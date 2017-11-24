Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Burial Poster Of 24-Year-Old Benue Corper From Rivers State (Photos) (12206 Views)

Corper From Lagos State Dies In Kebbi / Female Corper From Nightclub Killed In Abuja / Corper From Benue Serving In Kano Dies (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: What a sad news!A 24-year-old corper Miss Chinda Uchechi lost her life on November 19 after a brief illness.Until her death,the deceased from Rivers state was serving in Makurdi.May her soul RIP.Amen!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/24-year-old-corper-dies-in-makurdi.html?m=1





This is really heartbreaking,after all the resources invested on her,death you're wicked.



RIP Chinda. This is really heartbreaking,after all the resources invested on her,death you're wicked.RIP Chinda. 4 Likes

Sad. May her soul rest in peace.

Life is a bitch

rip





RIP Another wasted lifeRIP

zoba88:

What a sad news!A 24-year-old corper Miss Chinda Uchechi lost her life on November 19 after a brief illness.Until her death,the deceased from Rivers state was serving in Makurdi.May her soul RIP.Amen!





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/24-year-old-corper-dies-in-makurdi.html?m=1

Served you country till the very end



RIP Served you country till the very endRIP

So sad

Just small sickness o. RIP dear

Life is quite meaningless. At the end of the day, vanity is the only word that perfectly describes everything we do on this earthly plain.



RIP. 1 Like

so painful after writing WACE, Jamb,so many years in the University, n resources involved towards the end of everything she lost her life may God give her family the fortitude to beer the loss in IJN... . Rip. 1 Like

Wike sef

Rip

May everyone here reap the fruit of their labour in jesus name

After all the sleepless nights nd modafucking lecturers

Lord have mercy. Everything we achieve on earth is all vanity upon vanity

May her soul rest in peace

na wah Happy so this is true,i chatted her about some items that she Wld send to me,because she sells bags,only for me to hear she dead, died of Anaemia.





RIP Happy

na wah Happy so this is true,i chatted her about some items that she Wld send to me,because she sells bags,only for me to hear she is dead, died of Anaemia.





RIP Happy

RIP. So sad

May CHRIST comfort ur HOUSEHOLD, Amen. Adios CHINDA

I told dis coppers if even you get slight headache kuku go home, but them wait L.I permission, which reminds me of my good friend mike he currently get like 5 querries waiting for him because he will just jet home when he feel sick, He said he rather die at home than in a strange land. I love that guy, if your reading dis, guy you Don get another query woh



R.I.P 1 Like

May God almighty grant to your soul eternal rest. Sleep on.

RIP

R.I.P dear

So sad.



RIP

Chei wenem.... leraya