The incident is said to have take place on Monday, November 20, at Garrison area of Enugu City.



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/enugu-police-arrest-two-ladies-walking-on-the-road-for-indecent-dressing .According to an eyewitness report online, Men of the Enugu State Police Command allegedly arrested two young ladies for indecent dressing.The incident is said to have take place on Monday, November 20, at Garrison area of Enugu City. 1 Like 1 Share

Maybe it's because of their backside,see the pics here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/enugu-police-arrest-two-ladies-walking-on-the-road-for-indecent-dressing





They look like two lesbians Maybe dirty dressing because I find nothing indecent there.They look like two lesbians 47 Likes 3 Shares

these policemen and their unusual act



what is actually indecent in these innocent ladies



oh policemen looking for all means to enjoy December goodiess, smh 50 Likes

I can see the police and I can see the arrest.



Where are the ladies?

Where is the indecent dressing?



I don't know what they did, but the one in striped top looks helpless and frustrated already. Like she is tired of explaining to Nigerian Police. 46 Likes 2 Shares

Useless people make Dem go arrest shekau na





Mtcheeew. 11 Likes

Fake news. No where in Enugu is known as Garrison. 20 Likes

JONNYSPUTE:

Fake news. No where in Enugu is known as Garrison. mayb na gariki d op wan write mayb na gariki d op wan write 9 Likes

isnt it obvious that they were arrested for being MEN PARADING AS WOMEN?!?! see the fugly one in white, thats a damn MAN! look at the second one sef..... THESE ARE MEN O!!!!!! 7 Likes

The lady in white looks like a man. Maybe the policemen taught they were gay and decided to uphold the law.

Mere looking at them, you will know they are Yahoo girls

Na konji dey worry dem jare... Dey couldn't afford olosho so dey simply picked up easy targets.. I Dont know under which law indecent dressing is a crime and as if there's anything decent about d Nigerian police 6 Likes

Dem arrest dem two for cross dressing.u no see how dem both look like men. 3 Likes

A bad time to be called a Nigerian... I have given up hope in this nation! But the ladies sha! 2 Likes 1 Share

What do you expect from the "worst police force" in the world? 3 Likes

As face no sell, body must sell. 3 Likes

Na wao. See harassment

That police officer in the first picture is related to Evans from his look. Anyway Oga Police, your primary assignments is to protect life and property. You should be more concerned with your primary assignments than checking the way hustlers dressed. 2 Likes

Naija police and arrest sha





Fulani police officers coming through another dimension..



Why are arresting this ladies na, do they think they are in their caliphate? Fulani police officers coming through another dimension..Why are arresting this ladies na, do they think they are in their caliphate?

They could be prostitutes. But, that is Taliban behavior on the part of the police.

The faces of those ladies look like the state of Eastern roads. 2 Likes

One of the two girls look unkempt.

But what the police did is wrong.

What about guys that sag their jeans and are showing the world their backside and underwear, is that not also indecent dressing? 1 Like

This pictures doesn't look like anywhere in Enugu. 3 Likes

Earthquake1:

Maybe dirty dressing because I find nothing indecent there.



They look like two lesbians

Then it means you walk around without clothes if you found nothing indecent about their dressing!

