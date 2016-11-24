Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos (10449 Views)

Source; A gang of teenage boys who are said to belong to Spirol cult group in Sapele area of Delta state - were apprehended by vigilantes while trying to carry out an attack in a secondary school. According to reports, the young boys were nabbed with weapons by the security operatives before they were handed over to the police in the area.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/cult-boys-apprehended-trying-attack-secondary-school-delta-photos.html

Warrior boys know dey carry last

sarrki:

Warrior boys know dey carry last What's Warrior boys

It's Warri not Warrior!!!

You've really lose it....

See their war-war faces like Uduaghan 1 Like

... SMH Leaders of tomorrow...... SMH

yanabasee:

What's Warrior boys



It's Warri not Warrior!!!



You've really lose it....



Patriot indeed......

What do you expect from an illiterate parrot who idolises a NEPA certificate holder who has turned the prosperity handed over to him into recession, suffering and hunger in two years





























ClassicMan202:

Leaders of tomorrow... ... SMH

Like you and me.

We need to be vigilant ourselves and report suspicious items, behaviour promptly to the law enforcement and intelligence authorities.

It is the surest way to keep ourselves safe.





sarrki:

Warrior boys know dey carry last

reminds of the song"John bull my son I sent you to school to learn how to spell your name"

make dem.blast their legs to start with, foolish boys,carry jackknife when when dem go take kill person

yanabasee:





What's Warrior boys



It's Warri not Warrior!!!



You've really lose it....



Patriot indeed...... you must be one of those Kaduna teachers



ArchangeLucifer:









Illiterate! Metrobaba:





You Pass Secondary School? I Mean, SS3?

There's something called autocorrect. Abi una still dey use SonyEricsson?



anonimi:





Shout out to prof. Jonah Onurah.

While teaching the great students of political science, university of Nigeria, the Course code Named: State and Economy, in the academic year, 2012/2013. He said and I quote.



*A failed State means when a government lack the monopolization of Ammunition*



Just yesterday, a group of armed indigenes of Adamawa took arms against the Children and women of Fulanis(Which I am boldly in support of such Genocide bcz of our past experience with the same fulanis).



The same yesterday, there was a bomb blast that took the lives of not less than 50persons in the same state.



The Avengers are still preparing for their attack.



Badoo cult group is killing innocent ppl in Lagos.



Fulanis are killing Benue indigenes.



Skull miners in Ijebu ode and other western states



Cultism in south south and other rest of the region.



To cap it up, The army and police are using their arms against innocent ppl.



Now, debunk this assertion that Nigeria is a Failed state heading to a Collapse state,



See the location of the police station sef

Thugs. By the time they enter university, they are ogbologbo already.

Make dem happy dey are not from ekiti state.

This reminds me of when I was serving. There was rumors that one boy and his friends were a member of a cult. One day, the guy was passing by my room and making noise, I called him over, and he ignored me. I angrily walked over to where they were and gave the guy a dirty slap. He wanted to protest, and I gave him one backhand slap. Then I gave him a knock and told him and his boys to kneel down in the sun. I released them after like 30 minutes when I wanted to go to class.



These are categories of miscreants in secondary schools who exploit and intimidate the juniors, beat up their male teachers and even rape the female teachers and carryout assasination hit and robbery activities outside school premises thereby constituting nuisance for the community.



I seriously dealt with them as corp member back then.

yanabasee:





What's Warrior boys



It's Warri not Warrior!!!



You've really lose it....



yanabasee:





What's Warrior boys



It's Warri not Warrior!!!



You've really lose it....



Patriot indeed......



PrettyCrystal:

Spirol cult group members indeed, they sure do look like Spirogyra with their 'patamala' faces.



GCA I know.

NBM I know.

SVC I know.

BAN I know.

PCN I know

SEC I know.

KKK I know.



These ones are definitely bastards!





Metrobaba:





Very common in that area. I remember last year when secondary school boys in Ekpan were shooting celebrating their passing out after their final exams. A lot needs to be done to rehabilitate teens nationwide.

Parents are loosing control over their children this time. Hence, a teenager with such hair style should pass a message to the parents already, that something is fishy.

Chai

. That's the kind of dagger I used in secondary school.