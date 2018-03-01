Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Climbs Kano Radio Transmission Mast In A Suicide Attemp (photos) (10514 Views)

A young man identified as Somalia Abdullahi Shabegehas has climbed a radio transmission mast in attempt to commit suicide unless the Governor of Zamfara, Abdulhaziz Yari steps down as the chairman of Nigeria's governors Forum.



According to an eye witness ''the young entrepreneur who has currently being convinced to come down the mast arrived the scene as early as 6am''.



More to come…

Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2018/03/breaking-young-man-climbs-a-radio-transmission-mast-in-a-suicide-attempt-in-kano-photos/

how can someone name be somalia 15 Likes 1 Share

Why did he have to gather crowd before jumping. It is not easy to die o. 11 Likes

lol...northern brain is quite medieval, after collecting 1000 attendance fee for buhari visit, he has used it all in buying tramadol and come here to commit public nuisance 44 Likes 8 Shares

2 Likes

Somalia? I believe he is a terrorist 6 Likes

A victim of the certificateless and brainless dullard's induced hunger and hardship. 10 Likes 5 Shares

Hmm it's good they talked him out of it. They should keep him under observation for next 12 hours. Maybe he's was just depressed or something. 1 Like

Madness at its peak.

He was one of those that chanted Sai Baba in 2015.

Make una leave am make him commit suicide.

As for me, I rather kill myself to commit suicide 4 Likes 2 Shares





My Chinese friend died yesterday and he said me "我们中国人对我们的小阴茎很满意" after translating it in Chinese language i understand that he said "messi is better than ronaldo" 4 Likes

livinglion:

He was one of those that chanted Sai Baba in 2015.

Make una leave am make him commit suicide.

As for me, I rather kill myself to commit suicide ssssh.. ssssh.. 1 Like

Shebi he voted Buhari in 2015? 4 Likes 2 Shares

chinjo:

Why did he have to gather crowd before jumping. It is not easy to die o. lol lol

What happened to sniper? Instead of all these stress?

LMAO. Sit back and enjoy your one Fraudgeria and Sai Cowhari you bargained for.



No running away. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Man is contemplating

Lolzzz...

Young man... It is better to kill yaself than to commit suicide

Thatz is own cup of tea... Abeg who they give FCB for UEFA CL QF?

Suicide?



North again?



Something's going on over there...

Hmmm see this one e be like say e just watch KING KONG so he wanted to show skill #ODE#

Suicide attempt everyday... everywhere..



Who did Nigeria offend?

he don't need to climb radio pole, see gamaline 20

Ok

mumu classified

The rate people are committing suicide in this administration 2 Likes 1 Share

he won test him new juju..... bro make i hint you e no go work





Daddyboy101:

Thatz is own cup of tea...

Abeg who they give FCB for UEFA CL QF? Omo na Roma oo! Just imagine!