₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,953 members, 3,927,829 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 06:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) (12206 Views)
Corper From Lagos State Dies In Kebbi / Female Corper From Nightclub Killed In Abuja / Corper From Benue Serving In Kano Dies (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by zoba88: 2:56pm
What a sad news!A 24-year-old corper Miss Chinda Uchechi lost her life on November 19 after a brief illness.Until her death,the deceased from Rivers state was serving in Makurdi.May her soul RIP.Amen!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/24-year-old-corper-dies-in-makurdi.html?m=1
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 3:02pm
This is really heartbreaking,after all the resources invested on her,death you're wicked.
RIP Chinda.
4 Likes
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by se0un(m): 3:59pm
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by kay29000(m): 3:59pm
Sad. May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by millionboi2: 3:59pm
Life is a bitch
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by pdpisGONE: 3:59pm
rip
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by Turks: 4:00pm
Another wasted life
RIP
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:00pm
zoba88:
Served you country till the very end
RIP
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 4:01pm
So sad
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by rezzy: 4:01pm
Just small sickness o. RIP dear
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by ImpressionsNG: 4:02pm
Life is quite meaningless. At the end of the day, vanity is the only word that perfectly describes everything we do on this earthly plain.
RIP.
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 4:02pm
so painful after writing WACE, Jamb,so many years in the University, n resources involved towards the end of everything she lost her life may God give her family the fortitude to beer the loss in IJN... . Rip.
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by Keneking: 4:03pm
Wike sef
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by fecta: 4:03pm
Rip
May everyone here reap the fruit of their labour in jesus name
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by ayoblinks: 4:04pm
After all the sleepless nights nd modafucking lecturers
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 4:07pm
Lord have mercy. Everything we achieve on earth is all vanity upon vanity
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by Desirewealth: 4:08pm
May her soul rest in peace
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by phatgirlz(f): 4:08pm
na wah Happy so this is true,i chatted her about some items that she Wld send to me,because she sells bags,only for me to hear she dead, died of Anaemia.
RIP Happy
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by phatgirlz(f): 4:09pm
na wah Happy so this is true,i chatted her about some items that she Wld send to me,because she sells bags,only for me to hear she is dead, died of Anaemia.
RIP Happy
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 4:10pm
RIP. So sad
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by charytea(f): 4:10pm
May CHRIST comfort ur HOUSEHOLD, Amen. Adios CHINDA
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by Jiang(m): 4:12pm
I told dis coppers if even you get slight headache kuku go home, but them wait L.I permission, which reminds me of my good friend mike he currently get like 5 querries waiting for him because he will just jet home when he feel sick, He said he rather die at home than in a strange land. I love that guy, if your reading dis, guy you Don get another query woh
R.I.P
1 Like
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by Wayaring(m): 4:15pm
May God almighty grant to your soul eternal rest. Sleep on.
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by solasoulmusic(f): 4:18pm
RIP
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 4:20pm
R.I.P dear
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by aspirebig: 4:23pm
So sad.
RIP
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by YelloweWest: 4:29pm
Chei wenem.... leraya
|Re: Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) by pretty16(f): 4:36pm
Eyaa. Someone talked about this young lady on FIN group on facebook. Said the lady is a good friend to her and she still can't get over the shock. What a life. May her soul rest in peace. Its really sad how young ppl are just going.
1 Like
NYSC BATCH C'14 ONDO STATE,LET'S MEET HERE / Batch C 2012 Corpers Where Is Your PPA? / A Corper Needs Assistance To Publish His CDS Projects
Viewing this topic: Patenina(m), melojo, Folafikemi, ojorich(m), Kennyinusa(m), Israellionel, honshine, organic973, AlexVercetti(m), jonili(m), Phils, guy2two, engrchykae(m), frankyvalll, dahprince007, obinoral1179(m), Ho2uba(m), Ajanii(m) and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15