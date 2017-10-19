Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JAMB 2018 Registration Starts Today (22 November, 2017) (1224 Views)

As of today 22nd of november 2017,the unified tertiatiary matriculation examination registration has started,the registration portal was enabled today's night by 12 am ..

the form can be paid for with an online generated remita reference pin and through a scratch card as well,But before proceeding for the below process,you must have created a jamb profile,if you have not,click HERE to create one for yourself now



HOW TO REGISTER FOR THE 2018 JAMB UTME EXAM USING REMITA PIN



Interested candidates should go to any cyber cafe near to them and generate the remita pin with the sum of #500 naira ( some collects 200)

after generating the pin,the candidate should proceed to any bank of his/her choice with the sum of 5000 naira which will be paid to the board's account,after the payment at the bank,go back to the cyber cafe again then give them your payment bank teller (printout given to you by bank).this is what the cyber cafe operator will use to register you,some cyber collects 1000 for the service while some collects more than depending on your state and area,you are adviced to be close to the cyber operator while registering you so as to avoid mistakes which you will use money to correct.after the registration,you will be given the jamb novel IN DEPENDENCE which you will be tested upon and brochure.



NOTE: YOU ARE TO INDICATE WHETHER YOU WILL WRITE THE MOCK EXAM OR NOT as it is optional



HOW TO REGISTER FOR JAMB 2018 WITH SCRATCH CARD



This method is one of the simplest and most adopted method by students.to register with scratch card,simply go to the cyber cafe and tell them that you want to register for jamb 2018,they might ask you whether you have paid to bank or not which your answer will be NO,



it has been postponed

If jamb registrar hear u call cyber cafe... u go smell jail and they don't use remitta this year. Stop misleading people If jamb registrar hear u call cyber cafe... u go smell jail and they don't use remitta this year. Stop misleading people

it has been postponed

Jambites... all the best.

Good luck to all the prospective Jambites on Nairaland.

Sarrki go and register for your 11th jamb 1 Like

It has being postoned till further notice.

i read somewhere that it was postpone due to lack of the reading text book





“This postponement was due to the delay in meeting agreed deadline by the publisher of the Compulsory Reading Text meant for prospective candidates for the 2018 UTME. The publisher had promised to deliver all the texts for the 2018 candidates on or before November 7 but as at close of work today, the publisher has not provided the 1.8m copies required. This development has painfully, forced the Board to shift the date from Wednesday, November 22 to a date to be announced soon” Benjamin said.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/11/jamb-postpones-sale-of-2018-application-forms-indefinitely.html @lalasticlala @Mynd44

Sarrki go and register for your 11th jamb

Jamb ke , somebody that is still struggling to pass his waec, na nepa bill him wan use write the jamb? Jamb ke, somebody that is still struggling to pass his waec, na nepa bill him wan use write the jamb?

Was postponed

it has been postponed till further notice, due to unavailability of jamb reading text. That is the novel.

Good one, wishing all UTME candidates success.

Sarrki go and register for your 11th jamb