|Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by InsideOut247: 3:49pm
Brave Burn Survivor Who Was Attacked With Acid By Uncle's Wife Begins Her NYSC
The ever cheerful burn survivor, Obanye Francess Chizoba has begun her mandatory one year National Youth Service program.
The photo lover, posted pictures of herself at Delta State NYSC camp and wrote:
"Let me crush on myself today
My WCW
Chizzy francess
Freshest otondu
Delta copper
Is not an easy smtin"
http://insideout247.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/brave-burn-survivor-who-was-attacked.html
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by DrMuzungu: 3:55pm
If there is justice, uncle's wife would be submerged in a pool of diluted sulphuric acid (diluted to melt slowly and suffer for long).
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by InsideOut247: 3:58pm
Few months ago, the Anambra state University graduate revealed how her uncle's wife poured acid on her when she was only nine.
More photos of Francess below...
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 4:06pm
Haba, is her uncle still married to that lady?
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by Khd95(m): 4:37pm
Beyond her smile I could see her beauty.....thick pretty girl
Still fine pass toke makinwa with all her almighty make up
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by Benjom(m): 4:43pm
Life is beautiful my dear... enjoy it
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by fecta: 4:59pm
Thats why money is good .
A surgery can fix this
BTW
Who else got scared when they saw it
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by Keneking: 4:59pm
Nice..one of the best pictures on Nairaland today
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by fecta: 5:00pm
Khd95:.
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by ChyOmaa(f): 5:01pm
Pretty
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by asumo12: 5:01pm
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by Playz: 5:02pm
She Braved the unfortunate change! What A Lady!
"It is not the strongest or the most intelligent who will survive but those who can best manage change."
Leon C. Megginson
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by donnaD(f): 5:03pm
hnmm
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by judedave181: 5:03pm
Heartless Uncle's wife
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by MrCuteking(m): 5:03pm
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by jamesbridget13(f): 5:04pm
I kept staring at d pics. She is indeed a happy brave child.
Congratulations to her
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by Livefreeordieha(m): 5:04pm
InsideOut247:all our billionaires nor go say make dem help her now with plastic surgery..If na west neighborhood watch wud av rallied round for her..But nja if dey can't set up committees..Forgerrit�
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by NEIGHBOUR(m): 5:06pm
Her beauty is really hidden in her courage to live. She should be ready for all sorts in d state she is posted to especially if she is posted to a secondary school. She can learn to wear sunshade or sunglasses. God will continue to sustain u.
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by kullozone(m): 5:06pm
Oh fvck!!! Isn't there a way they can make her face look better through surgery?
Kai... And what happened to her uncle's wife after the incident? She's a strong lady though, some other people for don commit suicide and run away.
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by oshe11(m): 5:08pm
Wawu.....
I dnt wanna comment
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 5:11pm
SHE IS A HERO
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by Danty37(m): 5:11pm
hope this dj mix really worth the download
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by free2ryhme: 5:14pm
she has self esteem
Tonto dike should learn from her
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by Handsomecole(m): 5:15pm
Thank God she has big bress...
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by judemmesoma(m): 5:17pm
she studied biochemistry @ coou uli....
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by FRANKOSKI(m): 5:19pm
GOD WILL FORGIVE THE UNCLE WIFE AND THAT'S WHY GOD IS AWESOME.
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by olabayemiji(m): 5:30pm
There is God... Wishing you more success dear
|Re: Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) by adaxxy: 5:36pm
Sweetheart the lord is your strength.
