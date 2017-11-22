₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Senators Debate State Policing, Lament Security Situation by Blue3k(m): 4:45pm
The Senate has resolved to review the security infrastructure of Nigeria, with a view to coming up with new ways to address insecurity in the country.
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/250250-nigerian-senators-debate-state-policing-lament-security-situation.html
Re: Senators Debate State Policing, Lament Security Situation by Blue3k(m): 5:00pm
Its universally agreed the police are ineffective at carrying out their duties. Why else would military have to step in all the time to assist them. State government also step in to buy them equipment like vehicles.
The police should be decentralized we actually had local police in past anyway. The regions helped fund it. If you don't trust governors devolve it down to local levels.
Re: Senators Debate State Policing, Lament Security Situation by Keneking: 5:03pm
State Police is the best option
Re: Senators Debate State Policing, Lament Security Situation by Blue3k(m): 5:30pm
Keneking:
Agreed but we'll need another constitutional amendment. If state are going to take control of policing they should do prisons as well. We should just allow police and prisons to be decentralized. Then any regulations be decided on state and federal level.
Re: Senators Debate State Policing, Lament Security Situation by SoNature(m): 5:39pm
Just like Mr Akpabio said, 'We can't be doing the same thing over and over again and be expecting a different result.' This is true and it also explains why the south should unite and call for restructuring before 2019 elections.
Restructuring can be implemented in phases so that the Nigerian state isn't overwhelmed or even collapse.
We may do it like this:
1. Police should be run by states but watched by a Federal regulator, police service commission, to prevent state governments abuse of it
2. Power sector be handed over to states
3. Resource Control be left to states
4. Infrastructure left for states to control
5. No need for regions. States should be run by state governors. Any state that can't sustain itself after 10 years should be merged with where it was created from. Regionalism may not work because of cultural differences in North Central
6. Federal Government controls major bodies like the military, customs, immigration, etc.
7. All Federal ministries, departments and agencies scrapped
8. The EFFC should be made independent with statutory power to probe (without prosecuting at the moment) all governments in power.
9. Most importantly, Nigerians should be encouraged to love this country and ourselves because restructuring can also engender tribalism
Fingers don dey pain me
Re: Senators Debate State Policing, Lament Security Situation by Teewhy2: 7:23pm
It is only in Nigeria we keep doing the same thing and expecting different results. We keeping going to the drawing boards as if the chalk we dey use no dey finish.
State police is already functioning in almost all states it is just called different names, the Senate should allow state police but work on policies that will prevent governors from using it as political instrument against opposition and activists.
There is no hidden truth that the Nigeria police needs a lot of reorganization and re-strategizing as it has been known worldwide it is one of the worse police force on earth.
E no need, na until citizens start to dey defend themselves. They keep screaming they av defeated boko-haram as though insecurity is only about boko
Re: Senators Debate State Policing, Lament Security Situation by JohnQueen(m): 7:35pm
You've said it all. We really need to go back to the drawing board and fix/overhaul so many parastals and agencies. We decided to copy the US by creating states but are judicial system is not effective. My 1 naira.
Give someone like Rochas,, Elrufai police to control.the world will end.
The to many responsibilities the federal government is saddle with contribute to the failings of this country.
Nigeria really need to devolve provision of security and economic development to the states government for their to be meaningful development and growth in this nation.
And anyone who entertains fears of the state government abusing such devolution is blind enough to see that the federal government itself has abused this responsibilities enough to such an extent that it's obvious these responsibilities are better devolved for effective governance..
Re: Senators Debate State Policing, Lament Security Situation by AnodaIT(m): 7:42pm
My Views
1. There should be a Federal Police like the FBI. Any abuse of power, the feds take over the case
3. For sustenance of some low resources state, the onshore offshore dichotomy should be introduced but in another format
Littoral states have 100% control of waters and resources 100 or 200 nautical miles off the coast and pay tax to federal government . Any oil production off this boundary belongs to the federal account for sharing to the weaker states to fund a 10 years development program for self sustainability
SoNature:
Re: Senators Debate State Policing, Lament Security Situation by archipelago: 7:47pm
Why is Dino Melaye saying that if state police is established the state governors will abuse it. Should we now conclude that maturity only comes when one becomes president of a nation? These state governors could become president one day and with Dino's assertion, they become matured immediately they are sworn in as president. Has any of our past and current president never abused the usage of Federal policy either on election matters or any other areas? We previously had Native Authority Police (NA) in Nigeria and heavens did not fall. My conclusion is that let there be State Police that will be complimenting the efforts of the current Police we have.
Re: Senators Debate State Policing, Lament Security Situation by Promismike(m): 7:49pm
Re: Senators Debate State Policing, Lament Security Situation by bettercreature(m): 7:52pm
No debate on this most states has state police already
Re: Senators Debate State Policing, Lament Security Situation by Tamakay(m): 7:55pm
With the way state governors have decimated local govt., councils to nothing, with the creation of state policing, there's no hope for the common man. I totally don't agree with state policing. The idea is good but its effects when implemented will be very bad and dangerous
