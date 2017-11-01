₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by Nkemakonam62: 1:55pm
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated a three-member committee to audit all assets recovered by government agencies.
They were sworn in by Buhari in the office of the wife of the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja during FEC meeting.
Members of the committee are Olufemi Lijadu, Chinyere Bibiogha and Mohammad Nami.
President Buhari directed all MDAs, banks and companies to cooperate with the committee,instructing them to submit its report to his office within four weeks.
The committee will audit all accounts and remittances up till April 2017 in which the recovered assets where lodged to check accuracy of reports submitted to him.
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by madridguy(m): 1:56pm
Ok
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 2:09pm
Congratulations to Mrs. Gloria Bibiogha. I wish her and other members of the committee a successful completion of this presidential assignment.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by hatchy: 2:16pm
Another committee to go and loot the little recovered loot.
You people should continue deceiving yourselves.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by Keneking: 2:18pm
Useless auditors...afterall the agencies have their own auditors?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 2:53pm
So no documented account of all monies or assets recovered so far? No wonder Ibrahim Magu cant give account of the so called recovered monies.
Nigeria is a very useless country.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 3:40pm
is it a must that a committee will be mapped out to out any single task?
The committee will end up committing another crime and another committee will be setup to investigate them, and the chain continues...
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 3:41pm
Government of the committee
By the Committee
And the committee
where is our recovered loot?
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by YeniOlasede: 3:41pm
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by jericco1(m): 3:42pm
so many committees little or no results whatsoever.
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by rozay12345: 3:42pm
Nigeria and duplicity of functions everywhere, what is the role of the country Auditors that are fully paid with Oil Money/Taxes? This vividly reminds me of Ali baba joke, by the time some of those money go missing, the president would set up two committees, one to probe the committee that was meant to audit the recovered funds, another committee to disband them.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by Alexander001(m): 3:43pm
Happy birthday to me. I hope they make the report public.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 3:43pm
"committee to loot recovered looted funds" you mean....
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by ENDTIMEgist(m): 3:44pm
Marginalization
Incoming call
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by seansage012(m): 3:44pm
Let the looted fund be shared by all states in the country....it will go far in alleviating the lives of the workers that their governors refuse to pay their salaries.
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by honestivo(m): 3:45pm
investigate the investigators
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by kay29000(m): 3:45pm
Good one.
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by UncleSnr(m): 3:45pm
They will carry their respective holy books and still commit atrocities
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 3:45pm
anybody dat take dis present govt serious at his or her own peril
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by ayoblinks: 3:45pm
I neva hear from my barbeque nigga today oh, i hope dem neva ban am?
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by ifelade666: 3:46pm
Nice move
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by fecta: 3:46pm
how can you form this committee when Christmas is near ,
the temptation is too much for them
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by Livefreeordieha(m): 3:47pm
Nkemakonam62:government of Committee...Waiting for the committee that will investigate why 95% of the population is living in abject poverty..
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by Harrynight(m): 3:47pm
.
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by aalangel(f): 3:48pm
Aisha's office!!!! Is AISHA SUPPOSED TO HAVE AN OFFICE?
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 3:49pm
am sure they never opened Deuteronomy for them 28:14-end
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by adem30: 3:49pm
Paperwhite:
Bros, You are very d._umb.
If there is no Document account, What will they audit?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by pdpisGONE: 3:50pm
God bless baba
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by Livefreeordieha(m): 3:50pm
seunmsg:afterall more boost to CV,national cake and relevance is guaranteed..Yinmu enterprises �
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by Mrbennyla(m): 3:50pm
ok
|Re: Buhari Inaugurates A Committee To Audit Recovered Funds (Photos) by TrueSenator(m): 3:50pm
Hahaha .....let the new committee probe the old committee
Let them show us the physical cash and not some figures on paper......after all, na cash dem recover
hatchy:
