les(m): 10:06pm On Nov 21
A bad time to be called a Nigerian... I have given up hope in this nation! But the ladies sha!
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by Simplestone(f): 10:08pm On Nov 21
b
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by lifestyle1(m): 10:08pm On Nov 21
lol
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by Gboyeboy(m): 10:08pm On Nov 21
What do you expect from the "worst police force" in the world?
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by kennygee(f): 10:09pm On Nov 21
As face no sell, body must sell.
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by I124U: 10:09pm On Nov 21
Na wao. See harassment
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by pafestula(m): 10:09pm On Nov 21
That police officer in the first picture is related to Evans from his look. Anyway Oga Police, your primary assignments is to protect life and property. You should be more concerned with your primary assignments than checking the way hustlers dressed.
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by Dhilariousdandy(m): 10:09pm On Nov 21
Naija police and arrest sha
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by Joephat(m): 10:10pm On Nov 21
Fulani police officers coming through another dimension..
Why are arresting this ladies na, do they think they are in their caliphate?
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by afroniger: 10:10pm On Nov 21
They could be prostitutes. But, that is Taliban behavior on the part of the police.
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by EponOjuku: 10:10pm On Nov 21
The faces of those ladies look like the state of Eastern roads.
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by segebase(m): 10:10pm On Nov 21
b
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by Amarabae(f): 10:10pm On Nov 21
One of the two girls look unkempt.
But what the police did is wrong.
What about guys that sag their jeans and are showing the world their backside and underwear, is that not also indecent dressing?
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by PenlsCaP: 10:11pm On Nov 21
Hn
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by XieXie: 10:11pm On Nov 21
This pictures doesn't look like anywhere in Enugu.
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:11pm On Nov 21
Earthquake1:
Then it means you walk around without clothes if you found nothing indecent about their dressing!
mtcheeew
|Re: Enugu Police Arrest Two Ladies Walking On The Road For Indecent Dressing by bedspread: 10:11pm On Nov 21
DESTINY DESTROYERS...... ON THE LOOKOUT FOR MEN TO DESTROY.....
BEWARE BROTHERS....
5mins of Iniquity can Ruin your GLORIOUS and SHINING DESTINY
SURRENDER TO JESUS CHRIST AND MAKE HIM YOUR SAVIOR.....
TIME IS RUNNING OUT
