|Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 3:51am
A gang of teenage boys who are said to belong to Spirol cult group in Sapele area of Delta state - were apprehended by vigilantes while trying to carry out an attack in a secondary school. According to reports, the young boys were nabbed with weapons by the security operatives before they were handed over to the police in the area.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/cult-boys-apprehended-trying-attack-secondary-school-delta-photos.html
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 3:52am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by sarrki(m): 3:55am
Warrior boys know dey carry last
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by yanabasee(m): 4:09am
sarrki:What's Warrior boys
It's Warri not Warrior!!!
You've really lose it....
Patriot indeed......
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by nickxtra(m): 4:28am
See their war-war faces like Uduaghan
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by ClassicMan202(m): 4:30am
Leaders of tomorrow...... SMH
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by anonimi: 4:32am
yanabasee:
What do you expect from an illiterate parrot who idolises a NEPA certificate holder who has turned the prosperity handed over to him into recession, suffering and hunger in two years
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by anonimi: 4:34am
ClassicMan202:
Like you and me.
We need to be vigilant ourselves and report suspicious items, behaviour promptly to the law enforcement and intelligence authorities.
It is the surest way to keep ourselves safe.
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by Metrobaba(m): 6:01am
sarrki:
You Pass Secondary School? I Mean, SS3?
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by boss1310(m): 6:24am
reminds of the song"John bull my son I sent you to school to learn how to spell your name"
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by buskie13(m): 8:24am
make dem.blast their legs to start with, foolish boys,carry jackknife when when dem go take kill person
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:08am
yanabasee:you must be one of those Kaduna teachers
ArchangeLucifer:
Metrobaba:
There's something called autocorrect. Abi una still dey use SonyEricsson?
anonimi:Your own case is irredeemable. Just shut up
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by Joephat(m): 10:08am
Shout out to prof. Jonah Onurah.
While teaching the great students of political science, university of Nigeria, the Course code Named: State and Economy, in the academic year, 2012/2013. He said and I quote.
*A failed State means when a government lack the monopolization of Ammunition*
Just yesterday, a group of armed indigenes of Adamawa took arms against the Children and women of Fulanis(Which I am boldly in support of such Genocide bcz of our past experience with the same fulanis).
The same yesterday, there was a bomb blast that took the lives of not less than 50persons in the same state.
The Avengers are still preparing for their attack.
Badoo cult group is killing innocent ppl in Lagos.
Fulanis are killing Benue indigenes.
Skull miners in Ijebu ode and other western states
Cultism in south south and other rest of the region.
To cap it up, The army and police are using their arms against innocent ppl.
Now, debunk this assertion that Nigeria is a Failed state heading to a Collapse state,
like Sudan and the rest of other Collapse States.
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by samsam2019: 10:09am
See the location of the police station sef
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by sonoforogun(m): 10:11am
Thugs. By the time they enter university, they are ogbologbo already.
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by 8stargeneral: 10:11am
Make dem happy dey are not from ekiti state.
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by kay29000(m): 10:11am
This reminds me of when I was serving. There was rumors that one boy and his friends were a member of a cult. One day, the guy was passing by my room and making noise, I called him over, and he ignored me. I angrily walked over to where they were and gave the guy a dirty slap. He wanted to protest, and I gave him one backhand slap. Then I gave him a knock and told him and his boys to kneel down in the sun. I released them after like 30 minutes when I wanted to go to class.
A few days to my passing out, I was passing a footpath alone at night, and I saw the guy with his goons. I won't lie, my liver cut small. Lol! But I just said, "hey how are you boys." And walked off. I could hear them arguing amongst themselves, but I don't understand igbo so I didn't know what they were saying, but I am glad they didn't decide to beat me up. Lol!
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by Gkemz(m): 10:11am
These are categories of miscreants in secondary schools who exploit and intimidate the juniors, beat up their male teachers and even rape the female teachers and carryout assasination hit and robbery activities outside school premises thereby constituting nuisance for the community.
I seriously dealt with them as corp member back then.
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by I124U: 10:12am
yanabasee:No be only lose
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by indoorscholar(m): 10:12am
yanabasee:
Autocorrect my amigo. No need to be a dick about it.
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by free2ryhme: 10:12am
PrettyCrystal:
Uwa Mmebi
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by UbanmeUdie: 10:15am
Spirol cult group members indeed, they sure do look like Spirogyra with their 'patamala' faces.
GCA I know.
NBM I know.
SVC I know.
BAN I know.
PCN I know
SEC I know.
KKK I know.
These ones are definitely bastards!
Abeg if person must chop frog, Davido will be a favourite menu.
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by colossus91(m): 10:15am
Metrobaba:yes na the guy passes a secondary school everyday since one is opposite his joie!,
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by Handsomebeing(m): 10:15am
Very common in that area. I remember last year when secondary school boys in Ekpan were shooting celebrating their passing out after their final exams. A lot needs to be done to rehabilitate teens nationwide.
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by sunnyside16(m): 10:16am
Parents are loosing control over their children this time. Hence, a teenager with such hair style should pass a message to the parents already, that something is fishy.
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by meshach110: 10:16am
Chai
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by davillian(m): 10:16am
That's the kind of dagger I used in secondary school. .
|Re: Secondary School Cult Boys Nabbed While Trying To Fight Other Students. Photos by maiacct11: 10:18am
bad.
