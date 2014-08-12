Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Obanye Francess Chizoba, Acid Burn Survivor Begins Her NYSC (Photos) (9523 Views)

Brave Burn Survivor Who Was Attacked With Acid By Uncle's Wife Begins Her NYSC







The ever cheerful burn survivor, Obanye Francess Chizoba has begun her mandatory one year National Youth Service program.



The photo lover, posted pictures of herself at Delta State NYSC camp and wrote:



"Let me crush on myself today

My WCW

Chizzy francess

Freshest otondu

Delta copper

Is not an easy smtin"





If there is justice, uncle's wife would be submerged in a pool of diluted sulphuric acid (diluted to melt slowly and suffer for long). 5 Likes

Few months ago, the Anambra state University graduate revealed how her uncle's wife poured acid on her when she was only nine.

More photos of Francess below...

Haba, is her uncle still married to that lady?





Still fine pass toke makinwa with all her almighty make up Beyond her smile I could see her beauty.....thick pretty girlStill fine pass toke makinwa with all her almighty make up 17 Likes 1 Share

Life is beautiful my dear... enjoy it

Thats why money is good .

A surgery can fix this

BTW

Who else got scared when they saw it 1 Like 1 Share

Nice..one of the best pictures on Nairaland today 4 Likes

Khd95:

Beyond her smile I could see her beauty.....thick pretty girl



Still fine pass toke makinwa with all her almighty make up . 1 Like

Pretty Pretty

She Braved the unfortunate change! What A Lady!

"It is not the strongest or the most intelligent who will survive but those who can best manage change."

Leon C. Megginson 2 Likes

hnmm

Heartless Uncle's wife

I kept staring at d pics. She is indeed a happy brave child.





Congratulations to her 1 Like

all our billionaires nor go say make dem help her now with plastic surgery..If na west neighborhood watch wud av rallied round for her..But nja if dey can't set up committees..Forgerrit� all our billionaires nor go say make dem help her now with plastic surgery..If na west neighborhood watch wud av rallied round for her..But nja if dey can't set up committees..Forgerrit� 1 Like 1 Share

Her beauty is really hidden in her courage to live. She should be ready for all sorts in d state she is posted to especially if she is posted to a secondary school. She can learn to wear sunshade or sunglasses. God will continue to sustain u. 2 Likes

Oh fvck!!! Isn't there a way they can make her face look better through surgery?

Kai... And what happened to her uncle's wife after the incident? She's a strong lady though, some other people for don commit suicide and run away.

Wawu.....





I dnt wanna comment

SHE IS A HERO

she has self esteem



Tonto dike should learn from her

Thank God she has big bress...

she studied biochemistry @ coou uli....

GOD WILL FORGIVE THE UNCLE WIFE AND THAT'S WHY GOD IS AWESOME.

There is God... Wishing you more success dear