They were sworn in by Buhari in the office of the wife of the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja during FEC meeting.



Members of the committee are Olufemi Lijadu, Chinyere Bibiogha and Mohammad Nami.

President Buhari directed all MDAs, banks and companies to cooperate with the committee,instructing them to submit its report to his office within four weeks.

The committee will audit all accounts and remittances up till April 2017 in which the recovered assets where lodged to check accuracy of reports submitted to him.



Ok

Congratulations to Mrs. Gloria Bibiogha. I wish her and other members of the committee a successful completion of this presidential assignment. 3 Likes

Another committee to go and loot the little recovered loot.



You people should continue deceiving yourselves. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Useless auditors...afterall the agencies have their own auditors? 1 Like 1 Share

So no documented account of all monies or assets recovered so far? No wonder Ibrahim Magu cant give account of the so called recovered monies.

Nigeria is a very useless country. 3 Likes 2 Shares

is it a must that a committee will be mapped out to out any single task?

The committee will end up committing another crime and another committee will be setup to investigate them, and the chain continues... 1 Like

Government of the committee

By the Committee

And the committee

where is our recovered loot?

so many committees little or no results whatsoever.

Nigeria and duplicity of functions everywhere, what is the role of the country Auditors that are fully paid with Oil Money/Taxes? This vividly reminds me of Ali baba joke, by the time some of those money go missing, the president would set up two committees, one to probe the committee that was meant to audit the recovered funds, another committee to disband them. 1 Like 1 Share

Happy birthday to me. I hope they make the report public. 1 Like

"committee to loot recovered looted funds" you mean....

Marginalization



Incoming call 1 Like

Let the looted fund be shared by all states in the country....it will go far in alleviating the lives of the workers that their governors refuse to pay their salaries.

investigate the investigators

Good one.

They will carry their respective holy books and still commit atrocities

anybody dat take dis present govt serious at his or her own peril

I neva hear from my barbeque nigga today oh, i hope dem neva ban am?

Nice move

how can you form this committee when Christmas is near ,

the temptation is too much for them

Nkemakonam62:

government of Committee...Waiting for the committee that will investigate why 95% of the population is living in abject poverty..

.

? Aisha's office!!!! Is AISHA SUPPOSED TO HAVE AN OFFICE

am sure they never opened Deuteronomy for them 28:14-end

Paperwhite:

So no documented account of all monies or assets recovered so far? No wonder Ibrahim Magu cant give account of the so called recovered monies.

Nigeria is a very useless country.

Bros, You are very d._umb.



If there is no Document account, What will they audit? Bros, You are very d._umb.If there is no Document account, What will they audit? 1 Like

God bless baba

seunmsg:

Congratulations to Mrs. Gloria Bibiogha. I wish her and other members of the committee a successful completion of this presidential assignment. afterall more boost to CV,national cake and relevance is guaranteed..Yinmu enterprises � afterall more boost to CV,national cake and relevance is guaranteed..Yinmu enterprises �

ok