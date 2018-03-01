₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by Tiwaz2: 1:06pm
A young man identified as Somalia Abdullahi Shabegehas has climbed a radio transmission mast in attempt to commit suicide unless the Governor of Zamfara, Abdulhaziz Yari steps down as the chairman of Nigeria's governors Forum.
Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2018/03/breaking-young-man-climbs-a-radio-transmission-mast-in-a-suicide-attempt-in-kano-photos/
1 Like
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by MJBOLT(m): 1:08pm
how can someone name be somalia
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by chinjo(m): 1:26pm
Why did he have to gather crowd before jumping. It is not easy to die o.
11 Likes
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by patval(f): 1:32pm
lol...northern brain is quite medieval, after collecting 1000 attendance fee for buhari visit, he has used it all in buying tramadol and come here to commit public nuisance
44 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 1:36pm
2 Likes
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by Bedlecturer(m): 1:38pm
Somalia? I believe he is a terrorist
6 Likes
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by 4kDdullard: 1:40pm
A victim of the certificateless and brainless dullard's induced hunger and hardship.
10 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by Blue3k(m): 1:50pm
Hmm it's good they talked him out of it. They should keep him under observation for next 12 hours. Maybe he's was just depressed or something.
1 Like
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by saarumann: 2:01pm
Madness at its peak.
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by livinglion(m): 2:22pm
He was one of those that chanted Sai Baba in 2015.
Make una leave am make him commit suicide.
As for me, I rather kill myself to commit suicide
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by Dayvhid(m): 2:41pm
My Chinese friend died yesterday and he said me "我们中国人对我们的小阴茎很满意" after translating it in Chinese language i understand that he said "messi is better than ronaldo"
4 Likes
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by AngelicBeing: 2:42pm
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by Vikkie14: 2:42pm
livinglion:ssssh..
1 Like
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 2:42pm
Shebi he voted Buhari in 2015?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by Vikkie14: 2:42pm
chinjo:lol
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by marsoden: 2:42pm
What happened to sniper? Instead of all these stress?
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by conductorL5: 2:43pm
LMAO. Sit back and enjoy your one Fraudgeria and Sai Cowhari you bargained for.
No running away.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by Vikkie14: 2:43pm
Man is contemplating
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by eTECTIVe(m): 2:43pm
Lolzzz...
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by Cope1(m): 2:43pm
Young man... It is better to kill yaself than to commit suicide
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by Kingdolo(m): 2:44pm
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by Daddyboy101(m): 2:44pm
Thatz is own cup of tea... Abeg who they give FCB for UEFA CL QF?
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by dayleke(m): 2:44pm
Suicide?
North again?
Something's going on over there...
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by bigplayerz(m): 2:44pm
Hmmm see this one e be like say e just watch KING KONG so he wanted to show skill #ODE#
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by sotall(m): 2:45pm
Suicide attempt everyday... everywhere..
Who did Nigeria offend?
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by ribado79(m): 2:45pm
he don't need to climb radio pole, see gamaline 20
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by PaulOgrady: 2:46pm
Ok
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by Peterpanny: 2:47pm
mumu classified
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by sweerychick(f): 2:47pm
The rate people are committing suicide in this administration
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by Sirpaul(m): 2:47pm
he won test him new juju..... bro make i hint you e no go work
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by SantaDomino(m): 2:47pm
Omo na Roma oo! Just imagine!
Daddyboy101:
|Re: Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) by lefulefu(m): 2:47pm
marsoden:u think he really wants to kill himself. Na to gather attention to imsef..abegi.
1 Like
